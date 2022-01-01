Restaurant header imageView gallery

Von Ebert Brewing - Pearl District

No reviews yet

131 NW 13th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Smash Burger
Steak Bites*
6 Set Famous Smoked Whole Wings (GF)

Hand Tossed Pies

Shroom Pie (V)

Shroom Pie (V)

$16.50

Oyster and Crimini Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion + Herbs

Chicken + Bacon + Ricotta

Chicken + Bacon + Ricotta

$17.00

White Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Lemony Ricotta

Sausage + Peppers

Sausage + Peppers

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mama Lil's Peppers, Shaved Onions

Veggie Supreme (V)

Veggie Supreme (V)

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Mama Lil's Peppers

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola, Smoked Pineapple

Italian

Italian

$17.00

Aged Provolone, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers topped with Arugula

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cupping Pepperoni, Parmesan

Cheese

Cheese

$13.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Modern Margherita (V)

Modern Margherita (V)

$15.50

Basil Pesto, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

Salads

Small VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

Small VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds + Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Large VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

Large VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds + Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Spring Harvest Salad (V)

Spring Harvest Salad (V)

$14.50

Farro, Snap Peas, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Soft Egg, Arugula + Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.50

Romaine, Radicchio, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Croutons, Bacon, Shaved Parm + Caesar*

From The Smoker

Clubhaus Brat Plate

$14.50

Black Pepper Garlic + Brat, Stoneground Mustard, Clubhaus Beer Cheese, Kraut

½ Smoked BBQ Chicken

½ Smoked BBQ Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Choice of Sauce, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, BBQ Beans + Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Smoked Pig Platter

Smoked Pig Platter

$22.50

Bratwurst, Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Clubhaus Beans, Sauerkraut, Hawaiian Sweet Roll + Stone Ground Mustard

3 Set Famous Smoked Whole Wings (GF)

$15.50

Smoked and Grilled

6 Set Famous Smoked Whole Wings (GF)

6 Set Famous Smoked Whole Wings (GF)

$23.00

Smoked and Grilled

4 Whole Wings + Side

$21.50

Four Wings, Dry Rubbed, Smoked and Grilled. Choice of Fries, Tots or Side Salad

Sandwiches

Pimento Brisket

Pimento Brisket

$19.00

Tillamook Vintage Cheddar Pimento, Crispy Onions, House BBQ Sauce + Aioli* on a Brioche Bun

Carolina Pulled Pork

Carolina Pulled Pork

$16.50

House Smoked Pork, Carolina BBQ, Cabbage Slaw

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$16.25

Choose Between: -Original: Vietnamese Slaw, Cilantro + Sriracha Ranch, -Korean Sauce + Vietnamese Slaw, -Nashville Hot + Hot Slaw

Smoked Turkey Sando

$16.50

House Smoked Turkey Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Aioli, Lettuce + Tomato Jam on a Ciabatta

Grilled Chicken Sando

Grilled Chicken Sando

$16.25

Emmental Swiss, Caramelized onion, Dressed Arugula + Aioli* on a Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger (VG)

Impossible Burger (VG)

$17.25

Tomato Jam, Avocado, Dressed Arugula + Vegan Garlic Mayo on a Rustic Bun

Single Smash Burger

$15.50

Served on a Brioche Bun

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$18.50

Served on a Brioche Bun

Steak Bites

Steak Bites*

Steak Bites*

$21.00

Arugula, Shallots, Sherry Vinaigrette

Steak + Truffle Fries*

Steak + Truffle Fries*

$22.00

Fries, Truffle Aioli*, Parmesan Reggiano + Fresh Herbs

Snacks

Basket Tots

Basket Tots

$7.00

Served with Fry Sauce*

Basket Fries

Basket Fries

$7.00

Served with Fry Sauce*

Korean Tots

$9.50Out of stock

Tater tots tossed in Korean sauce, Pork Belly, Peanuts + Mint

Roasted Garlic Hummus (VG)

Roasted Garlic Hummus (VG)

$12.50

Cucumbers, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, Olive Oil, Paprika + Warm Flatbread

Giant Pretzel (V)

Giant Pretzel (V)

$14.00

Clubhaus Beer Cheese + Pimento Cheese

Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap

$15.75
Pierogies

Pierogies

$12.50

Topped with Chives

Kids Menu

Kid Mac + Cheese

Kid Mac + Cheese

$8.00

House Made Cheesy Goodness

Peanut Butter + Marionberry Jam (V)

Peanut Butter + Marionberry Jam (V)

$7.50

PB+J on lightly toasted bread + Fries

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.75

A Kid's Size Burger with American Cheese + Fries

Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$8.75

Chicken Strips + Fries

Kid Cheese Pizza

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid Sized and Awesome

Grilled Cheese (V)

Grilled Cheese (V)

$8.75

Gooey American Cheese, Melted Between Two Slices of Como Bread + Fries

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kid size and Awesome.

Desserts

Campfire Cookie

Campfire Cookie

$7.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie, Tillamook Vanilla Ice Cream, + Beer Toffee

Grandma Ebert's Molasses Cream Pudding

Grandma Ebert's Molasses Cream Pudding

$7.00

apple butter, spiced walnuts, honeycomb candy

Sauces

Aioli

$1.00

BBQ (On Side)

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Hot (On Side)

$0.50

K2 Habanero (On Side)

$0.50

Korean (On Side)

$0.50

Mild (On Side)

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

$1.25

Ranch

$0.50

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Truffle Aioli

$1.25

Cilantro Lime Vinn

$0.50

Additional Items

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Brisket

$7.00

Side Steak Bites

$8.00

Solo Tender

$2.00

Side Impossible Burger

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local Independent Craft Brewery where tradition meets evolution in our beer, pub food that has been elevated, and always quality over quantity.

Website

Location

131 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

