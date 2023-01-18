Restaurant info

Traditionally modern Vn Grill serves traditional Asian street food for today's modern, healthy lifestyle. We only use naturally raised meats that are free from added hormones and we actively source local organic produce whenever possible. Our marinades and sauces are made in-house, the way they should be and all of our packaging it 100% recyclable and compostable. Our mission is to prove that food can be fast, affordable, nutritious, and still taste great. How about starting a new tradition with us? Our menu lets you build meals around your own taste. Start with a base, choose a protein, add your veggies, and get saucy! We also offer traditional sides like spring rolls and salads. Top it all off with a housemade lemonade or a Vietnamese coffee and you're good to go!

