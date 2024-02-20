Volcanic Sushi & Sake - Miami
20525 Old cutler Road
Cutler bay, FL 33189
Wine
- Glass Carm Res Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00
- Glass Carm Res Merlot$8.00
- Glass Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- Glass Hahn Pinot Noir$10.00
- Carm Res Cabernet Sauvignon$24.00
- Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
- Carm Res Merlot$24.00
- Hahn Pinot Noir$30.00
- House Chardonnay$8.00
- J. Lohr Chardonnay$10.00
- House Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Chasing Venus$12.00
- Plum wine$8.00
- House Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- House Chardonnay$24.00
- J. Lohr Chardonnay$30.00
- House Pinot Grigio$24.00
- House Sauvignon Blanc$24.00
- Chasing Venus Sauv Blanc$35.00
- Plum wine bottle$24.00
Lunch Menu
From Sushi Bar
- Sushi Lunch A$18.00
California roll with 5 pcs. of assorted Chef's selection nigiri.
- Sushi Lunch B$20.00
California roll with 9 pcs. of assorted Chef's selection nigiri.
- Sashimi Lunch$16.00
9 pcs. Chef's selection of fish
- Sushi and Sashimi Lunch$22.00
California roll with 3 pcs. of sushi and 6pcs sashimi
- Maki Combo$25.00
California roll , bagel roll and hosomaki tuna
- Veggie Combo$15.00
Veggie roll, veggie H/R and 3 pcs. of vegetable sushi
Lunch Bowls
- Chicken Curry Lunch Bowl$12.00
Our delicious red curry chicken comes with bellpepper, bamboo shoots, basil, onions served over a bed of rice.
- Teriyaki Lunch Bowl$14.00
Your choice of beef or chicken breast drizzled with our home made teriyaki sauce served with broccoli and carrots on a bed of rice
- Low Carb Bowl$12.00
(no rice) Your choice of grilled beef or chicken breast served with sauteed veggies
- Noodle Lunch Bowl$14.00
Stir fried Yakisoba noodles and mixed veggies with your choice of beef or chicken
- Shrimp Bowl$15.00
Your choice of tempura or sauteed shrimp served with brocoli and carots on the bed of rice
- Raw Bowl$17.00
Your choice of tuna or salmon sashimi or both served over a bed of seasoned sushi rice with avocado, cucumber scallions, sesame seeds and wakami salad
- Chopped Spicy Bowl$18.00
Chopped spicy tuna served over seasoned sushi rice with avocado, cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds and wakami
- Bang Bang Rice Bowl$17.00
Your choice of tempura shrimp, chicken or tofu tossed in our home made bang bang sauce served with steamed broccoli, carrots and scallions on bed of rice
New Lunch Menu
- Chicken Katsu Lunch$15.00
Japanese breaded and fried with katsu sauce served with broccoli and carrots.
- Red Curry Lunch$12.00
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.
- Lunch Yasai Itami (stir-fry Veggie)$12.00
Cabbage, carrots, onions, bell peppers in a brown sauce.
- Teriyaki Lunch$12.00
Grilled meat with homemade teriyaki sauce served with broccoli and carrots served with your choice of beef, chicken, salmon, shrimp or tofu
Lunch Combo
- Combo # 1$15.00
Chicken teriyaki, chicken katsu, choice of white or brown rice and 6 pcs california rolll
- Combo # 2$16.00
Beef teriyaki, choice of white or brown rice, 6pcs california roll and 6 pcs bagel roll.
- Combo # 3$18.00
Choice of Salmon or Shrimp teriyaki, Choice of white or brown rice and 6 pcs california Roll
- Combo # 4$14.00
Stir fry Tofu, Choice of Rice and Vegetable Roll
- Combo # 5$14.00
6 pcs Shrimp tempura roll, 6 pcs Bagel roll and Hosomaki tuna roll
- Combo # 6$16.00
6 pcs Alexander roll, 6 pcs red dragon roll and 6 pcs california roll
- Combo # 7$20.00
Bagel roll and Spicy Tuna Roll
- Combo # 8$16.00
California roll and Krab delight roll
Sushi Bar Specialty Platters
Sushi Bar and Specialty Platters
- Mori A$22.00
Chef's selection of 5 pieces nigiri & California roll
- Mori B$28.00
Chef's selection of 9 pieces nigiri & California roll
- Sushi for Two$40.00
California roll, hosomaki tuna and 12 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri and 2 sides.
- Lady Fingers$25.00
Rainbow roll with 5 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri.
- Sashimi Ume$36.00
Chef's selection of 20 pieces of assorted fresh fish
- Sushi/Sashimi Combo$42.00
Chef's selection of 7 pcs. nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi and California roll.
- House Favorite rolls$45.00
Alexander roll, Barbara roll and John I roll.
Appetizers
- Spring Rolls$7.00
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$9.00
Stuffed wonton skin with crab, kani, cream cheese and scallions fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.
- Octopus Tiradito$18.00
Thinly sliced octopus served with kimchi and sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds topped with togarashi spice.
- Gyoza$7.00
(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed Japanese soy beans with sea salt
- Sashimi Appetizer$17.00
Chef's selection of 9 pieces fresh fish.
- Sushi Appetizer$17.00
Chef's selection of 5 pieces assorted fresh fish nigiri.
- Takoyaki$10.00
Octopus Balls with Katsu sauce, bonito flakes, Spicy mayo and scallions
- Bao Bun$7.00
Steam bun with lettuce, cucumber,shredded carrots, scallions and sesame seeds
- Melissa Bites$17.00
Fried sushi rice topped with tuna tartare, black tobiko and drizzled with eel sauce.
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Minced chicken, red peppers, onions, scallions, basil, ground peanuts served with hoisin sauce.
- Kanisu$13.00
Krab, avocado, rolled in a thinly sliced cucumber served with sweet vinegar sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
- Chicken Satay$14.00
Coconut curry marinated chicken, grilled to perfection served with peanut sauce.
- Kanisu Deluxe$17.00
Krab, tuna, salmon, avocado and white fish rolled in a thinly slice cucumber, top with masago served with sweet vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
Thinly sliced seared tuna in ponzu sauce topped with scallions and sesame seeds.
- Appetizer sampler$12.00
2 pcs. Spring roll, 2 pcs. Gyoza, 2 pcs. Crab Rangoon
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$14.00
Battered fried shrimp (5pcs) with tempura sauce
- Son's Special$18.00
Tuna tartare, mixed with onions, cilantro and crunch, wrapped in avocado and topped with red and black tobiko. Served with asparagus, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce.
- Caroline Bites$16.00
Rice ball with salmon, spicy mayo, torched and topped with masago & eel sauce.
- Short Ribs App$14.00
Marinated short ribs grilled to perfection
Entrees
- Volcanic Entree$22.00
Grilled meat served on a bed of stir-fried mixed vegetables on a sizzling plate drizzled with teriyaki sauce on top.
- Red Curry$13.00
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
- Lobster & Shrimp Curry$32.00
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and coconut milk.
- Stir-Fry$13.00
Napa cabbage, carrots, onions, bell peppers and broccoli in a brown sauce with your choice of protein or tofu.
- Duck Curry$28.00
1/2 crispy roasted duck with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce.
- Basil Duck$28.00
1/2 crispy duck with bell peppers, onions, scallions and basil in a brown sauce.
- Teriyaki$12.00
Grilled meat with homemade teriyaki sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or salmon.
- Katsu$20.00
Japanese breaded and fried with served with katsu sauce, steamed broccoli and carrots.
- Wok Seared Beef$19.00
Beef tenderloin, onions, shiitake mushrooms and scallions in a brown sauce.
- Asian Marinated Short Ribs$28.00
Marinated short ribs grilled to perfection.
- Sweet & Sour$13.00
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, tomatoes and pineapple with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or tilapia.
- Teriyaki chicken fried rice$25.00
Wok fried rice with eggs, mixed vegetables topped with grilled chicken drizzled with home made teriyaki sauce and scallions.
Soups
- Tom Kha Gai$9.00
Chicken, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a coconut broth.
- Miso Soup$4.00
Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions
- Wonton Soup$7.00
Pork stuffed wontons with onions and scallions.
- Udon Noodle Soup$16.00
Buck wheat noodles, shrimp, krab, kamaboko, red clam, squid and scallions.
- Duck Ramen$20.00
Kanoya ramen noodles, 1/4 crispy duck, napa cabbage, carrots, seaweed, shiitake mushrooms, soft boil eggs in a kimchi broth.
- Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Kanoya ramen noodles, chashu pork, napa cabbage, carrots, seaweed, scallions, onions, tamago and kamaboko in a pork broth.
- Kimchi Ramen$16.00
Kanoya Ramen noodles, napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, seaweed and soft boil eggs in a kimchi broth
Desserts
- Ice Cream Tempura$10.00
Vanilla ice cream fried in tempura batter
- Thai Donuts$8.00
Soft dough fried to a golden brown served with sweet dipping sauce
- Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop$4.00
- Cheesecake Tempura$9.00
Deep fried cheese cake
- Lava Cake$9.00
Chocolate cake filled with hot chocolate sauce
- Green Tea Cheesecake$10.00
Salads
- Side Salad$4.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and carrots with ginger dressing.
- Hiyashi Wakami$8.00
Chilled marinated seaweed salad.
- Volcanic Salad$15.00
Mixed salad with tuna or salmon and avocado served with ginger dressing.
- Sunomono Salad$15.00
Krab, Octopus, cucumber, masago served with sweet vinegar and kimchi sauce.
- Spicy Kani Avocado Salad$15.00
- Krab delight salad$8.00
Rolls
- Vegetable Roll$10.00
Seaweed outside roll with carrot, lettuce, cucumber, asparagus and avocado.
- Bagel Roll$10.00
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions.
- Hosomaki Roll$6.00
Seaweed outside roll with choice of tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail or any shell fish.
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado on top.
- Miami Roll$15.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, krab, cream cheese and masago.
- Spicy Roll$10.00
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail or white fish with cucumber and spicy mayo sauce.
- Volcanic Roll$15.00
Avocado, krab stick, steamed shrimp rolled in soy paper with tuna tartare on top.
- Alexander Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp, tempura, asparagus, avocado scallions and masago.
- California Roll$8.00
Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.
- Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, krab, asparagus topped with avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Red Dragon Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna tartare and eel sauce.
- Volcano Roll$16.00
California roll topped with baked seafood, eel sauce, scallions and masago.
- Crunchy Roll$15.00
(No Rice) Salmon, krab, asparagus and tempura fried to perfection drizzled with eel sauce.
- Spider Roll$15.00
Seaweed outside roll with fried soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Haile Roll$18.00
(No Rice) Crunchy roll topped with tuna tartare and lotus roots drizzled with eel sauce.
- Lobster Roll$32.00
Katsu lobster tail strips, lettuce, avocado, red/black tobiko and krab served with lobster medley, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Where's Wally Roll$18.00
Salmon, krab, cream cheese, shrimp and panko fried topped with baked seafood, yum yum sauce, eel sauce, Wally's special sauce, scallions and masago.
- Candy Cane Roll$17.00
Yellow tail, cucumber, avocado topped with escolar and red tuna.
- Mark II Roll$17.00
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail topped with avocado, masago and spicy mayo.
- Salmon lover Roll$15.00
Inside our roll with smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus topped with salmon tartare and cilantro.
- Jason I Roll$14.00
Tuna, cream cheese, asparagus topped with jalapeno and sriracha.
- Rockin Shrimp Roll$20.00
Inside out roll with tempura shrimp, krab, cream cheese and topped with baked chopped shrimp & lemon butter sauce and drizzled with fresh squeezed lemon and eel sauce.
- John I Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, krab, topped with salmon, baked with spicy mayo and drizzled with eel sauce.
- Barbara Roll$17.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions topped with tuna, white fish, salmon, yum yum sauce and crunch.
- Angry Eel Roll$18.00
Escolar, cream cheese, krab, crunch, and sriracha topped with BBQ eel, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Hand Roll$8.00
- Newell Fox Roll$25.00
Spicy tuna, spicy krab delight, avocado, asparagus, and crunch inside topped with tuna, salmon, red and black tobiko drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Miso roll$17.00
Tuna, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy salmon tartare mix with jalapeno.
- Krab Delight$10.00
Inside out roll with shredded krab, masago and spicy mayo mix.
- The Cameron Roll$25.00
Shrimp tempura, tuna, cream cheese, krab and avocado roll with salmon seared on spicy mayo, baked seafood, scallions and drizzled with eel sauce on top
- The Shark Bait Roll$20.00
Salmon, light cream cheese, wakami and cucumber inside out roll topped with spicy tuna , avocado, black tobiko and scallions.
- The BaileyBoo$20.00
Tuna, cucumber and avocado roll with chopped spicy yellowtail tartare mixed with jalapenos on top.
- The Fetrow$20.00
Shrimp tempura, krab and avocado roll. Topped with red tuna, jalapeños, crunch sriracha and spicy Mayo.
Rice
- Beef Fried Rice$17.00
Wok fried rice with beef, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Wok fried rice with chicken, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Wok fried rice with shrimp, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
- Pork Fried Rice$15.00
Wok fried rice with pork, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
- Tofu Fried Rice$12.00
Wok fried rice with tofu, eggs and vegetables topped with scallions.
- Combination Fried Rice$18.00
Wok fried rice with egg, pork, chicken and shrimp topped with scallions.
- Steamed White Rice$4.00
Steamed white rice.
- Steamed Brown Rice$4.00
Steamed brown rice.
- Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
Wok fried rice with eggs and mix vegetables topped with scallions.
- Chashu Fried Rice$16.00
Wok fried rice with eggs, mix vegetables and home-made chashu pork top with scallions.
20525 Old cutler Road, Cutler bay, FL 33189