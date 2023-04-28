Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voltaire Beach House 4934 Voltaire Street

review star

No reviews yet

4934 Voltaire Street

San Diego, CA 92107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Starters

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Fresh Tuna, green onion, avocado, tomato, cucumber, ginger-soy marinade, wakame, sesame seeds with crispy wontons * gluten-free marinade available upon request

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Basket Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Honey ale braised chicken, BBQ sauce, garlic flatbread, mozzarella, red onion and arugula * gluten-free bread available

Chips and Salsa Verde

$7.00

Crispy tortilla chips tossed with cotija cheese & cilantro

Loaded Guacamole

$12.00

Crushed avocados, radishes, blistered cherry tomato, queso cotija, pickled jalapenos, house- made tortilla chips, pepitas and cilantro

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Chipotle cheese sauce, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & cheese blend, cilantro, red onions, radishes

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Short Rib Flatbread

$16.00

Braised short rib, garlic flatbread, mozzarella, bleu cheese, crispy onions, arugula, maple bourbon glaze * gluten-free bread available

Sliders

$13.00

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted garlic, tomato, red onion, shaved cabbage, mozzarella with balsamic reduction * gluten-free bread available

Wings

$13.00

Crispy wings, served with house- made ranch and celery

Greens

Beach House Salad

$14.00

Fresh seasonal fruit, spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, walnuts, cranberries, feta, blueberry basil dressing or Balsamic poppyseed vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan,house-made croutons,caesar dressing

Bowls

Pineapple Express

$17.00

Sauteedteriyaki chicken, coconutginger rice, bell peppers, zucchini,yellow squashand broccoli.Servedina pineapple

Baja Bowl

$14.00

Cilantro rice, black beans, pico, guacamole and sour cream

Shortie Bowl

$17.00

Braisedshort rib, roasted babypotatoes, blistered cherry tomato,zucchini, bleu cheese, crispy onions,maple-bourbonglaze

Paradise Chicken and Rise

$16.00

Teriyaki chicken, stir-frycarrots,coconut-ginger rice, zucchini, bellpepper,cabbage, toasted sesame seeds

The Packed Bowl

$16.00

Flat iron steak,green onions, coconutginger rice, kimchi, sesame seeds, cilantroand topped with a sunny side upegg

Beach Eats

Fish and Chips

$16.00

3 beer battered fish, malt vinegar fries, tartar sauce, grilled lemon

Tacos

$14.00

(2) Tacos, your choice of: Fried Fish | Chicken | Steak | Al Pastor chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw, pico, lime crema and tortilla chips

Sandwiches

Not So Skinny Dip Sando

$16.00

Braised short rib, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, au jus, served on toasted hoagie roll

Phoenix Sando

$16.00

Spicy fried chicken, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato, and toasted sourdough

Potato Chip Crusted Chicken Sando

$16.00

Potato chip crusted chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, topped with sunny side up egg and toasted sourdough

EBLT Sando

$15.00

Eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on toasted sourdough

Burgers

Volt Burger

$16.00

Hand packed 1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomato, garlic aioli, on toasted brioche bun

Shortie Burger

$17.00

Braised short rib stacked on a 1/2 lb patty, crispy onions, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, maple-bourbon glaze, on toasted brioche bun

OB Burger

$13.50

Black bean patty, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shaved red onion on a 1/2 lb patty, on toasted brioche bun

El Hefe Burger

$16.50

Grilled carne asada, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, blistered jalapeno, and chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun

Dog Bowls

Dog Bowls

$6.00

CHICKEN,STEAK,OR FISH WITH RICE IN A BOWL SPECIFICALLY FOR YOUR PUPPER

Golden Hour

HH Fish taco

$5.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Chipotle cheese sauce, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & cheese blend, cilantro, red onions, radishes

Wings

$13.00

Crispy wings, served with house- made ranch and celery

Golden Hour Well Drink

$5.00

House Red Wine

$4.00

House White Wine

$4.00

Sides

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Beef

$4.00

Egg

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Tofu

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Kids

Kids Brunch

$7.00

2eggs scrambled, wheat toastand 2 sides of bacon

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Chicken tenders served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White cheddar cheese served onsourdough bread served with friesand a side of ketchup

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

All beef patty comes with whitecheddar cheese served on abrioche bunand a side of ketchup

Drinks

Liquor

Vodka Well

$4.50

Deep Eddie

$9.00

Deep Eddie Grapefruite

$9.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Open Cocktail

Smirnoff

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Layback

$9.00

Tequila Well

$4.50

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Corralejo

$11.00

Don JUlio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

El Jimador

$9.00

El Silencio

$10.00

Espolon

$9.00

Ghost Tequila

$9.00

Herradura

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$10.00

Tequila Open Liquor

Teremara Blanco

$9.00

Teremara Reposado

$12.00

Union Mazcal

$10.00

Tamarindo Mezcal

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Bartons

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Boodles

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Open Cocktail

Rum Well

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Cruzan

$10.00

Flor de Cana

$12.00

Rum Open Cocktail

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bourbon Well

$4.50

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Hennesy

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$8.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Open Liquor Whiskey

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$10.00

So Co

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$10.00

Whiskey Well

$4.50

Scotch Well

$4.50

Balvenie Double Wood 12

$15.00

Fireball

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Blue

$10.00

JW Green

$15.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

WhistlePig 10 yr

$15.00

WhistlePig 15 yr

$18.00

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Baileys Pumpkin Spice

$10.00

Benedictine DOM

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cynar 70

$9.00

Fernet Mentha

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$14.00

Grand Poppy Amaro

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kalua

$10.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Melon Liquor

$8.00

Rupleminze

$10.00

St. George Absinthe

$14.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

VBH House Cocktails

Beachin'

$12.00

Smirnoff Citron Vodka, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar and pineapple juice

Lavender Collins

$12.00

Hendricks, lavender, fresh lemon juice with splash soda

Lilikoi Margarita

$12.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila, passion fruit purée, lime juice and agave

Peachy Margarita

$12.00

Teremana Blanco Tequila, white peach purée, lime juice, agave, and triple sec

Pink Mango Split

$12.00

Smirnoff vodka, mango purée, topped off with pink lemonade and champagne

Proper Mule

$12.00

Smoky Pina

$12.00

Union Mezcal, lime juice, agave, pineapple juice, garnished with sea salt and a pineapple leaf

Strawberry Smash

$12.00

Smirnoff Vodka, Strawberry Puree, muddled mint, lemon, soda water dash of simple syrup, sugar rim

The Orange Crush

$12.00

Smirnoff Orange, triple sec fresh orange, sprite, soda

Ye Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bulleit, orange and angostura bitters with demarara sugar

Margarita of month

$10.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$12.00

Al Bundy Tang

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Apple Sour

$12.00

Apple Tini

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Black & Blue

$12.00

Blow Job

$12.00

Butter/nNipple

$12.00

Cactus Cooler

$12.00

Cape Cod

$12.00

Car Bomb

$12.00

Cherry Bomb

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dirti Martini

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greatfull Dead

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

James & The Giant Peach

$10.00

Johny Vegas

$11.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

LA Water

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Liquid Cocain

$9.50

long Beach Island Tea

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Lunch Box

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Malibu Sunrise

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Marg of month

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mexina Hammer

$12.00

Midori Sour

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pink Mango Split

$12.00

Pink Pussy

$12.00

Red Headed Slut

$12.00

Ru Runner

$12.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Scooby Snack

$12.00

Screaming Nazi

$8.50

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Seven N Seven

$12.00

Sex Beach

$12.00

Sex Wax

$9.00

Slippery nipple

$9.00

Snake Bite

$9.00

Soco lime

$9.00

Southern Hospitality

$11.00

Speedy Gonzales

$10.50

Starry Night

$9.00

Straight up

$8.50

Surfer on Acid

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

The Jab

$12.00

The Skittle

$12.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Vodka Redbull

$12.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Whiley Coyote

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Golden Hour Drinks

Well

$4.50

House White Wine

$4.00

Wine

House White

$4.00

House Red

$4.00

Oyster Bay Sav Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Beringer Cab

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Champagne by the glass

$8.00

Rose Mezzo Corona

$8.00

Sangria Glass

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$20.00

House red bottle

$32.00

Corking fee

$10.00

Bottle Champagne

$32.00

NA BEV

Coffee

$3.00

Dropkick Cold Brew - Horchata

$7.00

Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Beer

Draft Beer

220z upcharge

$3.50

394 Pale Ale, Alesmith

$5.50

805 Blonde, Firestone

$5.50

Aurora Hoppyalis IPA Karl Strauss

$6.50

Big Wave - Kona Brewing

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Buenaveza, Stone

$5.50

Cactus Cooler, Ashland

$6.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus - Hard Kombucha, Boochcraft

$6.50

Guiness

$5.50

Hopster Pot Hazy IPA -Thorne Street

$6.50

Lagunitas

$6.50

Lattitude 33

$6.50

Mango Cart, Golden Road

$5.50

Modelo

$6.00

Mother Earth

$5.50

Orderville Hazy IPA - Modern Times

$6.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Racer 5 IPA - Bear Republic

$6.50

Space Dust IPA - Elysian

$6.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

VBH Pub Beer

$3.00

Weekend Vibes IPA - Coronado Brewing

$6.50

Hartland Hazy IPA

$6.50

Padres Pacifico

$5.00

Canned Beer/Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Michelob ULTRA

$7.00

Beer Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

Jiant special

$5.00

Golden Hour

HH Fish taco

$5.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Chipotle cheese sauce, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & cheese blend, cilantro, red onions, radishes

Wings

$13.00

Crispy wings, served with house- made ranch and celery

Golden Hour Well Drink

$5.00

House White Wine

$4.00

Friday Special

Fireball friday

Fireball friday

$5.00

Brunch Food

Short Rib Hash

$15.00

Braised short rib, breakfast potatoes, fried egg, sautéed onion, tomato and hollandaise

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Egg, maple aioli, bacon, brioche bun served with season fries

EBLT

$15.00

Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, seasoned fries, toasted sourdough

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Tortilla chips, salsa verde, grilled chicken, red onion, sunny side up egg, cilantro and queso fresco

Chorizo Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo and egg scramble, salsa verde, breakfast potatoes, guacamole, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips | Substitute soyrizo

Chorizo Flatbread

$15.00

Chorizo, garlic flatbread, mozzarella, sunny side up egg, pico de gallo and jalapeños

Loaded Burrito

$14.00

Eggs, bacon, black forest ham, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, breakfast potatoes

Brioche French Toast

$13.00

Powdered sugar, maple syrup and butter

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$10.00

Brown sugar, candied walnut, cinnamon and cream cheese frosting

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

2 Biscuits, gravy $4 Add eggs & sausage

Classic

$13.00

2 Eggs any style, bacon, breakfast potatoes and toast *Gluten free bread available

Veggie Toast

$14.00

Gluten free toast, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, balsamic glaze and fresh mozzarella

Brunch Drinks

Beach House Bloody

$10.00

Beach House Bloody - Smirnoff

$12.00

Beach House Bloody - Titos

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Bottomless

$24.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Manmosa

$10.00

Me-Mosa

$10.00

Paloma

$16.00

Brown Derby

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Sangria glass

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

eats. drinks + good vibes. Come in and enjoy!

Location

4934 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Chef
orange star4.1 • 473
4910 Newport Ave San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Soi OB-Thai Street Food - 1916 Cable St
orange starNo Reviews
1916 Cable St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
4902 Newport Avenue San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Wonderland Ocean Pub
orange star4.2 • 2,188
5083 Santa Monica Ave San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
OB Surf Lodge - OB Surf Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
5083 Santa Monica Ave STE 1F San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach - Blue Water Seafood Ocean Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5083 Santa Monica Ave #1b San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston