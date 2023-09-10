- Home
Voodoo Brewing Co Cincinnati
120 E 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
BEER MENU
Packaged
12-PACK Variety Pack
6-PACK Empty Calories
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.
6-PACK Good Vibes
4-PACK Good Vibes
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.
4-PACK Hazy Vibes
You know the vibes. hazy vibes is the totally righteous IPA Curt has been dreaming of making for years. Hopped five times in the kettle & double dry hopped to produce bodacious dank fruit notes, we use gnarly amounts of galaxy, amarillo, mosaic + apollo in this new england style IPA. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn’t it be our time? 7% ABV.
4-PACK Killapilz
A Uniquely American Take on one of the World’s most Classic Styles. Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager that blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV.
4-PACK Lacto-Kooler
Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler Green is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.
4-PACK Lacto-Kooler (Red)
4-PACK Oh Mama
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
4-PACK Schnitzengiggle
Ze Greatest Beer In All Ze Vorld. Schnitzengiggle is our traditional Oktoberfest brewed in honor of the classic style of the late 1800s. This reddish-copper lager boasts rich, elegant malt flavors from imported German malts that are balanced by German noble hops that finish clean and moderately dry from our house lager yeast. Prost. 5.9% ABV.
4-PACK Voodoo Love Child
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.
4-PACK White Magick of the Sun
A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.
4-PACK Wynona's Big Brown Ale
Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
500ml BA Voodoo Love Child
500ml BA Where Our Secrets Go
4-PACK Wildberry Lime Seltzer
4-PACK Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer
4-PACK Grindin'
COCKTAILS & WINE
Cocktails
Butterfly Bourbon Slush
BlackBerry, like, and Butterfly flower flavored bourbon slush. Made with Bulleit!
Tropical Vibes Mule
Vodka, Strawberry, Pineapple, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer
Watermelon Dragon Mojito
White Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime, Watermelon, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime
Classic Mojito
White Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime, Liquid Death Severed Lime
Blue Sapphire
Vodka, Berry Infusion, Lime, Nutrient Rich Blue Spirulina
Watermelon Passion Slush
Vodka, Watermelon, Passionfruit, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime
Cucumber Gin Gimlet
Gin, Fresh Cut Cucumber, Lime, Light Simple Syrup, Ginger Beer
Maple Manhattan
Rye Whiskey Aged With Locally Sourced Pure Maple Syrup, Sweet Vermouth, and Angostura Bitters
Voodoo Island
Big Spring Vodka, Gin, and White Rum, New Liberty Tequila, Honeydew Melon, Blackberry, Lemon, Lime, Antioxidant Rich Butterfly Powder
Honeydew Melon Lemonade
Vodka, Honeydew Melon Infusion, Light Lemonade
Dragonfire Magarita
Tequila, Strawberry, Lime, Jalapeno, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime, Black Hawaiian Lava Salted Rim (Contains Heat!)
Honey Old Fashioned
Aged Bourbon Whiskey, Locally Sourced Honey, Angostura Bitters, Light Simple Syrup
Wine
FOOD MENU
Appies
good vibes Chips & Salsa
Pub Pretzel
12oz pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese & Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard.
Voodoo Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips Topped with your choice of meat, lima crema, creole salsa, jalapeños and cilantro.
Hummus Platter
Voodoo's signature roasted red pepper hummus served with pita + piles of veggies for dipping.
Beer Cheese Queso
Beer cheese topped with fresh green onion. Served with tortilla chips.
Renegade Sliders
Smashed patty, Swiss, on a toasted bun with voodill pickles, cajun ranch, and topped with caramelized onions.
Salads & Wraps
Jumbo Wings
Beer Cheese Macs
Beer Mussels
Cincy Favorites
Porkopolis Pig Wings
Good vibes IPA brined and roasted pig wings fresh from Eckerlin Meats down the street. 2 giant pig wings over our hase made Jaapeno slaw drizzled with good vibes BBQ, garnished with pickled red onion and parsley.
Seven Hills Chili Bowl
Cavatappi noodles smothered in our secret Cincy inspired chili and piled high with shredded cheddar, red chili beans, and diced onions.
Beer-Braised Banger
All Beef Hot Dog with Beer-Braised Bacon Kraut, Tomato, and Beer Mustard.
3 Way Banger
Hometown Eckerlin's Meat All Beef Hot Dog Banger coated in our good vibes infused chili, diced onion, and drizzled with our Beer Cheese.
Signature Burgers
Foodoo Burger
Cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun ranch.
Roasted Hatch Burger
Fresh tortilla strips, shredded pepper jack/cheddara blend, with pickled fire roasted chilis and fresh pico.
Cincy Swine
Signature voodoo blend burger on a spent grain bun topped with house smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, our signature good vibes BBQ and crispy tang bang onions.
Bacon Blue Burger
Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Thick and juicy Balsamic marinated Portobello Mushroom seared to perfection, topped with our caramelized onion, and Swiss cheese.
Handies
Rhine's Rueben
Sauerkraut braised in bacon and deglazed with good vibes IPA, oozing with Swiss cheese and jammed full of thinly sliced corned beef, and our house made russian dressing.
BBQ Pulled Porker
Smoked pulled pork over our jalapeno slaw, on a spent grain bun topped with good vibes bbq and crispy tang bang onions.
Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried to perfection, with Voodill pickles, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a spent grain bun.
Beer Cheese Steak
Seasoned steak seared and topped with beer cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, on a toasted French roll.
Turkey BLTA
Smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and house avocado aioli on toasted sourdough.
Signature Pizza
3 Little Pigs
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.
Voo-dill Pickle
House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning.
Queen City Caprese
House made roasted garlic pesto with fresh sliced mozzarella cheese + tomato + basil, topped with spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.
Chili-Nati Pie
A good vibes infused Cincinnati Chili base, topped with red chili kidney beans, diced red onions, sliced Eckerlin's Meats all beef wieners, oyster crackers, shredded cheddar cheese and a beer mustard drizzle.
Big Easy Cheesy
House made roasted garlic pesto or house made pizza sauce topped with our pizza cheese blend.
For the Kiddos
Lil Smashburgers
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Peppa Pie
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Mac & Cheese
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Toastie
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
All Beef Lil Dog
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Sides
NA BEVERAGES
NA Beverages
Apothecary Root Beer
Cincinnati Royal Orange Soda
Buckeye State Scarlet Soda
Boylan Cane Cola
Boylan Diet Cane Cola
Boylan Spakling Lemonade
Apothecary Cream Soda
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Liquid Death Water
Liquid Death Sparkling
Liquid Death Lime
Liquid Death Mango
Liquid Death Melon
Mocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
120 E 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202