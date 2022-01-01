Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vivolo's Chowder House - 127 Central

127 Central

Pacific Grove, CA 93940

Order Again

Popular Items

Clam Chowder Bowl
Take Out Quart
Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid

Appetizers

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$17.00

Fresh Manila clams cooked with garlic, shallots, butter, and chicken broth.

Fried Monterey Bay Calamari

Fried Monterey Bay Calamari

$16.00

Rings and tentacles of calamari tossed in house made breading and fried

Fried Artichoke Hearts

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$16.00

Artichoke hearts battered and fried., served with ranch and garlic aioli

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

A generous portion of bay shrimp served with our house made cocktail sauce

Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$18.00

5 jumbo prawns served with our house made cocktail sauce

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Fresh pacific oysters tossed in a cornmeal breading and fried

Basket French Fries

Basket French Fries

$9.00

French fries with a beer batter

Half Garlic Cheese Bread

Half Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Half order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese

Whole Garlic Cheese Bread

Whole Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Whole order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese

Oysters on half shell

$19.00

Soups

Clam Chowder Cup

Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

8oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.

Clam Chowder Bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

16oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.

Take Out Quart

Take Out Quart

$22.00

TAKE-OUT ONLY. 32oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.

Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid

Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid

$18.00

Our World Famous New England Clam Chowder served in a bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid. No bacon or other meat products, only clams.

Boston Pan Roast

Boston Pan Roast

$16.00

Prawns, scallops, oysters, bay shrimp in a creamy bisque, comes with garlic bread.

Pan Roast Bread Bowl with lid

Pan Roast Bread Bowl with lid

$22.00

Prawns, scallops, oysters, bay shrimp in a creamy bisque, served in the sourdough bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid.

Shrimp Topper

Shrimp Topper

$6.00

2oz of fresh bay shrimp to mix into the soup.

Double Shrimp Topper

Double Shrimp Topper

$12.00

4oz of fresh bay shrimp to mix into the soup.

Crab Topper

Crab Topper

$10.00

Fresh crab topper to mix in with the soup. 2oz

Double Crab Topper

Double Crab Topper

$20.00

Double the fresh crab topper to mix in the soup. 4oz.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and garlic bread.

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$9.00

Half portion of fresh romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and garlic bread.

Cajun Salad with Fish or Chicken

Cajun Salad with Fish or Chicken

$18.00

Cajun chicken or fish on top of a bed of fresh spring mix, vegetables, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, and garlic bread.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, cucumber, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, carrot, avocado, bacon, egg, garlic bread.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce with our home made blue cheese dressing and extra blue cheese crumble

Louie Salad with Shrimp

Louie Salad with Shrimp

$23.00

Fresh Bay Shrimp on top of a bed of spring mix, vegetables, avocado, and garlic bread.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Spring mix with carrots, cucumber, pepperoncini, onion, tomato, dressing.

Fresh Fish

Local Rock Cod

Local Rock Cod

$21.00

Sautéed local rock cod with lemon butter sauce. Served with Rice or Pasta and chowder or salad.

Local Petrale Sole

$28.00Out of stock
Sand Dabs

Sand Dabs

$24.00Out of stock

Sand Dabs with a cornmeal breading and lemon butter sauce. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.

Halibut

Halibut

$33.00

Sautéed Canadian Halibut with lemon butter sauce. Served with Rice or Pasta and chowder or salad.

BnW Ahi Tuna

$38.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$30.00Out of stock

Seabass

$33.00Out of stock

Fried

Halibut & Chips

Halibut & Chips

$28.00Out of stock

Fresh Canadian halibut battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fresh local rock cod battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.

Squid & Chips

Squid & Chips

$19.00

Rings and tentacles of squid tossed in our house recipe breading and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.

Oysters & Chips

Oysters & Chips

$19.00

Fresh pacific oysters tossed in our house made cornmeal breading and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.

Prawns & Chips

Prawns & Chips

$23.00

Fresh jumbo prawns battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.

Fishermans Platter

Fishermans Platter

$28.00

Rock cod, prawns, scallop, calamari fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.

Half Sandwich

Half Crab Sandwich

Half Crab Sandwich

$22.00

Crab salad grilled on sliced sourdough with cheddar, avocado, and tomato. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.

Half Shrimp Sandwich

Half Shrimp Sandwich

$19.00

Shrimp salad grilled on sliced sourdough with swiss cheese and tomato. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.

Half Turkey Sandwich

Half Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

House roasted turkey on fresh soft loaf with bacon, avocado,, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.

Half Tuna Sandwich

Half Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

Tuna salad grilled on sliced sourdough with provolone cheese and tomato. Comes with cup of chowder, and fries or salad.

Whole Sandwiches

Oyster Po' Boy

$19.00

Prawn Po' Boy

$24.00

Scallop Po' Boy

$28.00
Whole Crab Sandwich

Whole Crab Sandwich

$27.00

Crab salad grilled on sliced sourdough with cheddar, avocado, and tomato. Comes with fries or salad.

Whole Shrimp Sandwich

Whole Shrimp Sandwich

$19.00

Shrimp salad grilled on sliced sourdough with swiss cheese and tomato. Comes with fries or salad.

Whole Turkey Sandwich

Whole Turkey Sandwich

$17.00

House roasted turkey on fresh soft loaf with bacon, avocado,, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. Comes with fries or salad.

Whole Tuna Sandwich

Whole Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

Tuna salad grilled on sliced sourdough with provolone cheese and tomato. Comes with fries or salad.

Mark's Venison Burger

Mark's Venison Burger

$20.00

Venison and beef short rib hamburger, crisp bacon, Havarti cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Fries or salad.

Rock Cod Reuben

Rock Cod Reuben

$19.00

Sautéed local rock cod, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, grilled on marble rye. Fries or Salad.

Garlic Chicken Sandwich

Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, fried onion, lettuce. tomato. provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli. Fries or Salad.

Calamari Sandwich

Calamari Sandwich

$18.00

Fried calamari, cheddar cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a soft loaf. Fries or Salad.

Sand Dab Sandwich

Sand Dab Sandwich

$18.00

Sand dabs with a corn meal breading, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce on soft loaf. Fries or Salad.

Pasta

Linguini Special

Linguini Special

$27.00

Clams, prawns, scallop, fish in a basil lemon tomato cream sauce. Cup of chowder or salad.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine with a cream sauce and parmesan cheese, choice of meat.

Lingunini Pescatori

Lingunini Pescatori

$29.00

Fish, prawns, scallop, calamari over linguini pasta with your choice of sauce: Marinara, Alfredo, Garlic Butter.

Linguini Calamari & Clams

Linguini Calamari & Clams

$26.00

Calamari and clams over linguini with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or garlic butter sauce.

Linguini Rose

$28.00

Entrees

Cioppino

Cioppino

$32.00

Clams, fish, scallop, prawns, calamari in a zesty tomato stew. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, capers and white wine. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.

Calamari Steak

$24.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine. Comes with rice or pasta and vegetables.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Chicken breast sautéed with a caper, garlic, shallot. white wine sauce. Comes with rise or pasta and vegetables.

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady finders with espresso, rum, mascarpone cheese, and chocolate.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Home made bread pudding with Fiji apples, raisins, and dates, topped with crème anglaise.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Baileys and white chocolate cheesecake.

Kids Menu

Kids Fish and Chip

Kids Fish and Chip

$10.00

Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.

Kids Squid and Chip

Kids Squid and Chip

$10.00

Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.

Kids Chicken and Chip

Kids Chicken and Chip

$10.00

Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.

Sides

Side Squash

Side Squash

$4.00

Side of mashed butternut squash.

Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side of broccoli sautéed with garlic

Side Mix Veggies

Side Mix Veggies

$6.00

Side of broccoli and mashed butternut squash.

Side Pasta

Side Pasta

$7.00

Penne pasta in a casino butter sauce with bacon.

Side Rice

Side Rice

$5.00

Side of rice pilaf.

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$4.00

Beer battered french fries.

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$4.75

Side of house made coleslaw.

NA Drinks

Water

Small Sparkling

Out of stock

Large Sparkling

$6.00

Small Still

$3.75

Large Still

$6.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Soda Water

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Water

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Guava Juive

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Milk

Kids Lemonade

$3.75

Kids Coke

$3.75

Kids Diet Coke

$3.75

Kids Root Beer

$3.75

Kids Sprite

$3.75

Kids Apple Juice

$3.75

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Kids Orange Juice

$3.75

Kids Guava Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

127 Central, Pacific Grove, CA 93940

Directions

Vivolo's Chowder House image
Vivolo's Chowder House image
Vivolo's Chowder House image

