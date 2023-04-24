Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Brewing Co. West Pike Pub

review star

No reviews yet

23 West Pike St.

Houston, PA 15342

Dine

Appies

Pub Pretzel

$12.00

12oz pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese & Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with smoked pulled pork, smothered in good vibes BBQ sauce, good vibes beer cheese, lima crema, BBQ salsa, jalapeños and cilantro.

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Voodoo's signature roasted red pepper hummus served with pita + piles of veggies for dipping.

Fried Pickles

$10.00Out of stock

Pickle chips battered and fried to perfection. Served with our house made cajun ranch.

Pommes Frittes

$10.00

A big basket of Voodoo's signature fries tossed in truffle oil + parm cheese + rosemary. Served with roasted garlic pesto aioli and buffalo hot sauce.

Chef Specials

Roasted Garlic And Potato Soup

$5.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry Spring Mix Salad

$12.00

Houston House Salad

Houston House Salad

$10.00

Choice of spring mix or iceberg wedge topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and your choice of additional toppings.

Whole Smoked Wings

3 Whole Smoked Wings

$12.00Out of stock

With your choice of sauce or dry rub.

6 Whole Smoked Wings

$18.00Out of stock

With your choice of sauce or dry rub.

West Pike Beer Cheese Macs

West Pike Smokehouse Macs

$10.00Out of stock

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ, bacon and green onion.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$11.00

good vibes beer cheese mac tossed with smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce, hoodoo blue cheese drizzle, bacon and green onion.

Beer Mussels

Chorizo Lime Mussels

Out of stock

With shallots, garlic, cilantro & our good vibes west coast IPA.

Blue Cheese & Bacon Mussels

Out of stock

With our Wynona's Big Brown Ale.

Lemon Pepper Garlic

Out of stock

With shallots, lemon, and our Killapilz Imperial Hoppy Lager.

Signature Burgers

Foodoo Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun ranch.

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.

West Pike Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

Signature voodoo blend burger on a spent grain bun topped with house smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, our signature good vibes BBQ and crispy tang bang onions.

Pike's Pick - BYOB

$12.00

Signature voodoo blend burger on a spent grain bun, customized to the max. Go stupid, go crazy.

Handies

Pub Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Creamy cheddar and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough with choice of additional toppings.

BBQ Pulled Porker

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork on a spent grain bun topped with good vibes bbq and crispy tang bang onions.

Not From Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

Seasoned steak seared and topped with beer cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, on a toasted French roll.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$13.00Out of stock

Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried to perfection, with Voodill pickles, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a spent grain bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Crsipy & fried buttermilk house brined chicken slathered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with honey ranch slaw, and served between sweet, satisfying waffles. Served with house chips.

Turkey BLTA

$12.00

Smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and house aioli on toasted sourdough.

Signature Pizza

3 Little Pigs

$15.00

House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.

Voo-dill Pickle

$14.00

House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning.

Houston Caprese

$15.00Out of stock

House made roasted garlic pesto with fresh sliced mozzarella cheese + tomato + basil, topped with spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Big Easy Build-Your-Own

$12.00

Go stupid, go crazy.

For the Kiddos

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Kid Cheese Pizza

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda

Sides

Side Sawces

Choose from our selection of side sauces and dressings!

Fries

$4.00

Crispy Golden House Cut French Fries.

Pub Chips

$2.50

House fried crispy potato chips. Great as a side, or for snacking!

Soup of the Day

$5.00

See staff for today's offering.

Celery

$1.50

Feeling something healthy and crunchy? Calorie negative and a great way to offset some Empty Calories in your diet. 6 pieces per order.

Side of Bread

$3.00

2 slices of our house sourdough, perfect for dipping or as a side to your salad.

Side of Beer Cheese Mac

$6.00

A cup of our good vibes beer cheese mac!

Side Houston House Salad

$5.00

A smaller portion of our house salad made with spring mix lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion and cheddar cheese.

Veggies

$3.00

Fresh baby carrots, celery and red peppers for you to snack on.

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Refreshing apple sauce for you or the kiddos.

Pittsburgh Pickle Co. Pickle Slices

$1.50

A side of our fabulous garlic dill Pittsburgh Pickle Co. Pickle Slices

Pita

$2.00

Warm Pita. Great for dipping!

Crispy Tang Bang Onion Straws

$5.00

A healthy side of our Tang Bang Onion Straws.

Sweet Treats

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Drink

Bottled Beers

Barrel Aged Voodoo Love Child

$17.00

Where Our Secrets Go

$17.00

Canned Beers

37 Pieces of Flair

$0.00+

Absolute Clown Shoes

$16.00+

Amber Waves

$15.00+

Artemis Clyde Frog

$0.00+

Backpack Salmon

$0.00+

Beach Gear

$17.00+

Big Black Voodoo Daddy

$18.00+

Big Secret Pizza Party

$0.00+

Blips and Chitz

$0.00+

Blossoming Down Under

$0.00+

Calves Like Diamonds

$0.00+

Cowbell

$16.00+

Empty Calories 12-pack 12oz

$0.00+

Empty Calories 6-pack 12oz

$9.00+

Empty Calories 4-pack 16oz

$0.00+

Foeder Aged Czech Pilsner

$0.00+

Foeder Aged Doppelbock

$0.00+

Foeder Aged Honey Lager

$0.00+

Foeder Aged Lagerbier

$0.00+

Foeder Aged Schnitzengiggle

$0.00+

Foeder Aged Schwarzbier

$0.00+

Foeder Aged Vienna Lager

$0.00+

good vibes 12-pack 12oz

$22.00+

good vibes 6-pack 12oz

$14.00+

good vibes 4-pack 16oz

$14.00+

Guy

$0.00+

Hazy Afternoon

$0.00+

hazy vibes

$0.00+

Hoodoo IPA

$14.00+

I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel.

$0.00+

IPA

$0.00+

ISSA

$0.00+

Jabroni Express

$0.00+

June Gloom

$0.00+

Key Lime Kolsch 6-pack 12oz

$0.00+

Killapilz

$14.00+

Kolsch 6-pack 12oz

$0.00+

Lacto-Kooler

$18.00+

Lagerbier

$15.00+

Names Are Hard

$0.00+

Non Trademark Infringement Alma Mater IPA

$15.00+

Oh Mama

$16.00+

Dubbel

$17.00+

Pig People Pils

$15.00+

Pork Chop Sandwiches

$15.00+

Poznań Piwo

$16.00+

Ricky Spanish

$0.00+

Rising Hope

$0.00+

Schnitzengiggle

$0.00+

Silly Hats Only

$0.00+

Space Cadet

$0.00+

Summertime Living's Easy

$0.00+

Tapawera IPA

$0.00+

The Asshole of the Sea

$0.00+

They're Good Hops, Brent

$17.00+

Tranquil Breezes

$15.00+

Unrefined

$0.00+

Vandelay Industries

$0.00+

Variety Pack 12x16oz cans

$26.00+

VBC IPA

$0.00+

Venti

$0.00+

Vivrant Thing

$0.00+

Voodoo Love Child 12oz

$11.00+

White Magick of the Sun

$14.00+

Wynona's Big Brown Ale

$14.00+

Fashion Killa

$0.00+

Post Plunge Warmer

$16.00+

Red Lacto Kooler

$18.00

Merch

Key Chain

Keychain

$5.00

Tank Top

Tank Top

$18.00

Pink Shirt

Pink Shirt

$25.00

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$8.00

Hat

Hat

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Brew Pub with excellent beer, elevated pub food and a good vibes atmosphere.

Location

23 West Pike St., Houston, PA 15342

Directions

