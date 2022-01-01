Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Seafood & Lounge

2712 Eldridge Parkway

Houston, TX 77082

Popular Items

Bayou Nachos
Crawfish Etoufee
Seafood gumbo

APPETIZERS/SMALL BITES

Seafood Meatballs

$12.00

Beef meatballs stuffed with crawfish tails, crab meat and shrimp served with a spicy marinara sauce.

Crab Balls

$13.00

Crab meat and a blend of spices rolled into a perfect ball and breaded to perfection. Served with spicy Mayo.

Bayou Toast

$12.00

French bread topped with a seafood sauce that includes shrimp, crabmeat and crawfish. Finished off with a blend of cheeses and baked to golden perfection.

Swamp Deviled Eggs

$13.00

A twist on the deviled eggs, these bad boys are made with a creole mustard, and topped with a fried shrimp to top it off.

Bayou Nachos

$12.00

House made tortilla chips topped with crab meat, shrimp, and crawfish smothered in a house made sauce and topped off with a blend of cheese and picó de gallo.

Salmon bites

$12.00

Perfectly portioned salmon pieces, breaded to a golden perfection and served with a spicy remoulade sauce.

Wicked Boudin Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Boudin balls stuffed with pepper jack cheese, breaded, and fried to a golden perfection.

Filthy Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries smothered with roast beef debris and a blend of melted cheeses and topped with green onions.

CRAWFISH FRIES

$12.00

BAYOU DEVILED EGGS

$13.00

OYSTERS

Oyster on the 1/2 shell

$14.00+

Raw oysters served with lemon and hot sauce, served on ice.

Wicked oysters(Rockerfella)

$17.00+

Oysters charbroiled to perfection, topped with spinach dip, covered in crawfish, and shrimp topped with a rich butter sauce. Garnished with lemon

Chargrilled oysters

$16.00+

Oysters chargrilled in a garlic butter sauce, and a blend of seasoning and spices and cheeses.

SOUPS/SALADS

Seafood gumbo

$14.00

An aromatic thick stew like soup with many different seasonings and spices, and indulged with shrimp, crab meat, blue crabs, smoked sausage and smoked meat. Served over white rice with a grill cheese on the side.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$11.00

An aromatic thick stew like soup with many different seasonings and spices, and indulged with chicken, smoked sausage and smoked meat. Served over white rice with a grill cheese on the side.

Crawfish Etoufee

$18.00

This classic Louisiana stew is made with shrimp, the Holy Trinity of onion, celery, and green pepper, and a simple roux to thicken it up. Served over rice for a true Cajun meal topped with a crispy piece of fried catfish.

Yakamein

$15.00

The soup consists of stewed beef, chicken & shrimp in beef-based broth served on top of noodles and garnished with half a hard-boiled egg and chopped green onions.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

A blend of lettuce, grilled or fried shrimp, onions, peppers, and eggs & served with your choice of salad dressing.

Seafood cesar salad

$21.00

Lettuce, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish topped with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and garnished with green onions. Served with a creole Cesar salad dressing.

Grilled chicken salad

$12.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken, baby tomatoes, eggs, croutons served with your choice of salad dressing.

Remoulade salad

$20.00

Lettuce, baby tomatoes, Crawfish, shrimp and crab meat, topped with croutons and remoulade dressing.

Tuna salad

$12.00

PASTAS

Bayou Pasta

$24.00

A blend of seasoning and spices, grilled shrimp, crawfish and shrimp smothered in a cheesy Alfredo sauce. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Grilled chicken, spices and herbs smothered in a cheesy Alfredo sauce served with a side salad and garlic bread.

STEAKS

Ribeye 12 oz.

$28.00

A well marinated 12 oz. ribeye served with 3 sides.

Surf & Turf

$35.00

A 12 oz. Well marinated ribeye with a bed of grilled shrimp served with 2 sides.

PO-BOYS

Wicked roast beef Po-Boy

$14.00

Shredded beef roast, smothered in a brown gravy and dressed to perfection. Served with French fries

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$23.00

Golden fried oysters on top of a French bread, dressed. Served with French fries.

Fried shrimp Po-Boy

$15.00

Golden fried shrimp on a French bread, dressed. Served with French fries.

Fried fish Po-Boy

$13.00

Golden, crispy fried catfish on a French bread, dressed, served with French fries.

1/2 & 1/2 II Po-Boy

$23.00

1/2 shrimp & 1/2 oyster poboy served with French fries.

Fried crawtails Po-Boy

$22.00

Crispy golden fried crawfish tails served on a poboy bread, dressed. Served with French fries.

Soft shell crab Po-Boy

$20.00

Crispy, golden fried soft shell crab on a French bread, dressed, served with French fries.

Ham & cheese Po-Boy

$11.00

Grilled ham and cheese on a poboy bread, dressed, served with French fries.

Hot sausage Po-Boy

$12.00

spicy hot sausage patties laid on top of French bread, dressed, served with French fries.

PLATTERS

Fried oyster

$20.00

Golden fried oysters served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Fried shrimp

$16.00

Golden fried shrimp served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Catfish

$14.00

Golden, crispy fried catfish served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Shrimp & Fish

$20.00

Golden fried shrimp and crispy fried catfish served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Shrimp & oyster

$24.00

Golden fried shrimp & oysters served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Soft shell crab

$25.00

2 Golden fried soft shell crabs served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Stuffed shrimp

$22.00

Golden fried stuffed shrimp served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Crab balls

$20.00

Golden fried crab balls served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Wicked seafood platter

$75.00

Golden fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, soft shell crab, and crab balls served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Voodoo seafood platter

$35.00

1/2 of the wicked platter

Lobster

$26.00

2 Golden fried lobster tails served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Salmon

$22.00

2 Golden fried salmon pieces of fish served with 2 sides and a garlic bread.

Chicken wings

$11.00

Pork chop

$11.00

BURGERS

1 1/2 lb hamburger

$15.00

1 lb hamburger Pattie’s on top of French bread, dressed. Served with French fries.

Voodoo burger

$22.00

2 1 lb beef burgers, dressed, topped with cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Stuffed shrimp burger

$18.00

1 lb beef burger stuffed with shrimp. Served on a brioche bun served with French fries.

Wicked burger

$17.00

A 1lb burger stuffed with shrimp, crab meat & crawfish. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.

Salmón Burger

$14.00

LOADED FRIES

Cajun ranch fries

$8.00

French fries smothered in ranch dressing, and Cajun seasoning.

Surf & turf

$13.00

French fries topped with steak, ranch, and shredded cheese blend with Cajun seasoning.

Voodoo fries

$18.00

French fries topped with steak, shrimp, crabmeat, & crawfish smothered in ranch, cheese blend and cajun seasoning.

FRY ME SOMETHING MISTER’

1/2 fried chicken

$13.00

1/2 fried chicken fried to a golden perfection served with 2 sides.

Pork chops

$12.00

2 golden fried pork chops served with 2 sides

Turkey wings

$12.00

2 golden fried Turkey wings served with 2 sides

Fried Ribs

$13.00

NEW ORLEANS FAVES

Shrimp & grits

$16.00

Cheesy grits, with shrimp and a buttery gravy

Fish & grits

$14.00

Cheesy grits, a butter sauce topped with a crispy fried piece of catfish.

Red beans & rice

$15.00

Red beans & rice, paired with 2 pieces of golden fried chicken.

Stuffed bell pepper

$15.00

2 stuffed bell peppers with 2 sides

Smothered pork chop

$13.00

A smothered pork chop in a yummy brown gravy served with white rice & 2 sides.

Smothered chicken

$13.00

Smothered chicken in a yummy brown gravy served with white rice & 2 sides

BOIL ME SOMETHING MISTER’

NOLA

$50.00

1 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 1 snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 1 Turkey neck, 2 eggs, 2 potatoes, 2 corn.

LAKE PONCHATRAIN

$65.00

2 blue crabs, 1 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 1 snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 1 Turkey neck, 2 eggs, 2 potatoes, 2 corn.

BOURBON ST

$120.00

2 snow crab clusters, 1 dungeness crab leg, 3 blue crabs, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 2 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 2 Turkey necks, 2 eggs, 4 potatoes, 2 corn.

CANAL ST

$190.00

2 snow crab clusters, 2 dungeness crab legs, 4 blue crabs, 1 lb shrimp head off, 2 lb crawfish, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 2 lobster tails, 2 Turkey necks, 4 eggs, 4 potatoes, 4 corn

Voodoo special

$39.00

1 snow crab cluster, 1/2 lb shrimp head off, 1/2 lb smoked sausage, 2 eggs, 2 potatoes, 2 corn, 1 Turkey neck

SEAFOOD BY THE POUND

Crawfish

$15.99Out of stock

Approximately 12-18 pieces of Boiled crawfish Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage

Snow crab

$25.99

Snow crab cluster, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage

Shrimp (head off)

$14.99

Shrimp head off, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage

Blue crab

$19.99

Approximately 3 pieces of blue crab, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage

Dungeness crab

$28.99

2 piece of Dungeness crab, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage

Lobster tail

$21.00

1 6 oz. Lobster tail, Comes with 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 egg, 1 sausage

BOILED SIDES

Corn

$2.00

3 pieces

Red potatoes

$2.00

4 pieces

Smoked sausage

$2.00

Turkey neck

$3.00

Boiled egg

$0.80

SIDES

French fries

$4.00

Smothered cabbage

$4.00

Corn

$2.00

Garlic mashed potatoes

$4.00

Potato salad

$3.00

Mac & cheese

$4.00

Red beans

$4.00

VOODOO SWEETS & TREATS

Banana pudding funnel cake

$8.00

Scoop of Banana Pudding with fresh sliced bananas on top of warm funnel cake with Nilla Wafers and Whip Cream

Strawberry cheesecake funnel cake

$8.00

Strawberries served on top of funnel cake with whipped cream and delicious Cheesecake crumbs with strawberry and sweet cream cheese drizzle.

Fruity pebbles funnel cake

$8.00

Funnel cake topped with scoop of ice cream, fruity pebbles cereal with strawberry drizzle and sprinkles

OREO & Crème funnel cake

$8.00

Warm Oreo Cookie Crumbs sprinkled on top with white chocolate, milk chocolate and choice of whip cream

Bread pudding

$8.00

Bread pudding with praline sauce

Traditional fried Oreos

$7.00

6 Battered Oreos with powdered sugar

Confetti fried Oreos

$7.55

6 confetti battered Oreos with powdered sugar

Red velvet fried Oreos

$7.55

6 red velvet battered Oreos topped with powdered sugar

TAPOUT WEDNESDAY

TAPOUT SEAFOOD

$45.00

TAPOUT DAIQUIRIS

$20.00

TAPOUT LIQUOR

$25.00

0.55 CENT WINGS

$0.55

1.25 OYSTER

$1.25

TAPOUT APPETIZER

$20.00

LOUNGE MENU

SALMON BITES

$14.00

CRAWFISH FRIES

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

CATFISH

$13.00

OYSTER PLATE

$17.00

SHRIMP PLATE

$14.00

FRIED PORKCHOP

$12.00

BURGER

$12.00

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$26.00

GRILLED PORKCHOP

$12.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00

BBQ WINGS

$13.00

LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$13.00

HOOKAH

HOOKAH

$35.00

DRINK SPECIAL

SHOT

$8.00

VOODOO LEMONADE

$4.00

VOODOO PUNCH

$4.00

THIRSTY THURSDAYS

$4 SHOTS

$4.00

$5 DAIQUIRIS

$5.00

VOODOO PUNCH

$6.00

WICKED LEMONADE

$6.00

$2 BEER

$2.00

ENTANGLEMENT PUNCH

$6.00

STARBURST DAIQUIRI

$6.00

CRAWFISH SPECIAL

1 LB CRAWFISH

$5.00

5 LB CRAWFISH SPECIAL

$28.00

5 LB CRAWFISH, 1 CORN, 1 POTATOE, 1 EGG, 1 SAUSAGE

FREAKY FRIDAYZ

$7 DAIQUIRIS

$7.00

$5 VOODOO PUNCH

$5.00

$5 VODKA SHOTS

$5.00

$6 COGNAC SHOTS

$6.00

$6 WHISKEY SHOTS

$6.00

$6 TEQUILA SHOTS

$6.00

$9 CASAMIGOS SHOTS

$9.00

ANGRY MIMOSA

$8.00

SEDUCTIVE SATURDAYS

VIP SECTION

$200.00

HOUSE PUNCH

$4.00

DAIQUIRIS

$5.00

BOOTH

$65.00

BOOTH SEAT FOR 1

$15.00

ENTRY

$10.00

VIP

SECTION

$250.00

BELAIRE WHITE

$125.00

BELAIRE BLACK

$125.00

BELAIRE BLUE

$175.00

BELAIRE PINK

$125.00

TITOS

$200.00

CIROQ

$200.00

CROWN ROYAL

$200.00

JAMESON

$200.00

D’USSE

$250.00

HENNESSY

$275.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$150.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$200.00

PATRON

$250.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$200.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$250.00

MIXERS CARAFES (2)

$15.00

DAILY SPECIAL

BELL PEPPER PLATE

$15.00

50 CENT WINGS

50 CENT WINGS

$0.50

TACO TUESDAY

Bayou nachos

$12.00

Beef tacos

$11.00

Shrimp tacos

$14.00

Chicken tacos

$11.00

Crawfish tacos

$16.00

Catfish tacos

$13.00

Seafood Trío tacos

$18.00

Margarita carafe

$25.00

Margarita

$6.00

Strawberry margarita

$7.00

Peach margarita

$7.00

HAPPY HOUR

CHARGRILLED OYSTER

$1.25

Raw oyster

$1.00

$5 DAIQUIRI

$5.00

$5 CIROQ SHOT

$5.00

$6 HENNESSY SHOT

$6.00

$8 CROWN SHOT

$8.00

$8 D’USSE SHOT

$8.00

$5 BEER

$5.00

BEER BUCKET

$20.00

CHILDREN MENU

CATFISH NUGGETS

$8.99

SALMON BITES

$9.99

CHEESE BURGER

$8.99

SHRIMP PLATE

$9.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

YAKAMEIN

$15.00

SPECIALS

BOTTLE BEER

$2.00

$5 Daiquiris

$5.00

SPECIALS

65 CENT WINGS

$0.65

$5 DAIQUIRI

$5.00

$3 BEER

$3.00

$7 APPITIZER

$7.00

PO-BOY & GUMBO SPECIAL

$15.00

BAR SPECIALS

$1 FIREBALL SHOT

$1.00

$3 MARGARITAS

$3.00

$5 DAIQUIRI

$5.00

$7 CROWN SHOT

$7.00

$7 TITOS SHOT

$7.00

$7 JAMESON SHOT

$7.00

$8 CASAMIGOS SHOT

$8.00

$8 HENNY SHOT

$8.00

$8 DUSSÈ SHOT

$8.00

$10 DON JULIO SHOT

$10.00

$6 TUBE SHOT

$6.00

$6 SYRINGE JELLO SHOT

$6.00

ENTRY FEE

COMEDY SHOW ENTRY

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the taste of New Orleans! We have great food, magic in every bite.

Location

2712 Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77082

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

