Dessert & Ice Cream

Vivoli il Gelato

1638 E Lake Buena Vista Dr, Suite B

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Soda/Water

Canned Soda

$3.75

$3.75
Powerade

$4.50

$4.50

Mountain Berry Blast

Dasani

$4.50

$4.50
Monster Energy Drink

$6.00

$6.00

Hot Coffee/Tea

Americano

$3.75

$3.75
Caffe Latte

$5.75

$5.75
Cappucino

$5.75

$5.75

Caramel Latte

$6.25
Espresso

$3.50

$3.50
Double Espresso

$4.50

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.75
Mocha Latte

$6.25

$6.25

Cold Coffee (Canned)

Kimbo Sparkling Coffee

$5.50

$5.50
Coke Coffee Can (Caramel)

$5.00

$5.00

Baked Goods

Bomboloni

$5.85

$5.85
Truffle Brownie

$6.00

$6.00
Cookie

$5.75

$5.75
Mini Bomboloni

$2.25

$2.25
Traditional Cannoli

$7.00

$7.00
Cake Batter Cannoli

$7.00

$7.00

Dulce De Leche Cannoli

$7.00

Nutella Cannoli

$7.00
Pistacchio Cannoli

$7.00

$7.00

Snickers Cannoli

$7.00
Strawberry Cannoli

$7.00

$7.00
Blueberry Cannoli

$7.00

$7.00
Maple Bacon Cannoli

$7.00

$7.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cannoli

$7.00

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$6.00

Nutella Wafflle

$7.50

Strawberry Waffle

$7.50

Churro Waffle

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Family run since 1930.

1638 E Lake Buena Vista Dr, Suite B, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

