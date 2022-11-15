Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

720 Reviews

$$

2008 W Roscoe St

Chicago, IL 60618

Small Plates

4 Piece Artisan Cheese Plate v, gf*

$19.00

Cow, goat, and sheep’s milk farmhouse cheeses from near and far, cranberry-orange jam. Vegetarian. Gluten-Free on request.

Charcuterie Plate gf*

$19.00

Cured sliced meats, pickled vegetables, and grained Dijon mustard. Gluten-Free option.

Flatbread - B.M.G.

$16.00

Bacon lardon, shiitake mushrooms, goat cheese.

Spicy Chicken Yakitori gf

$15.00

Gochujang chili chicken, pickled vegetable, coconut aioli. gf

Olives

$8.00

Mains

Mussels gf*

$23.00

3/4 pound of steamed PEI mussels, white wine, garlic, shallots, Euro butter. Gluten-free (without baguette)

Beef Tenderloin gf

$36.00

8-ounce filet mignon, bacon brussels sprouts and buttered yams.

Duck Confit

$31.00

Dry-brined slow-cooked duck thigh, toasted couscous & spinach. Gluten-free optional (inidicate without cous cous).

Salmon gf

$29.00

Scottish Salmon, shaved fennel, celery & radicchio salad, cider gastrique. Gluten-free.

Dessert

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Bites gf

$10.00

Chicken tenders breaded with rice flour and fried until crispy. Served with steamed peas. Gluten-free.

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Plain cheese flatbread. Vegetarian.

TO GO BEER/WINE/LIQUOR & SOFT DRINKS

Cava Brut Nature 750ml Bottle To Go

$19.50

Cab Sauv - Luigi Bosca 750ml Bottle To Go

$32.00

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 750ml Bottle To Go

$27.00

Prosecco 750ml Bottle To Go

$20.00

Rosé 750ml Bottle To Go

$23.00

Sancerre 750ml Bottle To Go

$34.00

Begyle Blonde Can 12 oz To Go

$6.00

Six-Pack Begyle Blonde Cans 12 oz To Go

$24.00

Temperance Gatecrasher IPA Can 12 oz To Go

$6.00

Six Pack Temperance Gatecrasher IPA Cans 12 oz To Go

$24.00

Soda Pop To Go

$2.50
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in Chicago’s Charming Roscoe Village Neighborhood in a boutique storefront (just a mile and a half west of Wrigley Field) and featuring an award-winning alfresco cabana patio (#1 Hidden City Patio - Chicago Magazine), the space combines cozy/chic design elements with urban vintage charm. Pair Volo’s curated list of boutique wines by the glass with Chef Partner Stephen Dunne’s seasonal menus including small plates, charcuterie, salads, and mains perfect to share or keep to yourself, as well as artisan cheeses to start or finish your meal, and decadent house-made dessert. In addition to offering mind-blowingly good wine and sublime food, Volo is an acclaimed indie wedding and private event venue, and hosts monthly wine tastings, food & wine pairings, and wine dinners, bringing the faces and personalities behind the wines to our public.

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618

