Main picView gallery

Voodoo Brewing Co. Grand Prairie Grand Prairie

review star

No reviews yet

1015 Ikea Pl. Suite 500

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beer

Draft

Absolute Clown Shoes

Absolute Clown Shoes

NEIPA hopped exclusively at over 6lb-bbl with hand selected Strata from Indie Hops in Oregon. 7.5% ABV.

Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go

Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go

Our Where Our Secrets Go Imperial Stout aged in

Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child

Our Voodoo Love Child Belgian Tripel aged 12 in French Malbec Oak barrels. 9.2% ABV.

Big Black Voodoo Daddy

Big Black Voodoo Daddy

Big & Bad. The name says it all - BBVD is our seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. Good to drink now or age it to award winning caliber. 12% ABV.

Blossoming Down Under

Blossoming Down Under

A Hoppy Wonder from Down Under. Blossoming Down Under is our Southern Hemisphere Style India Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Southern Hemisphere hops. 6.8% ABV.

Empty Calories

Empty Calories

Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.

good vibes

good vibes

Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.

Hazy Afternoon

Hazy Afternoon

Dream of Warmer Haze. Hazy Afternoon is our New England style Pale Ale brewed with lavish amounts of Citra , Mosaic, Denali, Eldorado and Azacca Hops. Rich in citrus and tropical notes, this beer was designed to be bright, hoppy, and sessionable. 5.5% ABV.

Hoodoo

Hoodoo

Voodoo’s take on a classic West Coast IPA. Hoodoo is moderately dry and bright gold in color, and we hopped this beer five times in the kettle before a massive dry hop, resulting in rich aromatics in citrus and pine, with a pleasing underlying bitterness. 7.3% ABV.

Key Lime Kölsch

Key Lime Kölsch

Major Key Lime Alert. Traditional Köln Kölsch brewed with fresh key limes. 5% ABV.

Killapilz

Killapilz

A Uniquely American Take on one of the World’s most Classic Styles. Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager that blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV.

Kinda Hot In These Rhinos

Kinda Hot In These Rhinos

Don’t Mind Me, Mr. Quinn! Kinda Hot in these Rhinos is our Double Golden Rye IPA brewed with ah, not too much, ah, much too much of Simcoe Hops. 7.9% ABV.

Lacto-Kooler (Green)

Lacto-Kooler (Green)

Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.

Lacto Kooler (Red)

Lacto Kooler (Red)

Sour Berliner Weisse style ale made with lots and lots of Red. 5.5% ABV.

Oh Mama

Oh Mama

A Rockstar of a Lager. Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.

Thunder Lizard

Thunder Lizard

It Does Exist. Thunder Lizard, our 9.2% monster Imperial IPA is hopped with US Idaho 7 Cryo, Cashmere Cryo and our hand-selected Citra from Yakima Chief. 9.2% ABV.

Tranquil Breezes

Tranquil Breezes

Like Sipping on a Pacific Breeze. Tranquil Breezes is a West coast-style Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessionable Pale Ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple, tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. 5.5% ABV.

VBC IPA

VBC IPA

Aggressively Dry Hopped. Well rounded with a pleasant bitterness and a moderately sweet malt backbone, VBC IPA’s Cashmere and Sultana dry hop produces notes of citrus, tropical fruit, overripe pineapple and pine. 6% ABV.

Venti

Venti

**CONTAINS LACTOSE** Large is Large. Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and a custom blend of locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.

Vivrant Thing

Vivrant Thing

When I Close My Eyes, I See This Thing... Vivrant Thing is our Pale Ale brewed with apricot, mango & peach and dry hopped with our hand-selected Mosaic. 7.1% ABV.

Voodoo Love Child

Voodoo Love Child

Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.

Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer

Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer

Project X88B88: Voodoo's take on a hard seltzer. This variation is brewed with vitamin rich dragonfruit powder for an added health boost. 5 grams of carbs. 0 grams of sugar. 5.2% ABV.

Where Our Secrets Go

Where Our Secrets Go

Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.

White Magick of the Sun

White Magick of the Sun

A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.

Wildberry Lime Seltzer

Wildberry Lime Seltzer

Project X88B88: Voodoo's take on a hard seltzer. This variation is brewed with antioxidant rich blue spirulina for an added health boost. 3 grams of carbs. 0 grams of sugar. 5.4% ABV.

Wynona's Big Brown Ale

Wynona's Big Brown Ale

Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.

Flights

For a Custom Flight, please select 6 different 'Taster' portions from the 'Draft' Menu section.

Flagship Flight

$19.00

A flight of our world-renowned, Flagship Voodoo Brews. Included: good vibes, Voodoo Love Child, Oh Mama, Lacto-Kooler, Empty Calories, & Where Our Secrets Go.

IPA Flight

$21.00

A Flight of Voodoo IPAs & Pale Ales currently available on draft. IPA Flight lineup is subject to change as availability permits.

Beer To Go

To Go beer must be consumed off premises.

Growler Fill

Big Black Voodoo Daddy 4/12oz

$19.00

Big & Bad. The name says it all - BBVD is our seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. Good to drink now or age it to award winning caliber. 12% ABV.

Empty Calories 6/12oz

$10.00

Light. Crisp. Clean. Crushable. Have you ever been stuck drinking a light beer, and thought ‘Wow, I wish [redacted] lite didn’t suck?’ Well we thought that too, and our brewer set out to create a light beer with legitimate flavor. The result is Empty Calories, which delivers great flavors with only 107 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs. If you think all craft beers are too heavy, this is the one for you to try. 4.7% ABV.

Good Vibes 4/16oz

$12.00

Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.

Good Vibes 6/12oz

$17.00

Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop good vibes five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. 7.3% ABV.

Hoodoo 4/16oz

$12.00

Voodoo’s take on a classic West Coast IPA. Hoodoo is moderately dry and bright gold in color, and we hopped this beer five times in the kettle before a massive dry hop, resulting in rich aromatics in citrus and pine, with a pleasing underlying bitterness. 7.3% ABV.

Key Lime Kolsch 6/12oz

$15.00

Major Key Lime Alert. Traditional Köln Kölsch brewed with fresh key limes. 5% ABV.

Killapilz 4/16oz

$12.00

A Uniquely American Take on one of the World’s most Classic Styles. Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager that blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV.

Lacto-Kooler Green 4/16oz

$22.00

Made with Green. The deliciously green Lacto-Kooler might just end up being your favorite. We made this Berliner Weisse style sour ale with lots of “green” giving the beer its unique color and flavor. In addition to being one of the most popular choices in our Voodoo brewpubs, Lacto-Kooler is also the official beer of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. It’s scary good! 5.5% ABV.

Lacto-Kooler Red 4/16z

$22.00

Sour Berliner Weisse style ale made with lots and lots of Red. 5.5% ABV.

Oh Mama 4/16oz

$12.00

A Rockstar of a Lager. Oh Mama is a Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with American Rock band Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Heinz Field as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6% ABV.

Tranquil Breezes 4/16oz

$12.00

Like Sipping on a Pacific Breeze. Tranquil Breezes is a West coast-style Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessionable Pale Ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple, tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. 5.5% ABV.

VBC IPA 4/16oz

$12.00

Aggressively Dry Hopped. Well rounded with a pleasant bitterness and a moderately sweet malt backbone, VBC IPA’s Cashmere and Sultana dry hop produces notes of citrus, tropical fruit, overripe pineapple and pine. 6% ABV.

Voodoo Love Child 4/12oz

$14.00

Voodoo’s Take on an Old-World Classic. Voodoo Love Child bears our name and that’s for good reason. It’s a classic, old world Belgian tripel, updated in a truly unique style. Clocking in at 9.5% ABV and fermented using our proprietary yeast from Belgium, VLC is delicately aged with sour cherries, raspberries, and passion fruit to create a truly unique flavor that you simply can’t find elsewhere. 9.5% ABV.

Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer 4/12oz

$11.00

Project X88B88: Voodoo's take on a hard seltzer. This variation is brewed with vitamin rich dragonfruit powder for an added health boost. 5 grams of carbs. 0 grams of sugar. 5.2% ABV.

Where Our Secrets Go 4/12oz

$15.00

Bold. Smooth. Intergalactically Approved. Where Our Secrets Go is a rich and complex imperial stout. This smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts. Along with American hops to round it out at 9% ABV.

White Magick 4/16oz

$12.00

A Spice-Forward Take on a Time-Honored Classic. White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.

Wildberry Lime Seltzer 4/12oz

$11.00

Project X88B88: Voodoo's take on a hard seltzer. This variation is brewed with antioxidant rich blue spirulina for an added health boost. 3 grams of carbs. 0 grams of sugar. 5.4% ABV.

Wynona's Big Brown Ale 4/16oz

$12.00

Robust and Smooth. Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.

Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child 500 ml bottle

$13.00

Barrel Aged Where Our Secrets Go 500 ml bottle

$13.00

Cocktails

Dragonfire Margarita

Dragonfire Margarita

$12.50

Tequila shaken with lime, strawberry, jalapeño, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime with a black lava sea salt rim.

Blue Sapphire

Blue Sapphire

$12.50

Vodka shaken with strawberry, blackberry, antioxidant rich blue spirulina, and lime

Tropical Vibes Mule

Tropical Vibes Mule

$12.50

Vodka shaken with lime, strawberry, pineapple, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with ginger beer and garnished with lime.

Cucumber Gin Gimlet

Cucumber Gin Gimlet

$12.50

Gin shaken with fresh cucumbers, lime, and topped with ginger beer.

Butterfly Effect

Butterfly Effect

$12.50

Vodka shaken with lemon, watermelon, blackberry, and antioxidant rich butterfly pea powder.

Classic Mojito

Classic Mojito

$12.50

Rum shaken with lime, mint, and topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.

Watermelon Dragon Mojito

Watermelon Dragon Mojito

$12.50

Rum shaken with lime, watermelon, mint, and antioxidant rich dragonfruit powder. topped with LIQUID DEATH severed lime.

Honey Old Fashioned

Honey Old Fashioned

$12.50

Bourbon with light brown sugar, pure honey, Angostura bitters, and garnished with a flamed orange peel.

Mapple Manhatthan

Mapple Manhatthan

$12.50

Rye whiskey aged with locally sourced pure maple syrup, bitters, and sweet vermouth.

Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slush

Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slush

$12.50

Tequila, Blackberry, Watermelon, Lime, Butterfly Pea Powder & Sugar.

Food Menu

Appies

Pub Pretzel

$12.00

Giant house made pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese and Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard

Pork Nachos

$13.00

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with smoked pulled pork, smothered in good vibes beer cheese, creole BBQ salsa, lime crema, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro.

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Voodoo's signature roasted red pepper hummus served with pita + veggies for dipping.

Beer Cheese Queso

$11.00

good vibes beer cheese topped and fresh green onion. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Green Chili Gouda Fries

$13.00

Our fresh cut fries smothered in our house IPA infused Carnitas Green Chili. Oozing with melted gouda, topped with diced red onion, a lime crema drizzle & cilantro.

(3) Whole Smoked Wings

$9.00

Whole smoked wings with celery + carrots & choice of blue cheese or ranch

(6) Whole Smoked Wings

$14.00

Whole smoked wings with celery + carrots & choice of blue cheese or ranch

Beer Mussels - 1lb

$16.00

Steamed mussels incorporated with award-winning Voodoo beer

Beer Mussels - 3lb

$38.00

Steamed mussels incorporated with award-winning Voodoo beer

good vibes Chips and Salsa

$5.99

good vibes salsa with cilantro, lime and fresh fried tortilla chips.

Pizzas

Big Easy Cheesy Pizza

$12.00

12" House made roasted garlic pesto, and shredded mozzarella.

Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper and Pepperoni Pizza (P6)

$14.00

12" House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and banana peppers.

3 Little Pigs Pizza

$16.00

12" House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, julienne pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon.

Voodill Pickle Pizza

$14.00

12" House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, thick cut pickles and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning.

Caprese on the Prairie Pizza

$14.00

12" House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced tomato, topped with fresh basil, arcadian greens lightly dressed in balsamic dressing, and dusted with parmesan cheese.

Beer Cheese Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.00

Cavatappi, good vibes beer cheese tossed and topped with pepper jack & cheddar cheese, smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce, hopped blue cheese dressing, bacon + green onions.

Rios Smoke House Mac

$12.00

Cavatappi, good vibes beer cheese tossed and topped with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ Sauce, bacon, + green onions.

Handies

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Cubed and candied beef brisket, smothered in cheddar and pepper jack cheese with caramelized onions on toasted sourdough.

BBQ Pulled Porker

$13.00

Smoked in house pulled pork over our jalapeno coleslaw on a craft beer pub bun. Topped with good vibes BBQ, & crispy tang bang onions.

GP Cheesesteak

$16.00

Freshly sliced ribeye sautéed with our caramelized onions and red peppers, smothered in our signature beer cheese.

Turkey BLT-A

$14.00

Smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$13.00

Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried golden, with Voodill pickles, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a craft beer bun.

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

House made Caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese, served wrapped up in a sun dried tomato wrap. Served with fries.

House Wrap

$10.99

Spring mix, tomato, cucumbers and red onion topped with mozzarella. Wrapped up in a sun dried tomato wrap & served with choice of dressing. Served with fries.

Burgers

Foodoo Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

In-house smoked brisket burnt ends topped smashburger with our signature good vibes BBQ, crispy tang bang onions + cheddar cheese.

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.

Hatched Chili Burger

$14.00

Fresh tortilla strips, pepper jack + cheddar cheese smashburger with fire roasted chilis and good vibes salsa.

Portabello Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Thick and juicy balsamic marinated portobello mushroom seared to perfection and topped with our caramelized onion and swiss cheese.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House made Caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumbers and red onion topped with mozzarella & served with choice of dressing.

For the Kiddos

Kid Pep Pizza

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Bowls

Carnitas Green Chili Bowl

$8.99

Infused with our good vibes IPA, Voodoo’s Green Chili is a Medium Heat dish that can be enjoyed as a Meal in itself. Garnished With Smoked Gouda, tortilla strips, lime crema, diced red onion, and cilantro.

Sides

Jalapeno Slaw Side

$2.00

house cole slaw

Beer Cheese Mac Side

$3.00

house mac and cheese

Fresh Cut Fries Side

$4.00

fresh cut potatoes

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Ice cream sandwiched in between your choice of cookie.

Wines

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Non Alcoholic Bevs

Soda & Juice

Creme Soda

$2.50

Black Cherry Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dublin 1891 Red Cola

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$2.50

Merchandise

VBC GP Dad Hat

$30.00

Stickers

Glassware

White GP Tee

$25.00

Orange GP Tee

$25.00

Red GP Tee

$25.00

Grey GP Tee

$25.00

Blue GP Tee

$25.00

Green GP Tee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Independently owned & operated Voodoo Brewing Co. Brewpub proudly serving Grand Prairie, Texas

Location

1015 Ikea Pl. Suite 500, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Billie Joe Coffee Co. - 1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Ikea Pl Suite 200 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
BETOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 2530 W. Interstate 20
orange starNo Reviews
2530 W. Interstate 20 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
El Viejon Seafood Restaurant - #2 NEW Viejon - W. Pioneer
orange starNo Reviews
902 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext
Fito's Tacos de Trompo #7 - NEW - 510 West Pioneer Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
510 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext
Fajitas 'n Ritas - Grand Prairie, TX
orange starNo Reviews
2620 West Interstate 20 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Traders Village #1
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Mayfield Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie

Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
orange star4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,166
321 W Main St Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001135 - Camp Wisdom
orange star4.5 • 249
3040 W Camp Wisdom Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Prairie
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston