Vojtik's Stockyard S12578 Hwy H

review star

No reviews yet

S12578 Hwy H

Fairchild, WI 54741

Order Again

Popular Items

3 piece Fish Dinner (Cod)
mac n cheese
Mushroom & Swiss

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$6.25

Onion Rings

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$5.75

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.50

Breaded Pickle Spears

$4.50

Breaded Green Beans

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

served with syrup.

Seasoned Fries

$2.75

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.50

Seasoned Potato Rounds

$3.25

Chilli Cheese Fries

$6.75

chilli, cheese, and onions.

Loaded Fries

$6.75

bacon, onion, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, nacho cheese and sour cream.

Nacho Supreme

$11.99

house-made beef taco meat, onion, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, nacho cheese, salsa, and sour cream over chips

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Pizza Fry

$9.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99

Ham, tomato, cheese, egg and croutons. Served with garlic toast

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg and croutons. Served with garlic toast

Garden Salad

$7.50

Tomato, cheese, egg and croutons. Served with garlic toast

Taco Bowl

$8.99

Beef taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos, shredded cheese, and salsa in a homemade taco bowl

Side Salad

$2.99

Lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Soup

Bowl of Soup of the day

$4.50

Bowl of Chilli

$5.50

Cup of Soup of the day

$2.50

Cup of Chilli

$3.00

Loaded Chili Upcharge

$1.50

All-American

Hot Dog

$3.50

House-made old-fashioned wiener

Brat

$4.50

House-made bratwurst. Raw onion or sauerkraut available upon request

BLT

$6.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Ham and american cheese on grilled etxas toast

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Pizza Burger

$5.75

1/3# patty with marinara and cheese

Chicken & Shrimp

8 piece fried wings (Wing Ditties)-No Sauce

$9.75

old-fashioned battered wings

8 piece bone in naked wings-With Sauce

$12.75

rolled in sauce

Boneless wings

$8.99

rolled in sauce

6 piece grilled shrimp

$6.75

6 piece fried shrimp

$6.75

4 pc chicken tenders

$5.50

Specialty Sandwiches

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$11.75

Topped with caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms on a hoagie bun

Burgundy Pepper Steak

$10.50

Marinated in a Burgundy sauce and served on a hoagie bun

Polish Burger

$5.50

House-made Polish sausage patty grilled to perfection on a hoagie bun

What the Cluck

$7.25

BBQ Chicken

$7.25

Juicy grilled chicken breast smohtered in a BBQ rub

Cowboy Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce

Chicken Coop Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, american cheese, and a sunny-side up egg on texas toast

Hot Beef

$7.75

House-made savory shredded beef on a hoagie bun

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Batter fried cod with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce on a hoagie bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch in a tomato basil wrap

Swine Overload

$8.75

Slow-cooked, smoked pulled pork with bacon, and BBQ sauce on Texas toast. Served with coleslaw

Ruben

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie bun

Burgers

Cowboy Burger

$9.50

Topped with bacon, peperjack cheese, onion rings and BBQ Sauce

Stockyard Burger

$8.99

Topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese and BBQ sauce

Farmyard Burger

$9.50

Topped with bacon, eggs and cheese on texas toast

"Slaw"ter Burger

$9.50

Topped with bacon, pepperjack cheese, coleslaw and BBQ sauce

Patty Melt

$8.50

Melted Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on marble rye

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.25

Melted Swiss cheese and sauteed sliced mushrooms

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$8.25

Pepperjack cheese and lightly grilled jalapenos

Peanut Butter Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bacon, cheese and peanut butter

California Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo

Hamburger

$6.75

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kids Food

4pc mini corndog

$3.99

2pc chicken tenders

$3.99

grilled cheese-kids

$3.99

mac n cheese

$3.99

1/4# hamburger

$4.49

1/4# cheeseburger

$4.99

1/4# bacon cheeseburger

$6.50

Specials

Land-O Burger

$13.50

The Dill Wrap

$8.99

3 Potato pancakes w/sausage links

$7.99

Pizza

Single Topping Pizza

$11.50

2 Topping Pizza

$12.99

All Meat

$14.75

Pepperoni, in house made Itallian sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon bits

Supreme

$15.50

Pepperoni, in house made Itallian sausage, Canadian bacon, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives

5 Breadsticks

$4.25

White Garlic Chicken Pizza

$14.75

Whte Garlic sauce, chicken pieces, bacon, and onion

Pizza Fry

$9.99

Pizza of the Month-Tailgater

$12.99

Friday

2 Fish Tacos

$9.99

2 piece Fish Dinner (Cod)

$11.99

3 piece Fish Dinner (Cod)

$13.99

Choice of 2 piece broiled or 3 piece deep fried Cod, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw and texas Toast

Fish and Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

2 pieces of your choice of deep fried or broiled Cod, 3 pieces of your choice of deep fried or grilled shirmp, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw and texas toast

Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

Walleye Dinner

$19.99

12 oz Walleye (pan fried or hand battered), baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, texas toast

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant, butcher shop, fresh meats, homemade sausages and ice cream

S12578 Hwy H, Fairchild, WI 54741

Main pic

