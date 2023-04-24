Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Fountain Inn

review star

No reviews yet

105 Jones St.

Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Appies

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$12.00

House made 12 oz Pretzel served with your choice of sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Fried corn tortilla chips topped with house smoked pulled pork, housemade good vibes BBQ sauce, lime crema, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, cilantro, & smothered in good vibes beer cheese.

Fountain Inn Pimento Cheese Fries

Fountain Inn Pimento Cheese Fries

$12.00

A pile of fresh cut fries smothered in pimento cheese topped with hickory smoked bacon and green onions.

Buffalo Shrimps

$14.00

Fresh & crispy fried shrimp tossed in our hot buffalo sauce & served with celery sticks. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Voodoo's signature house made roasted red pepper hummus or pimento cheese served with pita and veggies for dipping.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Pickle chips battered & fried to perfection & served with a side of Cajun ranch.

Smoked Wings(Half Dozen)

$9.00

Smoked in house & flash fried tossed in your choice of sauce. Comes with celery & carrots & a choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Smoked Wings (Dozen)

$17.00

Smoked in house & flash fried tossed in your choice of sauce. Comes with celery & carrots & a choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Seafood

Beer Mussels 1 lb.

$16.00

Mussels cooked in your choice of three different beers & served with bread for dipping.

Beer Mussels 2 lbs.

$30.00

Shrimp N' Grits

$18.00

Creamy Cajun Stone Ground Grits with shrimp, hickory smoked sausage & garnished with bacon & chives.

Fish N' Chips

$17.00

Wynona's Brown Ale Beer Battered Cod deep fried with our house fries & hush puppies & homemade tartar sauce.

Po Boy Shrimps

$17.00

Crispy shrimps with romaine lettuce & tomatoes smothered in our house bang bang sauce.

Voodoo Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Wynona's Big Brown Ale Beer Battered Cod, lettuce, tomato, & homemade tartar sauce on a craft beer bun.

Signature Pizza

Big Easy Cheesy

$12.00

Cheese pizza with your choice of red sauce or our garlic pesto sauce.

Sweet Heat Pizza

$14.00

House made red sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, jalapeño peppers, and drizzled with a sriracha honey.

3 Little Pigs

$15.00

House made red sauce topped with mozzarella, hickory smoked bacon, chorizo, pepperoni, & toasted fennel seed.

Voodill Pickle Pizza

$12.00

House made garlic pesto sauce topped with mozzarella, voodill pickles, & a top secret seasoning.

Fountain Inn Caprese

$14.00

House made garlic pesto sauce topped with fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and then topped with spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.00

House made beer cheese mac topped with smoked chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle, bacon, & green onion.

Smokehouse Mac

$10.00

House made beer cheese mac topped with crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ, bacon & green onions. Add a protein forva slight upcharge.

Burgers

Foodoo Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese smash burger with our house made cajun ranch. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion.

Smokehouse Inn Burger

$17.00

In house smoked brisket burnt ends topped smash burger with our signature good vibes BBQ, crispy tang bang onions , & cheddar cheese.

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

Hickory smoked bacon & blue cheese crumbled smash burger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ sauce.

Fresh Turkey Burger

$15.00

Fresh turkey patty with all the fixings + swiss cheese, bacon & a cranberry aioli.

Handies

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Thick burnt ends of beef brisket, cheddar & pepperjack cheese, sautéed onions on toasted sourdough.

BBQ Pulled Porker

$13.00

House smoked pulled pork on a craft beer bun topped with good vibes BBQ, crispy tang bang onions & coleslaw.

Cubano

$15.00

Smoked ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles & beer mustard on a grilled hoagie roll.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$15.00

Tikka Masala Marinated chicken thigh fried and topped with pickles, tikka slaw, and bang bang drizzle.

It's a Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sliced ribeye steak seared & topped with beer cheese, sautéed onions & peppers on a french roll.

Voodoo Fountain Reuben

$15.00

House roasted corned beef, fountainkraut, swiss cheese, 1k Island dressing on marble rye.

Turkey BLTA

$13.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, hickory smoked bacon, & smashed avocado on toasted sourdough.

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Sping mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion with a choice of dressing. Also available as a wrap.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken with house made caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons. Available as a wrap.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cucmbers, mixed cheese, eggs, turkey, ham, bacon, & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Sides

House Chips

$1.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.00

Mac Salad

$2.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Beer Cheese Mac

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Soup of the day when available

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Specials

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the day when available

Half Sandwich & cup of Soup

$14.00

Seafood Platter

$18.00

2 Taco special

$5.00

Boiled Peanuts Cup

$4.00

Boiled Peanuts Bowl

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Kids Meal

Dino Nugz

$8.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Mac and cheese

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Dessert

Hot Gooey Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Ice Cream Sunday

$7.00

Banana Split w/ The Works

$10.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.60

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Cajun Ranch

$0.60

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

WBBA Mustard

$2.00

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.60

Lime Crema

$0.60

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Pico de Gallo

$0.60

Teriyaki

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Gold Vibes

$0.60

Mayo

$0.60

Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.60

Tartar Sauce

$0.60

Beverages

Soda/Juice

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Crème Soda

$3.00

Lost Rhino Craft Root Beer

$2.00

Tropical Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Banana Crème Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tea/Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$6.25

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Mocktails

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Flights

Beer Flight

$20.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00+

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Merch

Drinkware

32 oz Growler

$8.00

64 oz Growler

$12.00

Taster Glass

$5.00

Pub Pint

$8.00

Tulip Glass

$8.00

Glow in the dark Water Bottle

$20.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Gift Certificate

$50.00

Clothing

Black T-Shirts

$22.99+

White T-Shirts

$22.99+

Grey Tank Top Unisex

$18.99+

Grey Tank Top - Women’s

$18.99+

Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$24.99+

Good Vibes Tank Top

$18.99+

Rat Pocket Tee

$19.99+

Black Lagoon Tee

$19.99+

Rose/Candle Long Sleeve Tee

$37.99+

OG Zip Hoodie

$49.99+

Grey Short Sleeve

$22.99+

Swag

Stickers

$1.00

Keychain

$3.99

Koozie

$2.00

Skull Patch

$4.00

Voodoo Tote Bag

$8.99

Hats

Orange Camo Hat

$23.99

Seafoam Hat

$23.99

Pom Beanie

$29.99+

Waffle Beanie

$22.99+

Catering Menu

Hummus Platter

Hummus

$50.00

Pretzel Platter

Pretzel Bites

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voodoo Brewing Co. Fountain Inn is an Independently owned and operated Brewpub serving craft beer and cocktails, wine, cider, and elevated pub food.

Website

Location

105 Jones St., Fountain Inn, SC 29644

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upstate Growers
orange starNo Reviews
202 S Weston St Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road
orange starNo Reviews
702 Fairview Road Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurantnext
ANTHONYS PIZZERIA - 655 FAIRVIEW RD
orange starNo Reviews
655 FAIRVIEW RD Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurantnext
Nixtamal - 679 Fairview Road suit A
orange starNo Reviews
679 Fairview Road suit A Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurantnext
Michael's Bowls and Wraps - 655 Fairview Rd # A
orange starNo Reviews
655 Fairview Rd # A Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz - Fairview
orange starNo Reviews
654 Fairview Road Unit C Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fountain Inn
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (22 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston