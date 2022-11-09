Restaurant header imageView gallery

Volcano Korean BBQ - Chattanooga

No reviews yet

2011 Gunbarrel Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Order Again

Soda

Coke

$3.99

Cherry Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Mello Yello

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Fanta Orange

$3.99

Ramune

$4.99

Japanese Sprite with a Marble

Tea, Juice, etc.

Green Tea

$3.50

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.99

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.99

Club Soda

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Milk

$3.99

Apple Juice

$4.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Special Drinks

Peach Special Tea

$5.99

Strawberry Special Tea

$5.99

Lychee Special Tea

$5.99

Mango Special Tea

$5.99

Passion Fruit Special Tea

$5.99

House Milk Tea

$5.99

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.99

Taro Milk Tea

$5.99

Mango Milk Tea

$5.99

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$4.99

Spring Roll (2)

$5.50

Vegetable Wrapped In Thin Rice Paper And Fried

Dumpling (6)

$7.99

Served Steamed Or Deep Fried

Takoyaki

$9.99

Octopus Ball, Okonomi Sauce, Mayo, Bonito Flakes, Aononi

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.99

Fried Oyster (5)

$11.99

Ika Geso Karaage

$11.99

Crunchy Squid Legs With Mayo

Soup & Salad

Kimchi

$3.99

Volcano Salad

$3.99

Chive Salad

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

16Oz Beef Soup

$4.50

32Oz Beef Soup

$7.99

Spicy Ramen Noodles

$11.99

BBQ Entrees

Combination Entree

Pork Bulgogi Entree

$18.99

Pork Belly Entree

$18.99

Spicy Pork Belly Entree

$18.99

Beef Brisket Entree

$21.99

Hawaiian Bulgogi Entree

$21.99

Volcano Steak Entree

$21.99

Filet Mignon Entree

$25.99

Ribeye Seasoned Steak Entree

$25.99

Spicy Chicken Entree

$18.99

Lemon Chicken Entree

$18.99

Volcano Chicken Entree

$18.99

Black Pepper Chicken Entree

$18.99

12Pc Shrimp Entree

$22.99

Cajun Shrimp Entree

$22.99

Spicy Squid Entree

$19.99

Lunch All You Can Eat

3-8 Year Old - Lunch All You Can Eat

$7.99

9-11 Year Old - Lunch All You Can Eat

$15.99

Adult - Lunch All You Can Eat

$22.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Volcano Korean BBQ in Chattanooga. The first All You Can Eat Korean Barbecue restaurant in Chattanooga. Relax & enjoy 2 hours of barbecue bliss.

Website

Location

2011 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Directions

