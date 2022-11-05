Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Crab of Centereach

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1759-G Middle Country Rd

Centereach, NY 11720

Order Again

Popular Items

The Boil
One & Two Combo
Voodoo Wings

Appetizers

Voodoo Wings

Voodoo Wings

$12.00+
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00
Crispy Risotto Ball

Crispy Risotto Ball

$6.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$12.00
Kobe Sliders

Kobe Sliders

$11.00
Char-Boiled Oysters

Char-Boiled Oysters

$17.00+
Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$12.00+
Fried Fish Basket w/ Cajun Potato Wedges

Fried Fish Basket w/ Cajun Potato Wedges

$12.00
White Wine Mussels

White Wine Mussels

$14.00
Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Grilled Whole Squid

$15.00

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Raw Bar

Raw Oyster (6pcs)

Raw Oyster (6pcs)

$12.00
Shrimp Cocktail (6pcs)

Shrimp Cocktail (6pcs)

$13.00
Littleneck Clams (6pcs)

Littleneck Clams (6pcs)

$13.00

The Boil

The Boil

One & Two Combo

One & Two Combo

$57.00

Come with 2 clusters (1lb) of Snow Crab Legs. Select Two additional Seafood and Your Favorite Sauce and Spice. Total Three Pound of Delicious Seafood Boil

Meat Entrees

Broiled Young Chicken (half)

Broiled Young Chicken (half)

$20.00
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00
Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$23.00
BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$22.00+
Marinated Korean Style Ribeye Steak

Marinated Korean Style Ribeye Steak

$30.00
Grilled Tomahawk Ribeye

Grilled Tomahawk Ribeye

$85.00

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop

$28.00

Pasta & Fried Rice

Pasta Jambalaya

Pasta Jambalaya

$19.00
Crab Meat Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$15.00
Shrimp or Chicken Fried Rice

Shrimp or Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00
Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00
Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$6.00

Side Orders

Sweet Corn on the Cob

Sweet Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Collard Green

$6.00
Andouille Sausage

Andouille Sausage

$6.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$6.00
Cajun Potato Wedges

Cajun Potato Wedges

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Boiled Potato

$6.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Desserts

Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream

Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream

$5.00
Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.00
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood

Location

1759-G Middle Country Rd, Centereach, NY 11720

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

