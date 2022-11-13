Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center

review star

No reviews yet

208 Sunrise Hwy

Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Boil
Shrimp Fried Rice
Voodoo Wings (12)

Appetizers

Voodoo Wings (6)

Voodoo Wings (6)

$12.00
Voodoo Wings (12)

Voodoo Wings (12)

$21.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$12.00
Crispy Risotto Ball

Crispy Risotto Ball

$6.00
Kobe Sliders

Kobe Sliders

$11.00
Char-Broiled Oysters (6)

Char-Broiled Oysters (6)

$17.00
Char-Broiled Oysters (12)

Char-Broiled Oysters (12)

$34.00
Baked Clams (6)

Baked Clams (6)

$12.00
Baked Clams (12)

Baked Clams (12)

$23.00
Fried Fish Basket w/ Cajun Potato Wedges

Fried Fish Basket w/ Cajun Potato Wedges

$12.00
Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00
White Wine Mussels

White Wine Mussels

$14.00

Grilled Whole Squid

$15.00

Raw Bar

Raw Oyster (6)

Raw Oyster (6)

$12.00
Raw Oyster (12)

Raw Oyster (12)

$24.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00
Littleneck Clams (6)

Littleneck Clams (6)

$13.00
Littleneck Clams (12)

Littleneck Clams (12)

$26.00

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Meat Entrees

Broiled Young Chicken (half)

Broiled Young Chicken (half)

$20.00
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00
Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$23.00
BBQ Ribs (Half)

BBQ Ribs (Half)

$22.00
BBQ Ribs (Full)

BBQ Ribs (Full)

$40.00
Korean Style Ribeye Steak

Korean Style Ribeye Steak

$30.00
Grilled Tomahawk Ribeye

Grilled Tomahawk Ribeye

$85.00

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop

$28.00

The Boil

The Boil

The Boil

One & Two Combo

One & Two Combo

$57.00

Come with 2 clusters (1lb) of Snow Crab Legs. Select Two additional Seafood and Your Favorite Sauce and Spice. Total Three Pound of Delicious Seafood Boil

Pasta & Fried Rice

Pasta Jambalaya

Pasta Jambalaya

$19.00
Crab Meat Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$15.00
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00
Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.00
Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$6.00

Side Orders

Sweet Corn on the Cob with butter

Sweet Corn on the Cob with butter

$6.00

Collard Green

$6.00
Andouille Sausage

Andouille Sausage

$6.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$6.00
Cajun Potato Wedges

Cajun Potato Wedges

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$6.00

White Rice

$2.00

Sauces

Condiment

Desserts

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.00
Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$9.00

Soda & Juice

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

7 UP

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea (sweet)

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood

Location

208 Sunrise Hwy, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center - 47-51 N Village Ave
orange starNo Reviews
47-51 N Village Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
The Dark Horse Tavern - Rockville Centre
orange starNo Reviews
12 South Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
235 Merrick Road - NY, Rockville Center [24]
orange starNo Reviews
235 Merrick Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Press 195 - Rockville Centre
orange star4.6 • 5,697
22 N Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Mojo RVC
orange starNo Reviews
300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Flour Shoppe Cafe - Rockville Centre
orange starNo Reviews
486 Sunrise HIghway Rockville Center, NY 11570
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockville Centre

Press 195 - Rockville Centre
orange star4.6 • 5,697
22 N Park Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville Centre
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Island Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Merrick
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston