Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno

review star

No reviews yet

550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F

Reno, NV 89509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DRAFT BEER

good vibes - West Coast IPA

$2.50+

Our totally righteous West Coast IPA. Featuring gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo & Mosaic hops. 7.3% ABV.

Oh Mama - Golden American Lager

Oh Mama - Golden American Lager

$3.50+

Brewed for the Steel City. Collaboration with American Rock band, Styx. The inspiration for the name and artwork comes from the Styx hit song “Renegade” which is commonly played at Acrisure Stadium as an anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 3rd quarter. 6.0% ABV.

Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel

Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel

$2.50+

Voodoo's take on an old-world classic. Delicately aged on sour cherries, raspberries & passion fruit. 9.2% ABV.

Lacto-Kooler - Berliner Weisse

Lacto-Kooler - Berliner Weisse

$3.75+

Deliciously Green. Berliner Weisse Sour-Style Ale. 5.5% ABV.

Where Our Secrets Go

Where Our Secrets Go

$2.66+

Where Our Secrets Go is our new Imperial Stout. Rich and complex, this smashing ale boasts numerous dark and roasted malts that are balanced by additions of caramel and crystal malts, along with American hops to round it out. WOSG fills in cohesively between our oatmeal porter, Pennsylvania Porridge, and our Russian Imperial Stout, Big Black Voodoo Daddy. we’re big fans of this full-bodied stout, and we think you’ll feel the same. 9% ABV

Post Plunge Warmer

Post Plunge Warmer

$2.50+

Take the Plunge. Post Plunge Warmer is our English-style winter ale. Its European roots offer a bevy of floor malted English barley varieties that work in harmony to evoke notes of dark fruits, caramel, toffee and molasses, with just enough hop bitterness to round it out. 9.5% ABV.

Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale

Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale

$3.00+

Robust and smooth. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in an ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.

Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout

Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout

$3.00+

The name says it all. Big Black Voodoo Daddy is our big bad seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12% ABV.

Hoodoo - American IPA

Hoodoo - American IPA

$3.00+

Our take on a classic West Coast IPA. Featuring 7C's hops. 7.3% ABV.

Empty Calories - American Light Lager

Empty Calories - American Light Lager

$2.00+

Crisp. Clean. Crushable. 100 calories, 4g carbs. 4.7% ABV

Killapilz - Imperial Lager

Killapilz - Imperial Lager

$2.75+

A uniquely American take on one of the world's most classic styles. By blending Czech, German and Polish style pilsners, Killapilz lays the smackdown with its 6 varieties of European hops on any fools who be talkin’. 7.5% ABV.

White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat

White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat

$2.50+

A spice-forward take on a time-honored classic. Conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel & a peppercorn blend. 7.3% ABV.

Key Lime Kölsch - Traditional Köln Kölsch

$2.50+

Major Key Lime Alert. Key Lime Kölsch is our traditional Köln Kölsch brewed with fresh key limes. 5% ABV.

I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel. - Imperial IPA

$3.00+

I’m a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel is an Imperial IPA brewed with 7 C’s, Columbus, Citra and Simcoe Hops. inspiration for this beer’s name and art is a mashup of Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and The Get up Kids. 8.9% ABV.

American Pale Ale

American Pale Ale

$2.25+

West Coast Style American Pale Ale hopped with the classic American hops Amarillo, Citra and Simcoe 5.5%ABV

Amber Waves - Amber Ale

Amber Waves - Amber Ale

$3.00+

Easy Drinkin'. Amber Waves is our well-balanced, coppery-amber body paired with a moderate hop charge from a variety of American hops yields a beer that is smooth and flavorful. 5.3% ABV.

Names are Hard

Names are Hard

$8.00+

Names Are Hard is our New England style IPA brewed with two varieties of wheat and hopped aggressively with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe. Rich in citrus and tropical fruit notes from a massive dry hop, the wheat additions produce a full body that results in a highly drinkable IPA that is bright and hoppy without being abrasively bitter. 6.9% ABV

Revision Brewing - El Repaso

$1.75+Out of stock

A Quenching, Mexican-style lager with a touch of malt character and a whisper of maize. Go ahead and add that squeeze of lime anda dash of salt if you want. We are craft, not craftholes.

IMBIB Bock Bock Bagak

IMBIB Bock Bock Bagak

$2.50+

Rich toffee, toasted bread malty sweetness. A big chewy mouthfeel to compliment the slight alcohol warming. Lagered for several months before serving. Perfect winter warmer. 9% ABV 36 IBU

IMBĪB Custom Brews O'Rourkes Oatmeal Stout

$2.50+

Rich, sweet, slightly toasty. Traditional Oatmeal Stout. 6.00% ABV. Reno, NV.

FiftyFifty Brewing Co. Donner Party Porter - American

$2.75+

7.20% ABV. Truckee, CA. Sustenance to get you through those long, cold winters, the Donner Party Porter is another of FiftyFifty's flagship beers. Reminiscent of dark chocolate, espresso, and dark dried fruits with a long complex finish, this beer is good for one of those nights where you've dug yourself into a snow bank because the ski trip didn't go quite as planned. Deep brown with mahogany highlights, the hops and malt are very well balanced leaving one to contemplate the myriad of flavors as the beer warms. Moderate to slightly heavy, this beer is heaven in a glass.

Hazy Vibes

Hazy Vibes

$3.00+

Hazy version of good vibes originally brewed for good vibes Beer Fest. 7% ABV

TO-GO BEER

Canned Beer

4-Pack Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout

$19.99

4-Pack good vibes - West Coast IPA

$13.99

4-Pack Hoodoo - American IPA

$12.99

4-Pack Killapilz - Imperial Lager

$13.00

4-Pack Oh Mama - Golden American Lager

$12.99

4-Pack Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel

$13.99

4-Pack White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat

$12.99

4-Pack Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale

$13.00

4-Pack Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer

$11.00

4-Pack Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$11.00

4-Pack Where our Secrets Go

$16.00

6-Pack Empty Calories - American Light Lager

$11.99

4-Pack Amber Waves

$13.99

4-Pack I'm a Loner Dottie

$18.99

Growlers

Growler Amber Waves - Amber Ale

$36.00

Growler Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout

$41.00

Growler Empty Calories - American Light Lager

$25.00

Growler good vibes - West Coast IPA

$35.00

Growler Hoodoo - American IPA

$34.00

Growler Key Lime Kölsch - Traditional Köln Kölsch

$34.00

Growler Killapilz - Imperial Lager

$34.00

Growler Lacto-Kooler - Berliner Weisse

$49.00

Growler Oh Mama - Golden American Lager

$37.50

Growler Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel

$33.50

Growler White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat

$34.00

Growler Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale

$34.00

Growler Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer

$38.50

Growler Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$38.50

Growler Where our Secrets Go - Imperial Stout

$37.50

Growler Fills

Refill Amber Waves - Amber Ale

$30.00

Refill Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout

$35.00

Refill Empty Calories - American Light Lager

$19.00

Refill good vibes - West Coast IPA

$29.00

Refill Hoodoo - American IPA

$28.00

Refill Key Lime Kölsch - Traditional Köln Kölsch

$28.00

Refill Killapilz - Imperial Lager

$28.00

Refill Lacto-Kooler - Berliner Weisse

$43.00

Refill Oh Mama - Golden American Lager

$31.50

Refill Voodoo Love Child - Fruited Belgian Tripel

$27.50

Refill White Magick of the Sun - Spiced Belgian Wheat

$28.00

Refill Wynona's Big Brown Ale - Brown Ale

$28.00

Refill Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer

$32.50

Refill Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$32.50

Refill Where our Secrets Go - Imperial Stout

$31.50

COCKTAILS

Blackberry Melon Burst Margarita Slushie

$12.00

Tequila, Watermelon, Blackberry, Antioxidant Rich Butterfly Powder, Lime, Black Hawaiian Lava Salted Rim

Butterfly Effect

Butterfly Effect

$12.00

Vodka, Watermelon, Blackberry, Lemon, Antioxidant Rich Butterfly Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime, Sugared Rim

Tropical Vibes Mule

Tropical Vibes Mule

$12.00

Vodka, Strawberry, Pineapple, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer

Dragonfire Margarita

Dragonfire Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, Strawberry, Lime, Jalapeno, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Liquid Death Severed Lime, Black Hawaiian Lava Salted Rim

Blackberry Smash

$12.00

Tito's Vodka shaken blackberry, lime, lemon, fresh mint, and vitamin rich butterfly powder.

Blue Sapphire

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka shaken with strawberry, blackberry, antioxidant rich blue spirulina, and lime.

Cucumber Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Hendricks Gin shaken with fresh cucumbers, lime, and topped with ginger beer.

Honeydew Pear Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka shaken with a honeydew melon, pear, lime, and topped with ginger beer.

Mango Ginger Margarita

$12.00

Milagro Silver Tequila shaken with mango, nutrient rich turmeric, lime, and topped with ginger beer.

Maple Manhattan

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Rye Whiskey aged with locally sourced pure maple syrup, bitters, and Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth.

Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi White Rum shaken with fresh mint, lime, and a light simple syrup

Voodoo Island

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Hendricks Gin, Milagro Silver Tequila, Blackberry, Honeydew Melon, lemon, lime, and vitamin rich butterfly powder.

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

Voodoo's famous Bloody Mary. This cocktail is crafted with some of our secret ingredients and topped with celery, cheese, pickles and tomatoes.

Mimosa

$8.00

WINE

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc- Marlborough

$12.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon is big and bold, this deeply colored wine opens with the aroma of fresh coffee, followed by blackberry jam, toasted oak and a hint of dried herbs. The blackberry jam character carries through to the mouth, with a well structured, rich mouthfeel and notes of dark chocolate and cinnamon.

J. Lohr Pinot Noir Falcons Perch

$9.00

Spicy strawberry character that is a hallmark of Monterey County Pinot Noir. Bright strawberry, raspberry, and watermelon fruit notes meld with clove and sagebrush on the nose. Delicate tannins on the mid-palate are complemented by camphor, dried cherry, and black tea on the finish.

Rose Prosecco

$9.00

La Marca Rose Prosecco

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50Out of stock

William Hill Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Chardonnay - Harken Barrel Fermented Chardonnay

$8.00

This rich Chardonnay exhibits a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics. The luscious palate suggests creme brulee and buttered toast, and finishes with fresh acidity.

Caposaldo Moscato

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Moscato, a little champ and key lime kolsch (not gluten free) and lots of infused delicious fruit

BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Cola

Orange Soda

$3.00

Boylan's Orange Soda

Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

Creme Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Boylan's Creme Soda

H2O Sparkling Hop Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water Crafted with Hops, alcohol free!

House Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

House Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

Armless Palmer Iced Tea- Liquid Death

$2.75

Liquid Death Armless Palmer Iced Tea, Agave and Vitamins.

Rest in Peach Iced Tea - Liquid Death

$2.75

These psychotic cans of peach iced tea are dead set on using natural agave and B vitamins to savagely murder your thirst and turn its insides into balloon animals to book gigs at children’s birthday parties. 30 calories 6g of sugar from real agave Microdose of 30mg of natural caffeine Enhanced with B vitamins

Grim Leafer Iced Tea - Liquid Death

$2.75

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$2.50

Berry It Alive - Naturally Flavored Sparkling Water - Liquid Death

$2.50

Mango Chainsaw - Naturally Flavored Sparkling Water - Liquid Death

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

FOOD MENU

Appies

beer battered onion rings seasoned with our Voodoo house seasoning served with either ranch or cranch

Giant Pub Pretzel

$13.00

Giant 12oz pub pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese & Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with house smoked applewood pulled pork, smothered in good vibes BBQ sauce, good vibes beer, lima crema, Voodoo salsa, jalapeños and cilantro.

Seasoned Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.95

Voodoo Truffle Fries

$14.95

Voodoo's signature fries seasoned with truffle oil + parm cheese.

Voodoo House Fries

$8.95

Voodoo fries with signature seasoning.

Voodoo House Chips

$6.95

homemade Voodoo chips with cajun seasoning.

Brick Oven Pizza

Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper and Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and banana peppers on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

good vibes BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella topped with fresh cilantro on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.

Three Little Pigs

$18.00

homemade pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo and bacon on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.

Voo-Dill Pickle

$16.00

House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, dill pickle chips and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.

Reno Caprese

$17.00

homemade roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thinly sliced tomato on Voodoo signature crust then topped with field greens lightly dressed in balsamic, parm cheese and fresh basil. - 17on our homemade voodoo signature garlic glazed crust.

Big Easy Cheesy

$15.00

Homemade roasted garlic pesto and homemade pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella on Voodoo signature crust.

Beer Cheese Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack + cheddar cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle, bacon and green onions.

BBQ Bacon Mac

$14.00

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with pepper jack + cheddar cheese, good vibes BBQ sauce, bacon and green onions.

Chicken Wings

Cajun Rub 1lb

$12.95

Voodoo Rub 1lb

$12.95

Our signature sweet and salty rub!

Good Vibes BBQ 1lb

$12.95

Garlic Buffalo 1lb

$12.95

Buffalo Hot 1lb

$12.95

Naked 1lb

$12.95

Beer Mussels

Blue Mussels- Lemon Garlic Pepper

$16.00+

Lemon Pepper Garlic - with shallots and killapilz

Blue Mussels- Chorizo Lime

$16.00+

Chorizo Lime - with garlic, cilantro and good vibes

Blue Mussels- Blue Cheese

$16.00+

Blue Cheese - with bacon and Wynona’s Big Brown Ale

Sammies

Voodoo house fries for 3 extra bones.

BBQ Pulled Porker

$14.00

house smoked applewood pulled pork on a brioche bun topped with beer battered onion rings and good vibes bbq sauce.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$15.00

crispy chicken, fried to perfection, with Voodill pickles, lettuce and our bang bang drizzle on a brioche bun.

Blackened Pesto Chicken

$16.95Out of stock

blackened chicken breast topped with roasted red bell pepper, stacked with bacon, mayo, pesto and crisp lettuce.

Voodoo Hot Italian Sammie

$16.00

grilled hot Italian sausage smothered with bell pepper , onion, garlic medley. Topped with Voodoo homemade pizza sauce and melted mozzarella.

Turkey BLTA

$14.00

smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough.

Wicked Triple Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

smoked chicken, cheddar, pepper jack, blue cheese and our bang bang sauce in a flour tortilla.

Burgers

Foodoo Burger

$14.00

cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun cranch.

Tortilla Burger

$14.00

fresh tortilla strips, shredded pepper jack + cheddar blend on a smashburger topped with pickled jalapeños and a side of Voodoo salsa.

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.

BBQ Burger

$16.00

smash burger topped with house smoked applewood pulled pork, cheddar cheese, beer battered onion rings and our signature good vibes BBQ.

Wraps, Salads, Voodoo Chili

Voodoo Chili

$8.95

housemade chili made with Wynona's Big Brown Ale.

House Salad

$10.00

spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion topped with mozzarella & served with choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

shredded lettuce, diced chicken tossed in zesty buffalo sauce. Cheddar and jack cheese, diced tomatoes and ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

homemade Caesar dressing tossed with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

House made caesar dressing tossed with romaine and parmesan cheese - all in a sun dried tomato wrap & served with fresh cut fries.

Kids Meal

Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

with choice of veggies, fries or applesauce plus a soda or water.

Grilled Cheese with fries

$10.00

with choice of veggies, fries or applesauce plus a soda or water.

Chicken Finger with fries

$10.00

Dessert

Kid's Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Love Child Ice Cream Sammie

$6.00

Love Child ice cream sandwiched between your choice of cookie. Does NOT contain alcohol.

MERCHANDISE

Voodoo Stickers

Voodoo Stickers

$2.00

Voodoo Koozies

Black Voodoo Koozies

Black Voodoo Koozies

$2.00
Pink Voodoo Koozies

Pink Voodoo Koozies

$2.00

Headwear

Hats

$25.00

Beanie

$22.00

Shirts

Women's Pink Shirt XL

$20.00

Women's Pink Shirt L

$20.00

Women's Purple Shirt XL

$20.00

Women's Employee Pink - report size

$13.50

Women's Employee Purple - report size

$13.50

HARD SELTZER

PROJECT X88B88 HARD SELTZER

Project X88B88 Wildberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$3.00+

5.00% ABV. Meadville, PA. Wild Berry Lime infused with Blue Spirulina Blue Spirulina is rich in Magnesium, Iron, Potassium, and Vitamins B1 + B2 + B3

Project X88B88 Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer

$3.00+

5.00% ABV. Meadville, PA. Watermelon Lemonade infused with Dragonfruit Dragonfruit is rich in antioxidants, potassium, iron, zinc, and Vitamin A + C.

BRUNCH

Saturday and Sundays from 11am-2pm

Piggy Pilz Breakfast Taco

$11.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs + Killapilz braised chorizo with a side of pico and sour cream

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.00Out of stock

Add your own meats, cheeses and veggies for an additional charge.

Popping Strawberry Caramelized Stuffed French Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Popping Strawberry Caramelized Stuffed French Toast.

Home Style Bacon and eggs with Voodoo Potatoes

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon or Chorizo, 2 eggs any style and Voodoo house potatoes

Pepper Jack Cheesy Avocado Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Pita with garlic pesto aioli, mozzarella and pepper jack topped with avocado aioli and Voodoo house potatoes

Voodoo Vibes Benny

$14.00Out of stock

2 poached eggs covered with good vibes hollandaise sauce with Voodoo house potatoes.

Voodoo House Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Country potatoes with voodoo rub with a red onion and red pepper mix.

Sangria

$6.00

Moscato, a little champ and key lime kolsch (not gluten free) and lots of infused delicious fruit

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

Voodoo's famous Bloody Mary. This cocktail is crafted with some of our secret ingredients and topped with celery, cheese, pickles and tomatoes.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voodoo Brewing Co. Reno is a new brewpub that was inspired by European beer halls. This concept encourages quality conversation among friends and families while enjoying elevated pub food and award-winning beer and beverages.

Website

Location

550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno, NV 89509

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

