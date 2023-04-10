Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Hunters Crossing

review star

No reviews yet

5200 NW 43rd St.

Suite 509

Gainesville, FL 32608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Alexander Roll
Spring Rolls
Spicy Roll

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Japanese Green Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fresh Coconut Water

$7.00

Perrier

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Sake

Sparkling Sake

$18.00

Nigori

$14.00

Itami Onigoroshi

$12.00

Soto Premium Junmai

$12.00Out of stock

Sake Bomb

$8.00

Fresh Coconut with Sake

$9.00

Kokumi sake

$12.00

Sho chiku Bai ginjo

$18.00

Beer

Asahi

$6.00

Kirin

$6.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Sapporo

$8.50

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Wine

Glass house Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Glass house Merlot

$8.00

Glass Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$10.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

House Merlot

$24.00

House Pinto Noir

$30.00

Glass house Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass house Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass House White Zinfandel

$8.00

Glass Benziger Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass house Sauvignon Blank

$8.00

Glass Plum Wine

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$24.00

Benzinger Chardonnay

$30.00

House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

House White Zinfandel

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Plum wine Bottle

$24.00

Lunch Menu

From Sushi Bar

Sushi Lunch A

$18.00

California roll with 5 pcs. of assorted sushi

Sushi Lunch B

$20.00

California roll with 9 pcs. of assorted sushi

Sashimi Lunch

$16.00

9 pcs. Chef's selection of fish

Sushi & Sashimi Lunch

$22.00

California roll with 3 pcs. of sushi and sashimi

Maki Combo

$25.00

Tuna roll, California roll and bagel roll

Veggie Combo

$15.00

Veggie roll, veggie H/R and 3 pcs. of vegetable sushi

Lunch Bowls

Chicken Curry Bowl

$12.00

Our delicious red curry chicken served over a bed of rice

Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Your choice of beef or chicken breast drizzled with our home made teriyaki sauce served with broccoli and carrots on the bed of rice

Low Carb Bowl

$12.00

(no rice) Your choice of grilled beef or chicken breast served with sauteed veggies

Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Stir fried Yakisoba noodles and mixed veggies with your choice of beef or chicken

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Your choice of tempura or sauteed shrimp served with brocoli and carots on the bed of rice

Raw Bowl

$17.00

Your choice of tuna or salmon sashimi or both served over a bed of seasoned sushi rice with avocado, cucumber scallions, sesame seeds and wakami salad

Chopped Spicy Bowl

$18.00

Chopped spicy tuna served over seasoned sushi rice with avocado, cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds and wakami

Bang bang rice bowl

$17.00

Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, or tofu tossed in our home made bang bang sauce served with steamed broccoli, carrots and scallions on a bed or rice

New Lunch Menu

Lunch Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Red Curry Lunch

$12.00

Lunch Yasai Itame (Stir-fry Veggie)

$12.00

Teriyaki Lunch

$12.00

Basil Duck Lunch

$14.00

Lunch Combo

Combo # 1

$15.00

Chicken teriyaki, Chicken katsu, rice and 6pcs. California roll

Combo #2

$16.00

Beef teriyaki, rice, 6pcs. California roll and 6pcs. Bagel roll

Combo #3

$18.00

Salmon or shrimp teriyaki, rice and 6pcs. California roll

Combo #4

$14.00

Stir fry tofu, rice, and Vegetable roll

Combo #5

$14.00

6pcs. shrimp tempura roll, 6pcs. Bagel roll and hosomaki tuna

Combo # 6

$16.00

6pcs. Alexander roll, 6pcs. red dragon and 6pcs. California roll

Combo # 7

$20.00

Bagel and Spicy tuna roll

Combo # 8

$16.00

California roll and Grab delight roll

Sushi Bar Specialty Platters

Sushi Bar and Specialty Platters

Mori A

$22.00

Chef's selection of 5 pieces nigiri & California roll

Mori B

$28.00

Chef's selection of 9 pieces nigiri & California roll

Sushi for Two

$40.00

California roll, hosomaki tuna roll and 12 pieces of nigiri

Lady Fingers

$25.00

Rainbow rolls with 5 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri

Sashimi Ume

$36.00

Chef's selection of 20 pieces of assorted fresh fish

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$42.00

7 pcs. Nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi, 1 California roll

House Favorite rolls

$45.00

Alexander roll, Barbara roll and John roll

A la Carte

Sushi or Sashimi A la Carte

Krab Stick

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Salmon

$5.00

Tuna

$6.00

Yellow Tail

$7.00

Escolar

$5.00

White fish

$5.00

Smoke Salmon

$6.00

Eel

$7.00

Octopus

$6.00

Surf Clam

$6.00

Squid

$6.00

Egg Tamago

$5.00

Salmon Roe

$8.00

Masago

$7.00

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Stuffed wonton skin with crab, kani, cream cheese and scallions fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.

Octopus Tiradito

$18.00

Thinly sliced octopus served with kimchi and sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds topped with togarashi spice

Gyoza

$7.00

(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Japanese soy beans with sea salt

Sashimi Appetizer

$17.00

Chef's selection on 9 pieces fresh fish.

Sushi Appetizer

$17.00

Chef's selection of 5 pieces assorted fresh fish.

Melissa Bites

$17.00

Fried sushi rice balls topped with tuna tartare, black tobiko and drizzled with eel sauce.

Takoyaki

$10.00

Octopus balls with Katsu sauce, bonito flakes, spicy mayo and scallions

Kanisu

$13.00

Krab, avocado, rolled in a thinly sliced cucumber served with sweet vinegar sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Coconut curry marinated chicken, grilled to perfection served with peanut sauce.

Kanisu Deluxe

$17.00

Krab, tuna, salmon, avocado and white fish rolled in a thinly slice dcucumber, toop with masago served with sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Thinly sliced seared tuna in ponzu sauce topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

Appetizer sampler

$12.00

2 gyoza 2 spring 2 crab rangoon

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$14.00

Battered fried shrimp (5pcs.) with tempura sauce

Son's Special

$18.00

Tuna tartare, mixed with onions, cilantro and crunch, wrapped in avocado and topped with red and black tobiko. Served with asparagus, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce.

Caroline Bites

$16.00

Salmon nigiri, spicy mayo, torched to perfection and topped with masago, eel sauce and scallions.

Bao Bun

$7.00

Steam bun with lettuce, cucumber,shredded carrots, scallions and sesame seeds

Chicken lettuce wrap

$14.00

Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, Scallions, Basil, Ground peanut, Served with hoisin sauce.

Pad Thai

Aburi hamachi jalapeno

$20.00

Entrees

Volcanic Entree

Grilled meat served on a bed of stir-fried mixed vegetables on a sizzling plate drizzled with teriyaki sauce

Red Curry

Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaved and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.

Lobster and Shrimp Curry

$32.00

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.

Stir-Fry

Nappa cabbage, carrots, onions, bell peppers and broccoli in a brown sauce with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork or tofu.

Duck Curry

$28.00

1/2 crispy roasted duck with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce.

Basil Duck

$28.00

1/2 boneless crispy duck with bell peppers, onions, scallions and basil

Teriyaki

Grilled meat with homemade teriyaki sauce served with broccoli and carrots with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or salmon.

Katsu

$20.00

Japanese breaded and fried with katsu sauce served with broccoli and carrots.

Wok Seared Beef

$19.00

Beef tenderloin, onions, shiitake mushrooms and scallions in a brown sauce.

Short Ribs

$28.00

Korean marinated beef short ribs grilled to perfection

Sweet and Sour

Bell peppers, onions, scallions, tomatoes and pineapple with you choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork tofu or tilapia.

Teriyaki chicken fried rice

$25.00

Soups

Tom Kha Gai

$9.00

Chicken, mushrooms and scallions in a coconut broth.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions.

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Pork stuffed wontons with onions and scallions.

Udon Noodle Soup

$16.00

Buck wheat noodles, shrimp, krab, red clam, squid and scallions.

Duck Ramen

$20.00

Soba noodles, 1/4 duck, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushroom, kamaboko and scallions in a soy dashi broth.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Soba noodles, chashu pork, cabbage, carrots, seaweed, scallions, onions, tamago and kamaboko in a pork broth.

Kimchi Ramen

$16.00

Kanoya ramen Noodles, napa cabbages, carrots, seaweed and soft boil eggs in a Kimchi broth

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Kid's Steak Teriyaki

$10.00

Kid's Fried Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kid's Fish Strips

$10.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Tempura

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream fried in tempura batter

Thai Donuts

$8.00

Soft dough fried to a golden brown served with sweet dipping sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake Tempura

$9.00

Deep fried cheese cake

Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake filled with hot chocolate sauce

Green Tea Cheesecake

$10.00

Hawaiian cheesecake

$10.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and carrots with ginger dressing.

Hiyashi Wakami

$8.00

Chilled marinated seaweed salad.

Volcanic Salad

$15.00

Chilled marinated seaweed salad.

Sunomono Salad

$15.00

Krab, Octopus, cucumber, massago served with sweet vinegar and kimchi sauce.

Rolls

Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Carrot, lettuce, cucumber, asparagus and avocado.

Bagel Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallions.

Hosomaki Roll

Seaweed outside roll with choice of tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail or any shell fish.

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado on top.

Miami roll

$15.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, krab, cream cheese and masago.

Spicy Roll

Choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail and white fish with spicy mayo sauce.

Volcanic Roll

$15.00

Avocado, drab stick, shrimp rolled in soy paper with tuna tartare on top.

Alexander Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp, tempura, asparagus, avocado scallions and masago.

California Roll

$8.00

Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, asparagus topped with avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna tartare and eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with baked seafood, eel sauce, scallions and masago.

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

(No Rice) Salmon, krab, asparagus and tempura fried to perfection drizzled with eel sauce

Spider Roll

$15.00

Seaweed outside roll with fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Haile Roll

$18.00

(No Rice) Crunchy roll topped with tuna tartare and lotus roots drizzled with eel sauce.

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Katsu lobster tail strips, lettuce, avocado and krab served with lobster medley, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Where's Wally Roll

$18.00

Salmon, krab, cream cheees, shrimp and panko fried topped with baked seafood, yum yum sauce, eel sauce, Walter's special sauce, scallions and tobiko.

Candy Cane Roll

$17.00

Inside out roll with yellow tail, cucumber, avocado top with white and red tuna.

Mark II Roll

$17.00

Inside out roll with tuna, salmon, yellow tail topped with avocado, masago and spicy mayo.

Salmon lover Roll

$15.00

Inside our roll with smoked slmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.

Jason I Roll

$14.00

Inside out roll with tuna, cream cheese, asparagus topped with jalapeno and sriracha.

Rockin Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Inside out roll with tempura shrimp, krab, cream cheese and topped with baked shrimp & lemon butter sauce and drizzled with fresh squeezed lemon and eel sauce.

John I Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, krab, topped with salmon, baked with spicy mayo and drizzled with eel sauce.

Barbara Roll

$17.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions topped with tuna, white fish, salmon, yum yum sauce and crunch.

Angry Eel Roll

$18.00

White tuna, cream cheese, krab, crunch and sriracha topped with BBQ eel, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hand Roll

$7.00

Newell Fox Roll

$25.00

Miso roll

$17.00

Krab Delight roll

$10.00

Black dragon

$30.00

Teryiyaki chicken roll

$15.00

Noodles

Yakisoba Noodles

$12.00

Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu, stir-fry with egg noodles and vegetable.

Udon Noodles

$12.00

Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or tofu, stir fried with buck wheat noodles and vegetable.

Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with beef.

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with chicken.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with shrimp.

Pork Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with pork.

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with tofu.

Combination Fried Rice

$18.00

Wok fried rice with pork, chicken and shrimp topped with scallions

White Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Vegetable Stir Fried Rice

$10.00

Chashu Fried Rice

$16.00

Wok fried rice with eggs, mix vegetable and home made Chashu pork top with scallions

Catering

Catering Appetizers

Catering spring Rolls

$95.00

55 pcs.

Catering Crab Rangoon

$100.00

55 pcs.

Catering Edamame

$50.00

Half Tray

Catering Dumpling/Gyoza

$75.00

55 pcs.

Catering Ceviche

$85.00

Half Tray

Catering Katsu (Fried Tofu)

$75.00

Half Tray

Catering Entrees

Catering Basil Duck

$140.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Wok Seared Beef

$120.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Red Curry Chicken

$70.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Red Curry Tofu

$65.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Volcanic Beef

$125.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Volcanic Chicken

$110.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Teriyaki Beef

$130.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Teriyaki Chicken

$110.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Teriyaki Pork

$110.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Katsu Chicken

$100.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Katsu Pork

$100.00Out of stock

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Stir Fry Mixed Veggies

$70.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Stir Fry Pork

$80.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Stir Fry Chicken

$80.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Stir Fry Beef

$95.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Stir Fry Shrimp

$95.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Stir Fry Tofu

$70.00

Feeds 6-10 people

Catering Rice

Catering Vegetable Fried Rice

$60.00

Catering Pork Fried Rice

$75.00

Catering Chicken Fried Rice

$75.00

Catering Beef Fried Rice

$85.00

Catering Shrimp Fried Rice

$85.00

Catering Combination Fried Rice

$85.00

Catering Steamed White Rice

$40.00

Catering Brown Rice

$40.00

Catering Noodles

Catering Vegetable Noodles

$65.00

Catering Chicken Noodles

$75.00

Catering Pork Noodles

$75.00

Catering Beef Noodles

$85.00

Catering Shrimp Noodles

$85.00

Catering Combination Noodles

$95.00

Catering Salads

Catering Salad

$40.00

Catering Volcanic Tuna Salad

$90.00

Catering Volcanic Salmon Salad

$90.00

Catering Platters

Catering Vegetable Platter A

$90.00

80 Assorted pcs.

Catering Maki Platter B

$110.00

118 Assorted pcs.

Catering Maki Platter C

$150.00

168 Assorted pcs.

Catering Sushi/Sashimi Platter D

$150.00

44 Assorted pcs.

Catering Sushi/Sashimi Platter E

$155.00

64 Assorted pcs.

Catering Boat Deposit

$100.00

BOBA TEA

Strawberry Black tea

$5.50

Passion fruit Black tea

$5.50

Matcha Green tea

$5.50Out of stock

Milk Chocolate

$5.50

Taro tea

$5.50

All SIDE

All SIDES

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Eel

$0.50

Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Plum

$0.50

Gyoza

$0.50

Yumyum

$0.50

Kimchee base

$0.50

Sweetsour

$0.50

Katsu sauce

$0.50

Avo

$2.00

Side steam veggie

$5.00

House spice

$0.50

1/2 quart house spice

$6.00

1/2 quart plum sauce

$6.00

1/2 quart ginger dressing

$5.00

1/2 quart spicy mayo

$5.00

1/2 quart eel sauce

$5.00

Extra salmon

$8.00

Extra chicken

$6.00

Extra beef

$6.00

Extra red curry sauce

$6.00

Extra shrimp

$7.00

Extra Duck 1/4

$10.00

Extra whole duck

$20.00

Side yakisoba noodle

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Volcanic Sushi+Sake is a Japanese inspired Asian Fusion Restaurant with Details on Quality fresh food and innovative presentation.

Website

Location

5200 NW 43rd St., Suite 509, Gainesville, FL 32608

Directions

Gallery
Volcanic Sushi & Sake image
Volcanic Sushi & Sake image
Volcanic Sushi & Sake image

Similar restaurants in your area

Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Haile Village
orange starNo Reviews
5212 SW 91st Terrace Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
orange star4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
The Bakery Mill - 1143 NW 76TH BLVD
orange star4.5 • 509
1143 NW 76TH BLVD GAINESVILLE, FL 32606
View restaurantnext
MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston