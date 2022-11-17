Volker's Eatery+Pub 1021 S. Limit

Pub Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Steak, Pub Cheese, Grilled Onion, Grilled Bell Peppers, and V-Sauce. Served on a Artisan Baguette, with Fresh House Kettle Chips and V-Sauce, and a Pickle Spear. Ask for it Scorching with adding Jalepeno and Scorching V-Sauce.