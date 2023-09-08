Food Menu

Appetizers

Voodoo Wings (6)

$12.00
Voodoo Wings (12)

$21.00
Crispy Calamari

$12.00
Crispy Risotto Ball

$6.00
Kobe Sliders

$11.00
Char-Broiled Oysters (6)

$18.00
Char-Broiled Oysters (12)

$34.00
Baked Clams (6)

$12.00
Baked Clams (12)

$23.00
Fried Fish Basket w/ Cajun Potato Wedges

$12.00
Soft Shell Crab

$12.00
Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00
White Wine Mussels

$14.00
Louisiana's Crab Cake

$15.00
Stemaer Clam

$15.00

Raw Bar

Raw Oyster (6)

$14.00
Raw Oyster (12)

$28.00
Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00
Littleneck Clams (6)

$13.00
Littleneck Clams (12)

$26.00

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00
Garden Salad

$6.00

Meat Entrees

Broiled Young Chicken (half)

$20.00
Grilled Salmon

$26.00
Blackened Catfish

$23.00
BBQ Ribs (Half)

$22.00
BBQ Ribs (Full)

$40.00
Korean Style Ribeye Steak

$30.00
Pan Seared Branzino

$23.00
Live Soft Shell Crab

$27.00
Lobster Risotto

$36.00

The Boil

The Boil

One & Two Combo

$62.00

Come with 2 clusters (1lb) of Snow Crab Legs. Select Two additional Seafood and Your Favorite Sauce and Spice. Total Three Pound of Delicious Seafood Boil

Pasta & Fried Rice

Pasta Jambalaya

$19.00
Crab Meat Fried Rice

$15.00
Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00
Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00
Garlic Noodles

$6.00

Side Orders

Sweet Corn on the Cob with butter

$6.00
Collard Green

$6.00
Andouille Sausage

$6.00
Mashed Potato

$6.00
Cajun Potato Wedges

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Garlic Toast

$3.00
Side Potatoes

$6.00
White Rice

$2.00

Sauces

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00
Sorbet

$5.00
Lava Cake

$9.00

Beverage Menu

Soda & Juice

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

7 UP

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea (sweet)

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Panna Spring water (1L)

$10.00