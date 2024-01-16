Voodoo Brewing Co. - Asheville
3578 Sweeten Creek Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Food Menu
May Seafood Specials
- Voodoo Bang Bang Shrimp Appie$12.99
Freshly battered and fried shrimp tossed in our Bang Bang sauce resting on a romaine leaf and topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
- Bang Bang Shrimp Po Boy$14.99
Hoagie Roll with fried Bang Bang Shrimp, roasted compote spread and topped with spring mix, and a dash of Cajun seasoning.
- Fish and "Chips"$14.99
Two beer battered cod tails served with our fresh cut fries (aka chips) and a side of our house made tarter sauce.
- Fish Handie$11.99
A beer battered cod tail seasoned with our signature voodoo rub on top of a bed of house made jalapeno slaw and our house made tarter sauce.
- Lemon Pepper Mussels$16.99
1 pound of mussels with shallots, lemon, pepper and cooked in our beer.
Appies
- Giant Pub Pretzel$13.99
Giant Pretzel Served with House Made beer cheese or Lusty Monk mustard.
- Voodoo Nachos$7.99
Fresh made corn tortilla chips, beer cheese, creole salsa, lime crema, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Hummus Platter Dun Wright$10.99
Voodoo's signature house made roasted red pepper hummus served with a pita dippers and piles of veggies for dunking.
- The Dip Trifecta$12.99
Beer cheese, Voodoo's house made roasted red pepper hummus, & Creole salsa served w/ Voodoo chips.
- Fried Voo-Dill Pickles$8.49
VOO-DILL pickles deep fried and seasoned with our Voo-Dill seasoning served with a side of Cajun Ranch.
- Cheese Fries-Pulled Pork Green Chili$8.49
Fresh cut fries smothered in beer cheese and Pulled Pork green chili plus melted jalapeño cheddar blend, lime creme & cilantro
- Cheese Fries-Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in beer cheese and buffalo chicken thighs in our mild buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle, green onions & bacon
- Cheese Fries-Voodoo Nacho$7.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in beer cheese and creole salsa, lime crema, Jalapeños & cilantro
Sliders
- Sliding Rock Sliders$12.99
Our signature smashed patty + melted cheddar on toasted slider buns with Voo-dill pickles, Cajun ranch, + topped with caramelized onions deglazed with our Oh Mama lager.
- Turkey Pen Sliders$11.49
Basically, our Sliding Rock Sliders but with a Turkey patty + melted cheddar on toasted slider buns with pickles, Cajun ranch, + topped with caramelized onions deglazed with our Oh Mama lager.
- Frank Flight$12.99
Four mini hot dogs with some serious flair: 1) Jalapeño Coleslaw W bang bang & cilantro. 2) Beer braised bacon kraut + russian drizzle. 3) Voo-dill pickle, Oh Mama onions, beer mustard. 4) Green chili & beer cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$11.99
4 beer battered chicken thigh sliders in our 3 pepper buffalo sauce with blue cheese drizzle and a pickle.
- Pulled Pork Sliders$10.99
Four house Smoked Pulled Pork sliders tossed in our house BBQ & jalapeno slaw served on brioche slider buns
Beer Cheese Macs
Pizza
- Voodoo-It-Yourself Pizza$10.99
House made roasted garlic pesto or red sauce topped with pizza cheese blend and your choice of toppings.
- Big Easy Cheesy Pizza$10.99
Our house made roasted garlic pesto or house made pizza sauce topped with our pizza cheese blend.
- 3 Little Pigs Pizza$15.99
House made marinara, hickory smoked bacon, chorizo, pepperoni, & toasted fennel seed.
- Sweeten Creek Caprese Pizza$14.49
House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella pearls, sliced tomato, fresh basil, topped with spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette + parmesan cheese.
- Voo-dill Pickle Pizza$12.99
House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, thick cut pickles and Voodoo's super top secret Voo-dill seasoning.
- Oz-BBQ Pizza$15.49
House smoked chicken with our signature bbq sauce & topped off with a pizza cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, and red onion.
- Max's Inferno Pizza$15.49
Our house made roasted garlic pesto, pizza cheese, smoked chicken, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a buffalo and ranch drizzle.
- Pineapple Does Go On Pizza - Pizza$15.99
House made marinara, pineapple, bacon & jalapenos topped off with Korean BBQ sauce, green onions & red pepper flakes.
Smoked Wings
Pierogis
Handies
- BBQ Pulled Porker$9.99
Smoked in house pulled pork on a craft beer bun topped with BBQ, crispy tang bang onions & our jalapeño slaw.
- Chicky Chicky Bang Bang$12.99
Tikka masala marinated chicken thigh, fried golden, with pickles, cilantro, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a craft beer bun.
- Turkey BLTA$11.99
smoked turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, & sliced avocado on toasted sourdough.
- Beer-Cheese-Steak$13.99
Seasoned beef shaved and seasoned ribeye, grilled up with our Oh Mama caramelized onions, grilled peppers, served on a toasted craft beer hoagie bun.
- Pastrami Reuben$12.99
Sliced pastrami, kraut sautéed in bacon & deglazed with good vibes IPA, oozing with Swiss cheese & our house made Russian dressing.
- Turkey "Reuben"$12.99
Jalapeno Slaw, oozing with Swiss cheese and jammed full of Smoked Turkey, and our house made Russian Dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Philly$13.99
Chicken thighs marinated in our mild buffalo sauce, grilled Oh Mama onions & grilled red peppers on a toasted hoagie bun topped with beer cheese.
Burgers
- Foodoo Burger$13.99
Bacon & cheddar cheese Smashburger with our house made cajun ranch.
- Hatch Chili Burger$13.99
Fresh tortilla strips, pepper jack/cheddar blend smothered smashburger with fire roasted chilis and creole salsa.
- Bacon Blue Ridge Burger$13.99
Bacon & blue cheese crumbled on our smashburger with house made BBQ.
- Finnegan's Tex Mex Veggie Burger$10.99
Black bean veggie patty seasoned to perfection with our signature Cajun blend topped with fresh guac, Creole salsa & pepper jack cheese.
- Gaby's Turkey Burger$10.99
Our signature smashed patty, melted Swiss, on toasted slider buns with voodill pickles, cajun ranch, topped with caramelized onions deglazed with our OH MAMA lager.
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$10.49
A juicy balsamic marinated portobello mushroom seared to perfection and topped with our oh mama onions, cajun ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and swiss cheese.
- Burger Voodoo It Yourself$11.49
We get it, you are an individual and you want to Voodoo it yourself. This is your burger. It comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickles. Add what you want to make it as individualized as you are.
Salads & Wraps
- House Salad$8.49
Spring mix, tomatoes, cukes, + red onion topped with mozzarella and ranch or choice of other dressing.
- House Wrap$9.49
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, mozzarella & choice of dressing served on side. Wrapped up in a wrap.
- Caesar Salad$8.49
Chopped romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Side of Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Wrap$9.49
Chopped Romaine and parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing in a wrap
- Caprese Salad$8.49
Spring mix, tomato, mozzarella pearls, basil and balsamic vinegarette
- Caprese Wrap$9.49
Spring mix, tomato, mozzarella pearls, basil and balsamic vinegarette in a wrap
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce with 3 pepper buffalo sauce marinated chicken thighs topped with blue cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, bacon and our buffalo hot sauce, with choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Romaine lettuce with 3 pepper buffalo sauce marinated chicken thighs topped with blue cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, bacon and our buffalo hot sauce, with choice of dressing. Served in a wrap.
Sides
- Side Fresh Cut Fries$1.99
- Side Green Chili Cheese Fries$3.99
- Side Buffalo Chicken Fries$4.99
Fresh cut fries smothered in beer cheese and buffalo chicken thighs in our mild buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle, green onions & bacon
- Side Beer Cheese Mac$3.99
- Side Jalapeño Slaw$1.99
- Side Pub Chips$1.49
- Side House Salad$4.99
- Side Caesar Salad$4.99
- Side Caprese Salad$4.99
- Side Carrots & Celery$0.99
- Side Sauces
Kids Menu
- Peppa Pie$8.00
Signature pizza sauce on a 7” Pita topped with our pizza cheese and pepperoni slices served with a side and juice.
- Toastie$8.00
Fresh sourdough bread, buttered and grilled with melted cheddar cheese.
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$8.00
Noodles tossed in our signature cheese sawce.
- Lil Dog Sliders$8.00
2 Slider size dogs with choice of side plus a juice.
- Lil Smash Burger$8.00
2 slider sized smashburgers with a side and juice.
- Chicky Nugz$8.00
Chicken Thighs breaded in house and served with a side and juice.
Dessert
Beer
Beer To Go
- good vibes - 4 pack/16oz$18.00
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.
- Voodoo Love Child - 4 pack/12oz$19.00
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.
- Oh Mama - 4 pack / 19.2oz$21.50
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
- Oh Mama - Single Can 19.2oz$5.75
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
- Empty Calories - 6 pack/12oz$15.00
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.
- Where Our Secrets Go - 4 pack/12oz$20.00
Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.
- Beach Gear - 4 pack/16oz$19.50
Beach Gear is our American Blonde Ale brewed with apricots. Lightly hopped with Mosaic, we designed this beer to be refreshingly crisp, light, and fruity without being overly sweet. We think it is the perfect addition to a day at the beach, on the water, or wherever warm weather may find you. ABV 5.6%
Other Drinks
Soda
Non Alcoholic Beer
Mocktail
Swag
Clothing
