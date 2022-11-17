Volker's Eatery+Pub 1021 S. Limit
1021 S. Limit
Sedalia, MO 65301
Specials
Munchies
Loaded Kettle Chips
Fresh House Seasoned Kettle Potato Chips, Bacon, Pub Cheese, Chives, and Lime Sour Cream Sauce. Make it Scorching, add Jalapeno and Scorching V-Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Kettle Chips
Fresh House Seasoned Kettle Potato Chips, Grilled Chicken ,Buffalo Sauce, Chives, and Ranch. Available Scorching with Jalapenos and Scorching Buffalo Sauce.
Game Day Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Pub Cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and our own Lime Sour Cream.
Chips + Dips
Kettle + Tortilla Chips, side V-Sauce, Pub Cheese, and Pico de Gallo
Dummy Sticks
4-Cheese Garlic Sticks Served with a side of Ranch
Pub Tacos
Grilled Chicken or Beef, Pub Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lime Sour Cream.
Zingy Cheese Bites
Pepper Jack Cheese Bites served with V-Sauce
Crispy Jalapeno Bites
Hand Breaded Jalapeno Slices served with V-Sauce
Crispy Pickle Bites
Hand Breaded Pickle Slices served with V-Sauce
Pretzel Bites
Soft Bavarian Pretzel Bites, side Pub Cheese
Standard 8' Pizza
Build Your Own
Choose Wisely
Supreme
Freshly Sliced Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive
Meat
Freshly Sliced Pepperoni and Smoked Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage
Ultimate Pepperoni
Freshly-Sliced Pepperonis Galore
Veggie
Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Black Olive
Scorching Sweet Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Scorching Sweet Sauce
Pub Cheese Steak
Grilled Steak, Monterey Jack, Pub Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
Really Grate 4-Cheese
Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Romano
Cowabunga Dude
Freshly Sliced Pepperoni & Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Ultimate Italian
Freshly Sliced Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Ranch Sauce
Mediterranean
Feta, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive
Honey BBQ Pulled Pork
Smoked Pulled Pork, Monterey Jack, House-Made Honey BBQ Sauce
Ultimate Hawaiian
Freshly Sliced Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Grilled Pineapple
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce.
Taco
Seasoned Beef, Monterey Jack, Picante Sauce & topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Lime Sour Cream
V-Burger
Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Onions, Pickle, V-Sauce
Massive 16' Pizza
Build Your Own
Grab yourself a MASSIVE 1-Topping Pizza for only $18 every Monday! House-Made Sauce, Freshly sliced and diced toppings, 100% Mozzarella.
Gluten Free 8' Pizza
Build Your Own
Choose Wisely
Craft Sandwhiches
The V-Sandwhich
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Banana Peppers, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, With Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalapenos and Scorching V-Sauce.
Hot 'N Bothered Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Onion, and Scorching Sweet Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Pub Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled Steak, Pub Cheese, Grilled Onion, Grilled Bell Peppers, and V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalepeno and Scorching V-Sauce.
Classic Italian Sandwich
Freshly Sliced Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, and Oil & Vinegar. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Pub Po'Boy
Crispy Shrimp, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoe, and V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalepeno and Scorching V-Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalepeno and Scorching Buffalo Sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Smoked Turkey & Bacon Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Mayo. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Smoked Cuban Sandwich
Smoked Pork, Smoked Ham, Monterey Jack, Pickle, and Mustard. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Smoked Ham & Pub Cheese Sandwich
Freshly Sliced Smoked Ham, Pub Cheese. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Mayo. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Pub BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Gardner Sandwich
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Oil & Vinegar. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Mean Cheese Sanwich
Monterey Jack, Mozzarella and Pepper Jack, and Provolone Cheese with V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
BBQ Smoked Swine Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork & Ham, Honey BBQ Sauce, Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Craft Burgers
V-Burger
Burger, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Banana Peppers, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, V-Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.
'MERICA Burger
Burger with Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pickles. With Ketchup and Mustard. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.
Pub Cheese Burger
House-Made Pub Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Pepper. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.
YEE-HAW BBQ Burger
Monterey Jack, Grilled Onion, Honey BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.
Wraps
Smoked Turkey Wrap
Freshly sliced Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Pub Cheese Steak Wrap
Grilled Steak, Pub Cheese, Grilled Onion, Grilled Bell Pepper, Grilled Mushroom and Lettuce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Tomato, Onion, Spinach, Black Olive and Oil & Basalmic Vinegar. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Crispy Shrimp Wrap
Crispy Shrimp, Feta, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and V-Sauce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.
Quesadilla
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Lime Sour Cream Sauce.
Pub Steak Quesadilla
Grilled Steak, Monterey Jack, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Lime Sour Cream Sauce.
Buffao Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Side ranch.
Scorching Sweet Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapeno and scorching sweet sauce, Side of ranch.
Salads
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monetery Jack Cheese, Tomato and Onion. Served on top of Fresh Greens, Bread Crumbs, Served with House Ranch.
Club Salad
Freshly Sliced Smoked Turkey & Smoked Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Onion, Bread Crumbs, Served with V-Sauce.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Grilled Diced Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive and Spinach. Served with Oil & Basalmic Vinegar Dressing
Caprese Salad
Sliced Mozzeralla, Tomato, Spinach and Oil & Basalmic Vinegar
Caesar Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Greens, Shaved Asiago, Parmesan, Romano, Bread Crumbs, Caesar Dressing.
Sides
Kettle Chips & V-Sauce
Freshly Cooked in House Seasoned Kettle Chips. Served with a Side of our V-Sauce
Fries
Seasoned Sea Salt Fries. Served with a Side of our V-Sauce
Mac’n Pub Cheese
Our House Mac' n Pub Cheese with Elbow Noodles.
Onion Petals
Beer Battered Onion Petals. Served with a Side of our V-Sauce.
Side Salad
Fresh Greens with Tomato, Onion, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, Croutons and Salad Dressing of your Choice.
Pasta Salad
Kids
Kid Cheese Burger
Kid Burger with Cheddar Cheese and Pickles. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips
Kid Dippin Chicken
Crispy Chicken with a side of Honey BBQ Sauce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips
Kid Nacho
Seasoned Ground Beef, Tortilla Chips, Pub Cheese
Kid Cheesy Sticks
Cheesy Bread Sticks, Side of ranch.
Kid Ham + Pub Cheese
Smoked Ham, Pub Cheese, Fresh Kettle Chips.
Extra Side Sauce
Side Ketchup
Side Mustard
Side Mayo
Side V-Sauce
Side Pub Cheese
Side Ranch
Side Honey BBQ
Side Lime Sour
Pico de Gallo
Side Buffalo
Side Tangy Carolina
Side Thai Chili
Side Spicy BBQ
Side Scorching V-Sauce
Side Scorching Sweet
Side Scorching Buffalo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Craft Pub Food
1021 S. Limit, Sedalia, MO 65301