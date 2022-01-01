Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Volare Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

388 Broadway

Revere, MA 02151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta and Meatballs
Caesar

Appetizers

Antipasto All Italiana-For One

$15.00

Antipasto All Italiana-For Two

$20.00

Arancinette

$12.00

Arancini Di Aragosta

$17.00

Burrata E Panzanella

$17.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Costolette Di Agnello

$15.00

Cozze Pazze

$15.00

Gamberi a Sgringio

$19.00

Lobster Arancini

$17.00

Melanzane Carrozzela

$12.00

Moscardini Saltati

$17.00

Oysters (6)

$15.00

Polpette

$12.00

Salsiccia E Friarielli

$15.00

Tripe

$14.00

Wings

$10.00

Insalate E Zuppe

Caesar

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Caprese w/Prosciutto Salad

$18.00

Minestrone Con Pollo

$11.00

Portobello Salad

$12.00

Ribollita

$9.00

Rucola

$12.00

Volare

$11.00

Pasta

Abruzzese Con Salsiccia

$23.00

Bolognese

$23.00

Boscaiola

$23.00

Fettuccine Con Panna

$20.00

Frutti Di Mare Vesuvio

$30.00

Gamberi Al Limone

$25.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$24.00

Pasta and Meatballs

$20.00

Penne Dellorto

$20.00

Pollo E Rabe

$23.00

Puttanesca Di Calamari

$25.00

Ravioli Di Astice

$30.00

Ravioli Tre Formaggi

$25.00

Chicken regular Broccoli ziti Alfredo sauce

$24.00

Sausage E Rabe

$23.00

Risotti

Risotto Con Gamberi

$26.00

Risotto Pollo E Piselli

$23.00

Secondi Piatti

Bistecca Alla Griglia

$35.00

Fritto Misto

$32.00

Merluzzo In Crosta

$25.00

Merluzzo Pizzaiola

$28.00

Ossobuco

$32.00

Pollo Campagnola

$24.00

Salmone All Arancia

$27.00

Vitello Milanese

$25.00

Secondi Classic

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Chicken Picata

$23.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Veal Picata

$26.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

George Marsala

$25.00

Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$18.00

Caprese W/ Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Ficata Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Portobello Pizza

$18.00

Salsiccia E Broccoletti Pizza

$21.00

Scampi Pizza

$22.00

Vegetariana Pizza

$19.00

Sicilian Pizza Slice

$2.00

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Baby Spinach

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

French Fries

$7.00

Homemade Pasta

$15.00

Marinara (16oz)

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pesto Oil (16oz)

$6.00

Risotto

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Penne

$12.00

Bread & oil

$2.00

Desserts

Budino Di Brioche

$10.00

Cannolo Siciliano

$10.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Mousse

$10.00

Sfinge

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Tortino Al Cioccolato

$10.00

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

Can soda coke

$3.00

Can soda diet coke

$3.00

Can soda ginger ale

$3.00

Can soda sprite

$3.00

Can soda Pepsi

$3.00

Appetizers

Antipasto All Italiana-For One

$15.00

Antipasto All Italiana-For Two

$20.00

Arancinette

$12.00

Arancini Di Aragosta

$17.00

Burrata E Panzanella

$17.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Costolette Di Agnello

$15.00

Cozze Pazze

$15.00

Gamberi a Sgringio

$19.00

Lobster Arancini

$17.00

Melanzane Carrozzela

$12.00

Moscardini Saltati

$17.00

Oysters (6)

$15.00

Polpette

$12.00

Salsiccia E Friarielli

$15.00

Tripe

$14.00

Wings

$10.00

Insalate E Zuppe

Caesar

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Caprese w/Prosciutto Salad

$18.00

Minestrone Con Pollo

$11.00

Portobello Salad

$12.00

Ribollita

$9.00

Rucola

$12.00

Volare

$11.00

Pasta

Abruzzese Con Salsiccia

$23.00

Bolognese

$23.00

Boscaiola

$23.00

Fettuccine Con Panna

$20.00

Frutti Di Mare Vesuvio

$30.00

Gamberi Al Limone

$25.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$24.00

Pasta and Meatballs

$20.00

Penne Dellorto

$20.00

Pollo E Rabe

$23.00

Puttanesca Di Calamari

$25.00

Ravioli Di Astice

$30.00

Ravioli Tre Formaggi

$25.00

Chicken regular Broccoli ziti Alfredo sauce

$24.00

Sausage E Rabe

$23.00

Risotti

Risotto Con Gamberi

$26.00

Risotto Pollo E Piselli

$23.00

Secondi Piatti

Bistecca Alla Griglia

$35.00

Fritto Misto

$32.00

Merluzzo In Crosta

$25.00

Merluzzo Pizzaiola

$28.00

Ossobuco

$32.00

Pollo Campagnola

$24.00

Salmone All Arancia

$27.00

Vitello Milanese

$25.00

Secondi Classic

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Chicken Picata

$23.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Veal Picata

$26.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$18.00

Caprese W/ Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Ficata Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Portobello Pizza

$18.00

Salsiccia E Broccoletti Pizza

$21.00

Scampi Pizza

$22.00

Vegetariana Pizza

$19.00

Sicilian Pizza Slice

$2.00

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Baby Spinach

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

French Fries

$7.00

Homemade Pasta

$15.00

Marinara (16oz)

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pesto Oil (16oz)

$6.00

Risotto

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Penne

$12.00

Bread & oil

$2.00

Desserts

Budino Di Brioche

$10.00

Cannolo Siciliano

$10.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Mousse

$10.00

Sfinge

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Tortino Al Cioccolato

$10.00

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

We at Volare seek to capture the charm of the contemporary Italian restaurant culture. We want to incorporate every aspect we feel a neighborhood restaurant should provide fantastic food, drinks, service, atmosphere, cleanliness and, of course, coffee; and, offer our guests an authentic fusion of the Sicilian & Italian cuisine. Buon Appetito!

Website

Location

388 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Renegade's Pub-
orange star4.4 • 464
1004 Bennington St Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
EASY PIE
orange starNo Reviews
649 Squire Rd Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Floramo's - 213 Everett Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
213 Everett Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150
View restaurantnext
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
567 Bennington St Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext
Dovetail
orange star4.7 • 31
1 Sixth Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Revere

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Revere
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston