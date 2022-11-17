Restaurant header imageView gallery

Volker's Eatery+Pub 1021 S. Limit

1021 S. Limit

Sedalia, MO 65301

Specials

V-Burger

$10.00

Burger, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Banana Peppers, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, V-Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

'MERICA Burger

$10.00

Burger with Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pickles. With Ketchup and Mustard. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

Pub Cheese Burger

$10.00

House-Made Pub Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Pepper. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

YEE-HAW BBQ Burger

$10.00

Monterey Jack, Grilled Onion, Honey BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

Munchies

Loaded Kettle Chips

$11.00

Fresh House Seasoned Kettle Potato Chips, Bacon, Pub Cheese, Chives, and Lime Sour Cream Sauce. Make it Scorching, add Jalapeno and Scorching V-Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Kettle Chips

$11.00

Fresh House Seasoned Kettle Potato Chips, Grilled Chicken ,Buffalo Sauce, Chives, and Ranch. Available Scorching with Jalapenos and Scorching Buffalo Sauce.

Game Day Nachos

$11.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Pub Cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and our own Lime Sour Cream.

Chips + Dips

$10.00

Kettle + Tortilla Chips, side V-Sauce, Pub Cheese, and Pico de Gallo

Dummy Sticks

$10.00

4-Cheese Garlic Sticks Served with a side of Ranch

Pub Tacos

$11.00

Grilled Chicken or Beef, Pub Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lime Sour Cream.

Zingy Cheese Bites

$10.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Bites served with V-Sauce

Crispy Jalapeno Bites

$10.00

Hand Breaded Jalapeno Slices served with V-Sauce

Crispy Pickle Bites

$10.00

Hand Breaded Pickle Slices served with V-Sauce

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Soft Bavarian Pretzel Bites, side Pub Cheese

Standard 8' Pizza

Build Your Own

$10.00

Choose Wisely

Supreme

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive

Meat

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni and Smoked Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage

Ultimate Pepperoni

$12.00

Freshly-Sliced Pepperonis Galore

Veggie

$12.00

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Black Olive

Scorching Sweet Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Scorching Sweet Sauce

Pub Cheese Steak

$13.00

Grilled Steak, Monterey Jack, Pub Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.

Really Grate 4-Cheese

$12.00

Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Romano

Cowabunga Dude

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni & Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Ultimate Italian

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Ranch Sauce

Mediterranean

$12.00

Feta, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive

Honey BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Monterey Jack, House-Made Honey BBQ Sauce

Ultimate Hawaiian

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Grilled Pineapple

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce.

Taco

$12.00

Seasoned Beef, Monterey Jack, Picante Sauce & topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Lime Sour Cream

V-Burger

$12.00

Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Onions, Pickle, V-Sauce

Massive 16' Pizza

Smoked Pulled Pork, Monterey Jack, House-Made Honey BBQ Sauce
Build Your Own

$20.00

Grab yourself a MASSIVE 1-Topping Pizza for only $18 every Monday! House-Made Sauce, Freshly sliced and diced toppings, 100% Mozzarella.

Supreme

$22.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive

Meat

$22.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni and Smoked Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage

Ultimate Pepperoni

$22.00

Freshly-Sliced Pepperonis Galore

Veggie

$22.00

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Black Olive

Scorching Sweet Chicken

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Scorching Sweet Sauce

Pub Cheese Steak

$23.00

Grilled Steak, Monterey Jack, Pub Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.

Really Grate 4-Cheese

$22.00

Blend of Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Romano

Cowabunga Dude

$22.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni & Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Ultimate Italian

$22.00

Freshly Sliced Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Ranch Sauce

Mediterranean

$22.00

Feta, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive

Honey BBQ Pork

$22.00

Ultimate Hawaiian

$22.00

Freshly Sliced Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Grilled Pineapple

Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce.

Taco

$22.00

Seasoned Beef, Monterey Jack, Picante Sauce & topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Lime Sour Cream

V-Burger

$22.00

Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Onions, Pickle, V-Sauce.

Gluten Free 8' Pizza

8' Thin Cauliflower Crust

Build Your Own

$10.00

Choose Wisely

Supreme

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Black Olive

Meat

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Pepperoni and Smoked Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage

Ultimate Pepperoni

$12.00

Freshly-Sliced Pepperonis Galore

Veggie

$12.00

Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Black Olive

Scorching Sweet Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Scorching Sweet Sauce

Pub Cheese Steak

$13.00

Grilled Steak, Monterey Jack, Pub Cheese, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.

Really Grate 4-Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Romano

Ultimate Italian

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Ranch Sauce

Mediterranean

$12.00

Feta, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive

Honey BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Monterey Jack, Honey BBQ Sauce

Ultimate Hawaiian

$12.00

Freshly Sliced Smoked Ham, Bacon, and Grilled Pineapple

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce. Available Scorching.

Taco

$12.00

Seasoned Beef, Monterey Jack, Picante Sauce & topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Lime Sour Cream

V-Burger

$12.00

Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Onions, Pickle, V-Sauce. Available Scorching.

Craft Sandwhiches

The V-Sandwhich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Banana Peppers, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, With Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalapenos and Scorching V-Sauce.

Hot 'N Bothered Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Onion, and Scorching Sweet Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Pub Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Steak, Pub Cheese, Grilled Onion, Grilled Bell Peppers, and V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalepeno and Scorching V-Sauce.

Classic Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Freshly Sliced Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, and Oil & Vinegar. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Pub Po'Boy

$12.00

Crispy Shrimp, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoe, and V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalepeno and Scorching V-Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalepeno and Scorching Buffalo Sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Smoked Turkey & Bacon Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Mayo. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Smoked Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Pork, Smoked Ham, Monterey Jack, Pickle, and Mustard. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Smoked Ham & Pub Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Freshly Sliced Smoked Ham, Pub Cheese. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Mayo. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Pub BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Gardner Sandwich

$11.00

Mozzarella, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Oil & Vinegar. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Mean Cheese Sanwich

$11.00

Monterey Jack, Mozzarella and Pepper Jack, and Provolone Cheese with V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

BBQ Smoked Swine Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Pulled Pork & Ham, Honey BBQ Sauce, Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Craft Burgers

V-Burger

$10.00

Burger, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Banana Peppers, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, V-Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

'MERICA Burger

$10.00

Burger with Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pickles. With Ketchup and Mustard. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

Pub Cheese Burger

$10.00

House-Made Pub Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Pepper. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

YEE-HAW BBQ Burger

$10.00

Monterey Jack, Grilled Onion, Honey BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, with a Pickle Spear.

Dip 'N Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Dip 'N Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Bites. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Choice of Sauce.

Wraps

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Freshly sliced Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Pub Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Steak, Pub Cheese, Grilled Onion, Grilled Bell Pepper, Grilled Mushroom and Lettuce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Tomato, Onion, Spinach, Black Olive and Oil & Basalmic Vinegar. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Crispy Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Shrimp, Feta, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and V-Sauce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear.

Quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Lime Sour Cream Sauce.

Pub Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Steak, Monterey Jack, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers. Served with a side of Lime Sour Cream Sauce.

Buffao Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Side ranch.

Scorching Sweet Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapeno and scorching sweet sauce, Side of ranch.

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monetery Jack Cheese, Tomato and Onion. Served on top of Fresh Greens, Bread Crumbs, Served with House Ranch.

Club Salad

$13.00

Freshly Sliced Smoked Turkey & Smoked Ham, Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Onion, Bread Crumbs, Served with V-Sauce.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Diced Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive and Spinach. Served with Oil & Basalmic Vinegar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Sliced Mozzeralla, Tomato, Spinach and Oil & Basalmic Vinegar

Caesar Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Greens, Shaved Asiago, Parmesan, Romano, Bread Crumbs, Caesar Dressing.

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.50

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

2 Big Chocolate Chip Cookies. Served with Vanilla Bean Icecream

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Beverages

Water

Coca Cola

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sprite Zero

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Fanta Strawberry

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

CranberryJuice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sides

Kettle Chips & V-Sauce

$5.00

Freshly Cooked in House Seasoned Kettle Chips. Served with a Side of our V-Sauce

Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Sea Salt Fries. Served with a Side of our V-Sauce

Mac’n Pub Cheese

$5.00

Our House Mac' n Pub Cheese with Elbow Noodles.

Onion Petals

$5.00

Beer Battered Onion Petals. Served with a Side of our V-Sauce.

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh Greens with Tomato, Onion, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, Croutons and Salad Dressing of your Choice.

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Kids

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Burger with Cheddar Cheese and Pickles. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips

Kid Dippin Chicken

$7.00

Crispy Chicken with a side of Honey BBQ Sauce. Served with Fresh House Kettle Chips

Kid Nacho

$7.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Tortilla Chips, Pub Cheese

Kid Cheesy Sticks

$7.00

Cheesy Bread Sticks, Side of ranch.

Kid Ham + Pub Cheese

$7.00

Smoked Ham, Pub Cheese, Fresh Kettle Chips.

Extra Side Sauce

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Mayo

Side V-Sauce

$0.75

Side Pub Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side Lime Sour

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Tangy Carolina

$0.75

Side Thai Chili

$0.75

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Side Scorching V-Sauce

$0.75

Side Scorching Sweet

$0.75

Side Scorching Buffalo

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1021 S. Limit, Sedalia, MO 65301

