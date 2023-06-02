Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Brewing Co. Colorado Springs Pub

808 Garden of the Gods Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Food

Appies

Pub Pretzel

$11.99Out of stock

House Made 12oz Pretzel Served With good vibes Beer Cheese & WBBA Mustard

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with House Smoked Pulled Pork, Smothered in good vibes Beer Cheese, good vibes BBQ Sauce, Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Cilantro

Hummus Platter

$10.99

Voodoo's signature house made roasted red pepper hummus served with pita and piles of veggies for dipping.

Beer Cheese Queso

$10.99

Our Signature Beer cheese topped with hatch chilis and fresh cilantro. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Green Chili Gouda Fries

$11.99

Our Fresh Cut Fries smothered in our House IPA infused Carnitas Green Chili oozing with melted gouda.

good vibes Chips and Salsa

$5.99

good vibes salsa with cilantro and lime, served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips.

Whole Smoked Wings

Whole Smoked Wings In The Springs

With celery and baby carrots, choice of blue cheese or ranch

Beer Mussels

Beer Mussels cooked in our world-renowned craft beer.

Lemon, Pepper & Garlic w/ Killapilz Mussels

Chorizo & Lime w/ good vibes Mussels

Blue Cheese & Bacon w/ Wynona's Big Brown Ale Mussels

Pizza

Big Easy Cheesy Pizza

$12.00

12" Voodoo Signature Pizza Crust Topped with Roasted Garlic Pesto and Mozzarella

Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper and Pepperoni Pizza (P6)

$14.00

12" Voodoo Signature Pizza crust topped with House Made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pickled Banana Peppers

3 Little Pigs Pizza

$16.00

12" House Made Marinara, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Chorizo, Pepperoni, & toasted fennel seed

Voodill Pickle Pizza

$14.00

12" Roasted Garlic Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Voodill Pickles, & Special Seasoning

Caprese at the Springs Pizza

$14.00

12" House Made Roasted Garlic Pesto, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Slices, & Fresh Basil, topped with Spring Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette & Parmesan Cheese

Beer Cheese Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.00

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack & cheddar, cheese, smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce & Hoodoo Blue Cheese drizzle, bacon & green onions

Smokehouse Mac

$12.00

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepperjack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ Sauce, bacon, & green onions

Handies

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Thick Burnt Ends of Beef Brisket, Smothered in a Cheddar and Pepper Jack Blend with caramelized onions on Toasted Sourdough.

BBQ Pulled Porker

$13.00

Smoked in house Pulled Pork on a Spent Grain Bun Topped with good vibes BBQ, & Crispy Tang Bang Onions & our Jalapeno Slaw

COS Beer-Cheesesteak

$16.00

Freshly sliced ribeye sautéed with our caramelized onions and red peppers and smothered in our signature beer cheese

Turkey BLT-A

$14.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Hickory Smoked Bacon, on Toasted Sourdough with our House made Avocado Aioli.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$13.00

Tikka Masala Marinated Chicken Breast, Fried to Perfection, Brioche Bun with Voodill Pickles, and our Bang Bang Drizzle

Burgers

Foodoo Burger

$15.99

Cheddar Cheese Smashburger with our House made Cajun Ranch

Smokehouse Burger

$16.99

In House Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends, topped Smashburger with our Signature good vibes BBQ, Crispy Tangy Bangy Onions & Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.99

Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled Smashburger topped with our Signature good vibes BBQ.

Hatched Chili Burger

$14.99

Fresh Tortilla Strips, Shredded Pepper Jack/Cheddar Blend Smashburger with Pickled fire roasted chilis and Fresh Pico.

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Thick and juicy Balsamic marinated Portobello mushroom seared to perfection, topped with our caramelized onion, and shredded Swiss cheese.

Salads and Wraps

Caesar Salad/Wrap

$10.99

House made Caesar Dressing tossed with Romaine and Parm Cheese

House Salad/Wrap

$10.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Red Onion Topped with Mozzarella Served with Ranch Dressing

Chili

Carnitas Green Chili Bowl

$8.99

Infused with our good vibes IPA, Voodoo’s Green Chili is a Medium Heat that can be enjoyed as a Meal in itself. Garnished With Smoked Gouda, tortilla strips, diced red onion, and cilantro.

Dessert

Love Child Ice Cream Handie

$6.00

Kids Meals

Kid Pep Pizza

$10.00

All Kids Meals with your choice of veggies or fries, juice.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

All Kids Meals with your choice of veggies or fries, juice.

Kid Mac and cheese

$10.00

All Kids Meals with your choice of veggies or fries, juice.

Fees

Bag Fee

$0.10

Sides & Sawces

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Jalapeno Slaw

$2.00

Side Pub Chips

$1.50

Side Beer Cheese Mac

$3.00

Cajun Ranch

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Lime Crema

$0.25

Wynona's Big Brown Mustard

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Garlic Parm

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Balsamic

$0.25

Avocado Aioli

$0.25

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.25

Bang Bang

$0.25

Beer

Draft Beer

Absolute Clown Shoes

Absolute Clown Shoes

NEIPA with hand selected Strata from Indie Hops in Oregon, 7.5%

Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child

Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go

Big Black Voodoo Daddy

Big Black Voodoo Daddy

Big & Bad. The name says it all - BBVD is our seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. Good to drink now or age it to award winning caliber. 12% ABV.

Blossoming Down Under

Blossoming Down Under

A Hoppy Wonder from Down Under. Blossoming Down Under is our Southern Hemisphere Style India Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Southern Hemisphere hops. 6.8% ABV.

Empty Calories

Empty Calories

Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.

good vibes

good vibes

Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.

Hazy Afternoon

Hazy Afternoon

Dream of Warmer Haze. Hazy Afternoon is our New England style Pale Ale brewed with lavish amounts of Citra , Mosaic, Denali, Eldorado and Azacca Hops. Rich in citrus and tropical notes, this beer was designed to be bright, hoppy, and sessionable. 5.5% ABV.

Hoodoo

Hoodoo

Voodoo’s take on a classic West Coast IPA. Hoodoo is moderately dry and bright gold in color, and we hopped this beer five times in the kettle before a massive dry hop, resulting in rich aromatics in citrus and pine, with a pleasing underlying bitterness. 7.3% ABV.

Key Lime Kölsch

Key Lime Kölsch

Major Key Lime Alert. Traditional Köln Kölsch brewed with fresh key limes. 5% ABV.

Killapilz

Killapilz

A Uniquely American Take on one of the World’s most Classic Styles. Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager that blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV.

Kinda Hot in these Rhinos

Kinda Hot in these Rhinos

Don’t Mind Me, Mr. Quinn! Kinda Hot in these Rhinos is our Double Golden Rye IPA brewed with ah, not too much, ah, much too much of Simcoe Hops. 7.9% ABV.

Lacto Kooler (Red)

Lacto Kooler (Red)

Made with Red. 5.5%.

Lacto-Kooler (Green)

Lacto-Kooler (Green)

Made with [Green]. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.

Oh Mama

Oh Mama

Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.

Thunder Lizard

Thunder Lizard

It Does Exist. Thunder Lizard, our 9.2% monster Imperial IPA is hopped with US Idaho 7 Cryo, Cashmere Cryo and our hand-selected Citra from Yakima Chief. 9.2% ABV.

Tranquil Breezes

Tranquil Breezes

Like Sipping on a Pacific Breeze. Tranquil Breezes is a West coast-style Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessionable Pale Ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple, tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. 5.5% ABV.

VBC IPA

VBC IPA

Aggressively Dry Hopped. Well rounded with a pleasant bitterness and a moderately sweet malt backbone, VBC IPA’s Cashmere and Sultana dry hop produces notes of citrus, tropical fruit, overripe pineapple and pine. 6% ABV.

Venti

Venti

Large is Large. Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and a custom blend of locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.

Vivrant Thing

Vivrant Thing

When I Close My Eyes, I See This Thing... Vivrant Thing is our Pale Ale brewed with apricot, mango & peach and dry hopped with our hand-selected Mosaic. 7.1% ABV.

Voodoo Love Child

Voodoo Love Child

Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.

Where Our Secrets Go

Where Our Secrets Go

Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.

White Magick of the Sun

White Magick of the Sun

A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.

Wynona's Big Brown Ale

Wynona's Big Brown Ale

Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.

Flights

Flagship Flight

$15.75

A flight of our six flagship beers. Flight includes good vibes, Lacto-Kooler Green, Voodoo Love Child, Empty Calories, Oh Mama, & Where Our Secrets Go.

IPA Flight

$16.50

A flight of 6 current IPAs or Pale Ales that we currently have on tap. IPA flight lineup is subject to change as seasonal and spontaneous beers rotate in and out.

Custom Flight

Canned Beer To Go

Tranquil Breezes To Go

$15.00

VBC IPA To Go

$15.00

Voodoo Love Child To Go

Where Our Secrets Go To Go

$20.00

White Magick of the Sun To Go

$15.00

Wynona's Big Brown Ale To Go

$19.00

Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer To Go

$13.00

Watermelon Lemonade Hard Seltzer To Go

$13.00

Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child To Go

$16.00

Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go To Go

$16.00

Big Black Voodoo Daddy To Go

$25.00

Empty Calories To Go

$13.00

good vibes To Go

$17.00

Hoodoo To Go

$15.00

Key Lime Kölsch To Go

$15.00

Killapilz To Go

$15.00

Lacto-Kooler Green To Go

$20.00

Lacto-Kooler Red To Go

$20.00

Oh Mama To Go

$15.00

Variety Pack

$30.00

Growler Fill

64oz Fill

32oz Fill

Buy a Round for the Kitchen

Buy a Round for the Kitchen

$20.00

Buy a Round of Voodoo beer for our kickass kitchen staff!

Drinks

Cocktails

Blue Sapphire

$12.00

Vodka shaken with strawberry, blackberry, antioxidant rich blue spirulina, and lime.

Butterfly Effect

$12.00

Vodka shaken with lemon, watermelon, blackberry, and antioxidant rich butterfly pea powder.

Tropical Vibes Mule

$12.00

Vodka shaken with lime, strawberry, pineapple, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with ginger beer and garnished with lime.

Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slush

$12.00

Dragonfire Margarita

$12.00

Tequila shaken with lime, strawberry, jalapeño, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime with a black lava sea salt rim.

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Rum shaken with lime, mint, and topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.

Watermelon Dragon Mojito

$12.00

Rum shaken with lime, watermelon, mint, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.

Cucumber Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Gin shaken with fresh cucumbers, lime, and topped with ginger beer.

Maple Manhattan

$12.00

Rye whiskey aged with locally sourced pure maple syrup, bitters, and sweet vermouth.

Honey Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bourbon with light brown sugar, pure honey, Angostura bitters, and garnished with a flamed orange peel.

Hard Seltzer

Watermelon Lemonade

With Dragonfruit Powder. 5.2% ABV.

Wildberry Lime

WIth Blue Spirulina Powder. 5.4% ABV.

Mocktails

Blue Sapphire Mocktail

$6.00

Wine

Wine from Infinite Monkey Theorum & Carlson Vineyards

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Laughing Cat Red

$6.50

Peach Wine

$6.50

Laughing Cat Sweet Baby Blush

$6.50

Laughing Cat Sweet Baby White

$6.50

The Blind Watchmaker Red

$6.50

Non-Alc Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.50

Elderberry Soda

$2.50

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.50

Merch

Glassware

Logo Tulip Glass

$8.00

Logo Pub Pint

$8.00

Logo Rocks Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Independently owned and operated Voodoo Brewpub, Proudly serving Colorado Springs, CO.

Location

808 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Directions

