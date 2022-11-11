Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Voodoo Doughnut Oak Grove

review star

No reviews yet

14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd

Milwaukie, OR 97267

Order Again

Popular Items

Voodoo Dozen
Dashing Pumpkin
Bacon Maple Bar

Coffee Bags

Magic Roast Coffee Retail Bag

Magic Roast Coffee Retail Bag

$20.00

12 oz package of whole bean coffee. Rich chocolate notes Hints of Honeycrisp apple Dark caramel and chocolate covered fruits

Dozens

Voodoo Dozen

Voodoo Dozen

$25.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Vegan Dozen

Vegan Dozen

$28.00

Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Classic Dozen

Classic Dozen

$19.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Limited Time Doughnuts

Peppermint Cocoa Cannolo

Peppermint Cocoa Cannolo

$3.25

Dusted with powdered sugar and filled with velvety peppermint chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cannolo

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cannolo

$3.25

Classic Fall flavor combo - loaded with pumpkin cream cheese and rolled in cinnamon sugar

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Filled with Bavarian cream, dipped in espresso vanilla frosting, and topped with a caramel drizzle

Dashing Pumpkin

Dashing Pumpkin

$3.50

Pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese frosting

Doughnuts

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$3.25

Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.

Bacon Maple Bar

Bacon Maple Bar

$4.00

Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$3.75

Filled with banana Bavarian cream, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with cinnamon and a banana chip

Blueberry Cake

Blueberry Cake

$1.50

Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.

Butterfingering

Butterfingering

$2.50

Chocolate cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and Butterfinger crumbles.

Buttermilk Bar

Buttermilk Bar

$1.50

Buttermilk doughnut with a glaze.

Chocolate Coconut

Chocolate Coconut

$1.50

Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and coconut flakes.

Chocolate Old Fashioned

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$1.50

Cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.

Chocolate Plain Cake

Chocolate Plain Cake

$1.50

Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.

Chocolate Ring

Chocolate Ring

$1.50

Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting

Chuckles

Chuckles

$3.50

Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting dipped in hot chocolate powder and topped with peanuts and caramel and chocolate drizzle.

Cinnamon Sugar Cake

Cinnamon Sugar Cake

$1.50

Plain cake doughnut with cinnamon sugar.

Diablos Rex

Diablos Rex

$2.50

Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting, red sprinkles, a vanilla frosting pentagram, and chocolate chips in the middle.

Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$1.50

Chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.

Glazed Old Fashioned

Glazed Old Fashioned

$1.50

Glazed cake doughnut.

Grape Ape

Grape Ape

$2.25

Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting, grape dust, and purple sprinkles.

Homer

Homer

$2.25

Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$3.00

Raised yeast shell filled with mango jelly and topped with vanilla frosting and Tang.

Maple Bar

Maple Bar

$2.00

Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.

Maple Blazer Blunt

Maple Blazer Blunt

$1.50

Raised yeast doughnut rolled into a blunt and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The top is dipped in maple frosting and red sprinkle embers.

Maple Cream

Maple Cream

$2.75

Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with maple frosting, a set of eyes, and a mustache.

Maple Old Fashioned

Maple Old Fashioned

$1.50

Cake doughnut with maple frosting.

Marshall Mathers

Marshall Mathers

$2.50

Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and mini M&M's®.

Memphis Mafia

Memphis Mafia

$5.25

Fried dough with banana chunks and cinnamon covered in glaze, drizzled in chocolate and peanut butter with peanuts and chocolate chips on top.

Oh Captain, My Captain

Oh Captain, My Captain

$2.25

Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and Captain Crunch.

Old Dirty Bastard

Old Dirty Bastard

$3.50

Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.

Peanut Cake

Peanut Cake

$1.50

Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.

Plain Cake

Plain Cake

$1.00

Plain cake doughnut.

Portland Cream

Portland Cream

$2.75

Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.

Powdered Sugar Cake

Powdered Sugar Cake

$1.50

Plain cake doughnut with powdered sugar.

Raised Glazed

Raised Glazed

$1.25

Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.

Raspberry Romeo

Raspberry Romeo

$2.50

Raised yeast shell glazed and filled with raspberry.

Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire

$2.25

Chocolate cake doughnut dusted in cinnamon sugar, cayenne pepper and topped with a dried red chili pepper.

Strawberry Go-Tart

Strawberry Go-Tart

$3.50

Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles

The Dirt

The Dirt

$2.50

Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.

Viscous Hibiscus

Viscous Hibiscus

$3.25

Raised yeast doughnut dipped in hibiscus flavored frosting and black sprinkles.

Voodoo Bubble

Voodoo Bubble

$2.50

Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting, bubble gum dust, and a piece of bubble gum.

Voodoo Doll

Voodoo Doll

$3.75

Raised yeast doughnut filled with raspberry jelly topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel stake. Characteristics of Voodoo Dolls are all different.

Vegan Doughnuts

Vegan Chocolate Ring

Vegan Chocolate Ring

$2.00

Vegan raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting.

Vegan Dirt

Vegan Dirt

$2.75

Vegan raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.

Vegan Maple Bar

Vegan Maple Bar

$2.25

Vegan raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.

Vegan Maple Cream

Vegan Maple Cream

$3.00

Vegan raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with maple frosting, a set of eyes, and a mustache.

Vegan Old Dirty Bastard

Vegan Old Dirty Bastard

$3.75

Vegan raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.

Vegan Portland Cream

Vegan Portland Cream

$3.00

Vegan raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.

Vegan Raised Glazed

Vegan Raised Glazed

$1.75

Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.

Vegan School Daze

Vegan School Daze

$3.25

Vegan raised yeast shell filled with raspberry jelly, topped with peanut butter and a side dip of peanuts.

Vegan Voodoo Doll

Vegan Voodoo Doll

$4.00

Vegan raised yeast doughnut filled with raspberry jelly topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel stake. Characteristics of Voodoo Dolls are all different.

Beverages

2% White Milk Half Pint
$1.50

$1.50

Bottled Water
$2.25

$2.25

Chocolate Milk Half Pint

$1.50Out of stock
Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.25
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.25

Gold Peak Black Tea
$3.00

$3.00
La Colombe Caramel Latte

La Colombe Caramel Latte

$4.50
La Colombe Mocha Latte

La Colombe Mocha Latte

$4.50
La Colombe Oatmilk Cold Brew

La Colombe Oatmilk Cold Brew

$4.50 Out of stock
La Colombe Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Latte

La Colombe Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Latte

$
La Colombe Triple Draft Latte

La Colombe Triple Draft Latte

$4.50
La Colombe Vanilla Latte

La Colombe Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.25

Merch

Pink Mug

Pink Mug

$20.00

As unique as a Voodoo Doughnut! A pink mug with a hole in the middle.

Diamond Socks

Diamond Socks

$19.50
Baron Socks

Baron Socks

$19.50
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream. Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else. Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267

