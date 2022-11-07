Restaurant header imageView gallery

Volare Wine & Bistro

727 Reviews

$$

603 N Central Ave

Hapeville, GA 30354

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Dip
Greek Salad
Georgia Pecan Salad

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

tomato, garlic, basil Parmesan on our toasted foccacia bread

Crab Dip

$13.00

Salads & Soups

Georgia Pecan Salad

Georgia Pecan Salad

$5.00+

Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.00+Out of stock

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing. Add your own protein (extra charge).

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.00+

Gourmet greens, olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and Greek dressing

House Salad

$3.50+

Gourmet greens, tomatoes, cukes, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Soup du Jour

Soup du Jour

$3.00

Sweet vermouth, local farmers market veggies, roasted heirloom tomatoes

Special Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Bourbon Cake

Flourless Chocolate Bourbon Cake

$8.00

(GF) Our delicious flour-less bourbon cake with pecans, caramel and whipped cream.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$8.00

Amazing creamy homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Blueberry W.choc Bread Pudding

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Whole Cheesecake

$50.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino
$6.00

$6.00
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea
$3.00

$3.00
Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea
$3.00

$3.00

Whites By The Bottle

Wines are not available for delivery. Pickup only, with valid ID.

BTL Bellafina

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$30.00

BTL Opera Prima Brut

$27.00

BTL Greffiere Chardonnay

$42.00

Villa Maria

$33.00

BTL Les Abeilles Colombo Blanc

$36.00
BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio
$27.00

$27.00

BTL Schlink Haus Riesling

$30.00

BTL Figuiére Rosé

$33.00
BTL Buttery Bomb Chardonnay

BTL Buttery Bomb Chardonnay
$27.00

$27.00

BTL Allen Scott Sav Blanc

$39.00

BTL Trignon Viognier

$45.00

BTL True Myth

$36.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Wines are not available for delivery. Pickup only, with valid ID.
BTL Freakshow

BTL Freakshow

$39.00
BTL Killer Drop Red

BTL Killer Drop Red
$48.00

$48.00

BTL Tilia Malbec

$33.00

BTL Farm 2 Table Shiraz

$30.00

BTL Hahn Family Pinot Noir

$36.00
BTL La Posta Malbec

BTL La Posta Malbec
$42.00

$42.00

BTL Copacetic Red

$45.00

BTL Baby Blue Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Laroque Cabernet Franc

$33.00
BTL Smith & Hook Cab

BTL Smith & Hook Cab
$45.00

$45.00
BTL A To Z Pinot Noir

BTL A To Z Pinot Noir
$39.00

$39.00

BTL DMN Sangiovese

$30.00

BTL L’ecole Merlot

$48.00

BTL Boneshaker Zif

$39.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:58 pm, 4:59 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Situated near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Volare Bistro provides diners with finely crafted seasonal cuisine, using the freshest ingredients available.

Website

Location

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354

Directions

Volare Bistro image
Volare Bistro image
Volare Bistro image
Volare Bistro image

