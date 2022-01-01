Dessert & Ice Cream
Vivoli il Gelato
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family run since 1930.
Location
1638 E Lake Buena Vista Dr, Suite B, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0143 - Orlando-Sand Lake, FL
No Reviews
7339 W. Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Brother Jimmy's BBQ - 4973 International Drive
No Reviews
4973 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0118 - Orlando-Winter Park, FL
No Reviews
415 N. Orlando Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Buena Vista
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
More near Lake Buena Vista