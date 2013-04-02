VARA Juice Dearborn
1,342 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Using naturally sourced and high quality ingredients to craft a completely natural smoothie experience unlike any other.
Location
6531 greenfield rd, Detroit, MI 48228
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn - 15010 W Warren Ave, St 111
No Reviews
15010 W Warren Ave, St 111 Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurant
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - - DEARBORN
No Reviews
5575 Greenfield Road Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Detroit
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurant