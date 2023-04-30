Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno

FiftyFifty Brewing Co. Donner Party Porter - American

$2.75 +

7.20% ABV. Truckee, CA. Sustenance to get you through those long, cold winters, the Donner Party Porter is another of FiftyFifty's flagship beers. Reminiscent of dark chocolate, espresso, and dark dried fruits with a long complex finish, this beer is good for one of those nights where you've dug yourself into a snow bank because the ski trip didn't go quite as planned. Deep brown with mahogany highlights, the hops and malt are very well balanced leaving one to contemplate the myriad of flavors as the beer warms. Moderate to slightly heavy, this beer is heaven in a glass.