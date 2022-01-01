  • Home
  • Distinctive Vines Wine Lounge - 1110 S Akard
A map showing the location of Distinctive Vines Wine Lounge 1110 S Akard

Distinctive Vines Wine Lounge 1110 S Akard

No reviews yet

1110 S Akard

Dallas, TX 75215

Call

Hours

Directions

Flatbreads

Margherita

$20.00

Chicken

$20.00

Desserts (4bites)

Banana Pudding Cheese Cake (4 bite)

$8.00

Peach Cobler Cheese Cake (4 bite)

$8.00

Charcuterie Board

charcuterie board

$23.00

Featured Appetizer

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$10.00

Guac and chips

$7.00

Cheese and chips

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Babylonstoren Babel Red Blend / Glass

$14.00

Brown Estate Chardonnay/Glass

$14.00

Chandon Brut/Glass

$16.00

Chemistry Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose/Glass

$10.00

Gemma di Luna Moscato/Glass

$10.00

Gimma di Luna Pinot Grigio/Glss

$10.00

Intercept Pinot Noir/Glass

$14.00

Lan Tempranillo / Glass

$14.00

Left Coast White Pinot Noir / Glass

$15.00

Longevity Cabernet/Glass

$12.00

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc/Glass

$12.00

O.P.P. Pinot Noir / Glass

$16.00

Opera Prima Brut Sparkling/Glass

$10.00

Pacific Rim Sweet Riesling/Glass

$13.00

Pessimist Red Blend/Glass

$13.00

Quinta de la Rosa Ruby Port / Glass

$11.00

Robert Hall Merlot/Glass

$12.00

Roscato Sparkling Red/Glass

$14.00

Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay/Glass

$13.00

Susana Balbo Malbec/Glass

$12.00

The Big Red Monster Zinfandel / Glass

$13.00

The Boxer Shiraz

$17.00

Torresella Sparkling Rose Prosecco/Glass

$13.00

Voga Prosecco/Glass

$12.00

Cakebread Merlot

$20.00

Big Salt/ Glass

$14.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio Rose/Glass

$11.00

Imagery Chardonnay/Glass

$12.00

Silver Gate Cabernet/Glass

$10.00

J Harden Cabernet/ Glass

$12.00

J Harden Red Blend/ Glass

$12.00

Premium Bottled Water

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Craft Beer

Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale

$6.00

Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

Local Buzz Honey Rye

$6.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Balade Bottle

$80.00

Brown Estate Chardonnay

$55.00

Chandon Brut

$63.00

Cakebread Cellars Merlot Bottle

$80.00

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$110.00

Eight Years in the Desert

$75.00

Gemma di Luna Moscato

$51.00

Gemma di Luna Pinot Grigio Bottle

$39.00

Intercept Pinot Noir

$55.00

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

Longevity Cabernet

$47.00

O.P.P. Pinot Noir

$63.00

Opera Prima Brut

$41.00

Pacific Rim Sweet Riesling Bottle

$51.00

Pessimist Red Blend Bottle

$52.00

Roscato Rosso Dolce Bottle

$55.00

Robert Hall Merlot Bottle

$47.00

Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay Bottle

$51.00

Saldo Zinfandel Bottle

$67.00

Susana Balbo Malbec

$47.00

The Boxer Shiraz

$67.00

Torresella Sparkling Rose Prosecco Bottle

$51.00

Voga Prosecco Bottle

$47.00

Chemistry Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose

$39.00

Left Coast White Pinot Noir

$59.00

Babylonstoren Babel Red Blend

$55.00

Lan Tempranillo

$55.00

The Big Red Monster Zinfandel

$51.00

Big Salt

$55.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio Rose

$43.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$47.00

Silver Gate Cabernet

$39.00

Quinta de la Rosa Ruby Port

$43.00

J Harden Cabernet

$47.00

J Harden Red Blend

$47.00

Graham Beck Brut NV

$17.00

Lunaria Primitivo 2021

$14.00

Babylonstoren Chenin Blanc 2022

$13.00

Babylonstoren Shiraz 2029

$22.00

Wine Flights

Red Flight

$23.00

White Flight

$23.00

Texas Flight

$23.00

Sparkling Flight

$23.00

Mocktails

Mango Punch Spritzer

$6.00

Cranberry Raspberry Spritzer

$6.00

Wine Slushes

Strawberry Slush

$13.00

Peach Frosé

$13.00

Swirl Slush

$13.00

Topper

$3.00

Music Entertainment

Music Entertainment

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1110 S Akard, Dallas, TX 75215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

