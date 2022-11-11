Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Pizza

Vivo Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4558 crackersport road

allentown, PA 18104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken
Neapolitan
Mozzarella Sticks (Vivo Homemade)

Gift Cards

$15 GiftCard

$15.00

$25 GiftCard

$25.00

$50 GiftCard

$50.00

$100 GifCard

$100.00

Appetizers

Arancino

$9.00

Boom-Boom Shrimp

$14.00

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$10.00

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Clams Casino

$15.00

Fire Ticket

Lemon Butter Bacon Scallops

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella Carrozza

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks (Vivo Homemade)

$10.00

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

OPEN FOOD

Parma Antipasti

$17.00

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Shrimp Limoncello

$18.00

Stuffed Artichoke W/Crabmeat

$18.00

Chicken /Shrimp /Veal/ Clams/ Mussels / Calamari

Calamari

$26.00

Chicken

$22.00

Clams

$26.00

Shrimp

$23.00

Veal

$25.00

Mussels

$26.00

Scallops

$29.00

Entreés

1LB King Crab Legs

$85.00

1/Pound king crab legs servers with butter broccoli & potatoes. Crab legs are sliced so no cracking needed

Broiled Lobster Tails

$47.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$25.00

Chicken Romano

$29.00

Clams/Mussels/Calamari

$26.00

Crispy Lamb Chops

$37.00

Crispy Lobster And Scallops

$47.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Lobster DI Mare

$38.00

Lobster Ravioli

$33.00

Lollipop Chops

$37.00

Palermo Salmon

$29.00

Penne Crabmeat

$25.00

Portobello Risotto

$33.00

Ribeye Steak

$35.00Out of stock

Seafood Gorgonzola

$35.00

Short Rib Special

$28.00

Shrimp & Crabmeat Portobello

$32.00

Two Crispy Lobster Tail

$47.00

Veal Sinatra

$33.00

Vivo Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$35.00

Pasta Dishes

Alfredo Sauce

$20.00

Baked Stuffed Cannelloni

$22.00

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini Bolognese

$22.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Eggs In Purgatory

$25.00

Garlic & Olive Oil

$18.00

Gnocchi Marinara

$21.00

Italian Sausage

$19.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$21.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Marinara Sauce

$18.00

Pappardelle Puttanesca

$25.00

Pasta Giardino

$22.00

Penne Al Forno

$25.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Baked Ziti

$22.00

Pasta Bolognese

$19.00

Pasta Pesto

$19.00

Pizza & Stromboli

Arugula pizza

$20.00+

Bianca

$15.00+

Cheese Calzone

$15.00+

CHICKEN Stromboli

$16.00+

German

$19.00+

Greek Flatbread

$18.00+

ITALIAN Stromboli

$16.00+

Margherita pizza

$15.00+

Meatlovers Pizza

$17.00+

Meatlovers Stromboli

$14.00+

Neapolitan

$11.00+

Pepperoni Roll

$15.00+

Pizza Bruschetta

$14.00+

Primavera

$18.00+

Quattro Gusti

$18.00+

Roman Sicily

$23.00+

STEAK Stromboli

$16.00+

Tony Pizza

$18.00+

Veggie Stromboli

$16.00+

Veggie Pizza

$17.00+

Salads & Soup

Arugula Salad

$12.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Casa Wedge

$14.00+

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato

$15.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Homemade Italian Wedding Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00+

Seafood Salad

$23.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Sandwiches

California Cheeseburger

$12.00Out of stock

Capri Panino

$12.00

Cheese Steak

$12.00

CheeseBurger

$12.00

CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Italiano

$14.00

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Portobello Cheeseburger

$12.00

Tuna Italiano

$12.00

Vivo Burger

$13.00

Vivo Capri

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids 10' Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Homemade Chicken Fingers & Fires

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Kids CheeseBurger & Fires

$7.00

Sides

10 Wings

$18.00

Large Chicken Fingers & Fries

$17.00

Broiled Lobster Trail

$18.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Sausage

$9.00

Side Pasta W Sauce

$11.00

Veggies

$10.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Chocolate Trilogy

$8.00

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$4.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Spumoni Bomba

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Whole Cake Tray

$50.00

Each Cake feeds 14-20 People

Wild Black Cheery Gelato

$8.00

Appetizers

Small Boom-Boom Shrimp

$55.00

Small Bruschetta Pomodoro

$45.00

Small Buffalo Wings

$70.00

Small Calamari Fritti

$55.00

Small Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato

$60.00

Small Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$70.00

Small Mac & Cheese Penne

$55.00

Small Mozzarella Carrozza

$55.00

Small Mussels Marinara

$55.00

Small Parma Antipasti

$55.00

Small Shrimp Lemoncello

$75.00

Small Stuffed Clams Casino

$55.00

Large Boom-Boom Shrimp

$105.00

Large Bruschetta Pomodoro

$80.00

Large Buffalo Wings

$135.00

Large Calamari Fritti

$105.00

Large Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato

$110.00

Large Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$135.00

Large Mac & Cheese Penne

$105.00

Large Mozzarella Carrozza

$105.00

Large Mussels Marinara

$105.00

Large Parma Antipasti

$110.00

Large Stuffed Clams Casino

$105.00

Large Shrimp Lemoncello

$145.00

Salad

Small House Salad

$40.00

Small Caesar Salad

$45.00

Small Arugula Salad

$60.00

Small Chef Salad

$60.00

Small Greek Salad

$70.00

Small Fresh Mozz Tomato

$55.00

Large House Salad

$60.00

Large Caesar Salad

$65.00

Large Arugula Salad

$70.00

Large Chef Salad

$80.00

Large Greek Salad

$80.00

Main Course

Small Penne Crabmeat

$100.00

Small Grilled Salmon

$100.00

Small Palermo Salmon

$100.00

Small Shrimp Scampi

$90.00

Small Shrimp & Crabmeat Portobello

$100.00

Small Veal Sinatra

$100.00

Large Penne Crabmeat

$170.00

Large Grilled Salmon

$170.00

Large Palermo Salmon

$170.00

Large Shrimp Scampi

$160.00

Large Shrimp & Crabmeat Portobello

$170.00

Large Veal Sinatra

$170.00

Pasta

Small Marinara Sauce

$60.00

Small Pink Vodka

$60.00

Small Garlic & Olive Oil

$60.00

Small Alfredo Sauce

$60.00

Small Pasta Giardino

$60.00

Small Spaghetti & Meatballs

$60.00

Small Gnocchi Marinara

$60.00

Small Italian Sausage

$60.00

Small Cheese Tortellini Bolognese

$60.00

Small Baked Stuffed Cannelloni

$60.00

Small Cheese Ravioli

$60.00

Small Lasagna Bolognese

$60.00

Small Penne Al Forno

$60.00

Small Eggplant Parmigiana

$60.00

Small Eggplant Rollitini

$60.00

Large Marinara Sauce

$110.00

Large Pink Vodka

$110.00

Large Garlic & Olive Oil

$110.00

Large Alfredo Sauce

$110.00

Large Pasta Giardino

$110.00

Large Spaghetti & Meatballs

$110.00

Large Gnocchi Marinara

$110.00

Large Italian Sausage

$110.00

Large Cheese Tortellini Bolognese

$110.00

Large Baked Stuffed Cannelloni

$110.00

Large Cheese Ravioli

$110.00

Large Lasagna Bolognese

$110.00

Large Penne Al Forno

$100.00

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

$110.00

Large Eggplant Rollitini

$110.00

Large Baked Penne

$125.00

Side Dishes

Small Garlic Bread

$35.00

Small Garlic Knots

$35.00

Small Meatballs

$55.00

Small Sausage

$55.00

Small Sautéed Spinach

$35.00

Small Sautéed Broccoli

$35.00

Large Garlic Bread

$45.00

Large Garlic Knots

$45.00

Large Meatballs

$75.00

Large Sausage

$75.00

Large Sautéed Spinach

$45.00

Large Sautéed Broccoli

$45.00

Pizza

10 Large Pizzas

$110.00

Chicken | Veal | Shrimp

Sm Chicken

$70.00

Lg Chicken

$130.00

Sm Veal

$90.00

Lg Veal

$150.00

Sm Shrimp

$90.00

Lg Shrimp

$150.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4558 crackersport road, allentown, PA 18104

Directions

Gallery
Vivo Italian Kitchen image
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,251
2985 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza Shop - Franklin St.
orange star4.7 • 584
6 W Franklin St Topton, PA 19562
View restaurantnext
Folino Estate Winery - 340 Old Rt 22
orange starNo Reviews
340 Old Rt 22 Kutztown, PA 19530
View restaurantnext
Bath Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston