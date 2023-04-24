Voodoo Brewing Co. - Fountain Inn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Voodoo Brewing Co. Fountain Inn is an Independently owned and operated Brewpub serving craft beer and cocktails, wine, cider, and elevated pub food.
Location
105 Jones St., Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road
No Reviews
702 Fairview Road Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurant
Nixtamal - 679 Fairview Road suit A
No Reviews
679 Fairview Road suit A Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurant
Michael's Bowls and Wraps - 655 Fairview Rd # A
No Reviews
655 Fairview Rd # A Simpsonville, SC 29680
View restaurant