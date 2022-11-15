Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress
9320 Barker Cypress Rd
Cypress, TX 77433
Popular Items
Coffee Bags
Dozens
Voodoo Dozen
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Vegan Dozen
Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Classic Dozen
Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Limited Time Doughnuts
Peppermint Cocoa Cannolo
Dusted with powdered sugar and filled with velvety peppermint chocolate
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cannolo
Classic Fall flavor combo - loaded with pumpkin cream cheese and rolled in cinnamon sugar
Caramel Macchiato
Filled with Bavarian cream, dipped in espresso vanilla frosting, and topped with a caramel drizzle
Dashing Pumpkin
Pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting
713 Box
Box of Houston’s 6 most popular (and ordered) doughnuts. The Homer, The Dirt, Glazed Raised, Chocolate Ring, The Churro, and Blueberry Cake.
Doughnuts
Apple Fritter
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Bacon Maple Bar
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
Banana Cream Pie
Filled with banana Bavarian cream, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with cinnamon and a banana chip
Blueberry Cake
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Butterfingering
Chocolate cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and Butterfinger crumbles.
Buttermilk Bar
Buttermilk doughnut with a glaze.
Chocolate Coconut
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and coconut flakes.
Chocolate Old Fashioned
Cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Chocolate Plain Cake
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Chocolate Ring
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
Chuckles
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting dipped in hot chocolate powder and topped with peanuts and caramel and chocolate drizzle.
Cinnamon Sugar Cake
Plain cake doughnut with cinnamon sugar.
Diablos Rex
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting, red sprinkles, a vanilla frosting pentagram, and chocolate chips in the middle.
Double Chocolate
Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Glazed Old Fashioned
Glazed cake doughnut.
Grape Ape
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting, grape dust, and purple sprinkles.
Homer
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Mango Tango
Raised yeast shell filled with mango jelly and topped with vanilla frosting and Tang.
Maple Bar
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
Maple Blazer Blunt
Raised yeast doughnut rolled into a blunt and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The top is dipped in maple frosting and red sprinkle embers.
Maple Cream
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with maple frosting, a set of eyes, and a mustache.
Maple Old Fashioned
Cake doughnut with maple frosting.
Marshall Mathers
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and mini M&M’s®.
Memphis Mafia
Fried dough with banana chunks and cinnamon covered in glaze, drizzled in chocolate and peanut butter with peanuts and chocolate chips on top.
Oh Captain, My Captain
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and Captain Crunch.
Old Dirty Bastard
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
Peanut Cake
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
Plain Cake
Plain cake doughnut.