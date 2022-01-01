Voghera Apericena imageView gallery

Voghera Apericena 3963 Tennyson St

review star

No reviews yet

3963 Tennyson Street

Denver, CO 80212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Classico

Tagliere di Salumi

$18.00

Tagliere di Formaggi

$20.00

Antipasto della Casa

$38.00

Calamaretti Fritti

$16.00

Bruschetta Classica

$12.00

Caprese di Bufala

$15.00

Bread

$4.00

Bread Refill

Autunnale

Zuppa di Zucca

$10.00

Bruschetta Autunnale

$12.00

Insalata Autunnale

$11.00

Risotto Funghi & Salsiccia

$22.00

Pappardelle alla Bolognese

$22.00

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$22.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$9.00

Pannacotta

$8.00

Terrina

$8.00

Bambini

Penne Bolognese

$7.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$7.00

Penne Pomodoro

$7.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$7.00

Penne Butter & Cheese

$7.00

Spaghetti Butter & Cheese

$7.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Americano

$12.00

La Contessa

$12.00

Basito

$12.00

Grappa Martini

$12.00

Il Milanese

$12.00

La Pausa

$12.00

L Amaro Bianco

$12.00

Vecchio Amico

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Vino

Barbera

$12.00+

Chianti

$12.00+

Cabernet Franc

$13.00+

Valpolicella

$12.00+

Nebbiolo

$14.00+

Pinot Nero Oltrepo Pavese

$15.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

Moscato (187 ml)

$25.00

Rosato

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Falanghina

$14.00+

Liquor

GL Limoncello

$8.00

GL Frangelico

$8.00

GL Mirto

$8.00

GL Sambuca

$8.00

GL Galliango

$8.00

GL Arancello

$8.00

BTL Limoncello

$96.00

BTL Frangelico

$96.00

BTL Mirto

$96.00

BTL Sambuca

$96.00

BTL Galliango

$96.00

BTL Arancello

$96.00

GL Po di Poli Morbida

$12.00

GL Grappa Pear

$12.00

GL Sarpa Oro

$12.00

GL Poli Cleopatra

$12.00

GL Miele

$12.00

GL Arzente

$12.00

Po di Poli Morbida

$144.00

Grappa Arzente

$144.00

Sarpa Oro

$144.00

Poli Cleopatra

$144.00

Miele

$144.00

Grappa Pear

$144.00

GL Fernet Branca

$8.00

GL Liquore Faretti

$8.00

GL Cynar

$8.00

GL Liquore Strega

$8.00

GL Amaro Monteneegro

$8.00

GL Branca Menta

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$96.00

Liquore Faretti

$96.00

Cynar

$96.00

Liquore Strega

$96.00

Amaro Monteneegro

$96.00

Branca Menta

$96.00

Birra

Menabrea La Bionda

$6.00

Menabrea Ambrata

$6.00

Bevande NA

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Limonata

$4.00

Arancia Rossa

$4.00

Pompelmo

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food - Drinks - Friends The Italian Aperitivo comes to Denver

Website

Location

3963 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212

Directions

Gallery
Voghera Apericena image

Similar restaurants in your area

il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.
orange star4.7 • 521
4324 W. 41st Ave. Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
American Elm - Highlands
orange star4.4 • 346
4132 West 38th Ave Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4450 West 38th Avenue Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions - Tennyson St.
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Tennyson St #100 Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Post Oak BBQ - 1 - Tennyson Street
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Tennyson Street Denver, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston