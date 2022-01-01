Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aroma Pizza Company

941 Reviews

$$

7200 Telegraph Square Dr

Lorton, VA 22079

Wings

5 PC Wings

$5.99

10 PC Wings

$9.99

20 PC Wings

$18.99

30 PC Wings

$25.99

Appetizers

Aroma Sampler

$8.99

Fred Kibbah

$5.99

Falafel

$4.99

Sambosa

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Mushroom

$4.99

Fried Shrimp

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chips

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Breadsticks

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Fries w/ Gyro

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Breadsticks w/ Cheese

$5.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Stromboli & Calzone

Cheese Stromboli

$6.99

Aroma Stromboli

$9.99

White Stromboli

$9.99

Veggie Stromboli

$9.99

Five Cheese Stromboli

$9.99

Hawaiian Stromboli

$9.99

Buffalo Stromboli

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$9.99

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$9.99

Spinach Stromboli

$9.99

Steak Lover Stromboli

$9.99

Gyro Stromboli

$9.99

CK Shawarma Stromboli

$11.99

Beef Shawarma Stromboli

$11.99

Seafood Stromboli

$13.99

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Aroma Calzone

$11.99

White Calzone

$11.99

Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Five Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

Buffalo Calzone

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$11.99

Steak Lover Calzone

$11.99

Gyro Calzone

$11.99

CK Shawarma Calzone

$11.99

Beef Shawarma Calzone

$11.99

Sea Food Stromboli

$13.99

Specialty Pizzas

Aroma Pizza 10"

$9.99

White Pizza 10"

$9.99

Veggie Pizza 10"

$9.99

Five Cheese Pizza 10"

$9.99

Hawaiian Pizza 10"

$9.99

Buffalo Pizza 10"

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"

$9.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 10"

$9.99

Steak Lover Pizza 10"

$9.99

Gyro Pizza 10"

$9.99

CK Shawarma Pizza 10"

$11.99

Beef Shawarma Pizza 10"

$11.99

Sea Food Pizza 10"

$13.99

Aroma Pizza 12"

$12.99

White Pizza 12"

$12.99

Veggie Pizza 12"

$12.99

Five Cheese Pizza 12"

$12.99

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$12.99

Buffalo Pizza 12"

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$12.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 12"

$12.99

Steak Lover Pizza 12"

$12.99

Gyro Pizza 12"

$12.99

CK Shawarma Pizza 12"

$14.99

Beef Shawarma Pizza 12"

$14.99

Sea Food Pizza 12"

$16.99

Aroma Pizza 14"

$15.99

White Pizza 14"

$15.99

Veggie Pizza 14"

$15.99

Five Cheese Pizza 14"

$15.99

Hawaiian Pizza 14"

$15.99

Buffalo Pizza 14"

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"

$15.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 14"

$15.99

Steak Lover Pizza 14"

$15.99

Gyro Pizza 14"

$15.99

CK Shawarma Pizza 14"

$16.99

Beef Shawarma Pizza 14"

$16.99

Sea Food Pizza 14"

$19.99

Aroma Pizza 16"

$17.99

White Pizza 16"

$17.99

Veggie Pizza 16"

$17.99

Five Cheese Pizza 16"

$17.99

Hawaiian Pizza 16"

$17.99

Buffalo Pizza 16"

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$17.99

Meat Lovers Pizza 16"

$17.99

Steak Lover Pizza 16"

$17.99

Gyro Pizza 16"

$17.99

CK Shawarma Pizza 16"

$18.99

Beef Shawarma Pizza 16"

$18.99

Sea Food Pizza 16"

$21.99

Make Your Own Pizza

MYO Pizza 10"

$6.99

MYO Pizza 12"

$8.99

MYO Pizza 14"

$10.99

MYO Pizza 16"

$12.99

Fresh Salads

Garden Sm

$4.99

Caesar Sm

$5.99

Caprese Sm

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sm

$7.99

Greek Salad Sm

$5.99

Garden Lg

$6.99

Caesar Lg

$7.99

Caprese Lg

$10.99

Tuna Salad Lg

$9.99

Greek Salad Lg

$7.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$7.99

Linguine

$7.99

Four Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Lasagna

$10.99

Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese 1/2

$6.99

Chicken Cheese Steak 1/2

$6.99

Ham & Cheese 1/2

$6.99

Italian Meatball 1/2

$6.99

Italian Cold Cut 1/2

$6.99

Caprese 1/2

$6.99

Tuna Sub

$6.99

Chicken Parmesan

$6.99

Philly Steak & Cheese Whole

$9.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Whole

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Whole

$9.99

Italian Meatball Whole

$9.99

Italian Cold Cut Whole

$9.99

Caprese Whole

$9.99

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Mediterranean Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$5.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Gyro Wrap

$6.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Menu

Spaghetti & Meatball Kids

$5.99

2 PCS Chicken Tenders & Fries Kids

$5.99

Four Cheese Ravioli Kids

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries Kids

$5.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Oreo Cake

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Baklava

$2.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Ben & Jerry's

$6.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Brisk Iced Te

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Ginger Ale

$1.25

Orange Crush

$1.25

Grape Soda

$1.25

Fruit Punch

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Root beer

$1.25

Sierra Mist

$1.25

Water Bottle

$1.25

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.49

Pepsi 2L

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 2L

$2.99

Sierra Mist 2L

$2.99

Mountain Dew 2L

$2.99

Dr Pepper 2L

$2.99

Orange Crush 2L

$2.99

Ginger Ale 2L

$2.99

Grape Soda 2L

$2.99

Brisk Iced Te 2L

$2.99

Root Beer 2L

$2.99

Daily Specials

2 SM 2 Toppings

$14.99

2 MED 2 Toppings

$17.99

2 LG 2 Toppings

$19.99

2 XL 2 Toppings

$21.99

XL Deal

$15.99

3 LG 1 Topping

$27.99

Family Deal - Pizza + Wings

$22.99

Family Deal - Pizza + Sandwich

$16.99

Lunch Deal

$7.99

Sub & Salad Deal

$11.99

MED 2 Topping & 10 PCS Wings

$17.99

MED Specialty & 10 PCS Wings

$21.99

Party Sp 4 lg 1 topping & 20 wings 1/2 Garden Salad

$55.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7200 Telegraph Square Dr, Lorton, VA 22079

Directions

Gallery
Aroma Pizza Company image
Aroma Pizza Company image
Aroma Pizza Company image

