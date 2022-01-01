American
Von's 1000 Spirits
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Von’s is a downtown Seattle destination for bespoke spirits, scratch cocktails, the legendary Wagering Wheel and true sourdough. We are located next door to the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) and just down the street from the iconic Pike Place Market. Von’s features the city’s largest collection of spirits (over 1500 and growing) and produces custom small batch bourbon, gin, vodka and tequila. Von’s kitchen specializes in sourdough pizza and pasta, prime marbled Hamburgs and made-to-order salmon chowder.
1225 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
