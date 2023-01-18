Restaurant header imageView gallery

VN Grill

No reviews yet

1085 E Brokaw Rd, STE 20

STE 20

San Jose, CA 95131

Popular Items

Housemade Lemonade
Spring roll Shrimp
VN coffee

Tofu-que Bowl

Tofu-que Bowl

$12.95

Soy-ginger glaze to to-fu-que with your choice of base, veggies, & sauces. Gluten Free, Vegan

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Lemongrass chicken with your choice of base, veggies, & sauce. Gluten Free

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$13.95

Signature Vn marinade pork with your choice of base, veggies, & sauces. Gluten Free

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$14.95

Kalbi-style beef with your choice of base, veggies, & sauce. Gluten Free

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$14.95

Tamarind butter shrimp with your choice of base, veggies, & sauces. Gluten Free, Soy Free

No Protein Bowl

No Protein Bowl

$8.95

Your choice of base, veggies, & sauces.

Kid Bowl

Kid Bowl

$9.95

Kid's Wok-tossed veggies with your choice of chicken or pork, base, sauces.

Spring Rolls

Spring roll Shrimp

Spring roll Shrimp

$7.50

Special roll with shrimp, rice paper, lettuce, carrot, bean sprouts, noodle dip in Peanut sauce

Sides

Banh mi Taco

Banh mi Taco

$3.95+

Corn tortilla xa xiu pork, shredded cabbage mix, pickled carrots-daikon, pickled red onions, cilantro, & lime mayo-cha sauce.

VN Grill Pork Slider

VN Grill Pork Slider

$3.95+

Sandwich with braised Pork, Mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, cilantro, Sriracha.

Nori Fries

Nori Fries

$4.85

Crispy French fries tossed in house made teriyaki sauce and seaweed flakes. Served with a side of mayo-cha dipping sauce.

Loaded Nori Fries

Loaded Nori Fries

$8.35

Our Nori fries loaded with braised pork, shredded cabbage mix, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, pickled red onion and mayo-cha sauce.

Signature Drinks

VN coffee

VN coffee

$4.95

Cold brewed Vietnamese iced coffee, sweetened, Black or with Condensed milk.

Thai tea

Thai tea

$5.50
Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$4.50

Seasonal flavors

Other Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95
Fiji water

Fiji water

$2.95
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.95
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$2.95
Ito-en Green Tea

Ito-en Green Tea

$2.95
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$2.95
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.95
Pellegrino Soda

Pellegrino Soda

$2.95
Sparkling water

Sparkling water

$2.95
Vitamin water

Vitamin water

$2.95
Izze

Izze

$2.95

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditionally modern Vn Grill serves traditional Asian street food for today's modern, healthy lifestyle. We only use naturally raised meats that are free from added hormones and we actively source local organic produce whenever possible. Our marinades and sauces are made in-house, the way they should be and all of our packaging it 100% recyclable and compostable. Our mission is to prove that food can be fast, affordable, nutritious, and still taste great. How about starting a new tradition with us? Our menu lets you build meals around your own taste. Start with a base, choose a protein, add your veggies, and get saucy! We also offer traditional sides like spring rolls and salads. Top it all off with a housemade lemonade or a Vietnamese coffee and you're good to go!

1085 E Brokaw Rd, STE 20, STE 20, San Jose, CA 95131

