Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Hunters Crossing
5200 NW 43rd St.
Suite 509
Gainesville, FL 32608
Popular Items
Wine
Glass house Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass house Merlot
Glass Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass Pinot Noir
House Cabernet Sauvignon
Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon
House Merlot
House Pinto Noir
Glass house Chardonnay
Glass house Pinot Grigio
Glass House White Zinfandel
Glass Benziger Chardonnay
Glass house Sauvignon Blank
Glass Plum Wine
House Chardonnay
Benzinger Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House White Zinfandel
Sauvignon Blanc
Plum wine Bottle
Lunch Menu
From Sushi Bar
Sushi Lunch A
California roll with 5 pcs. of assorted sushi
Sushi Lunch B
California roll with 9 pcs. of assorted sushi
Sashimi Lunch
9 pcs. Chef's selection of fish
Sushi & Sashimi Lunch
California roll with 3 pcs. of sushi and sashimi
Maki Combo
Tuna roll, California roll and bagel roll
Veggie Combo
Veggie roll, veggie H/R and 3 pcs. of vegetable sushi
Lunch Bowls
Chicken Curry Bowl
Our delicious red curry chicken served over a bed of rice
Teriyaki Bowl
Your choice of beef or chicken breast drizzled with our home made teriyaki sauce served with broccoli and carrots on the bed of rice
Low Carb Bowl
(no rice) Your choice of grilled beef or chicken breast served with sauteed veggies
Noodle Bowl
Stir fried Yakisoba noodles and mixed veggies with your choice of beef or chicken
Shrimp Bowl
Your choice of tempura or sauteed shrimp served with brocoli and carots on the bed of rice
Raw Bowl
Your choice of tuna or salmon sashimi or both served over a bed of seasoned sushi rice with avocado, cucumber scallions, sesame seeds and wakami salad
Chopped Spicy Bowl
Chopped spicy tuna served over seasoned sushi rice with avocado, cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds and wakami
Bang bang rice bowl
Choice of Shrimp, Chicken, or tofu tossed in our home made bang bang sauce served with steamed broccoli, carrots and scallions on a bed or rice
New Lunch Menu
Lunch Combo
Combo # 1
Chicken teriyaki, Chicken katsu, rice and 6pcs. California roll
Combo #2
Beef teriyaki, rice, 6pcs. California roll and 6pcs. Bagel roll
Combo #3
Salmon or shrimp teriyaki, rice and 6pcs. California roll
Combo #4
Stir fry tofu, rice, and Vegetable roll
Combo #5
6pcs. shrimp tempura roll, 6pcs. Bagel roll and hosomaki tuna
Combo # 6
6pcs. Alexander roll, 6pcs. red dragon and 6pcs. California roll
Combo # 7
Bagel and Spicy tuna roll
Combo # 8
California roll and Grab delight roll
Sushi Bar Specialty Platters
Sushi Bar and Specialty Platters
Mori A
Chef's selection of 5 pieces nigiri & California roll
Mori B
Chef's selection of 9 pieces nigiri & California roll
Sushi for Two
California roll, hosomaki tuna roll and 12 pieces of nigiri
Lady Fingers
Rainbow rolls with 5 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri
Sashimi Ume
Chef's selection of 20 pieces of assorted fresh fish
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
7 pcs. Nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi, 1 California roll
House Favorite rolls
Alexander roll, Barbara roll and John roll
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Stuffed wonton skin with crab, kani, cream cheese and scallions fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.
Octopus Tiradito
Thinly sliced octopus served with kimchi and sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds topped with togarashi spice
Gyoza
(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soy beans with sea salt
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef's selection on 9 pieces fresh fish.
Sushi Appetizer
Chef's selection of 5 pieces assorted fresh fish.
Melissa Bites
Fried sushi rice balls topped with tuna tartare, black tobiko and drizzled with eel sauce.
Takoyaki
Octopus balls with Katsu sauce, bonito flakes, spicy mayo and scallions
Kanisu
Krab, avocado, rolled in a thinly sliced cucumber served with sweet vinegar sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
Chicken Satay
Coconut curry marinated chicken, grilled to perfection served with peanut sauce.
Kanisu Deluxe
Krab, tuna, salmon, avocado and white fish rolled in a thinly slice dcucumber, toop with masago served with sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced seared tuna in ponzu sauce topped with scallions and sesame seeds.
Appetizer sampler
2 gyoza 2 spring 2 crab rangoon
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Battered fried shrimp (5pcs.) with tempura sauce
Son's Special
Tuna tartare, mixed with onions, cilantro and crunch, wrapped in avocado and topped with red and black tobiko. Served with asparagus, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce.
Caroline Bites
Salmon nigiri, spicy mayo, torched to perfection and topped with masago, eel sauce and scallions.
Bao Bun
Steam bun with lettuce, cucumber,shredded carrots, scallions and sesame seeds
Chicken lettuce wrap
Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, Scallions, Basil, Ground peanut, Served with hoisin sauce.
Pad Thai
Aburi hamachi jalapeno
Entrees
Volcanic Entree
Grilled meat served on a bed of stir-fried mixed vegetables on a sizzling plate drizzled with teriyaki sauce
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaved and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
Lobster and Shrimp Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.
Stir-Fry
Nappa cabbage, carrots, onions, bell peppers and broccoli in a brown sauce with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork or tofu.
Duck Curry
1/2 crispy roasted duck with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce.
Basil Duck
1/2 boneless crispy duck with bell peppers, onions, scallions and basil
Teriyaki
Grilled meat with homemade teriyaki sauce served with broccoli and carrots with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or salmon.
Katsu
Japanese breaded and fried with katsu sauce served with broccoli and carrots.
Wok Seared Beef
Beef tenderloin, onions, shiitake mushrooms and scallions in a brown sauce.
Short Ribs
Korean marinated beef short ribs grilled to perfection
Sweet and Sour
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, tomatoes and pineapple with you choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork tofu or tilapia.
Teriyaki chicken fried rice
Soups
Tom Kha Gai
Chicken, mushrooms and scallions in a coconut broth.
Miso Soup
Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions.
Wonton Soup
Pork stuffed wontons with onions and scallions.
Udon Noodle Soup
Buck wheat noodles, shrimp, krab, red clam, squid and scallions.
Duck Ramen
Soba noodles, 1/4 duck, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushroom, kamaboko and scallions in a soy dashi broth.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Soba noodles, chashu pork, cabbage, carrots, seaweed, scallions, onions, tamago and kamaboko in a pork broth.
Kimchi Ramen
Kanoya ramen Noodles, napa cabbages, carrots, seaweed and soft boil eggs in a Kimchi broth
Desserts
Ice Cream Tempura
Vanilla ice cream fried in tempura batter
Thai Donuts
Soft dough fried to a golden brown served with sweet dipping sauce
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Cheesecake Tempura
Deep fried cheese cake
Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with hot chocolate sauce
Green Tea Cheesecake
Hawaiian cheesecake
Rolls
Vegetable Roll
Carrot, lettuce, cucumber, asparagus and avocado.
Bagel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions.
Hosomaki Roll
Seaweed outside roll with choice of tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail or any shell fish.
Rainbow Roll
California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado on top.
Miami roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, krab, cream cheese and masago.
Spicy Roll
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail and white fish with spicy mayo sauce.
Volcanic Roll
Avocado, drab stick, shrimp rolled in soy paper with tuna tartare on top.
Alexander Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, tempura, asparagus, avocado scallions and masago.
California Roll
Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, asparagus topped with avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna tartare and eel sauce.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with baked seafood, eel sauce, scallions and masago.
Crunchy Roll
(No Rice) Salmon, krab, asparagus and tempura fried to perfection drizzled with eel sauce
Spider Roll
Seaweed outside roll with fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Haile Roll
(No Rice) Crunchy roll topped with tuna tartare and lotus roots drizzled with eel sauce.
Lobster Roll
Katsu lobster tail strips, lettuce, avocado and krab served with lobster medley, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Where's Wally Roll
Salmon, krab, cream cheees, shrimp and panko fried topped with baked seafood, yum yum sauce, eel sauce, Walter's special sauce, scallions and tobiko.
Candy Cane Roll
Inside out roll with yellow tail, cucumber, avocado top with white and red tuna.
Mark II Roll
Inside out roll with tuna, salmon, yellow tail topped with avocado, masago and spicy mayo.
Salmon lover Roll
Inside our roll with smoked slmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.
Jason I Roll
Inside out roll with tuna, cream cheese, asparagus topped with jalapeno and sriracha.
Rockin Shrimp Roll
Inside out roll with tempura shrimp, krab, cream cheese and topped with baked shrimp & lemon butter sauce and drizzled with fresh squeezed lemon and eel sauce.
John I Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, krab, topped with salmon, baked with spicy mayo and drizzled with eel sauce.
Barbara Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions topped with tuna, white fish, salmon, yum yum sauce and crunch.
Angry Eel Roll
White tuna, cream cheese, krab, crunch and sriracha topped with BBQ eel, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Hand Roll
Newell Fox Roll
Miso roll
Krab Delight roll
Black dragon
Teryiyaki chicken roll
Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with beef.
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with chicken.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with shrimp.
Pork Fried Rice
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with pork.
Tofu Fried Rice
Rice with eggs and mix vegetables with tofu.
Combination Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with pork, chicken and shrimp topped with scallions
White Rice
Brown Rice
Vegetable Stir Fried Rice
Chashu Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with eggs, mix vegetable and home made Chashu pork top with scallions
Catering
Catering Appetizers
Catering Entrees
Catering Basil Duck
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Wok Seared Beef
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Red Curry Chicken
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Red Curry Tofu
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Volcanic Beef
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Volcanic Chicken
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Teriyaki Beef
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Teriyaki Chicken
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Teriyaki Pork
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Katsu Chicken
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Katsu Pork
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Stir Fry Mixed Veggies
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Stir Fry Pork
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Stir Fry Chicken
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Stir Fry Beef
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Stir Fry Shrimp
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Stir Fry Tofu
Feeds 6-10 people
Catering Rice
Catering Noodles
Catering Salads
Catering Platters
All SIDE
All SIDES
Spicy mayo
Eel
Teriyaki sauce
Plum
Gyoza
Yumyum
Kimchee base
Sweetsour
Katsu sauce
Avo
Side steam veggie
House spice
1/2 quart house spice
1/2 quart plum sauce
1/2 quart ginger dressing
1/2 quart spicy mayo
1/2 quart eel sauce
Extra salmon
Extra chicken
Extra beef
Extra red curry sauce
Extra shrimp
Extra Duck 1/4
Extra whole duck
Side yakisoba noodle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Volcanic Sushi+Sake is a Japanese inspired Asian Fusion Restaurant with Details on Quality fresh food and innovative presentation.
5200 NW 43rd St., Suite 509, Gainesville, FL 32608