Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen
1004 4th Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37219
Food
PRETZELS
SALADS & BOWLS
- GRILLED CHICKEN AVOCADO CRUNCH$17.99
greens, grilled corn, black beans, tomato, radish, cheddar crisps, pumpkin seeds, creamy lime dressing
- SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$17.99
greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, candied pecans, buttermilk dill ranch
- ADOBO CHICKEN BOWL$16.29
charred onion, tomato, sriracha honey sweet potato, brussels, sweet corn salad, creamy lime dressing, cilantro
- SOUP$8.00Out of stock
SNACKS
- CRISPY BRUSSELS$10.99
sriracha honey, salt
- FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$10.29
buttermilk dill ranch
- FRIED CHEESE CURDS$10.99
buttermilk dill ranch, marinara
- WHITE CHEDDAR PIMENTO CHEESE$10.99
house pretzel chips
- SAUSAGE SAMPLER$12.99
von elrod’s housemade bratwurst, spicy chicken, jalapeño cheddarwurst,bearwalker brown mustard, bama white
- SMOKED WINGS$12.99
1 lb dry rubbed, drizzled with red chile bbq and bama white
SMOKE HOUSE
- TEXAS-STYLE BEEF BRISKET$18.99
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
- CAROLINA PULLED PORK$14.29
1/2 lb platter, TN toast, choice of side
- TEXAS-STYLE BEEF BRISKET TACOS$16.99
cilantro lime slaw, red chile bbq, fresh jalapeño, choice of side
- CAROLINA PULLED PORK TACOS$14.29
cilantro lime slaw, bama white, pickle de gallo, choice of side
SAUSAGES
SANDWICH
- TURKEY CLUB$15.29
house-smoked chilled turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, cheddar, green goddess mayo, pretzel bun
- TRINITY SANDWICH$16.99
loosen your belt! stacked high with house-smoked turkey, pulled pork, jalapeño cheddarwurst, cilantro lime slaw, bbq, pretzel bun
- WOOD GRILLED CHEESEBURGER$16.29
pasture-raised, dry aged ground beef from Porter Road, yellow cheddar, house pickles, onion, mustard, sunshine sauce
- BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE$15.29
white cheddar, caramelized onions, bearwalker brown mustard, sourdough
SIDES
DESSERTS
MERCH
Brunch
SNACKS
FEATURES
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.99
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, cheddar, poblanos, smothered in pork green chile with sour cream
- MALTED BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$13.29
buttermilk syrup, fresh fruit
- SMOKED BRISKET HASH$15.99
grilled corn, potatoes, sunny side up egg, cajun cream sauce
- ANGRY BIRD GRIT BOWL$15.99
green chile gouda grits, spicy chicken sausage, cajun cream sauce, sunny side eggs, valentina
BISCUITS
KIDS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Beer Hall and Kitchen with housemade pretzels, sausage and in-house smoked meats
1004 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37219