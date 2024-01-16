- Home
Voodoo Brewery Fort Worth, TX
1001 South Main Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Food
Appies
- Pub Pretzel
Giant, 10 oz soft pub pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese and oh mama house made mustard.$12.99
- Truffle Fries
Fresh Cut fries tossed in white truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, and fresh rosemary. Served with hot sauce and house made roasted garlic pesto Aioli$8.99
- Hummus Platter
Voodoo signature roasted red pepper hummus, carrots, celery, fresh bell peppers, and warm naan bread$10.99
- Jumbo Wings 8 each
Roasted jumbo wings with choice of sauce or dry rub served with carrots and celery with ranch or blue cheese$16.99
- Voodoo Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortillas, good vibes beer cheese, house smoked pulled pork, lime sour cream, good vibes BBQ, pickled jalapeños, diced tomato, fresh cilantro.$7.99
Beer Mussels
Signature Pizzas
- Big Easy Cheesy Pizza
House made roasted garlic pesto and shredded mozzarella on Voodoo signature crust.$10.99
- Voo-Dill Pickle Pizza
House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Thick sliced pickles, and Voodoo secret Voo-dill seasoning on Voodoo signature crust.$12.99
- Caprese Pizza
House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thin sliced tomato on Voodoo signature crust, topped with lightly dressed field greens and fresh basil.$14.49
- Three Little Pigs Pizza
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon on Voodoo signature crust.$15.99
- Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper and Pepperoni Pizza
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and banana peppers served on Voodoo signature crust.$13.99
- Sweet Heat
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, and pickled jalapenon peppers. Finished with our Sweet Honey Sriacha$13.99
- BYO Pizza$10.99
Handies
- BBQ Pulled Porker
Refreshing House made Jalapeno Cloeslaw piled with Pulled Pork, smothered with Good Vibes BBQ, & topped with fresh crispy fried onions$8.99
- Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried golden, with Voo-dill pickles, slaw and our bang bang drizzle$12.99
- Turkey BLTA
Smoked turkey, fresh-sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon, and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough$11.99
- Not a Philly Cheesesteak
Seared, marinated top sirloin, Oh Mama onions, and peppers served on a fresh roll, then covered in good vibes beer cheese.$12.99
- Bayou Po Boy
Fresh fried chicken and shrimp served on a fresh roll with field greens, house made charred tomato compote and our house made bang bang sauce.$12.99
Signature Burgers
- Foodoo
Voodoo signature blended 7oz burger patty, topped with cheddar cheese and cajun ranch.$13.99
- Good Vibes Bacon Blue
Voodoo signature blended 7oz burger patty,hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumble smash burger topped with our signature Good Vibes BBQ$14.99
- Tortilla
Voodoo signature blended 7oz burger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, pepper jack, jalapenos, and house fried tortilla strips.$14.99
- Quinoa Chickpea Burger
Our fresh daily vegan burger patty topped with roasted red peppers, fresh cucumber, and our house made chimichurri.$13.99
Noodle Bowls
- Chimichurri Chicken Bowl
Chilled Pad Thai noodles served in an agave vinaigrette, topped with chimichurri chicken, house made pickled daikon, shredded carrots, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers, and fresh herbs.$11.99
- Cajun Shrimp Bowl
Chilled Pad Thai noodles served in an agave vinaigrette, topped with cajun shrimp, house made pickled daikon, shredded carrots, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers, and fresh herbs.$13.99
Soup, Salads & Wraps
- Chopped Salad
Field greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.$9.99
- Steak Salad
Field greens, tomato, red onion, chimichurri top sirloin, mozzarella cheese, and fresh cut fries. Served with our creamy horseradish dressing.$14.99
- Shaved Brussel Sprout Caesar
Shaved Brussel sprouts, crispy chopped bacon, and house made crumbled garlic croutons all tossed in our house made caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and a light dusting of cajun seasoning$11.99
- Mediterranean Salad
Quinoa, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Voodoo signature hummus, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with house made lemon vinaigrette.$14.99
Quinoa Bowls & Wraps
Micro Brewers (Kids)
- Pepperoni Boat
Signature pizza sauce on a split hoagie roll topped with our cheese and pepperoni slices$8.00
- Mac and Cheese
Noodles tossed in our signature cheese sawce$8.00
- Fresh Chicky Tenders
Fresh Breaded delicious tenders$8.00
- hot dog
- Lil Smash Burger
Smash burger patty with cheddar, add ketchup, lettuce. pickles, tomato$8.00
Desserts
- Ice Cream Handie
A classic treat that combines the best of both worlds: soft, chewy cookies and creamy ice cream.$5.99
- Croissant Beignet
A delightful twist on the classic Louisiana beignet, these croissant-shaped donuts are a show-stopper. Imagine a golden fried exterior, soft and fluffy interior, generously filled with your favorite chocolate spread, and coated in magnificent cinnamon sugar. They’re like clouds of deliciousness!$5.99
Sides
Beer
Draft Beer
- Empty Calories
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.$0
- good vibes
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.$0
- Lacto-Kooler
Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler Green is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.$0
- Oh Mama
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.$0
- Voodoo Love Child
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.$0
- Where Our Secrets Go
Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.$0
- White Magick of the Sun
A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.$0
- Wynona's Big Brown Ale
Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.$0
- Michelob$9.99
Cocktails & Mocktails
Cocktails
Independently owned & operated Voodoo Brewing Co. pub proudly serving Fort Worth, Texas
1001 South Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104