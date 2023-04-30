Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno
No reviews yet
550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F
Reno, NV 89509
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRAFT BEER
good vibes - West Coast IPA
Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. Featuring gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo & Mosaic hops. 7.3% ABV.
Oh Mama - Golden American Lager
Brewed for the Steel City. Collaboration with American Rock band, Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Acrisure Stadium as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6.0% ABV.
Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel
Voodoo's take on an old-world classic. Delicately aged on sour cherries, raspberries & passion fruit. 9.2% ABV.
Lacto-Kooler - Berliner Weisse
Deliciously Green. Berliner Weisse Sour-Style Ale. 5.5% ABV.
Where Our Secrets Go
Where Our Secrets Go is our new Imperial Stout. Rich and complex, this smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts, along with American hops to round it out. WOSG fills in cohesively between our oatmeal porter, Pennsylvania Porridge, and our Russian Imperial Stout, Big Black Voodoo Daddy. we’re big fans of this full-bodied stout, and we think you’ll feel the same. 9% ABV
Post Plunge Warmer
Take the Plunge. Post Plunge Warmer is our English-style winter ale. Its European roots offer a bevy of floor malted English barley varieties that work in harmony to evoke notes of dark fruits, caramel, toffee and molasses, with just enough hop bitterness to round it out. 9.5% ABV.
Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale
Robust and smooth. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in an ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout
The name says it all. Big Black Voodoo Daddy is our big bad seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12% ABV.
Hoodoo - American IPA
Our take on a classic West Coast IPA. Featuring 7C's hops. 7.3% ABV.
Empty Calories - American Light Lager
Crisp. Clean. Crushable. 100 calories, 4g carbs. 4.7% ABV
Killapilz - Imperial Lager
A uniquely American take on one of the world's most classic styles. By blending Czech, German and Polish style pilsners, Killapilz lays the smackdown with its 6 varieties of European hops on any fools who be talkin’. 7.5% ABV.
White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat
A spice-forward take on a time-honored classic. Conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel & a peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.
Key Lime Kölsch - Traditional Köln Kölsch
Major Key Lime Alert. Key Lime Kölsch is our traditional Köln Kölsch brewed with fresh key limes. 5% ABV.
I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel. - Imperial IPA
I’m a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel is an Imperial IPA brewed with 7 C’s, Columbus, Citra and Simcoe Hops. inspiration for this beer’s name and art is a mashup of Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and The Get up Kids. 8.9% ABV.
American Pale Ale
West Coast Style American Pale Ale hopped with the classic American hops Amarillo, Citra and Simcoe 5.5%ABV
Amber Waves - Amber Ale
Easy Drinkin'. Amber Waves is our well-balanced, coppery-amber body paired with a moderate hop charge from a variety of American hops yields a beer that is smooth and flavorful. 5.3% ABV.
Names are Hard
Names Are Hard is our New England style IPA brewed with two varieties of wheat and hopped aggressively with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe. Rich in citrus and tropical fruit notes from a massive dry hop, the wheat additions produce a full body that results in a highly drinkable IPA that is bright and hoppy without being abrasively bitter. 6.9% ABV
Revision Brewing - El Repaso
A Quenching, Mexican-style lager with a touch of malt character and a whisper of maize. Go ahead and add that squeeze of lime anda dash of salt if you want. We are craft, not craftholes.
IMBIB Bock Bock Bagak
Rich toffee, toasted bread malty sweetness. A big chewy mouthfeel to compliment the slight alcohol warming. Lagered for several months before serving. Perfect winter warmer. 9% ABV 36 IBU
IMBĪB Custom Brews O'Rourkes Oatmeal Stout
Rich, sweet, slightly toasty. Traditional Oatmeal Stout. 6.00% ABV. Reno, NV.
FiftyFifty Brewing Co. Donner Party Porter - American
7.20% ABV. Truckee, CA. Sustenance to get you through those long, cold winters, the Donner Party Porter is another of FiftyFifty's flagship beers. Reminiscent of dark chocolate, espresso, and dark dried fruits with a long complex finish, this beer is good for one of those nights where you've dug yourself into a snow bank because the ski trip didn't go quite as planned. Deep brown with mahogany highlights, the hops and malt are very well balanced leaving one to contemplate the myriad of flavors as the beer warms. Moderate to slightly heavy, this beer is heaven in a glass.
Hazy Vibes
Hazy version of good vibes originally brewed for good vibes Beer Fest. 7% ABV
TO-GO BEER
Canned Beer
4-Pack Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout
4-Pack good vibes - West Coast IPA
4-Pack Hoodoo - American IPA
4-Pack Killapilz - Imperial Lager
4-Pack Oh Mama - Golden American Lager
4-Pack Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel
4-Pack White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat
4-Pack Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale
4-Pack Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer
4-Pack Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer
4-Pack Where our Secrets Go
6-Pack Empty Calories - American Light Lager
4-Pack Amber Waves
4-Pack I'm a Loner Dottie
Growlers
Growler Amber Waves - Amber Ale
Growler Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout
Growler Empty Calories - American Light Lager
Growler good vibes - West Coast IPA
Growler Hoodoo - American IPA
Growler Key Lime Kölsch - Traditional Köln Kölsch
Growler Killapilz - Imperial Lager
Growler Lacto-Kooler - Berliner Weisse
Growler Oh Mama - Golden American Lager
Growler Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel
Growler White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat
Growler Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale
Growler Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer
Growler Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer
Growler Where our Secrets Go - Imperial Stout
Growler Fills
Refill Amber Waves - Amber Ale
Refill Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout
Refill Empty Calories - American Light Lager
Refill good vibes - West Coast IPA
Refill Hoodoo - American IPA
Refill Key Lime Kölsch - Traditional Köln Kölsch
Refill Killapilz - Imperial Lager
Refill Lacto-Kooler - Berliner Weisse
Refill Oh Mama - Golden American Lager
Refill Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel
Refill White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat
Refill Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale
Refill Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer
Refill Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer
Refill Where our Secrets Go - Imperial Stout
COCKTAILS
Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slushie
Tequila, Watermelon, Blackberry, Antioxidant Rich Butterfly Powder, Lime, Black Hawaiian Lava Salted Rim
Butterfly Effect
Vodka, Watermelon, Blackberry, Lemon, Antioxidant Rich Butterfly Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime, Sugared Rim
Tropical Vibes Mule
Vodka, Strawberry, Pineapple, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer
Dragonfire Margarita
Tequila, Strawberry, Lime, Jalapeno, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime, Black Hawaiian Lava Salted Rim
Blackberry Smash
Tito's Vodka shaken blackberry, lime, lemon, fresh mint, and vitamin rich butterfly powder.
Blue Sapphire
Tito’s Vodka shaken with strawberry, blackberry, antioxidant rich blue spirulina, and lime.
Cucumber Gin Gimlet
Hendricks Gin shaken with fresh cucumbers, lime, and topped with ginger beer.
Honeydew Pear Mule
Tito's Vodka shaken with a honeydew melon, pear, lime, and topped with ginger beer.
Mango Ginger Margarita
Milagro Silver Tequila shaken with mango, nutrient rich turmeric, lime, and topped with ginger beer.
Maple Manhattan
Woodford Reserve Rye Whiskey aged with locally sourced pure maple syrup, bitters, and Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth.
Mojito
Bacardi White Rum shaken with fresh mint, lime, and a light simple syrup
Voodoo Island
Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Hendricks Gin, Milagro Silver Tequila, Blackberry, Honeydew Melon, lemon, lime, and vitamin rich butterfly powder.
Bloody Mary
Voodoo's famous Bloody Mary. This cocktail is crafted with some of our secret ingredients and topped with celery, cheese, pickles and tomatoes.
Mimosa
WINE
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc- Marlborough
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon is big and bold, this deeply colored wine opens with the aroma of fresh coffee, followed by blackberry jam, toasted oak and a hint of dried herbs. The blackberry jam character carries through to the mouth, with a well structured, rich mouthfeel and notes of dark chocolate and cinnamon.
J. Lohr Pinot Noir Falcons Perch
Spicy strawberry character that is a hallmark of Monterey County Pinot Noir. Bright strawberry, raspberry, and watermelon fruit notes meld with clove and sagebrush on the nose. Delicate tannins on the mid-palate are complemented by camphor, dried cherry, and black tea on the finish.
Rose Prosecco
La Marca Rose Prosecco
William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon
William Hill Chardonnay
Chardonnay - Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay
This rich Chardonnay exhibits a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics. The luscious palate suggests creme brulee and buttered toast, and finishes with fresh acidity.
Caposaldo Moscato
Sangria
Moscato, a little champ and key lime kolsch (not gluten free) and lots of infused delicious fruit
BEVERAGES
N/A Beverages
Cola
Boylan's Cola
Orange Soda
Boylan's Orange Soda
Root Beer
Boylan's Root Beer
Creme Soda
Boylan's Creme Soda
H2O Sparkling Hop Water
Sparkling Water Crafted with Hops, alcohol free!
House Brewed Iced Tea
House Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Armless Palmer Iced Tea- Liquid Death
Liquid Death Armless Palmer Iced Tea, Agave and Vitamins.
Rest in Peach Iced Tea - Liquid Death
These psychotic cans of peach iced tea are dead set on using natural agave and B vitamins to savagely murder your thirst and turn its insides into balloon animals to book gigs at children’s birthday parties. 30 calories 6g of sugar from real agave Microdose of 30mg of natural caffeine Enhanced with B vitamins
Grim Leafer Iced Tea - Liquid Death
Liquid Death Mountain Water
Berry It Alive - Naturally Flavored Sparkling Water - Liquid Death
Mango Chainsaw - Naturally Flavored Sparkling Water - Liquid Death
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
FOOD MENU
Appies
Giant Pub Pretzel
Giant 12oz pub pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese & Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with house smoked applewood pulled pork, smothered in good vibes BBQ sauce, good vibes beer, lima crema, Voodoo salsa, jalapeños and cilantro.
Seasoned Beer Battered Onion Rings
Voodoo Truffle Fries
Voodoo's signature fries seasoned with truffle oil + parm cheese.
Voodoo House Fries
Voodoo fries with signature seasoning.
Voodoo House Chips
homemade Voodoo chips with cajun seasoning.
Brick Oven Pizza
Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper and Pepperoni Pizza
homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and banana peppers on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.
BBQ Chicken
good vibes BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella topped with fresh cilantro on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.
Three Little Pigs
homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo and bacon on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.
Voo-Dill Pickle
House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, dill pickle chips and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.
Reno Caprese
homemade roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thinly sliced tomato on Voodoo signature crust then topped with field greens lightly dressed in balsamic, parm cheese and fresh basil. - 17on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.
Big Easy Cheesy
Homemade roasted garlic pesto and homemade pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella on Voodoo signature crust.
Beer Cheese Macs
Buffalo Chicken Mac
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack + cheddar cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle, bacon and green onions.
BBQ Bacon Mac
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack + cheddar cheese, good vibes BBQ sauce, bacon and green onions.
Chicken Wings
Beer Mussels
Sammies
BBQ Pulled Porker
house smoked applewood pulled pork on a brioche bun topped with beer battered onion rings and good vibes bbq sauce.
Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
crispy chicken, fried to perfection, with Voodill pickles, lettuce and our bang bang drizzle on a brioche bun.
Blackened Pesto Chicken
blackened chicken breast topped with roasted red bell pepper, stacked with bacon, mayo, pesto and crisp lettuce.
Voodoo Hot Italian Sammie
grilled hot Italian sausage smothered with bell pepper , onion, garlic medley. Topped with Voodoo homemade pizza sauce and melted mozzarella.
Turkey BLTA
smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough.
Wicked Triple Cheese Quesadilla
smoked chicken, cheddar, pepper jack, blue cheese and our bang bang sauce in a flour tortilla.
Burgers
Foodoo Burger
cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun cranch.
Tortilla Burger
fresh tortilla strips, shredded pepper jack + cheddar blend on a smashburger topped with pickled jalapeños and a side of Voodoo salsa.
Bacon Blue Burger
hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.
BBQ Burger
smash burger topped with house smoked applewood pulled pork, cheddar cheese, beer battered onion rings and our signature good vibes BBQ.
Wraps, Salads, Voodoo Chili
Voodoo Chili
housemade chili made with Wynona's Big Brown Ale.
House Salad
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion topped with mozzarella & served with choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
shredded lettuce, diced chicken tossed in zesty buffalo sauce. Cheddar and jack cheese, diced tomatoes and ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
homemade Caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.
Caesar Wrap
House made caesar dressing tossed with romaine and parmesan cheese - all in a sun dried tomato wrap & served with fresh cut fries.
Kids Meal
Dessert
MERCHANDISE
Voodoo Stickers
Voodoo Koozies
Headwear
Shirts
HARD SELTZER
PROJECT X88B88 HARD SELTZER
Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer
5.00% ABV. Meadville, PA. Wild Berry Lime infused with Blue Spirulina Blue Spirulina is rich in Magnesium, Iron, Potassium, and Vitamins B1 + B2 + B3
Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer
5.00% ABV. Meadville, PA. Watermelon Lemonade infused with Dragonfruit Dragonfruit is rich in antioxidants, potassium, iron, zinc, and Vitamin A + C.
BRUNCH
Piggy Pilz Breakfast Taco
Scrambled eggs + Killapilz braised chorizo with a side of pico and sour cream
Build Your Own Omelet
Add your own meats, cheeses and veggies for an additional charge.
Popping Strawberry Caramelized Stuffed French Toast
Popping Strawberry Caramelized Stuffed French Toast.
Home Style Bacon and eggs with Voodoo Potatoes
Bacon or Chorizo, 2 eggs any style and Voodoo house potatoes
Pepper Jack Cheesy Avocado Pie
Pita with garlic pesto aioli, mozzarella and pepper jack topped with avocado aioli and Voodoo house potatoes
Voodoo Vibes Benny
2 poached eggs covered with good vibes hollandaise sauce with Voodoo house potatoes.
Voodoo House Potatoes
Country potatoes with voodoo rub with a red onion and red pepper mix.
Sangria
Moscato, a little champ and key lime kolsch (not gluten free) and lots of infused delicious fruit
Bloody Mary
Voodoo's famous Bloody Mary. This cocktail is crafted with some of our secret ingredients and topped with celery, cheese, pickles and tomatoes.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Voodoo Brewing Co. Reno is a new brewpub that was inspired by European beer halls. This concept encourages quality conversation among friends and families while enjoying elevated pub food and award-winning beer and beverages.
550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno, NV 89509