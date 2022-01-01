Vivolo's Chowder House - 127 Central
127 Central
Pacific Grove, CA 93940
Appetizers
Steamed Clams
Fresh Manila clams cooked with garlic, shallots, butter, and chicken broth.
Fried Monterey Bay Calamari
Rings and tentacles of calamari tossed in house made breading and fried
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke hearts battered and fried., served with ranch and garlic aioli
Bay Shrimp Cocktail
A generous portion of bay shrimp served with our house made cocktail sauce
Prawn Cocktail
5 jumbo prawns served with our house made cocktail sauce
Fried Oysters
Fresh pacific oysters tossed in a cornmeal breading and fried
Basket French Fries
French fries with a beer batter
Half Garlic Cheese Bread
Half order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
Whole Garlic Cheese Bread
Whole order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
Oysters on half shell
Soups
Clam Chowder Cup
8oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Clam Chowder Bowl
16oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Take Out Quart
TAKE-OUT ONLY. 32oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid
Our World Famous New England Clam Chowder served in a bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid. No bacon or other meat products, only clams.
Boston Pan Roast
Prawns, scallops, oysters, bay shrimp in a creamy bisque, comes with garlic bread.
Pan Roast Bread Bowl with lid
Prawns, scallops, oysters, bay shrimp in a creamy bisque, served in the sourdough bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid.
Shrimp Topper
2oz of fresh bay shrimp to mix into the soup.
Double Shrimp Topper
4oz of fresh bay shrimp to mix into the soup.
Crab Topper
Fresh crab topper to mix in with the soup. 2oz
Double Crab Topper
Double the fresh crab topper to mix in the soup. 4oz.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and garlic bread.
Half Caesar Salad
Half portion of fresh romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and garlic bread.
Cajun Salad with Fish or Chicken
Cajun chicken or fish on top of a bed of fresh spring mix, vegetables, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, and garlic bread.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, cucumber, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, carrot, avocado, bacon, egg, garlic bread.
Wedge Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce with our home made blue cheese dressing and extra blue cheese crumble
Louie Salad with Shrimp
Fresh Bay Shrimp on top of a bed of spring mix, vegetables, avocado, and garlic bread.
Dinner Salad
Spring mix with carrots, cucumber, pepperoncini, onion, tomato, dressing.
Fresh Fish
Local Rock Cod
Sautéed local rock cod with lemon butter sauce. Served with Rice or Pasta and chowder or salad.
Local Petrale Sole
Sand Dabs
Sand Dabs with a cornmeal breading and lemon butter sauce. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.
Halibut
Sautéed Canadian Halibut with lemon butter sauce. Served with Rice or Pasta and chowder or salad.
BnW Ahi Tuna
Mahi Mahi
Seabass
Fried
Halibut & Chips
Fresh Canadian halibut battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Fish & Chips
Fresh local rock cod battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Squid & Chips
Rings and tentacles of squid tossed in our house recipe breading and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Oysters & Chips
Fresh pacific oysters tossed in our house made cornmeal breading and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Prawns & Chips
Fresh jumbo prawns battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Fishermans Platter
Rock cod, prawns, scallop, calamari fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Half Sandwich
Half Crab Sandwich
Crab salad grilled on sliced sourdough with cheddar, avocado, and tomato. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.
Half Shrimp Sandwich
Shrimp salad grilled on sliced sourdough with swiss cheese and tomato. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.
Half Turkey Sandwich
House roasted turkey on fresh soft loaf with bacon, avocado,, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.
Half Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad grilled on sliced sourdough with provolone cheese and tomato. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.
Whole Sandwiches
Oyster Po' Boy
Prawn Po' Boy
Scallop Po' Boy
Whole Crab Sandwich
Crab salad grilled on sliced sourdough with cheddar, avocado, and tomato. Comes with fries or salad.
Whole Shrimp Sandwich
Shrimp salad grilled on sliced sourdough with swiss cheese and tomato. Comes with fries or salad.
Whole Turkey Sandwich
House roasted turkey on fresh soft loaf with bacon, avocado,, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Comes with fries or salad.
Whole Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad grilled on sliced sourdough with provolone cheese and tomato. Comes with fries or salad.
Mark's Venison Burger
Venison and beef short rib hamburger, crisp bacon, Havarti cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Fries or salad.
Rock Cod Reuben
Sautéed local rock cod, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, grilled on marble rye. Fries or Salad.
Garlic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, fried onion, lettuce. tomato. provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli. Fries or Salad.
Calamari Sandwich
Fried calamari, cheddar cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a soft loaf. Fries or Salad.
Sand Dab Sandwich
Sand dabs with a corn meal breading, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce on soft loaf. Fries or Salad.
Pasta
Linguini Special
Clams, prawns, scallop, fish in a basil lemon tomato cream sauce. Cup of chowder or salad.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine with a cream sauce and parmesan cheese, choice of meat.
Lingunini Pescatori
Fish, prawns, scallop, calamari over linguini pasta with your choice of sauce: Marinara, Alfredo, Garlic Butter.
Linguini Calamari & Clams
Calamari and clams over linguini with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or garlic butter sauce.
Linguini Rose
Entrees
Cioppino
Clams, fish, scallop, prawns, calamari in a zesty tomato stew. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, capers and white wine. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.
Calamari Steak
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sautéed with a caper, garlic, shallot. white wine sauce. Comes with rise or pasta and vegetables.
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Fish and Chip
Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.
Kids Squid and Chip
Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.
Kids Chicken and Chip
Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.
Grilled Cheese
Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.
Kids Spaghetti
Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.
Sides
Side Squash
Side of mashed butternut squash.
Side Broccoli
Side of broccoli sautéed with garlic
Side Mix Veggies
Side of broccoli and mashed butternut squash.
Side Pasta
Penne pasta in a casino butter sauce with bacon.
Side Rice
Side of rice pilaf.
Side French Fries
Beer battered french fries.
Side Coleslaw
Side of house made coleslaw.
NA Drinks
Water
Small Sparkling
Large Sparkling
Small Still
Large Still
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Sprite
Lemonade
Soda Water
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
Hot Water
Coffee
Decaf
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Guava Juive
Milk
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Root Beer
Kids Sprite
Kids Lemonade
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Guava Juice
Kids Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
127 Central, Pacific Grove, CA 93940