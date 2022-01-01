Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers

VooDoo BBQ & Grill Crestview

191 Reviews

$$

2493 S Ferdon Blvd

Crestview, FL 32536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich
Beignets

Lunchbox Specials

Box Smoke Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of smoked chicken breast. Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.

Box Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of smoked pulled pork. Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.

Box Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of smoked spicy andouille sausage. Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.

Box Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of our homemade smoked chicken salad. Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.

Box Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of smoked jerk chicken breast. Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.

Box Carnival Sandwich

$9.99

Soft white bun with 1/4 pound of our signature carnival (pork, chicken, sausage, and brisket tossed in a mix of sauces). Served with your choice of one select side item and a fountain drink or iced tea.

LIMITED TIME OFFER

Pick-a-Pepper Wings

Pick-a-Pepper Wings

Slow-smoked Flash Fried to Perfection Dry Rubbed with Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Garlic Pepper Seasoning or a Honey Pepper Sauce!

PLATTERS

Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$16.99

Chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Carnival Platter

Carnival Platter

$13.99

A mix of smoked meats tossed in a blend of signature sauces. Served with (2) sides and cornbread.

Fish Filet & Shrimp Combo Platter

Fish Filet & Shrimp Combo Platter

$19.99

Six hand-breaded to order jumbo shrimp and one fish filet. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Fish Filet Platter

Fish Filet Platter

$14.99

Hand-breaded to order fish filet and then fried to perfection. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Chicken Salad Platter

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.49

Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, green onions and celery. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.99

Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with chipotle ranch. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Rack Platter - Full

Rack Platter - Full

$29.99Out of stock

Pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.

Graveyard Platter

Graveyard Platter

$17.99

(1/2 lb) Your choice of two meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.

Cajun Chicken Platter - Half

Cajun Chicken Platter - Half

$14.99

Marinated chicken on the bone (white and dark). Served with two sides and cornbread.

Rack Platter - Half

Rack Platter - Half

$19.99

Pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.

Jerk Chicken Platter

Jerk Chicken Platter

$14.49

Marinated in jerk spices and smoked to perfection. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Pulled Chicken Platter

Pulled Chicken Platter

$14.49

Pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat. Served with (2) sides and cornbread.

Cajun Chicken Platter - Quarter

Cajun Chicken Platter - Quarter

$9.99

Marinated chicken on the bone (white or dark). Served with two sides and cornbread.

Rack Platter - Quarter

Rack Platter - Quarter

$12.99

Three pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$13.49

Slices of our smoked spicy andouille pork sausage. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.49

Ten butterflied hand jumbo shrimp cooked to order with tartar or cocktail sauce. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Signature Pulled Pork Platter

Signature Pulled Pork Platter

$13.49

Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.

Smoked Chicken Breast Platter

Smoked Chicken Breast Platter

$13.99

Lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper. Served with two sides and cornbread.

VooDoo Combo Platter

VooDoo Combo Platter

$29.99

Half rack of ribs with your choice of (1/2) lb.) BBQ meat or half Cajun Chicken. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.

Zydeco

Zydeco

$21.99

(3/4 lb) Your choice of three meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.

LA LEGENDS

N'AWLINS BBQ Shrimp

N'AWLINS BBQ Shrimp

$14.99

A New Orleans classic. Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a Worcestershire and herb butter sauce. Served with french bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Red Beans & Rice Entree

Red Beans & Rice Entree

$9.99

An entree portion of our version of a traditional Louisiana Creole dish made with red beans, sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, celery, and VooDoo spices. Served with cajun sausage, white rice, and cornbread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Jambalaya Entree

Jambalaya Entree

$9.99

An entree portion of our award-winning version of a classic Louisiana rice dish cooked with cajun sausage, pork, and chicken. Served with cornbread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Gumbo Entree

Gumbo Entree

$7.99

An entree portion of our New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions. Served with cornbread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

SANDWICHES

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Carnival Sandwich

Carnival Sandwich

$7.99

A mix of our smoked meats tossed in a blend of our signature sauces. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun.Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.49

Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.99

Two hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection served with our signature jerk BBQ sauce on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Pulled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich

Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.49

Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Sliced smoked chicken breast lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink

Spicy Cajun Sausage Sandwich

Spicy Cajun Sausage Sandwich

$7.49

Smoked spicy andouille pork sausage sliced with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

PO-BOYS

Brisket Po-Boy

Brisket Po-Boy

$13.49

Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Carnival Po-Boy

Carnival Po-Boy

$10.49

A mix of our smoked meats tossed in a blend of our signature sauces, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Fish Filet Po-Boy

Fish Filet Po-Boy

$11.49

Hand-breaded fried catfish filet cooked to order dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Chicken Salad Po-boy

Chicken Salad Po-boy

$8.99

Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Chicken Tender Po-boy

Chicken Tender Po-boy

$10.99

Three hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Jerk Chicken Po-Boy

Jerk Chicken Po-Boy

$10.99

Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Pulled Chicken Po-Boy

Pulled Chicken Po-Boy

$10.99

Pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat with your choice of signature bbq sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$10.49

Hand-breaded fried shrimp po boy cooked to order dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Signature Pulled Pork Po-Boy

Signature Pulled Pork Po-Boy

$9.99

Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Smoked Chicken Po-Boy

Smoked Chicken Po-Boy

$10.49

Lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Spicy Cajun Sausage Po-Boy

Spicy Cajun Sausage Po-Boy

$9.99

Smoked spicy andouille pork sausage sliced, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

BURGAHS

Crescent City Burgah

Crescent City Burgah

$8.99

Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty dressed in applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Streetcar Burgah

Streetcar Burgah

$7.49

Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty dressed with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Hurricane Burgah

Hurricane Burgah

$9.49

Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty with signature pulled pork, BBQ sauce, American cheese, spicy VooDoo onion strings, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Parish Burgah

Parish Burgah

$6.99

Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty dressed in lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

WINGS & STUFF

Pick-a-Pepper Wings

Pick-a-Pepper Wings

Slow-smoked Flash Fried to Perfection Dry Rubbed with Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Garlic Pepper Seasoning or a Honey Pepper Sauce!

Monster Wings

Monster Wings

Large meaty smoked wings and then flash fried to perfection with your choice of VooDoo dry rub or tossed in Buffalo, Mojo or Jerk sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$11.99

Ten butterflied hand-breaded jumbo shrimp cooked to order with tartar or cocktail sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with choice of sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$12.99

Blackened, sautéed or hand breaded to-order in Voodoo seasoned flour and fried to perfection (10) per platter. Blackened or hand breaded to-order in cornmeal and flour breading and fried to perfection. (1) filet per platter.

Fish Filet

Fish Filet

$7.99

Hand-breaded to order catfish filet and then fried to perfection.

RIBS

Quarter Rack pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze.
Full Rack

Full Rack

$26.49Out of stock

Full rack of pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze.

Half Rack

Half Rack

$16.49

Half rack pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze.

TATERS

Brisket Stuffed Tater

Brisket Stuffed Tater

$12.99

Tater topped with chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Carnival Stuffed Tater

Carnival Stuffed Tater

$9.99

Tater topped with Carnival (Pork, Chicken, Sausage, & Brisket in blend of signature sauces), butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Jerk Chicken Stuffed Tater

Jerk Chicken Stuffed Tater

$10.49

Tater topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Loaded Tater

Loaded Tater

$6.99

Tater topped with bacon, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side.

Pork Stuffed Tater

Pork Stuffed Tater

$9.49

Tater topped with pulled pork seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Pulled Chicken Stuffed Tater

Pulled Chicken Stuffed Tater

$10.49

Tater topped with pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat, with butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Sausage Stuffed Tater

Sausage Stuffed Tater

$9.49

Tater topped with smoked spicy andouille pork sausage, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Shrimp Stuffed Tater

Shrimp Stuffed Tater

$9.99

Tater topped with hand-breaded fried or sauteed shrimp cooked to order with butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Smoked Chicken Stuffed Tater

Smoked Chicken Stuffed Tater

$9.99

Tater topped with smoked chicken lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Veggie Stuffed Tater

Veggie Stuffed Tater

$7.99

Tater topped with broccoli and carrots steamed and seasoned with garlic herb butter with cheese, and green onions. (does not include any meat). Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

Chicken Salad Stuffed Tater

$8.49

Tater topped with our house made chicken salad, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.

SALADS

Brisket Bayou Salad

Brisket Bayou Salad

$18.49

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. topped with chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours and VooDoo onion crisps.

Carnival Bayou Salad

Carnival Bayou Salad

$15.49

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with Carnival (Pork, Chicken, Sausage, & Brisket in blend of signature sauces), and VooDoo onion crisps.

Chicken Salad Bayou Salad

Chicken Salad Bayou Salad

$13.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. and VooDoo onion crisps.

Chicken Tender Bayou Salad

Chicken Tender Bayou Salad

$16.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders and VooDoo onion crisps.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons.

Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad

Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad

$15.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.

Pulled Chicken Bayou Salad

Pulled Chicken Bayou Salad

$15.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat, and VooDoo onion crisps.

Shrimp Bayou Salad

Shrimp Bayou Salad

$16.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with choice of Blackened, Sauteed or Fried Shrimp cooked to order and VooDoo onion crisps.

Signature Pulled Pork Bayou Salad

Signature Pulled Pork Bayou Salad

$14.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with pulled pork seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours and VooDoo onion crisps.

Smoked Chicken Bayou Salad

Smoked Chicken Bayou Salad

$15.49

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with smoked chicken lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper and VooDoo onion crisps.

Spicy Cajun Sausage Bayou Salad

Spicy Cajun Sausage Bayou Salad

$14.99

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with smoked spicy andouille pork sausage and VooDoo onion crisps.

DESSERT

Beignets

Beignets

$3.99

3 Classic French fritter type pastry, deep fried and served hot with loads of powdered sugar.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99

A twist on a Louisiana favorite. Home-made bread pudding laced with white chocolate chunks and topped with vanilla sauce.

Brownie

Brownie

$3.49

Home-made brownie topped off with vanilla and chocolate sauce.

Cookie

Cookie

$1.79

Chocolate Chip Cookie

SIDES

3 Side Platter

3 Side Platter

$8.99

Served with a piece of cornbread and choose three of our delicious sides.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.29

Crispy French Fries seasoned with VooDoo's French fry seasoning, served piping hot.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Creamy, home-style macaroni & cheese.

Sweet Potato Souffle

Sweet Potato Souffle

$3.29

Baked sweet potato soufflé with a crunchy, sweet pecan topping.

Mojo BBQ Beans

Mojo BBQ Beans

$3.29

Baked Beans made with a touch of our MOJO Sauce, onions, and other spices.

Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding

$3.29

A mixture of sweet corn, whole corn and a muffin mix baked off like a soufflé.

Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$3.29

Broccoli and carrots steamed and seasoned with garlic herb butter.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.29

A blend of cabbage, red cabbage and carrots mixed with a lemon zest coleslaw dressing.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.29

Slightly sweet, moist and freshly baked.

1 Piece Cornbread

1 Piece Cornbread

$1.79

1 piece of slightly sweet, moist and freshly baked cornbread.

VooDoo Chips

VooDoo Chips

$3.29

Fresh cooked potato chips seasoned with VooDoo Spices.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.29

Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheese & homemade croutons.

Red Beans & Rice Side

Red Beans & Rice Side

$3.29

A traditional Louisiana Creole dish made with red beans, sausage, peppers, onions garlic, celery, VooDoo spices and topped with green onions. Served with white rice.

BBQ Jambalaya Side

BBQ Jambalaya Side

$3.29

Award winning classic Louisiana rice dish cooked with smoked chicken, pork and sausage.

Gris-Gris Greens

Gris-Gris Greens

$3.29

Mustard greens slowly cooked with bits of our smoked pulled pork and served in the cooking juices.

Gumbo Side

Gumbo Side

$3.29

New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.29

A baked potato salad "loaded" with sour cream, chives and bacon.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$3.29

Made fresh to order seasoned with our VooDoo seasoning.

DRINKS

Luzianne Iced Tea

Luzianne Iced Tea

$2.79

Freshly Brewed Luzianne Tea Sweet or UnSweet

Fountain Soft Drinks

$2.79
Gallon Sweet Luzianne Tea

Gallon Sweet Luzianne Tea

$7.99

Luzianne Authentic Southern Tea

Bag of Ice w/Gallon Purchase

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.69

Abita Root Beer

$2.99Out of stock
Gallon Unsweet Luzianne Tea

Gallon Unsweet Luzianne Tea

$7.99

Gallon of Authentic Southern Luzianne Tea

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Gallon Lemonade

$6.99

BULK SIDES

MOJO BBQ Beans Bulk

MOJO BBQ Beans Bulk

Baked Beans made with a touch of our MOJO Sauce, onions and other spices.

Coleslaw Bulk

Coleslaw Bulk

A blend of cabbage, red cabbage and carrots mixed with a lemon zest coleslaw dressing.

Corn Pudding Bulk

Corn Pudding Bulk

A mixture of sweet corn, whole corn and a muffin mix baked off like a soufflé.

Cornbread Bulk

Cornbread Bulk

Slightly sweet, moist and freshly baked.

Gris Gris HM Bulk

Gris Gris HM Bulk

Mustard Greens slowly cooked with bits of our pulled pork and served in the cooking juices.

Gumbo Bulk

Gumbo Bulk

New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions.

Jambalaya Bulk

Jambalaya Bulk

Award winning classic Louisiana rice dish cooked with a combination of smoked chicken, smoked pork and smoked spicy Cajun sausage.

Mac & Cheese Bulk

Mac & Cheese Bulk

Creamy, home-style macaroni & cheese.

Pork Rinds Bag

Pork Rinds Bag

$9.99

Made Fresh to order.

Potato Salad Bulk

Potato Salad Bulk

A baked potato salad "loaded" with sour cream, chives and bacon.

Red Beans & Rice Bulk

Red Beans & Rice Bulk

A traditional Louisiana Creole dish made with red beans, sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, celery, VooDoo spices and topped with green onions. Served with white rice.

Steamed Veggies Bulk

Steamed Veggies Bulk

Broccoli and carrots steamed and seasoned with garlic herb butter.

VooDoo Chips Bulk

VooDoo Chips Bulk

Fresh cooked potato chips seasoned with VooDoo Spices.

KIDS MEALS

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.99

Seasoned ground beef patty served plain on a white bun.

Kid Chicken Sandwich

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Kid sized smoked chicken sandwich served on a soft white bun.

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids portion of creamy, home-style macaroni & cheese.

Kid Pork Sandwich

Kid Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Kid sized pulled pork served on a soft white bun.

Kid Tenders

Kid Tenders

$6.99

2 hand breaded fresh chicken tenders fried to golden brown.

RETAIL

Cane Vinegar Bottle

Cane Vinegar Bottle

$7.99Out of stock

Cane Vinegar is a tangy, cane sugar vinegar-based BBQ Sauce.

Mango Crystal Bottle

Mango Crystal Bottle

$7.99Out of stock

Our Spicy BBQ Sauce. It is made with Crystal Hot Sauce and Mango Concentrate.

Mojo Bottle

Mojo Bottle

$7.99Out of stock

MOJO is a signature sauce with a New Orleans Spin on a traditional BBQ Sauce. It's a sweet BBQ sauce that compliments all of our smoked meats.

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$5.00Out of stock

VooDoo BBQ Coffee Cup

Koozie

$5.00Out of stock
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Bella Canvas T-Shirt 20th Anniversary Edition!

Bandana

$10.00Out of stock

SAUCES

2 oz buffalo

2 oz buffalo

$0.75

Classic Buffalo Sauce

2 oz cocktail

2 oz cocktail

$0.75

Classic Cocktail Sauce

2 oz shrimp butter

2 oz shrimp butter

$1.50

A Worcestershire and VooDoo Seasoned Butter Sauce

2 oz tartar

2 oz tartar

$0.75

Classic Tartar Sauce

4 oz balsamic

4 oz balsamic

$1.50

A blend of balsamic vinegar, oil, garlic and spices. 4 Ounces.

4 oz blue cheese

4 oz blue cheese

$2.50

Classic Blue Cheese Dressing. Four Ounces.

4 oz chipotle ranch

4 oz chipotle ranch

$1.50

Homemade ranch dressing spiced up with Chipotle peppers.

4 oz Italian Fat Free

4 oz Italian Fat Free

$1.50

Fat Free Classic Italian Dressing

Bulk Shrimp Butter

Bulk Shrimp Butter

A Worcestershire and VooDoo Seasoned Butter Sauce

Bulk Cane Vinegar

Bulk Cane Vinegar

Out of stock

Cane Vinegar is a tangy, cane sugar vinegar-based BBQ Sauce.

Bulk Mango Crystal

Bulk Mango Crystal

Out of stock

Our Spicy BBQ Sauce. It is made with Crystal Hot Sauce and Mango Concentrate.

Bulk Jerk Sauce

Bulk Jerk Sauce

MOJO Caribbean Jerk Sauce is a combination of our signature MOJO BBQ sauce with Caribbean flavors and pineapple juice. It's sweet and spicy and pairs perfectly with our jerk chicken.

Bulk MOJO BBQ Sauce

Bulk MOJO BBQ Sauce

MOJO is a signature sauce with a New Orleans Spin on a traditional BBQ Sauce. It's a sweet BBQ sauce that compliments all of our smoked meats.

Bulk Chipotle Ranch

Bulk Chipotle Ranch

Homemade ranch dressing spiced up with Chipotle peppers.

Bulk Magic Sauce

Bulk Magic Sauce

Magic Sauce is a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup with a dash of blackened seasoning.

Bulk Spicy Mayo

Bulk Spicy Mayo

A blend of mayonnaise, chipotle peppers and cayenne.

BREAD

Leidenheimer French Bread

Leidenheimer French Bread

$1.50

Leidenheimer French bread, Good to the last crumb!

Wheat Bun

$1.00Out of stock

White Brioche

$1.00

BEER

30 A Draft

$4.49

VooDoo Ranger Draft

$4.49

Bud Light Bottle

$3.49

Bud Light Draft

$3.49

Domestic 5 Pack

$18.00

East Pass

$4.49

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.49

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.49

Premium 5 Pack

$23.00

Destin Ale Can

$4.49

Coastal Fizz Can

$4.49

VooDoo Ranger Draft

$4.49

Abita Amber

$4.99

Abita Andygator

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

VooDoo BBQ & Grill was born on Mardi Gras day in 2002, in the heart of New Orleans. It's been a party ever since! VooDoo BBQ & Grill brings together your favorite BBQ styles and kicks them up a notch with Caribbean, Cajun and Creole spices. Walk into any VooDoo BBQ & Grill and you'll experience a mini vacation to New Orleans, a city where we live to eat. There's ordinary catering...and then there's VooDoo BBQ. New Orleans-style BBQ is a taste of fun and flavor from our famous hometown that makes your meal magic. Whether you're feeding just a few or the whole krewe, our portions and prices will fit any budget. Our catering dances to a different beat - no soggy or boring sandwiches. Feast on crisp salads, platters of slow smoked BBQ, a baked potato bar, spicy jambalaya, homemade signature sides, BBQ box lunches and decadent desserts. Plus, we've got sweet tea, serving utensils, napkins, plates and everything you need. Come on y 'all, let's eat!

Location

2493 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL 32536

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
VooDoo BBQ & Grill image
VooDoo BBQ & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

A- Parson's Son BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
6 Walter Martin Rd Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurantnext
Fatty's Foods - Ghost Kitchen at Parson's Son BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
6 Walter Martin Rd NE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Crestview

Pounders Hawaiian Grill - Crestview
orange star4.6 • 339
1338 N Ferdon Blvd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crestview
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston