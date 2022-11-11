- Home
- Baton Rouge
- VooDoo BBQ & Grill
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
1,846 Reviews
$$
3510 Drusilla Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Popular Items
LIMITED TIME OFFER
PLATTERS
Brisket Platter
Chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Carnival Platter
A mix of smoked meats tossed in a blend of signature sauces. Served with (2) sides and cornbread.
Fish Filet & Shrimp Combo Platter
Six hand-breaded to order jumbo shrimp and one fish filet. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Fish Filet Platter
Hand-breaded to order fish filet and then fried to perfection. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Chicken Salad Platter
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, green onions and celery. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Chicken Tender Platter
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with chipotle ranch. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Rack Platter - Full
Pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Graveyard Platter
(1/2 lb) Your choice of two meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Cajun Chicken Platter - Half
Marinated chicken on the bone (white and dark). Served with two sides and cornbread.
Rack Platter - Half
Pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Jerk Chicken Platter
Marinated in jerk spices and smoked to perfection. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Pulled Chicken Platter
Pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat. Served with (2) sides and cornbread.
Cajun Chicken Platter - Quarter
Marinated chicken on the bone (white or dark). Served with two sides and cornbread.
Rack Platter - Quarter
Three pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Sausage Platter
Slices of our smoked spicy andouille pork sausage. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Shrimp Platter
Ten butterflied hand jumbo shrimp cooked to order with tartar or cocktail sauce. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Signature Pulled Pork Platter
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Smoked Chicken Breast Platter
Lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper. Served with two sides and cornbread.
VooDoo Combo Platter
Half rack of ribs with your choice of (1/2) lb.) BBQ meat or half Cajun Chicken. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Zydeco
(3/4 lb) Your choice of three meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
LA LEGENDS
N'AWLINS BBQ Shrimp
A New Orleans classic. Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a Worcestershire and herb butter sauce. Served with french bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Red Beans & Rice Entree
An entree portion of our version of a traditional Louisiana Creole dish made with red beans, sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, celery, and VooDoo spices. Served with cajun sausage, white rice, and cornbread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Jambalaya Entree
An entree portion of our award-winning version of a classic Louisiana rice dish cooked with cajun sausage, pork, and chicken. Served with cornbread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Gumbo Entree
An entree portion of our New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions. Served with cornbread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
SANDWICHES
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Carnival Sandwich
A mix of our smoked meats tossed in a blend of our signature sauces. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun.Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Two hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection served with our signature jerk BBQ sauce on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Pulled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Sliced smoked chicken breast lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink
Spicy Cajun Sausage Sandwich
Smoked spicy andouille pork sausage sliced with your choice of signature BBQ sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
PO-BOYS
Brisket Po-Boy
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Carnival Po-Boy
A mix of our smoked meats tossed in a blend of our signature sauces, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Fish Filet Po-Boy
Hand-breaded fried catfish filet cooked to order dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Chicken Salad Po-boy
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Chicken Tender Po-boy
Three hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Jerk Chicken Po-Boy
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Pulled Chicken Po-Boy
Pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat with your choice of signature bbq sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Shrimp Po-Boy
Hand-breaded fried shrimp po boy cooked to order dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Signature Pulled Pork Po-Boy
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Smoked Chicken Po-Boy
Lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Spicy Cajun Sausage Po-Boy
Smoked spicy andouille pork sausage sliced, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
BURGAHS
Crescent City Burgah
Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty dressed in applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Streetcar Burgah
Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty dressed with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Hurricane Burgah
Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty with signature pulled pork, BBQ sauce, American cheese, spicy VooDoo onion strings, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Parish Burgah
Six ounces fresh handmade all-beef patty dressed in lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and magic sauce. Served on your choice of bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
WINGS & STUFF
Bag Pork Rinds
Catfish & Shrimp Combo
Six hand-breaded to order jumbo shrimp and one catfish filet. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Catfish Filet
Hand-breaded to order catfish filet and then fried to perfection.
Chicken Tenders
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with choice of sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Fish Filet
Hand-breaded to order catfish filet and then fried to perfection.
Monster Wings
Large meaty smoked wings and then flash fried to perfection with your choice of VooDoo dry rub or tossed in Buffalo, Mojo or Jerk sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Seafood Combo
Blackened, sautéed or hand breaded to-order in Voodoo seasoned flour and fried to perfection (10) per platter. Blackened or hand breaded to-order in cornmeal and flour breading and fried to perfection. (1) filet per platter.
Shrimp
Ten butterflied hand-breaded jumbo shrimp cooked to order with tartar or cocktail sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
RIBS
TATERS
Brisket Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Carnival Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with Carnival (Pork, Chicken, Sausage, & Brisket in blend of signature sauces), butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Jerk Chicken Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Loaded Tater
Tater topped with bacon, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side.
Pork Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with pulled pork seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Pulled Chicken Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat, with butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Sausage Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with smoked spicy andouille pork sausage, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Shrimp Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with hand-breaded fried or sauteed shrimp cooked to order with butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Smoked Chicken Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with smoked chicken lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Veggie Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with broccoli and carrots steamed and seasoned with garlic herb butter with cheese, and green onions. (does not include any meat). Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Chicken Salad Stuffed Tater
Tater topped with our house made chicken salad, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
SALADS
Brisket Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. topped with chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours and VooDoo onion crisps.
Carnival Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with Carnival (Pork, Chicken, Sausage, & Brisket in blend of signature sauces), and VooDoo onion crisps.
Chicken Salad Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. and VooDoo onion crisps.
Chicken Tender Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders and VooDoo onion crisps.
Garden Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons.
Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
Pulled Chicken Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat, and VooDoo onion crisps.
Shrimp Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with choice of Blackened, Sauteed or Fried Shrimp cooked to order and VooDoo onion crisps.
Signature Pulled Pork Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with pulled pork seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours and VooDoo onion crisps.
Smoked Chicken Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with smoked chicken lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper and VooDoo onion crisps.
Spicy Cajun Sausage Bayou Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with smoked spicy andouille pork sausage and VooDoo onion crisps.
DESSERT
Beignets
3 Classic French fritter type pastry, deep fried and served hot with loads of powdered sugar.
Bread Pudding
A twist on a Louisiana favorite. Home-made bread pudding laced with white chocolate chunks and topped with vanilla sauce.
Brownie
Home-made brownie topped off with vanilla and chocolate sauce.
Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
SIDES
3 Side Platter
Served with a piece of cornbread and choose three of our delicious sides.
French Fries
Crispy French Fries seasoned with VooDoo's French fry seasoning, served piping hot.
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, home-style macaroni & cheese.
Sweet Potato Souffle
Baked sweet potato soufflé with a crunchy, sweet pecan topping.
Mojo BBQ Beans
Baked Beans made with a touch of our MOJO Sauce, onions, and other spices.
Corn Pudding
A mixture of sweet corn, whole corn and a muffin mix baked off like a soufflé.
Steamed Veggies
Broccoli and carrots steamed and seasoned with garlic herb butter.
Coleslaw
A blend of cabbage, red cabbage and carrots mixed with a lemon zest coleslaw dressing.
Cornbread
Slightly sweet, moist and freshly baked.
1 Piece Cornbread
1 piece of slightly sweet, moist and freshly baked cornbread.
VooDoo Chips
Fresh cooked potato chips seasoned with VooDoo Spices.
Side Salad
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheese & homemade croutons.
Red Beans & Rice Side
A traditional Louisiana Creole dish made with red beans, sausage, peppers, onions garlic, celery, VooDoo spices and topped with green onions. Served with white rice.
BBQ Jambalaya Side
Award winning classic Louisiana rice dish cooked with smoked chicken, pork and sausage.
Gris-Gris Greens
Mustard greens slowly cooked with bits of our smoked pulled pork and served in the cooking juices.
Gumbo Side
New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions.
Potato Salad
A baked potato salad "loaded" with sour cream, chives and bacon.
Pork Rinds
Made fresh to order seasoned with our VooDoo seasoning.
DRINKS
Luzianne Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Luzianne Tea Sweet or UnSweet
Fountain Soft Drinks
Gallon Sweet Luzianne Tea
Luzianne Authentic Southern Tea
Bag of Ice w/Gallon Purchase
Bottled Water
Kids Drink
Abita Root Beer
Gallon Unsweet Luzianne Tea
Gallon of Authentic Southern Luzianne Tea
Bag of Ice
Gallon Lemonade
BULK SIDES
MOJO BBQ Beans Bulk
Baked Beans made with a touch of our MOJO Sauce, onions and other spices.
Coleslaw Bulk
A blend of cabbage, red cabbage and carrots mixed with a lemon zest coleslaw dressing.
Corn Pudding Bulk
A mixture of sweet corn, whole corn and a muffin mix baked off like a soufflé.
Cornbread Bulk
Slightly sweet, moist and freshly baked.
Gris Gris HM Bulk
Mustard Greens slowly cooked with bits of our pulled pork and served in the cooking juices.
Gumbo Bulk
New Orleans style chicken and sausage gumbo served with rice and topped with green onions.
Jambalaya Bulk
Award winning classic Louisiana rice dish cooked with a combination of smoked chicken, smoked pork and smoked spicy Cajun sausage.
Mac & Cheese Bulk
Creamy, home-style macaroni & cheese.
Pork Rinds Bag
Made Fresh to order.
Potato Salad Bulk
A baked potato salad "loaded" with sour cream, chives and bacon.
Red Beans & Rice Bulk
A traditional Louisiana Creole dish made with red beans, sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, celery, VooDoo spices and topped with green onions. Served with white rice.
Steamed Veggies Bulk
Broccoli and carrots steamed and seasoned with garlic herb butter.
VooDoo Chips Bulk
Fresh cooked potato chips seasoned with VooDoo Spices.
KIDS MEALS
Kid Burger
Seasoned ground beef patty served plain on a white bun.
Kid Chicken Sandwich
Kid sized smoked chicken sandwich served on a soft white bun.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kids portion of creamy, home-style macaroni & cheese.
Kid Pork Sandwich
Kid sized pulled pork served on a soft white bun.
Kid Tenders
2 hand breaded fresh chicken tenders fried to golden brown.
RETAIL
Cane Vinegar Bottle
Cane Vinegar is a tangy, cane sugar vinegar-based BBQ Sauce.
Mango Crystal Bottle
Our Spicy BBQ Sauce. It is made with Crystal Hot Sauce and Mango Concentrate.
Mojo Bottle
MOJO is a signature sauce with a New Orleans Spin on a traditional BBQ Sauce. It's a sweet BBQ sauce that compliments all of our smoked meats.
Coffee Mugs
VooDoo BBQ Coffee Cup
Koozie
T-Shirt
Bella Canvas T-Shirt 20th Anniversary Edition!