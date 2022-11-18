Voodoo Grille 1205 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 900,
1205 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 900,
Conroe, TX 77304
Appetizers
Pop Pop's Smoked Smoked Sausage
Sliced smoked andouille sausage, roasted boursin cheese and toast points.
Fried Green Tomato Tower
Fried green tomatoes stacked with layers of crabmeat and drizzled with our homemade remoulade.
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
New Orleans-style BBQ peel & eat shrimp.
Fried Oysters & Eggplant
Fried oysters (5) and eggplant served with a chipotle buerre blanc sauce.
Crawfish Pistolette
Shrimp stuffed fried bread.
Stuffed Crab
Our signature crab stuffing.
Soups & Salads
Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge salad topped with bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, chives, tomatoes, and red onions.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and shaved parmesan.
Pear & Pecan Salad
Spring mix lettuce with sliced pear, toasted pecans and crumbled goat cheese tossed in our creamy peppercorn vinaigrette.
Voodoo Tomato Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with thick sliced heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with our homemade remoulade.
Roasted Red Pepper and Wild Mushroom Bisque
Roasted red peppers and wild mushrooms in a creamy bisque.
Duck & Andouille Gumbo
Duck & andouille dark-roux gumbo.
Red Meat
Filet Mignon
6 or 10 oz portion
NY Strip
12 oz Prime NY Strip
Voodoo Filet
6 oz Filet Mignon served with our signature duck fat fries, creamed spinach, 1 fried oyster, and a side of bearnaise sauce.
Laha A.C.
12oz Prime NY Strip served over toasted sourdough and with a red wine mushroom reduction.
Ribeye
14 oz Prime Ribeye
Poultry
Seafood
Blackened Redfish
Blackened Redfish.
Stuffed Flounder
Flounder filet stuffed with our signature seafood stuffing.
Salmon Caper Buerre Blanc
Grilled salmon topped with capers and drizzled with buerre blanc.
Tuna au Poivre
Seared tuna steak drizzled with our homemade brandy peppercorn sauce.
Shrimp Courtbouillon
Shrimp smothered in a tomato-based gravy and served over white rice.
Seafood
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp in a cream sauce drizzled over our signature grits.
Crabmeat Au Gratin
Lump crabmeat served au gratin.
Grilled Snapper
Grilled Red Snapper drizzled with lemon butter and our signature seasoning.
Pork
Authentic Entrees
Add Ons
Sauces
Sides
Zapp's Voodoo Chips
1.5oz bag
Duck Fat Fries
Hand-cut potatoes fried in duck fat.
Voodoo Fries
Duck fat fries tossed in truffle oil and dusted with parmesan.
Sweet Potato Fries
Whipped Potato
Roasted Corn Grits
Yellow corn grits simmered down with our corn maque choux base.
Jambalaya Risotto
Andouille sausage jambalaya risotto
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, savory mac & cheese.
Loaded Mac
Our mac & cheese loaded with your choice of crabmeat or chopped short rib/andouille.
Creamed Spinach
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts sauteed with andouille and drizzled with a Tabasco honey glaze.
Blistered Green Beans
Green beans sauteed with shallots and garlic.
Mixed Steamed Vegetables
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Served with a rum sauce.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Topped with a rich ganache.
Lemon Tart
Creme Brulee
Made with cayenne.
Cafe au Tres Leches
Coffee-flavored tres leches.
Beignets
3 large beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with honey and chocolate mousse.
Mousse
Served with both chocolate and raspberry mousse
Wedding Cake
New Orleans-style almond flavored wedding cake.
Soft Open
Authentic Entrees
Debris Po-Boy
Overstuffed po-boy with chopped short ribs & andouille sausage topped with our homemade BBQ sauce.
Duck & Andouille Gumbo
Dark roux gumbo with duck and andouille.
Oyster Po-Boy
Overstuffed po-boy with oysters.
Red Beans & Sausage
Traditional red beans and sausage served over rice with a pickle spear on the side.
Seafood
Shrimp Po-Boy
Overstuffed po-boy with shrimp.
Voodoo Po-Boy
Half shrimp, half oyster po-boy fully dressed with fried green tomatoes and our homemade remoulade.
Fish Po-Boy
Burgers
Voodoo Burger
Our home-ground burger patty topped with bacon, bleu cheese, pickled red onions, and our signature burger sauce.
Mae Mae Burger
Cajun seasoned home ground burger patty topped with sauteed onions, sharp cheddar, and our signature burger sauce.
Lamb Burger
Ground lamb patty topped with Buffaleta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce.
Build Your Own
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried fish tacos (3) topped with slaw, pickled onions and our homemade roasted cilantro creme.
Oyster Tacos
Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried oyster tacos (3) topped with slaw, pickled onions and our homemade roasted cilantro creme.
Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried shrimp tacos (3) topped with slaw, pickled onions and our homemade roasted cilantro creme.
Debris Tacos
Entrees
Lunch Filet
Lunch filet (6 oz) served with whipped potatoes and steamed vegetables.
Salmon Caper Buerre Blanc
Grilled salmon topped with capers and drizzled with our chipotle buerre blanc. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Brined Chicken
Garlic & herb rotisserie half chicken. Served with corn grits and blistered green beans.
Blackened Pork Loin
Blackened pork loin drizzled with a brown butter sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and Brussels sprouts.
Shrimp Pasta
Grilled marinated shrimp served over lemon butter angel hair pasta.
