Von Ebert Brewing - Glendoveer

review star

No reviews yet

14021 NE Glisan St

Portland, OR 97230

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger
Caesar
Fried Chicken Sando

Hand Tossed Pies

Shroom Pie (V)

$16.50Out of stock

Oyster and Crimini Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion + Herbs

Chicken + Bacon + Ricotta

$17.00

White Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Lemony Ricotta

Modern Margherita (V)

$15.50

Basil Pesto, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

Italian

$17.00

Aged Provolone, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers topped with Arugula

Veggie Supreme (V)

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Mama Lil's Peppers

Sausage + Peppers

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mama Lil's Peppers, Shaved Onions

Hawaiian

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola, Smoked Pineapple

Pepperoni

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cupping Pepperoni, Parmesan

Cheese

$10.00

Salads

Small VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds + Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Large VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds + Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Spring Harvest Salad (V)

$14.50

Farro, Snap Peas, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Soft Egg, Arugula + Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.50

Romaine, Radicchio, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Croutons, Bacon, Shaved Parm + Caesar*

From The Smoker

Clubhaus Brat Plate

$14.50

Black Pepper Garlic + Brat, Stoneground Mustard, Clubhaus Beer Cheese, Kraut

½ Smoked BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Choice of Sauce, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Mac and Cheese + Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Smoked Pig Platter

$22.50

Bratwurst, Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Clubhaus Beans, Sauerkraut, Hawaiian Sweet Roll + Stone Ground Mustard

3 Set Famous Smoked Whole Wings (GF)

$15.50

Smoked and Grilled

6 Set Famous Smoked Whole Wings (GF)

$23.00

Smoked and Grilled

4 Whole Wings + Side

$21.50

Four Wings, Dry Rubbed, Smoked and Grilled. Choice of Fries, Tots or Side Salad

Sandwiches

Smoked Brisket

$19.00

Tillamook Vintage Cheddar Pimento, Crispy Onions, House BBQ Sauce + Aioli* on a Brioche Bun

Carolina Pulled Pork

$16.00

House Smoked Pork, Carolina BBQ, Cabbage Slaw

Fried Chicken Sando

$16.25

Choose Between: -Original: Vietnamese Slaw, Cilantro + Sriracha Ranch, -Korean Sauce + Vietnamese Slaw, -Nashville Hot + Hot Slaw

Smoked Turkey Sando

$16.50

House Smoked Turkey Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Aioli, Lettuce + Tomato Jam on a Ciabatta

Grilled Chicken Sando

$16.25

Emmental Swiss, Onion Marmalade, Dressed Arugula + Aioli* on a Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger (VG)

$17.50

Tomato Jam, Avocado, Dressed Arugula + Vegan Garlic Mayo on a Rustic Bun

Single Smash Burger

$15.50

Served on a Brioche Bun

Double Smash Burger

$18.50

Served on a Brioche Bun

Steak Bites

Steak Bites*

$21.00

Arugula, Shallots, Sherry Vinaigrette

Steak + Truffle Fries*

$22.00

Fries, Truffle Aioli*, Parmesan Reggiano + Fresh Herbs

Snacks

Basket Tots

$7.00

Served with Fry Sauce*

Basket Fries

$7.00

Served with Fry Sauce*

Pierogies

$12.50

Topped with Chives

Korean Tots

$9.75

Tater tots tossed in Korean sauce, Pork Belly, Peanuts + Mint

Roasted Garlic Hummus (VG)

$12.50

Cucumbers, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, Olive Oil, Paprika + Warm Flatbread

Giant Pretzel (V)

$14.00Out of stock

Clubhaus Beer Cheese + Pimento Cheese

BBQ Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

$15.75

Butter Lettuce, Choi's Kimchi, Pickled Carrots + Daikons, Cilantro + Gochujang

Spicy Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kid Mac + Cheese

$8.25

House Made Cheesy Goodness

Peanut Butter + Marionberry Jam (V)

$7.75

PB+J on lightly toasted bread + Fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.75

A Kid's Size Burger with American Cheese + Fries

Kid's Tenders

$8.75

Chicken Strips + Fries

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Kid Sized and Awesome. Choose From Cheese or Pepperoni

Grilled Cheese (V)

$8.75

Gooey American Cheese, Melted Between Two Slices of Como Bread + Fries

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.75

Desserts

Campfire Cookie

$7.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie, Tillamook Vanilla Ice Cream, + Beer Toffee

Grandma Ebert's Molasses Cream Pudding

$7.00

Molasses cream pudding with apple butter, spiced walnuts, and honeycomb candy.

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.25Out of stock

Pimento Cheese

$1.25

Aioli

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sherry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Carolina

$0.50

K2 Habanero

$0.50

Korean

$0.50

Vegan Aioli

$0.75

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Solo Fry

$3.00

Solo Tot

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Chicken Breast

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hail the Boar 🐗

14021 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230

