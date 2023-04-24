Voodoo Brewing Co. West Pike Pub
23 West Pike St.
Houston, PA 15342
Dine
Appies
Pub Pretzel
12oz pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese & Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with smoked pulled pork, smothered in good vibes BBQ sauce, good vibes beer cheese, lima crema, BBQ salsa, jalapeños and cilantro.
Hummus Platter
Voodoo's signature roasted red pepper hummus served with pita + piles of veggies for dipping.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips battered and fried to perfection. Served with our house made cajun ranch.
Pommes Frittes
A big basket of Voodoo's signature fries tossed in truffle oil + parm cheese + rosemary. Served with roasted garlic pesto aioli and buffalo hot sauce.
Chef Specials
Houston House Salad
Whole Smoked Wings
West Pike Beer Cheese Macs
West Pike Smokehouse Macs
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed and topped with crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ, bacon and green onion.
Buffalo Chicken Mac
good vibes beer cheese mac tossed with smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce, hoodoo blue cheese drizzle, bacon and green onion.
Beer Mussels
Signature Burgers
Foodoo Burger
Cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made cajun ranch.
Bacon Blue Burger
Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbled smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ.
West Pike Smokehouse Burger
Signature voodoo blend burger on a spent grain bun topped with house smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, our signature good vibes BBQ and crispy tang bang onions.
Pike's Pick - BYOB
Signature voodoo blend burger on a spent grain bun, customized to the max. Go stupid, go crazy.
Handies
Pub Grilled Cheese
Creamy cheddar and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough with choice of additional toppings.
BBQ Pulled Porker
Smoked pulled pork on a spent grain bun topped with good vibes bbq and crispy tang bang onions.
Not From Philly Cheese Steak
Seasoned steak seared and topped with beer cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, on a toasted French roll.
Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
Tikka masala marinated chicken breast, fried to perfection, with Voodill pickles, tikka slaw and our bang bang drizzle on a spent grain bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Crsipy & fried buttermilk house brined chicken slathered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with honey ranch slaw, and served between sweet, satisfying waffles. Served with house chips.
Turkey BLTA
Smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, field greens, hickory smoked bacon and house aioli on toasted sourdough.
Signature Pizza
3 Little Pigs
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.
Voo-dill Pickle
House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles and Voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning.
Houston Caprese
House made roasted garlic pesto with fresh sliced mozzarella cheese + tomato + basil, topped with spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.
Big Easy Build-Your-Own
Go stupid, go crazy.
For the Kiddos
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Kid Cheese Pizza
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Mac N' Cheese
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Grilled Cheese
With choice of applesauce, veggies or fries plus a juice or soda
Sides
Side Sawces
Choose from our selection of side sauces and dressings!
Fries
Crispy Golden House Cut French Fries.
Pub Chips
House fried crispy potato chips. Great as a side, or for snacking!
Soup of the Day
See staff for today's offering.
Celery
Feeling something healthy and crunchy? Calorie negative and a great way to offset some Empty Calories in your diet. 6 pieces per order.
Side of Bread
2 slices of our house sourdough, perfect for dipping or as a side to your salad.
Side of Beer Cheese Mac
A cup of our good vibes beer cheese mac!
Side Houston House Salad
A smaller portion of our house salad made with spring mix lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion and cheddar cheese.
Veggies
Fresh baby carrots, celery and red peppers for you to snack on.
Apple Sauce
Refreshing apple sauce for you or the kiddos.
Pittsburgh Pickle Co. Pickle Slices
A side of our fabulous garlic dill Pittsburgh Pickle Co. Pickle Slices
Pita
Warm Pita. Great for dipping!
Crispy Tang Bang Onion Straws
A healthy side of our Tang Bang Onion Straws.
Sweet Treats
Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Family Friendly Brew Pub with excellent beer, elevated pub food and a good vibes atmosphere.
23 West Pike St., Houston, PA 15342