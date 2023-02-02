Main picView gallery

Von's Woodinville

review star

No reviews yet

15029 Redmond - Woodinville Road Northeast

Woodinville, WA 98072

Order Again

Silverware / Condiment Options

Due to a new Washington State Law to reduce waste, silverware and condiments will not be automatically added to your order. Please select here if you would like them included.

Add Silverware

No Silverware

Add Ketchup

No Ketchup

Small Bites

1/2 LB Sanctified Vodka Clams

1/2 LB Sanctified Vodka Clams

$17.00Out of stock

Sourdough bread for dipping.

Artisan Butcher Board

Artisan Butcher Board

$19.00

Soppressata, prosciutto, Rogue River organic blue cheese, Beecher's Flagship, Dulce olives, rustic tomato jam, Seattle sourdough flatbread.

Beer Battered Cod Tacos

Beer Battered Cod Tacos

$15.00

White corn tortillas, crisp slaw, pickled red onion, sweet and sour Fresno chiles, Guajillo aioli.

Creamy Burrata Sourdough Baguette

Creamy Burrata Sourdough Baguette

$14.50

Almond pesto garnish.

Crispy Bang Bang Chicken

Crispy Bang Bang Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Chili & garlic sweet and sour sauce, sesame, pickled salad.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Togarashi seasoned, flash-fried calamari, red chili aioli. Contains sesame seeds.

Damn Good Wings - Boneless

Damn Good Wings - Boneless

$16.00Out of stock

Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce.

Damn Good Wings - Classic

Damn Good Wings - Classic

$19.00

Smothered in our family secret hot & spicy sauce.

Pork Confit Fries

Pork Confit Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Hand-cut-today fries, braised pork, caramelized onions, scratch 4 cheese sauce. A guest favorite.

Proper Green Salad

Proper Green Salad

$9.00

Sweet gems, brown sugar walnuts, Rogue River blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

Roasted Broccoli

Roasted Broccoli

$13.00Out of stock

Charred broccoli tossed in our seasoned oil.

Roasted Eggplant Hummus

Roasted Eggplant Hummus

$15.00Out of stock

Baked to order sourdough flatbread.

Basket of Hand-Cut-Today Fries

$8.00
Spicy Fennel Meatballs with Lusty Lady Marinara

Spicy Fennel Meatballs with Lusty Lady Marinara

$12.00

Legend has it that the Lusty Ladies from next door used to come enjoy our hand rolled meatballs

Sourdough Pasta

Basil Almond Pesto

Basil Almond Pesto

$21.00

Oven roasted cherry tomatoes, creamy chevre, in a basil almond pesto.

Bobbee's "All Day" Bolognese

Bobbee's "All Day" Bolognese

$24.00

Fresh sourdough rigatoni, hearty bolognese, grated parmesan. RICH.

Mediterranean Vegan Pasta

Mediterranean Vegan Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

Sundried and cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, basil, Sicilian spice, oven roasted eggplant red sauce.

Northwest King Salmon Pasta

Northwest King Salmon Pasta

$25.00

San Juan Island mushrooms, arugula, Sicilian spice, lemon, true asiago cream.

Original Mac & 4 Cheeses

Original Mac & 4 Cheeses

$20.00

Pike Place Market Beecher’s Flagship, reggiano, Grande whole milk mozzarella, Farmstead fontina.

Smoked Gouda and Braised Pork

Smoked Gouda and Braised Pork

$23.00Out of stock

12 hour braised pork, sherried onions, sweet and sour chiles, creamy 4 cheeses.

Tellicherry Chicken & Gouda

Tellicherry Chicken & Gouda

$24.00

Organic chicken, garlic cream sauce, fresh cracked tellicherry pepper.

Seattle Sourdough Pizzas

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Whole milk mozzarella, hot chile relish, peppadews, Farmstead fontina, reggiano. Spicy!

Nonna Maria Pizza

Nonna Maria Pizza

$21.00

The traditional grandma-style pie with olive oil poached red sauce over aged whole milk mozzarella.

Quatre Viande Pizza

Quatre Viande Pizza

$25.00

Torrid Wurst, soppressata, lardons, pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, grated parm. Order it mild or ZESTY.

Spiced Fig, Prosciutto and Arrugula

Spiced Fig, Prosciutto and Arrugula

$23.00

Grande whole milk mozz, whipped chevre, almond pesto.

Whipped Chevre and Almond Pesto Pizza

Whipped Chevre and Almond Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Sundried tomato, fresh parm, oregano and basil.

Wood Oven Roasted Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wood Oven Roasted Wild Mushroom Pizza

$23.00Out of stock

Saltwater cured mushrooms, black garlic ricotta, Farmstead fontina, sundried tomato jam.

Craft bacon, Washington Apple and Rogue Blue

Craft bacon, Washington Apple and Rogue Blue

$23.00Out of stock

Applewood smoked slab bacon, Rogue River blue cheese, Gala apple, fig jam.

Carnitas & Avocado Pizza

Carnitas & Avocado Pizza

$23.00Out of stock

12 hour braised pork shoulder, avocado salsa, pickled onion, reggiano, cilantro, zesty Sicilian sauce.

Hamburgs & Sandwiches

Cuban

Cuban

$17.50Out of stock

Little Havana 12 hour braised pork, cave aged provolone, mayo, black forest ham, avocado, pickles, fresno chilies, melted onions.

Mary's Peppered Fried Chicken

Mary's Peppered Fried Chicken

$17.50Out of stock

Pickle brined fried chicken, provolone, spicy tartar, shred lettuce, red onion, avocado salsa.

Double Smashed American Burger

Double Smashed American Burger

$17.50

Two prime marbled beef patties, American Cheese, caramelized onion, packer dills, lettuce and Jim's Drive-In sauce on scratch brioche.

Hass Avocado & Billionaire's Bacon

Hass Avocado & Billionaire's Bacon

$17.50

Prime marbled beef, candied black-peppercorn bacon, cellar-aged provolone, green leaf, beefsteak tomato, purple onion, mayo, chunky avocado salsa.

Seattle Classic

Seattle Classic

$17.50

Prime beef, iceberg, onion, tomato, dills, brown sugared bacon, aged cheddar, Drive-In sauce. Juicy!

Walla Walla Sweet Onion

Walla Walla Sweet Onion

$17.50

Prime beef, sherry-caramelized onions, pickled red onion, smoked gouda, cracked pepper, mayo.

4 Cheese Patty Melt

4 Cheese Patty Melt

$17.50Out of stock

4 CHEESE PATTY MELT Prime chopped beef with melted smoked gouda, aged provolone, classic American, mozzarella, caramelized onions, smoky bacon jam. All on griddled sourdough.

Burrata Chicken Caprese

Burrata Chicken Caprese

$17.50Out of stock

Almond pesto, vine ripened tomato, creamy whole milk burrata on toasted sourdough baguette

Frigid Water Wild Seafood

Deep fried in lemon Snoqualmie Hefeweizen beer batter, hand-cut-today fries, housemade sweet and sour tartar sauce
Sourdough Wild Cod & Chips

Sourdough Wild Cod & Chips

$22.00

Deep fried in lemon Snoqualmie Hefeweizen beer batter, hand-cut-today fries, housemade sweet and sour tartar sauce.

Crunchy Alaskan Cod Club

Crunchy Alaskan Cod Club

$18.00Out of stock

Shaved Bermuda onion, peppered brown sugar bacon, American cheese, crisp slaw, housemade tartar.

King Salmon & Avocado Hamburg

King Salmon & Avocado Hamburg

$19.00

Sliced Avocado, crisp slaw, red onion, green leaf, spicy tartar, griddled brioche.

Northwest Salads

Charred Avocado Caesar

Charred Avocado Caesar

$18.00

Cardini's Tijuana recipe served to Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks in 1928. Sweet gems, lime, sherry vinegar, charred avocado, buttered sourdough croutons.

King Salmon Signature Salad

King Salmon Signature Salad

$24.00

Sweet gems, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, Kalamata olives, Madrona feta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette.

Macho Salad

Macho Salad

$23.00

Sweet gems, organic chicken, avocado, fresh corn, feta, red onion, candied walnuts, Medjool dates, sourdough croutons, curried balsamic dressing.

Von's Spring Chicken Cobb

Von's Spring Chicken Cobb

$23.00Out of stock

Sweet Gems, Hass avocado, Washington apples, candied walnuts, free range hard boiled egg, Rogue River blue cheese, peppered brown sugar bacon, Mad Hatcher organic chicken, balsamic dressing.

Sweets

Campfire Rocky Road Pie

Campfire Rocky Road Pie

$13.00

Toasted marshmallows, scratch salted caramel, fudge Oreo brownie, vanilla creme anglaise.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Served with scratch salted caramel, brown sugar crumble.

Salted Caramel Apple Strudel

Salted Caramel Apple Strudel

$13.00

Served with homemade Bar Boss Bourbon creme anglaise.

Sides

SIDE Avocado

$3.00

SIDE Bacon

$4.00

SIDE Broccoli

$4.00

SIDE Burger Patty

$6.00

SIDE Cheese Sauce

$4.00

SIDE Chicken

$8.00

SIDE Flatbread

$5.00

SIDE Fried Egg

$3.00

Side Lardon

$5.00

SIDE Marinara

$4.00

Side Meatballs Plain

$8.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

SIDE Salmon

$10.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

SIDE Sourdough Baguette

$5.00

SIDE Sourdough Slice

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger (I'm Not Hungry)

$12.00

Grass Fed Hamburger, American Cheese, Griddled Brioche. Served with hand cut-today fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese (I Don't Want That)

$10.00

Grilled cheese served with hand cut-today fries.

Kids Grilled Organic Chicken (Can I Watch Your Phone?)

$12.00

Kids Fish & Chips (Can I Eat Later?)

$12.00

Wild Alaskan Cod and Hand Cut-Today Fries.

Kids Spun Sugar Punch

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza (I Don't Know)

$11.00

Kid friendly pizza with red sauce over fresh whole milk mozzarella. “No green stuff” (Vegan cheese add 2)

Kids Buttered Pasta (I Don't Care)

$8.00

Kids Marinara Pasta (Can I Just Have Dessert?)

$9.00

Home-made red sauce and sourdough pasta.

Kids Mac & Cheese (Can I Take A Nap?)

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15029 Redmond - Woodinville Road Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

