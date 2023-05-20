- Home
Voodoo Brewing Co. Grand Prairie Grand Prairie
1015 Ikea Pl. Suite 500
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Beer
Draft
Absolute Clown Shoes
NEIPA hopped exclusively at over 6lb-bbl with hand selected Strata from Indie Hops in Oregon. 7.5% ABV.
Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go
Our Where Our Secrets Go Imperial Stout aged in
Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child
Our Voodoo Love Child Belgian Tripel aged 12 in French Malbec Oak barrels. 9.2% ABV.
Big Black Voodoo Daddy
Big & Bad. The name says it all - BBVD is our seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. Good to drink now or age it to award winning caliber. 12% ABV.
Blossoming Down Under
A Hoppy Wonder from Down Under. Blossoming Down Under is our Southern Hemisphere Style India Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Southern Hemisphere hops. 6.8% ABV.
Empty Calories
Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.
good vibes
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.
Hazy Afternoon
Dream of Warmer Haze. Hazy Afternoon is our New England style Pale Ale brewed with lavish amounts of Citra , Mosaic, Denali, Eldorado and Azacca Hops. Rich in citrus and tropical notes, this beer was designed to be bright, hoppy, and sessionable. 5.5% ABV.
Hoodoo
Voodoo’s take on a classic West Coast IPA. Hoodoo is moderately dry and bright gold in color, and we hopped this beer five times in the kettle before a massive dry hop, resulting in rich aromatics in citrus and pine, with a pleasing underlying bitterness. 7.3% ABV.
Key Lime Kölsch
Major Key Lime Alert. Traditional Köln Kölsch brewed with fresh key limes. 5% ABV.
Killapilz
A Uniquely American Take on one of the World’s most Classic Styles. Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager that blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV.
Kinda Hot In These Rhinos
Don’t Mind Me, Mr. Quinn! Kinda Hot in these Rhinos is our Double Golden Rye IPA brewed with ah, not too much, ah, much too much of Simcoe Hops. 7.9% ABV.
Lacto-Kooler (Green)
Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.
Lacto Kooler (Red)
Sour Berliner Weisse style ale made with lots and lots of Red. 5.5% ABV.
Oh Mama
A Rockstar of a Lager. Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.
Thunder Lizard
It Does Exist. Thunder Lizard, our 9.2% monster Imperial IPA is hopped with US Idaho 7 Cryo, Cashmere Cryo and our hand-selected Citra from Yakima Chief. 9.2% ABV.
Tranquil Breezes
Like Sipping on a Pacific Breeze. Tranquil Breezes is a West coast-style Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessionable Pale Ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple, tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. 5.5% ABV.
VBC IPA
Aggressively Dry Hopped. Well rounded with a pleasant bitterness and a moderately sweet malt backbone, VBC IPA’s Cashmere and Sultana dry hop produces notes of citrus, tropical fruit, overripe pineapple and pine. 6% ABV.
Venti
**CONTAINS LACTOSE** Large is Large. Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and a custom blend of locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.
Vivrant Thing
When I Close My Eyes, I See This Thing... Vivrant Thing is our Pale Ale brewed with apricot, mango & peach and dry hopped with our hand-selected Mosaic. 7.1% ABV.
Voodoo Love Child
Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.
Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer
Project X88B88: Voodoo's take on a hard seltzer. This variation is brewed with vitamin rich dragonfruit powder for an added health boost. 5 grams of carbs. 0 grams of sugar. 5.2% ABV.
Where Our Secrets Go
Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.
White Magick of the Sun
A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.
Wildberry Lime Seltzer
Project X88B88: Voodoo's take on a hard seltzer. This variation is brewed with antioxidant rich blue spirulina for an added health boost. 3 grams of carbs. 0 grams of sugar. 5.4% ABV.
Wynona's Big Brown Ale
Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
Flights
Flagship Flight
A flight of our world-renowned, Flagship Voodoo Brews. Included: good vibes, Voodoo Love Child, Oh Mama, Lacto-Kooler, Empty Calories, & Where Our Secrets Go.
IPA Flight
A Flight of Voodoo IPAs & Pale Ales currently available on draft. IPA Flight lineup is subject to change as availability permits.
Beer To Go
Growler Fill
Cocktails
Dragonfire Margarita
Tequila shaken with lime, strawberry, jalapeño, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime with a black lava sea salt rim.
Blue Sapphire
Vodka shaken with strawberry, blackberry, antioxidant rich blue spirulina, and lime
Tropical Vibes Mule
Vodka shaken with lime, strawberry, pineapple, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with ginger beer and garnished with lime.
Cucumber Gin Gimlet
Gin shaken with fresh cucumbers, lime, and topped with ginger beer.
Butterfly Effect
Vodka shaken with lemon, watermelon, blackberry, and antioxidant rich butterfly pea powder.
Classic Mojito
Rum shaken with lime, mint, and topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.
Watermelon Dragon Mojito
Rum shaken with lime, watermelon, mint, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.
Honey Old Fashioned
Bourbon with light brown sugar, pure honey, Angostura bitters, and garnished with a flamed orange peel.
Mapple Manhatthan
Rye whiskey aged with locally sourced pure maple syrup, bitters, and sweet vermouth.
Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slush
Tequila, Blackberry, Watermelon, Lime, Butterfly Pea Powder & Sugar.
Food Menu
Appies
Pub Pretzel
Giant house made pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese and Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard
Pork Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with smoked pulled pork, smothered in good vibes beer cheese, creole BBQ salsa, lime crema, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.
Hummus Platter
Voodoo's signature roasted red pepper hummus served with pita + veggies for dipping.
Beer Cheese Queso
good vibes beer cheese topped and fresh green onion. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Green Chili Gouda Fries
Our fresh cut fries smothered in our house IPA infused Carnitas Green Chili. Oozing with melted gouda, topped with diced red onion, a lime crema drizzle & cilantro.
(3) Whole Smoked Wings
Whole smoked wings with celery + carrots & choice of blue cheese or ranch
(6) Whole Smoked Wings
Whole smoked wings with celery + carrots & choice of blue cheese or ranch
Beer Mussels - 1lb
Steamed mussels incorporated with award-winning Voodoo beer
Beer Mussels - 3lb
Steamed mussels incorporated with award-winning Voodoo beer
good vibes Chips and Salsa
good vibes salsa with cilantro, lime and fresh fried tortilla chips.
Pizzas
Big Easy Cheesy Pizza
12" House made roasted garlic pesto, and shredded mozzarella.
Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper and Pepperoni Pizza (P6)
12" House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and banana peppers.
3 Little Pigs Pizza
12" House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, julienne pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon.
Voodill Pickle Pizza
12" House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, thick cut pickles and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning.
Caprese on the Prairie Pizza
12" House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced tomato, topped with fresh basil, arcadian greens lightly dressed in balsamic dressing, and dusted with parmesan cheese.
Beer Cheese Macs
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Cavatappi, good vibes beer cheese tossed and topped with pepper jack & cheddar cheese, smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce, hopped blue cheese dressing, bacon + green onions.
Rios Smoke House Mac
Cavatappi, good vibes beer cheese tossed and topped with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ Sauce, bacon, + green onions.
Handies
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Cubed and candied beef brisket, smothered in cheddar and pepper jack cheese with caramelized onions on toasted sourdough.
BBQ Pulled Porker
Smoked in house pulled pork over our jalapeno coleslaw on a craft beer pub bun. Topped with good vibes BBQ, & crispy tang bang onions.
GP Cheesesteak
Freshly sliced ribeye sautéed with our caramelized onions and red peppers, smothered in our signature beer cheese.
Turkey BLT-A
Smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough.
Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried golden, with Voodill pickles, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a craft beer bun.
Caesar Wrap
House made Caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese, served wrapped up in a sun dried tomato wrap. Served with fries.
House Wrap
Spring mix, tomato, cucumbers and red onion topped with mozzarella. Wrapped up in a sun dried tomato wrap & served with choice of dressing. Served with fries.
Burgers
Foodoo Burger
Cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Smokehouse Burger
In-house smoked brisket burnt ends topped smashburger with our signature good vibes BBQ, crispy tang bang onions + cheddar cheese.
Bacon Blue Burger
Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.
Hatched Chili Burger
Fresh tortilla strips, pepper jack + cheddar cheese smashburger with fire roasted chilis and good vibes salsa.
Portabello Mushroom Burger
Thick and juicy balsamic marinated portobello mushroom seared to perfection and topped with our caramelized onion and swiss cheese.
Salads
Bowls
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Independently owned & operated Voodoo Brewing Co. Brewpub proudly serving Grand Prairie, Texas
1015 Ikea Pl. Suite 500, Grand Prairie, TX 75052