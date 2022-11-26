  • Home
  Irving
  The Landing Bar & Grill - 8220 Esters Blvd
The Landing Bar & Grill 8220 Esters Blvd

8220 Esters Blvd

Irving, TX 75063

Order Again

Burgers

The Landing Burger

The Landing Burger

$17.98

Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Comes with fries.

Extra- Patties

$3.00
Veg Burger

Veg Burger

$14.99

Extra1

$1.00

Extra2

$0.99
Hot Dog / Sausage

Hot Dog / Sausage

$12.99

Chicken

Landing Chicken Strips

Landing Chicken Strips

$10.99Out of stock

Three Chicken Fingers with Choice of Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Grilled with Garlic Aioli, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on Sesame Brioche Bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Indian Cuisine

$18.99

Small Items

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Corn Dogs

$4.99

Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.99

OR instead of fries

$2.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sausage

$4.00

Corn Dog w/ FF

$10.99

Salad

Large Garden Salad with Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Cheese Blend , Croutons and Choice of Salad Dressing
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.99

Add grill Chicken

$4.00

Small salad

$4.99

Salad w fried chicken

$16.99

Add Veg Patty

$4.00

Taco

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$14.99Out of stock

4 Chorizo street tacos, with onion and cilantro. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$15.99

4 chicken street tacos, with onion and cilantro. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Sides-1

Food

$12.00

Side-2

Chicken

$3.99

Chorizo

$3.99

Cheese Burgers

$3.99

Salad

$3.99

Other

$3.99

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee Room Services

$4.00

Brisket BBQ Sandwich

Brisket BBQ Sandwich

Brisket BBQ Sandwich

$18.99Out of stock

NA Beverages

Water

$2.50

Soda

$3.50

Can Soda

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8220 Esters Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

