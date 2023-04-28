Voltaire Beach House 4934 Voltaire Street
No reviews yet
4934 Voltaire Street
San Diego, CA 92107
Food
Starters
Ahi Poke
Fresh Tuna, green onion, avocado, tomato, cucumber, ginger-soy marinade, wakame, sesame seeds with crispy wontons * gluten-free marinade available upon request
Basket French Fries
Basket Sweet Potato Tots
Bavarian Pretzel
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Honey ale braised chicken, BBQ sauce, garlic flatbread, mozzarella, red onion and arugula * gluten-free bread available
Chips and Salsa Verde
Crispy tortilla chips tossed with cotija cheese & cilantro
Loaded Guacamole
Crushed avocados, radishes, blistered cherry tomato, queso cotija, pickled jalapenos, house- made tortilla chips, pepitas and cilantro
Loaded Nachos
Chipotle cheese sauce, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos & cheese blend, cilantro, red onions, radishes
New England Clam Chowder
Short Rib Flatbread
Braised short rib, garlic flatbread, mozzarella, bleu cheese, crispy onions, arugula, maple bourbon glaze * gluten-free bread available
Sliders
Veggie Flatbread
Roasted garlic, tomato, red onion, shaved cabbage, mozzarella with balsamic reduction * gluten-free bread available
Wings
Crispy wings, served with house- made ranch and celery
Greens
Bowls
Pineapple Express
Sauteedteriyaki chicken, coconutginger rice, bell peppers, zucchini,yellow squashand broccoli.Servedina pineapple
Baja Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, pico, guacamole and sour cream
Shortie Bowl
Braisedshort rib, roasted babypotatoes, blistered cherry tomato,zucchini, bleu cheese, crispy onions,maple-bourbonglaze
Paradise Chicken and Rise
Teriyaki chicken, stir-frycarrots,coconut-ginger rice, zucchini, bellpepper,cabbage, toasted sesame seeds
The Packed Bowl
Flat iron steak,green onions, coconutginger rice, kimchi, sesame seeds, cilantroand topped with a sunny side upegg
Beach Eats
Sandwiches
Not So Skinny Dip Sando
Braised short rib, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, au jus, served on toasted hoagie roll
Phoenix Sando
Spicy fried chicken, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato, and toasted sourdough
Potato Chip Crusted Chicken Sando
Potato chip crusted chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, topped with sunny side up egg and toasted sourdough
EBLT Sando
Eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
Burgers
Volt Burger
Hand packed 1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, tomato, garlic aioli, on toasted brioche bun
Shortie Burger
Braised short rib stacked on a 1/2 lb patty, crispy onions, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, maple-bourbon glaze, on toasted brioche bun
OB Burger
Black bean patty, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shaved red onion on a 1/2 lb patty, on toasted brioche bun
El Hefe Burger
Grilled carne asada, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, blistered jalapeno, and chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
Golden Hour
HH Fish taco
Golden Hour Well Drink
House Red Wine
House White Wine
Sides
Kids
Kids Brunch
2eggs scrambled, wheat toastand 2 sides of bacon
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
White cheddar cheese served onsourdough bread served with friesand a side of ketchup
Kids Cheeseburger
All beef patty comes with whitecheddar cheese served on abrioche bunand a side of ketchup
Drinks
Liquor
Vodka Well
Deep Eddie
Deep Eddie Grapefruite
Ketel One
Open Cocktail
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Orange
Titos
Layback
Tequila Well
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Corralejo
Don JUlio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Jimador
El Silencio
Espolon
Ghost Tequila
Herradura
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Mi Campo Reposado
Tequila Open Liquor
Teremara Blanco
Teremara Reposado
Union Mazcal
Tamarindo Mezcal
Well Gin
Bartons
Tanqueray
Boodles
Hendricks
Open Cocktail
Rum Well
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Cruzan
Flor de Cana
Rum Open Cocktail
Basil Hayden
Bourbon Well
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Four Roses
Hennesy
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Kentucky Gentleman
Old Forester
Open Liquor Whiskey
Rittenhouse Rye
Skrewball Peanut Butter
So Co
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Uncle Nearest 1856
Uncle Nearest 1884
Whiskey Well
Scotch Well
Balvenie Double Wood 12
Fireball
Glenfiddich 12
JW Black
JW Blue
JW Green
Macallan 12
WhistlePig 10 yr
WhistlePig 15 yr
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Baileys
Baileys Pumpkin Spice
Benedictine DOM
Campari
Carpano Antica
Chambord
Cointreau
Cynar 70
Fernet Mentha
Fireball
Frangelico
Gran Marnier
Grand Poppy Amaro
Green Chartreuse
Jagermeister
Kalua
Luxardo
Melon Liquor
Rupleminze
St. George Absinthe
St. Germaine
VBH House Cocktails
Beachin'
Smirnoff Citron Vodka, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar and pineapple juice
Lavender Collins
Hendricks, lavender, fresh lemon juice with splash soda
Lilikoi Margarita
Teremana Blanco Tequila, passion fruit purée, lime juice and agave
Peachy Margarita
Teremana Blanco Tequila, white peach purée, lime juice, agave, and triple sec
Pink Mango Split
Smirnoff vodka, mango purée, topped off with pink lemonade and champagne
Proper Mule
Smoky Pina
Union Mezcal, lime juice, agave, pineapple juice, garnished with sea salt and a pineapple leaf
Strawberry Smash
Smirnoff Vodka, Strawberry Puree, muddled mint, lemon, soda water dash of simple syrup, sugar rim
The Orange Crush
Smirnoff Orange, triple sec fresh orange, sprite, soda
Ye Old Fashioned
Bulleit, orange and angostura bitters with demarara sugar
Margarita of month
Cocktails
Adios MF
Al Bundy Tang
Amaretto Sour
Apple Sour
Apple Tini
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black & Blue
Blow Job
Butter/nNipple
Cactus Cooler
Cape Cod
Car Bomb
Cherry Bomb
Cosmopolitan
Dirti Martini
Dirty Shirley
Fireball
Gimlet
Greatfull Dead
Greyhound
Jager Bomb
James & The Giant Peach
Johny Vegas
Kamikaze
LA Water
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocain
long Beach Island Tea
Long Island Tea
Lunch Box
Madras
Mai Tai
Malibu Sunrise
Manhattan
Marg of month
Margarita
Mexina Hammer
Midori Sour
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mule
Old Fashion
Paloma
Pancake Breakfast
Pina Colada
Pink Mango Split
Pink Pussy
Red Headed Slut
Ru Runner
Salty Dog
Scooby Snack
Screaming Nazi
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Seven N Seven
Sex Beach
Sex Wax
Slippery nipple
Snake Bite
Soco lime
Southern Hospitality
Speedy Gonzales
Starry Night
Straight up
Surfer on Acid
Tequila Sunrise
The Jab
The Skittle
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Redbull
Washington Apple
Whiley Coyote
Whiskey Sour
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
Woo Woo
Golden Hour Drinks
Wine
Beer
Draft Beer
220z upcharge
394 Pale Ale, Alesmith
805 Blonde, Firestone
Aurora Hoppyalis IPA Karl Strauss
Big Wave - Kona Brewing
Bud Light
Buenaveza, Stone
Cactus Cooler, Ashland
Grapefruit Hibiscus - Hard Kombucha, Boochcraft
Guiness
Hopster Pot Hazy IPA -Thorne Street
Lagunitas
Lattitude 33
Mango Cart, Golden Road
Modelo
Mother Earth
Orderville Hazy IPA - Modern Times
Pacifico
Racer 5 IPA - Bear Republic
Space Dust IPA - Elysian
Stella Artois
VBH Pub Beer
Weekend Vibes IPA - Coronado Brewing
Hartland Hazy IPA
Padres Pacifico
Canned Beer/Bottled Beer
Friday Special
Fireball friday
Brunch Food
Short Rib Hash
Braised short rib, breakfast potatoes, fried egg, sautéed onion, tomato and hollandaise
Breakfast Burger
Egg, maple aioli, bacon, brioche bun served with season fries
EBLT
Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, seasoned fries, toasted sourdough
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips, salsa verde, grilled chicken, red onion, sunny side up egg, cilantro and queso fresco
Chorizo Bowl
Chorizo and egg scramble, salsa verde, breakfast potatoes, guacamole, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips | Substitute soyrizo
Chorizo Flatbread
Chorizo, garlic flatbread, mozzarella, sunny side up egg, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Loaded Burrito
Eggs, bacon, black forest ham, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, breakfast potatoes
Brioche French Toast
Powdered sugar, maple syrup and butter
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
Brown sugar, candied walnut, cinnamon and cream cheese frosting
Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits, gravy $4 Add eggs & sausage
Classic
2 Eggs any style, bacon, breakfast potatoes and toast *Gluten free bread available
Veggie Toast
Gluten free toast, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, balsamic glaze and fresh mozzarella
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
eats. drinks + good vibes. Come in and enjoy!
4934 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107