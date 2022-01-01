Voodoo Seafood & Lounge
No reviews yet
2712 Eldridge Parkway
Houston, TX 77082
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS/SMALL BITES
Seafood Meatballs
Beef meatballs stuffed with crawfish tails, crab meat and shrimp served with a spicy marinara sauce.
Crab Balls
Crab meat and a blend of spices rolled into a perfect ball and breaded to perfection. Served with spicy Mayo.
Bayou Toast
French bread topped with a seafood sauce that includes shrimp, crabmeat and crawfish. Finished off with a blend of cheeses and baked to golden perfection.
Swamp Deviled Eggs
A twist on the deviled eggs, these bad boys are made with a creole mustard, and topped with a fried shrimp to top it off.
Bayou Nachos
House made tortilla chips topped with crab meat, shrimp, and crawfish smothered in a house made sauce and topped off with a blend of cheese and picó de gallo.
Salmon bites
Perfectly portioned salmon pieces, breaded to a golden perfection and served with a spicy remoulade sauce.
Wicked Boudin Balls
Boudin balls stuffed with pepper jack cheese, breaded, and fried to a golden perfection.
Filthy Fries
Crispy fries smothered with roast beef debris and a blend of melted cheeses and topped with green onions.
CRAWFISH FRIES
BAYOU DEVILED EGGS
OYSTERS
Oyster on the 1/2 shell
Raw oysters served with lemon and hot sauce, served on ice.
Wicked oysters(Rockerfella)
Oysters charbroiled to perfection, topped with spinach dip, covered in crawfish, and shrimp topped with a rich butter sauce. Garnished with lemon
Chargrilled oysters
Oysters chargrilled in a garlic butter sauce, and a blend of seasoning and spices and cheeses.
SOUPS/SALADS
Seafood gumbo
An aromatic thick stew like soup with many different seasonings and spices, and indulged with shrimp, crab meat, blue crabs, smoked sausage and smoked meat. Served over white rice with a grill cheese on the side.
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
An aromatic thick stew like soup with many different seasonings and spices, and indulged with chicken, smoked sausage and smoked meat. Served over white rice with a grill cheese on the side.
Crawfish Etoufee
This classic Louisiana stew is made with shrimp, the Holy Trinity of onion, celery, and green pepper, and a simple roux to thicken it up. Served over rice for a true Cajun meal topped with a crispy piece of fried catfish.
Yakamein
The soup consists of stewed beef, chicken & shrimp in beef-based broth served on top of noodles and garnished with half a hard-boiled egg and chopped green onions.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
A blend of lettuce, grilled or fried shrimp, onions, peppers, and eggs & served with your choice of salad dressing.
Seafood cesar salad
Lettuce, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish topped with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and garnished with green onions. Served with a creole Cesar salad dressing.
Grilled chicken salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken, baby tomatoes, eggs, croutons served with your choice of salad dressing.
Remoulade salad
Lettuce, baby tomatoes, Crawfish, shrimp and crab meat, topped with croutons and remoulade dressing.
Tuna salad
PASTAS
Bayou Pasta
A blend of seasoning and spices, grilled shrimp, crawfish and shrimp smothered in a cheesy Alfredo sauce. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken, spices and herbs smothered in a cheesy Alfredo sauce served with a side salad and garlic bread.
STEAKS
PO-BOYS
Wicked roast beef Po-Boy
Shredded beef roast, smothered in a brown gravy and dressed to perfection. Served with French fries
Fried Oyster Po-Boy
Golden fried oysters on top of a French bread, dressed. Served with French fries.
Fried shrimp Po-Boy
Golden fried shrimp on a French bread, dressed. Served with French fries.
Fried fish Po-Boy
Golden, crispy fried catfish on a French bread, dressed, served with French fries.
1/2 & 1/2 II Po-Boy
1/2 shrimp & 1/2 oyster poboy served with French fries.
Fried crawtails Po-Boy
Crispy golden fried crawfish tails served on a poboy bread, dressed. Served with French fries.
Soft shell crab Po-Boy
Crispy, golden fried soft shell crab on a French bread, dressed, served with French fries.
Ham & cheese Po-Boy
Grilled ham and cheese on a poboy bread, dressed, served with French fries.
Hot sausage Po-Boy
spicy hot sausage patties laid on top of French bread, dressed, served with French fries.
PLATTERS
Fried oyster
Golden fried oysters served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Fried shrimp
Golden fried shrimp served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Catfish
Golden, crispy fried catfish served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Shrimp & Fish
Golden fried shrimp and crispy fried catfish served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Shrimp & oyster
Golden fried shrimp & oysters served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Soft shell crab
2 Golden fried soft shell crabs served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Stuffed shrimp
Golden fried stuffed shrimp served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Crab balls
Golden fried crab balls served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Wicked seafood platter
Golden fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, soft shell crab, and crab balls served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Voodoo seafood platter
1/2 of the wicked platter
Lobster
2 Golden fried lobster tails served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Salmon
2 Golden fried salmon pieces of fish served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.
Chicken wings
Pork chop
BURGERS
1 1/2 lb hamburger
1 lb hamburger Pattie’s on top of French bread, dressed. Served with French fries.
Voodoo burger
2 1 lb beef burgers, dressed, topped with cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Stuffed shrimp burger
1 lb beef burger stuffed with shrimp. Served on a brioche bun served with French fries.
Wicked burger
A 1lb burger stuffed with shrimp, crab meat & crawfish. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Salmón Burger
LOADED FRIES
Cajun ranch fries
French fries smothered in ranch dressing, and Cajun seasoning.
Surf & turf
French fries topped with steak, ranch, and shredded cheese blend with Cajun seasoning.
Voodoo fries
French fries topped with steak, shrimp, crabmeat, & crawfish smothered in ranch, cheese blend and cajun seasoning.
FRY ME SOMETHING MISTER’
NEW ORLEANS FAVES
Shrimp & grits
Cheesy grits, with shrimp and a buttery gravy
Fish & grits
Cheesy grits, a butter sauce topped with a crispy fried piece of catfish.
Red beans & rice
Red beans & rice, paired with 2 pieces of golden fried chicken.
Stuffed bell pepper
2 stuffed bell peppers with 2 sides
Smothered pork chop
A smothered pork chop in a yummy brown gravy served with white rice & 2 sides.
Smothered chicken
Smothered chicken in a yummy brown gravy served with white rice & 2 sides
BOIL ME SOMETHING MISTER’
NOLA
1 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 1 snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 1 Turkey neck, 2 eggs, 2 potatoes, 2 corn.
LAKE PONCHATRAIN
2 blue crabs, 1 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 1 snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 1 Turkey neck, 2 eggs, 2 potatoes, 2 corn.
BOURBON ST
2 snow crab clusters, 1 dungeness crab leg, 3 blue crabs, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 2 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 2 Turkey necks, 2 eggs, 4 potatoes, 2 corn.
CANAL ST
2 snow crab clusters, 2 dungeness crab legs, 4 blue crabs, 1 lb shrimp head off, 2 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 2 lobster tails, 2 Turkey necks, 4 eggs, 4 potatoes, 4 corn
Voodoo special
1 snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 2 eggs, 2 potatoes, 2 corn, 1 Turkey neck
SEAFOOD BY THE POUND
Crawfish
Approximately 12-18 pieces of Boiled crawfish Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage
Snow crab
Snow crab cluster, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage
Shrimp (head off)
Shrimp head off, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage
Blue crab
Approximately 3 pieces of blue crab, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage
Dungeness crab
2 piece of Dungeness crab, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage
Lobster tail
1 6 oz. Lobster tail, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage
BOILED SIDES
SIDES
VOODOO SWEETS & TREATS
Banana pudding funnel cake
Scoop of Banana Pudding with fresh sliced bananas on top of warm funnel cake with Nilla Wafers and Whip Cream
Strawberry cheesecake funnel cake
Strawberries served on top of funnel cake with whipped cream and delicious Cheesecake crumbs with strawberry and sweet cream cheese drizzle.
Fruity pebbles funnel cake
Funnel cake topped with scoop of ice cream, fruity pebbles cereal with strawberry drizzle and sprinkles
OREO & Crème funnel cake
Warm Oreo Cookie Crumbs sprinkled on top with white chocolate, milk chocolate and choice of whip cream
Bread pudding
Bread pudding with praline sauce
Traditional fried Oreos
6 Battered Oreos with powdered sugar
Confetti fried Oreos
6 confetti battered Oreos with powdered sugar
Red velvet fried Oreos
6 red velvet battered Oreos topped with powdered sugar
TAPOUT WEDNESDAY
LOUNGE MENU
HOOKAH
DRINK SPECIAL
THIRSTY THURSDAYS
CRAWFISH SPECIAL
FREAKY FRIDAYZ
SEDUCTIVE SATURDAYS
VIP
SECTION
BELAIRE WHITE
BELAIRE BLACK
BELAIRE BLUE
BELAIRE PINK
TITOS
CIROQ
CROWN ROYAL
JAMESON
D’USSE
HENNESSY
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
PATRON
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
MIXERS CARAFES (2)
DAILY SPECIAL
50 CENT WINGS
TACO TUESDAY
HAPPY HOUR
LUNCH SPECIAL
BAR SPECIALS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy the taste of New Orleans! We have great food, magic in every bite.
2712 Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77082