Chicken

VOODOO WING COMPANY

1,607 Reviews

$$

2059 S College St

Auburn, AL 36832

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$6.99

9 Piece Wings

$9.99

12 Piece Wings

$13.49

24 Piece Wings

$25.89

Single Wing

$1.59

18 PIECE WINGS

$19.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

$4.59

The Original Sandwich

$4.59

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$4.59

Sides & Extras

Fries

$2.99

Slaw

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

TATER TOTS

$2.99

Extra Veggies

$1.79

Fruit Cup

$3.69

Side Ranch

$0.45

Side Blue Cheese

$0.45

Side Honey Mustard

$0.45

Extra Lemon Pepper Sprinkles

$0.75

Banana Pudding

$3.99

LG FRY

$4.99

LG FRIED PICKLE

$5.99

LG TOTS

$5.99

Chips

$1.29

ADD CHEESE AND BACON

$2.49

ADD CHEESE ONLY

$1.49Out of stock

ADD BACON ONLY

$1.49Out of stock

Side The Bomb Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Hot Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Spicy PB&J

$0.75

Side Honey Hot

$0.75

Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Side Medium Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Mild Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side BBQ Wing Flavor

$0.75

Extra Wet

$0.30

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99
PEANUT CUP DESSERT

PEANUT CUP DESSERT

$3.69

Regular Drink

Reg Pepsi

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Reg Gatorade

$2.39

Reg MT Dew

$2.39

Reg Sierra Mist

$2.39

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.39

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.39

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Reg Half & Half Tea

$2.39

Reg Lemonade

$2.39

Reg Strawberry Lemonade

$2.39

Reg Blackberry Lemonade

$2.39

Reg Fruit Punch

$2.39

Reg Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Large Drink

Lg Pepsi

$2.69

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Lg Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Lg Gatorade

$2.69

Lg Mt Dew

$2.69

Lg Diet Dr Pepper

$2.69

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.69

Lg Sierra Mist

$2.69

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.69

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.69Out of stock

Lg Half & Half Tea

$2.69

Lg Lemonade

$2.69

Lg Blackberry Lemonade

$2.69

Lg Strawberry Lemonade

$2.69

Lg Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Water / Ice

Bottled Water

$2.09

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.40

REG. Cup of Water

$0.25

Large Cup of Water

$0.40

24 WINGS

24 PC WINGS

$25.89

24 CT 12x12 Split

$25.89

24 CT 8x8x8

$25.89

24 CT 8x16 Split

$25.89

48 Piece Wings

48 Wings

$49.99

48 CT 24x24 Split

$49.99

48 CT 16x16x16

$49.99

48 CT 12x12x12x12

$49.99

48 CT 12x12x24

$49.99

75 Piece Wings

75 Wings

$69.99

75 CT 38x37 Split

$69.99

75 CT 50x25 Split

$69.99

75 CT 25x25x25

$69.99

100 Piece Wings

All 100 Wings

$99.99

100 CT Wings 50x50 Split

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x25x25x25

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x75 Split

$99.99

Large Sides

Bowl Potato Salad/ APPROX 10 SERVINGS

$27.99

Lg Extra Celery/36 pc/4 dipping sauces

$6.00

Bowl Banana Pudding

$22.99

Half Pan of Fries

$13.99

Full Pan of Fries

$27.99

Half Pan of Tots

$14.99

Full Pan of Tots

$27.99

Gallon Beverage

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Half n' Half

$4.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A LITTLE MAGIC. A LOT OF FLAVOR.

Website

Location

2059 S College St, Auburn, AL 36832

Directions

