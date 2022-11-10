Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Crab of Massapequa

review star

No reviews yet

997 Carmans Rd

Massapequa, NY 11758

Popular Items

The Boil
One & Two Combo
Sm Voodoo Wings

Appetizers

Sm Voodoo Wings

Sm Voodoo Wings

$12.00
Lg Voodoo Wings

Lg Voodoo Wings

$21.00
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00
Crispy Risotto Ball

Crispy Risotto Ball

$6.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$12.00
Kobe Sliders

Kobe Sliders

$11.00
Char-Boiled Oysters

Char-Boiled Oysters

$17.00
Sm Baked Clams

Sm Baked Clams

$12.00
Lg Baked Clams

Lg Baked Clams

$23.00
Fried Fish Basket w/ Wedges

Fried Fish Basket w/ Wedges

$12.00
White Wine Mussels

White Wine Mussels

$14.00
Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00
Grilled Whole Squid

Grilled Whole Squid

$15.00

with ginger BBQ sauce

Raw Bar

Sm Raw Oyster

Sm Raw Oyster

$12.00
Lg Raw Oyster

Lg Raw Oyster

$24.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00
Sm Littleneck Clams

Sm Littleneck Clams

$13.00
Lg Littleneck Clams

Lg Littleneck Clams

$26.00

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Meat Entrees

Broiled Young Chicken (half)

Broiled Young Chicken (half)

$20.00
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00
Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$23.00
BBQ Ribs (Half)

BBQ Ribs (Half)

$22.00
BBQ Ribs (Full)

BBQ Ribs (Full)

$40.00
Marinated Korean Style Ribeye Steak

Marinated Korean Style Ribeye Steak

$30.00
Grilled Tomahawk Ribeye

Grilled Tomahawk Ribeye

$85.00
Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops

$28.00

served with asparagus and carrot and dijon tarragon cream sauce

The Boil

The Boil

One & Two Combo

One & Two Combo

$57.00

Come with 2 clusters (1lb) of Snow Crab Legs. Select Two additional Seafood and Your Favorite Sauce and Spice. Total Three Pound of Delicious Seafood Boil

Pasta & Fried Rice

Pasta Jambalaya

Pasta Jambalaya

$19.00
Crab Meat Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$15.00
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00
Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00
Vegetable Fried Rice (No Egg)

Vegetable Fried Rice (No Egg)

$8.00
Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$6.00

Side Orders

Side Corn with butter

Side Corn with butter

$6.00

Collard Green

$6.00
Side Andouille Sausage

Side Andouille Sausage

$6.00
Side Mashed Potato

Side Mashed Potato

$6.00
Cajun Potato Wedges

Cajun Potato Wedges

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Boiled Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts

Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream

Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream

$5.00
Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.00
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Soda & Juice

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

7 UP

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea (sweet)

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Hawaiin Punch

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood

Location

997 Carmans Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758

Directions

