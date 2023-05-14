V-No @ The Harbor (DO NOT USE) 137 Waterfront Street

  • Home
FOOD

CHEESE AND CHARCUTERIE

SMALL CHARCUTERIE

$17.00

1-2 people $17-$20

MEDIUM CHARCUTERIE

$33.00

2-4 people $33-$37

LARGE CHARCUTERIE (Advanced Order)

$80.00

4-6 people $80-$100

EXTRA LARGE CHARCUTERIE (Advanced Order)

$125.00

up to 10 $125-$150

CHEESE PLATE

$17.00

SMALL BITES

SPINACH DIP

CRAB DIP

OLIVE TAPENADE AND CHIPS

HUMMUS AND PITA CHIPS

ROSEMARY AND SEA SALT NUTS

TRUFFLE POPCORN

$10.00

SALADS

GREEN SALAD

CEASAR SALAD

PASTA SALAD

FLATBREADS

PEPPERONI

TURKEY PEPPERONI

MARGHERITA

VEGGIE

TRUFFLE AND TURKEY PEPPERONI

DESSERT

HONEYBUN CAKE

BREAD PUDDING

WARM COOKIES

SPECIALTY

WINE

WHITES

Domaine Bellevue

Sauvignon Blanc

Domaine Alphonse Mellot Sancerre “La Moussière

Sauvignon Blanc

Nuits-St-Georges "Cuvée Dame Marguerite"

Chardonnay

Rombauer Vineyards

Chardonnay

Chablis, Les Vieilles Vignes de Sainte-Claire

Chardonnay

Aslina

Chardonnay

Albert Bichot Bougogne Vielles Vignes

Chardonnay

JiJiJi Gen de Alma

Chenin Blanc

Lubanzi

Chenin Blanc

Vincent Careme Vouvray

Chenin Blanc

Chateau Ste Michele Sweet Riesling

Riesling

Pewsey Vale Eden Valley

Riesling

Maximin Grunhaus Alte Reben

Riesling

Schloss Gobelsburg Schlosskellerei Gobelsburger

Gruner Veltliner

Stadt Krems Stein Grüner Veltliner

Gruner Veltliner

Viña Las Perdices

Pinot Grigio

TBD

Pinot Grigio

Nessa Rias Baixas

Albarino

TBD

Pecorino

TBD

Vermentino

Albert Boxler

Gewurztraminer

Willm

Gewurztraminer

Domaine Bott Crozes-Hermitage Blanc

Viognier

Terre di Valter

Greco di Tufo

Azienda Agricola Ghiga

Moscato D'Asti

Luciano Landl Classico Superiore

Verdicchio

TBD

Fiano

Gaia Monograph

Assyrtiko

Bodegas Taron, Blanco

Viura

Suavia

Garganega (Soave)

Casa Vinicola Pietro Nera - Novella

Nebbiolo Bianco (Esoteric White)

Tenshen

White Blend

Château les Justices (375ml)

Sauternes

Te Awanga ‘Wildsong’ Hawke’s Bay

REDS

Pahlmeyer Jayson

Cabernet Sauvignon

Corison

Cabernet Sauvignon

Charles Woodson Intercept

Cabernet Sauvignon

Requiem

Cabernet Sauvignon

Miguel Torres Cordillera

Cabernet Sauvignon

Montes Alpha

Cabernet Sauvignon

QueGuapo

Malbec

BenMarco

Malbec

Olga Raffaul Chinon

Cabernet Franc

Saumur Champigny Rouge “La Folie”

Cabernet Franc

Domaine Jamet Cote Rotie

Syrah

Cairanne Vieilles Vignes Rouge

Syrah

Torbreck Woodcutter's

Shiraz

Penfolds Bin 28

Shiraz

Domaine Nicolas Rossignol - Savigny les Beaune

Pinot Noir

Roserock

Pinot Noir

Maison Noir OPP

Pinot Noir

Volnay

Pinot Noir

Loveblock - Central Otago

Pinot Noir

Eden Rift

Pinot Noir

Gevrey-Chambertin

Pinot Noir

TBD

Merlot

L'Ecole - Columbia Valley

Merlot

Markham - Napa Valley

Merlot

Morgon - Cru Beaujolais

Gamay

Brouilly - Cru Beaujolais

Gamay

Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino

Sangiovese

Casisano Colombaio Brunello di Montalcino

Sangiovese

Cune Rioja Crianza

Tempranillo

Coto De Imaz Rioja Gran Reserva

Tempranillo

Las Rocas Vinas Viejas

Grenache

TBD

Grenache

TBD

Red Blend

Clos de la Siete

Red Blend

Chateau Sansonnet - Bordeaux

Red Blend

Cannonau di Sardegna Doc

Interesting Red

The Clutch Fledge & Co

Tinta Barocca

TBD

Carmenere

Seghisio Sonoma

Zinfandel

Mauritson Dry Creek

Zinfandel

Paolo Conterno Barolo Ginestra

Nebbiolo

Elvio Cogno Bordini Barbaresco

Nebbiolo

Centopassi Argille di Taglia Via

Nero D'Avola

Bodegas Rectoral de Amandi Matilda Nieves

Mencia

TBD

Zweigelt

TBD

Blaufrankisch

Ginesia Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

Montepulciano

TBD

Carignan

Remhoogte Vantage

Pinotage

Painted Wolf Guillermo

Pinotage

TBD

Dolcetto

TBD

Frappato

SPARKLING

Gonet-Medeville 1er Cru Cuvee Tradition Brut

Champagne

Gonet-Medeville 1er Cru Blanc De Noirs

Champagne

Charles Oban Rose Brut

Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose

Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve

Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Vintage

Champagne

Pommery Rose

Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Rose

Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Yellow

Champagne

Louis Roederer 242

Champagne

Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee

Champagne

Biutiful

Cava

Ramon Canals Reserva

Cava

LaMarca

Prosecco

Nino Franco Rustico Superiore

Prosecco

Chloe

Presecco Rose

Graham Beck Rose

Cap Classique

TBD

Sekt

Paris-Simoneau Brut Blanc Clasique

Interesting Sparkling

TBD

Interesting Sparkling

Jansz Tasmania

Australia Bubbles

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

American Bubbles

Calvet Cremant de Bordeaux

Cremant

Louis Bouillot Cremant de Bourgogne

Cremant

BEER

Flying Dog IPA

Dogfish Head IPA

White Claw Assorted

Blue Moon Belgian White

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Woodchuck's Hard Cider or Local

Victory Sour Monkey

New Belgium Lager

Calvert Brewing I Just Crush A Lot

Jailbreak

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale Wine Bistro

Location

137 Waterfront Street, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

