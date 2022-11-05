Voodoo Crab of Centereach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood
Location
1759-G Middle Country Rd, Centereach, NY 11720
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove - Lake Grove
4.4 • 2,289
2811 Middle Country Rd Lake Grove, NY 11755
View restaurant