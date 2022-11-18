  • Home
  Conroe
  Voodoo Grille - 1205 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 900,
Voodoo Grille 1205 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 900,

1205 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 900,

Conroe, TX 77304

Appetizers

Pop Pop's Smoked Smoked Sausage

$14.00

Sliced smoked andouille sausage, roasted boursin cheese and toast points.

Fried Green Tomato Tower

$21.00

Fried green tomatoes stacked with layers of crabmeat and drizzled with our homemade remoulade.

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$20.00

New Orleans-style BBQ peel & eat shrimp.

Fried Oysters & Eggplant

$18.00

Fried oysters (5) and eggplant served with a chipotle buerre blanc sauce.

Crawfish Pistolette

$9.00

Shrimp stuffed fried bread.

Stuffed Crab

$22.00

Our signature crab stuffing.

Soups & Salads

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg wedge salad topped with bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, chives, tomatoes, and red onions.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed in our Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and shaved parmesan.

Pear & Pecan Salad

$12.00

Spring mix lettuce with sliced pear, toasted pecans and crumbled goat cheese tossed in our creamy peppercorn vinaigrette.

Voodoo Tomato Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with thick sliced heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with our homemade remoulade.

Roasted Red Pepper and Wild Mushroom Bisque

$7.00+

Roasted red peppers and wild mushrooms in a creamy bisque.

Duck & Andouille Gumbo

$10.00+

Duck & andouille dark-roux gumbo.

Red Meat

Filet Mignon

$40.00+

6 or 10 oz portion

NY Strip

$58.00

12 oz Prime NY Strip

Voodoo Filet

$57.00

6 oz Filet Mignon served with our signature duck fat fries, creamed spinach, 1 fried oyster, and a side of bearnaise sauce.

Laha A.C.

$64.00

12oz Prime NY Strip served over toasted sourdough and with a red wine mushroom reduction.

Ribeye

$67.00

14 oz Prime Ribeye

Poultry

Brined Chicken

$28.00

Baked half chicken brined and crusted with garlic & herbs.

Stuffed Chicken Thighs

$24.00

Roasted chicken thighs stuffed with our signature stuffing.

Seafood

Blackened Redfish

$40.00

Blackened Redfish.

Stuffed Flounder

$38.00

Flounder filet stuffed with our signature seafood stuffing.

Salmon Caper Buerre Blanc

$32.00

Grilled salmon topped with capers and drizzled with buerre blanc.

Tuna au Poivre

$36.00

Seared tuna steak drizzled with our homemade brandy peppercorn sauce.

Shrimp Courtbouillon

$26.00

Shrimp smothered in a tomato-based gravy and served over white rice.

Seafood

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

Shrimp in a cream sauce drizzled over our signature grits.

Crabmeat Au Gratin

$38.00

Lump crabmeat served au gratin.

Grilled Snapper

$45.00

Grilled Red Snapper drizzled with lemon butter and our signature seasoning.

Pork

Blackened Pork Loin

$32.00

Blackened pork loin drizzled with a brown butter sauce.

Dry-aged Pork Ribeye

$42.00

Dry-aged pork chop cooked to order.

Authentic Entrees

Red Beans & Sausage

$24.00

Add Ons

Creole Crabcake

$22.00

Jumbo Crabmeat

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp (3)

$12.00

Fried Shrimp (3)

$12.00

Fried Oysters (3)

$15.00

Sauces

Bearnaise

$3.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$3.00

Buerre Blanc

$3.00

Chipotle Buerre Blanc

$3.00

Steen's Butter

$3.00

Steak Butter

$3.00

Sides

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$4.00

1.5oz bag

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

Hand-cut potatoes fried in duck fat.

Voodoo Fries

$12.00

Duck fat fries tossed in truffle oil and dusted with parmesan.

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Whipped Potato

$9.00

Roasted Corn Grits

$10.00

Yellow corn grits simmered down with our corn maque choux base.

Jambalaya Risotto

$12.00

Andouille sausage jambalaya risotto

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamy, savory mac & cheese.

Loaded Mac

$16.00

Our mac & cheese loaded with your choice of crabmeat or chopped short rib/andouille.

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Brussels sprouts sauteed with andouille and drizzled with a Tabasco honey glaze.

Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Green beans sauteed with shallots and garlic.

Mixed Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Served with a rum sauce.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$10.00

Topped with a rich ganache.

Lemon Tart

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Made with cayenne.

Cafe au Tres Leches

$10.00

Coffee-flavored tres leches.

Beignets

$12.00

3 large beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with honey and chocolate mousse.

Mousse

$12.00

Served with both chocolate and raspberry mousse

Wedding Cake

$12.00

New Orleans-style almond flavored wedding cake.

Bar Menu

Bar Burger

$18.00

Creole Hot Legs

$21.00

Quacklin

$10.00

Authentic Entrees

Debris Po-Boy

$16.00

Overstuffed po-boy with chopped short ribs & andouille sausage topped with our homemade BBQ sauce.

Duck & Andouille Gumbo

$10.00+

Dark roux gumbo with duck and andouille.

Oyster Po-Boy

$22.00

Overstuffed po-boy with oysters.

Red Beans & Sausage

$12.00+

Traditional red beans and sausage served over rice with a pickle spear on the side.

Seafood

Shrimp Po-Boy

$18.00

Overstuffed po-boy with shrimp.

Voodoo Po-Boy

$20.00

Half shrimp, half oyster po-boy fully dressed with fried green tomatoes and our homemade remoulade.

Fish Po-Boy

$18.00

Burgers

Voodoo Burger

$18.00

Our home-ground burger patty topped with bacon, bleu cheese, pickled red onions, and our signature burger sauce.

Mae Mae Burger

$18.00

Cajun seasoned home ground burger patty topped with sauteed onions, sharp cheddar, and our signature burger sauce.

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Ground lamb patty topped with Buffaleta cheese and our homemade tzatziki sauce.

Build Your Own

$18.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried fish tacos (3) topped with slaw, pickled onions and our homemade roasted cilantro creme.

Oyster Tacos

$18.00

Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried oyster tacos (3) topped with slaw, pickled onions and our homemade roasted cilantro creme.

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Your choice of blackened, grilled, or fried shrimp tacos (3) topped with slaw, pickled onions and our homemade roasted cilantro creme.

Debris Tacos

$16.00

Entrees

Lunch Filet

$26.00

Lunch filet (6 oz) served with whipped potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Salmon Caper Buerre Blanc

$24.00

Grilled salmon topped with capers and drizzled with our chipotle buerre blanc. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Brined Chicken

$22.00

Garlic & herb rotisserie half chicken. Served with corn grits and blistered green beans.

Blackened Pork Loin

$24.00

Blackened pork loin drizzled with a brown butter sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Grilled marinated shrimp served over lemon butter angel hair pasta.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Coffee

French Press

$4.00+

Nespresso

$5.00

Bottled

Voss Still

$8.00

Voss Sparkling

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

Sazerac

$15.00

Creole Contentment

$16.00

Tropical Storm

$13.00

Sin & Tonic

$16.00

Ritual Cleansing

$13.00

Witch Doctor

$18.00

Forbidden Fruit

$18.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$16.00

Patty Alexander

$13.00Out of stock

Kerry's Mojiteaux

$13.00

One Mint Julep

$18.00

Heaven's Door Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

$18.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$10.00

Absolut Mandrin

$10.00

Absolut Pear

$10.00

Absolut Peppar

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$11.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Dripping Springs

$8.00

Effen

$11.00

Fuzzy's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

McCormick Vodka

$6.00

New Amsterdam *GF

$7.00

Russian Standard

$9.00

Skyy

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff XMas

$6.00

Sobieski

$6.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Citros

$10.00

Stoli Cucumber

$10.00

Stoli Lime

$10.00

Stoli Peach

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Svedka

$6.00

Three Olives

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$20.00

Absolut DBL

$20.00

Absolut Grapefruit DBL

$20.00

Absolut Mandrin DBL

$20.00

Absolut Pear DBL

$20.00

Absolut Peppar DBL

$20.00

Absolut Vanilla DBL

$20.00

Belvedere DBL

$28.00

Chopin DBL

$22.00

Ciroc DBL

$30.00

Dripping Springs DBL

$16.00

Effen DBL

$22.00

Fuzzy's DBL

$20.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$24.00

Grey Goose DBL

$26.00

Ketel One DBL

$22.00

McCormick Vodka DBL

$12.00

New Amsterdam *GF DBL

$14.00

Russian Standard DBL

$18.00

Skyy DBL

$14.00

Smirnoff DBL

$12.00

Smirnoff XMas DBL

$12.00

Sobieski DBL

$12.00

Stoli Blueberry DBL

$20.00

Stoli Citros DBL

$20.00

Stoli Cucumber DBL

$20.00

Stoli DBL

$20.00

Stoli Lime DBL

$20.00

Stoli Peach DBL

$20.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$20.00

Svedka DBL

$12.00

Three Olives DBL

$16.00

Tito's DBL

$18.00

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Boodles

$9.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Gordon's

$7.00

Hendrick's Lunar

$19.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$19.00

Hendrick's Orbium

$19.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

McCormick

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime

$11.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

The Botanist

$16.00

Beefeater DBL

$24.00

Bombay DBL

$24.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$24.00

Boodles DBL

$18.00

Citadelle DBL

$16.00

Gordon's DBL

$14.00

Hendrick's Lunar DBL

$38.00

Hendrick's Neptunia DBL

$38.00

Hendrick's Orbium DBL

$38.00

Hendrick's DBL

$28.00

McCormick Gin DBL

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$14.00

Tanqueray 10

$26.00

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime DBL

$22.00

Tanqueray DBL

$24.00

The Botanist DBL

$32.00

Rum

Appleton Estate Signature

$9.00

Bacardi Anejo 4Yr

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$7.00

Bacardi Coconut

$7.00

Bacardi Light

$7.00

Bacardi Lime

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Bacardi Mango

$7.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$7.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$7.00

Bacardi Spiced

$7.00

Bacardi Tropical

$7.00

Balcones TX Rum

$25.00

Bayou Mardi Gras

$27.00

Bayou Reserve Select

$10.00

Bayou Spiced

$9.00

Bayou White

$9.00

Capt Morgan Black

$8.00

Capt Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$7.00

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Cruzan Hurricane Proof

$9.00

Cruzan Light

$7.00

Don Q Anejo

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

McCormick

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$10.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Plantation Grand Reserve 5 Yr

$13.00

Texas Navy Dark

$7.00

Texas Navy Light

$7.00

Tequila

1800 Anejo

$18.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$18.00

Avion Silver

$15.00

Camarena Reposado

$9.00

Camarena Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

Clase Azul Gold

$89.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$51.00

Don Julio Anejo

$27.00

Don Julio Reposado

$26.00

Don Julio Silver

$23.00

Dulce Vida Lone Star

$30.00

El Texano Gold

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$24.00

Herradura Reposado

$21.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Juarez White

$6.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Sauza Hornitos Anejo

$15.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Belfour Pecan

$26.00

Blanton's 93

$23.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal XO

$15.00

Elijah Craig 94

$12.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$21.00

Garrison Bros

$27.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Heaven's Door Decade

$31.00

Heaven's Door Master

$35.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jefferson's Twin Oak

$30.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$12.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Cask

$14.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

McCormick's

$7.00

Nine Banded

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Skrewball PB

$9.00

Smoke Wagon

$17.00

TX Bourbon Sherry Cask

$24.00

Weller 12 Yr

$12.00

Weller 90

$8.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$18.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

$22.00

Willett Family Reserve

$19.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

1792 - 12Yr

$18.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12Yr

$18.00

Ardbeg 10Yr

$16.00

Balvenie 12Yr Doublewood

$22.00

Balvenie 15Yr Sherry Cask

$40.00

Bowmore 12Yr

$18.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$14.00

Clan MacGregor

$6.00

Dalmore 15Yr

$34.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Dimple Pinch

$10.00

Glendronach 12Yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15Yr Solera

$25.00

Glenfiddich 18Yr

$35.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 15Yr French Oak

$26.00

Glenlivet 18Yr

$47.00

Glenlivet 21Yr

$92.00

Glenlivet 25Yr

$139.00

Laphroaig 10Yr Single Cask

$18.00

MacAllan 12Yr

$28.00

MacAllan 15Yr

$48.00

MacAllan 18 Yr Sherry Cask

$115.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Oban 12Yr

$31.00

Talisker 10Yr

$24.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$13.00

Bols Creme De Banana

$6.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord

$15.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$4.00

Dolfi Creme de Cassis

$8.00

Drambuie

$19.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Galliano

$18.00

Godiva Dark

$16.00

Godiva White

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Herbsaint

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Kahlua Vanilla

$11.00

Lemoncello

$11.00

Leroux Amaretto Di Estasi

$5.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Martini Rossi Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Martini Rossi Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

McCormick Triple Sec

$5.00

Midori

$10.00

Patron XO

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Sambuca White

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$16.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini - Gin

$12.00

Martini - Vodka

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

BTG White

August Kessler R Riesling

$9.00+

Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay

$25.00+

Borghi AD EST Pinot Grigio

$9.00+Out of stock

Cerreto Moscato

$13.00+

Mason Napa Sauv Blanc

$14.00+

Mohua Marlborough

$10.00+

Neyers Chardonnay

$15.00+

Penfolds Max's

$10.00+

Piper Heidsick Brut

$25.00+

Piper Sonoma Brut Rose

$13.00+

Rose Gold

$13.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Torresella Prosecco

$9.00+

Trinchero Mary's Vineyard

$14.00+

BTG Red

Beringer Merlot

$15.00+

Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$12.00+

E Guigal Cotes du Rhone

$12.00+

Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Etude Pinot Noir

$25.00+

Iron & Sand Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Neyers Sage Canyon Red Blend

$15.00+

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00+

Taken Complicated Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Terra d'Oro Zinfandel

$11.00+

Red Schooner

$10.00

BTL White

Cakebread Chardonnay

$100.00

Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Red

Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir

$63.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$188.00

Chateau Bellgrave Pauillac

$87.00

Chateau Siaurac Pomerol

$90.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$94.00

Gran Moraine Pinot Noir

$90.00

Inglenook Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$176.00

Joseph Phelps Insignia Cabernet Sauvignon

$573.00

Red Schooner Malbec Voyage 10

$60.00

Silver Oak Alex Cabernet Sauvignon

$183.00

Stags leap Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

$112.00

Stags Leap Winery Petit Sirah

$91.00

Draught

Abita Purple Haze

$7.00

Southern Star Buried Hatchet Stout

$8.00Out of stock

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

Galveston Island Tiki Wheat

$9.00

Bottles & Cans

Abita Amber - B

$8.00

Abita Turbodog - B

$8.00

Bud Light - B

$6.00

Coors Light - B

$6.00

Guiness - B

$9.00

Heineken - B

$9.00

Karbach Crawford Bock - C

$7.00Out of stock

Karbach Hopadillo - C

$7.00

Karbach Love Street - C

$7.00

Michelob Ultra - B

$7.00

Miller Lite - B

$6.00

Modelo - B

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire - B

$8.00

New Belgium Voodoo Juice Force - C

$9.00