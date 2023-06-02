- Home
Voodoo Brewing Co. Colorado Springs Pub
808 Garden of the Gods Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Food
Appies
Pub Pretzel
House Made 12oz Pretzel Served With good vibes Beer Cheese & WBBA Mustard
Pulled Pork Nachos
Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with House Smoked Pulled Pork, Smothered in good vibes Beer Cheese, good vibes BBQ Sauce, Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Cilantro
Hummus Platter
Voodoo's signature house made roasted red pepper hummus served with pita and piles of veggies for dipping.
Beer Cheese Queso
Our Signature Beer cheese topped with hatch chilis and fresh cilantro. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Green Chili Gouda Fries
Our Fresh Cut Fries smothered in our House IPA infused Carnitas Green Chili oozing with melted gouda.
good vibes Chips and Salsa
good vibes salsa with cilantro and lime, served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips.
Whole Smoked Wings
Beer Mussels
Pizza
Big Easy Cheesy Pizza
12" Voodoo Signature Pizza Crust Topped with Roasted Garlic Pesto and Mozzarella
Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper and Pepperoni Pizza (P6)
12" Voodoo Signature Pizza crust topped with House Made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pickled Banana Peppers
3 Little Pigs Pizza
12" House Made Marinara, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Chorizo, Pepperoni, & toasted fennel seed
Voodill Pickle Pizza
12" Roasted Garlic Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Voodill Pickles, & Special Seasoning
Caprese at the Springs Pizza
12" House Made Roasted Garlic Pesto, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Slices, & Fresh Basil, topped with Spring Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette & Parmesan Cheese
Beer Cheese Macs
Buffalo Chicken Mac
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack & cheddar, cheese, smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce & Hoodoo Blue Cheese drizzle, bacon & green onions
Smokehouse Mac
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepperjack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ Sauce, bacon, & green onions
Handies
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Thick Burnt Ends of Beef Brisket, Smothered in a Cheddar and Pepper Jack Blend with caramelized onions on Toasted Sourdough.
BBQ Pulled Porker
Smoked in house Pulled Pork on a Spent Grain Bun Topped with good vibes BBQ, & Crispy Tang Bang Onions & our Jalapeno Slaw
COS Beer-Cheesesteak
Freshly sliced ribeye sautéed with our caramelized onions and red peppers and smothered in our signature beer cheese
Turkey BLT-A
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Hickory Smoked Bacon, on Toasted Sourdough with our House made Avocado Aioli.
Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
Tikka Masala Marinated Chicken Breast, Fried to Perfection, Brioche Bun with Voodill Pickles, and our Bang Bang Drizzle
Burgers
Foodoo Burger
Cheddar Cheese Smashburger with our House made Cajun Ranch
Smokehouse Burger
In House Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends, topped Smashburger with our Signature good vibes BBQ, Crispy Tangy Bangy Onions & Cheddar Cheese
Bacon Blue Burger
Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled Smashburger topped with our Signature good vibes BBQ.
Hatched Chili Burger
Fresh Tortilla Strips, Shredded Pepper Jack/Cheddar Blend Smashburger with Pickled fire roasted chilis and Fresh Pico.
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Thick and juicy Balsamic marinated Portobello mushroom seared to perfection, topped with our caramelized onion, and shredded Swiss cheese.
Salads and Wraps
Chili
Kids Meals
Fees
Sides & Sawces
Beer
Draft Beer
Absolute Clown Shoes
NEIPA with hand selected Strata from Indie Hops in Oregon, 7.5%
Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child
Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go
Big Black Voodoo Daddy
Big & Bad. The name says it all - BBVD is our seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. Good to drink now or age it to award winning caliber. 12% ABV.
Blossoming Down Under
A Hoppy Wonder from Down Under. Blossoming Down Under is our Southern Hemisphere Style India Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Southern Hemisphere hops. 6.8% ABV.
Empty Calories
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.
good vibes
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.
Hazy Afternoon
Dream of Warmer Haze. Hazy Afternoon is our New England style Pale Ale brewed with lavish amounts of Citra , Mosaic, Denali, Eldorado and Azacca Hops. Rich in citrus and tropical notes, this beer was designed to be bright, hoppy, and sessionable. 5.5% ABV.
Hoodoo
Voodoo’s take on a classic West Coast IPA. Hoodoo is moderately dry and bright gold in color, and we hopped this beer five times in the kettle before a massive dry hop, resulting in rich aromatics in citrus and pine, with a pleasing underlying bitterness. 7.3% ABV.
Key Lime Kölsch
Major Key Lime Alert. Traditional Köln Kölsch brewed with fresh key limes. 5% ABV.
Killapilz
A Uniquely American Take on one of the World’s most Classic Styles. Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager that blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV.
Kinda Hot in these Rhinos
Don’t Mind Me, Mr. Quinn! Kinda Hot in these Rhinos is our Double Golden Rye IPA brewed with ah, not too much, ah, much too much of Simcoe Hops. 7.9% ABV.
Lacto Kooler (Red)
Made with Red. 5.5%.
Lacto-Kooler (Green)
Made with [Green]. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.
Oh Mama
Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
Thunder Lizard
It Does Exist. Thunder Lizard, our 9.2% monster Imperial IPA is hopped with US Idaho 7 Cryo, Cashmere Cryo and our hand-selected Citra from Yakima Chief. 9.2% ABV.
Tranquil Breezes
Like Sipping on a Pacific Breeze. Tranquil Breezes is a West coast-style Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessionable Pale Ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple, tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. 5.5% ABV.
VBC IPA
Aggressively Dry Hopped. Well rounded with a pleasant bitterness and a moderately sweet malt backbone, VBC IPA’s Cashmere and Sultana dry hop produces notes of citrus, tropical fruit, overripe pineapple and pine. 6% ABV.
Venti
Large is Large. Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and a custom blend of locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.
Vivrant Thing
When I Close My Eyes, I See This Thing... Vivrant Thing is our Pale Ale brewed with apricot, mango & peach and dry hopped with our hand-selected Mosaic. 7.1% ABV.
Voodoo Love Child
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.
Where Our Secrets Go
Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.
White Magick of the Sun
A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.
Wynona's Big Brown Ale
Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
Flights
Flagship Flight
A flight of our six flagship beers. Flight includes good vibes, Lacto-Kooler Green, Voodoo Love Child, Empty Calories, Oh Mama, & Where Our Secrets Go.
IPA Flight
A flight of 6 current IPAs or Pale Ales that we currently have on tap. IPA flight lineup is subject to change as seasonal and spontaneous beers rotate in and out.
Custom Flight
Canned Beer To Go
Tranquil Breezes To Go
VBC IPA To Go
Voodoo Love Child To Go
Where Our Secrets Go To Go
White Magick of the Sun To Go
Wynona's Big Brown Ale To Go
Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer To Go
Watermelon Lemonade Hard Seltzer To Go
Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child To Go
Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go To Go
Big Black Voodoo Daddy To Go
Empty Calories To Go
good vibes To Go
Hoodoo To Go
Key Lime Kölsch To Go
Killapilz To Go
Lacto-Kooler Green To Go
Lacto-Kooler Red To Go
Oh Mama To Go
Variety Pack
Growler Fill
Buy a Round for the Kitchen
Drinks
Cocktails
Blue Sapphire
Vodka shaken with strawberry, blackberry, antioxidant rich blue spirulina, and lime.
Butterfly Effect
Vodka shaken with lemon, watermelon, blackberry, and antioxidant rich butterfly pea powder.
Tropical Vibes Mule
Vodka shaken with lime, strawberry, pineapple, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with ginger beer and garnished with lime.
Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slush
Dragonfire Margarita
Tequila shaken with lime, strawberry, jalapeño, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime with a black lava sea salt rim.
Classic Mojito
Rum shaken with lime, mint, and topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.
Watermelon Dragon Mojito
Rum shaken with lime, watermelon, mint, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.
Cucumber Gin Gimlet
Gin shaken with fresh cucumbers, lime, and topped with ginger beer.
Maple Manhattan
Rye whiskey aged with locally sourced pure maple syrup, bitters, and sweet vermouth.
Honey Old Fashioned
Bourbon with light brown sugar, pure honey, Angostura bitters, and garnished with a flamed orange peel.
Hard Seltzer
Mocktails
Wine
Non-Alc Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Independently owned and operated Voodoo Brewpub, Proudly serving Colorado Springs, CO.
808 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907