Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Voodoo Wing Company - Mobile

review star

No reviews yet

5713 Old Shell Road

Mobile, AL 36608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Piece Wings
9 Piece Wings
Fries

Wings

1 Wing

$1.39

6 Piece Wings

$6.99

Choose from our Traditional bone in wings or our hand cut and hand breaded boneless wings. Always cooked to order.

9 Piece Wings

$9.99

12 Piece Wings

$13.49

18 Piece Wings

$19.99

24 Piece Wings

$25.89

PIG WINGS

Tender smoked pork shank meat on a single bone.

3/4oz Pig Wings

$7.49Out of stock

5 pieces of Tender smoked pork shank meat on a single bone.

4/4oz Pig Wings

$11.49Out of stock

6/4oz Pig Wings

$17.49Out of stock

12/4oz Pig Wings

$36.49Out of stock

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$4.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun. Make it a combo and get a side and a drink for and additional $3.19

The Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.

Sides & Extras

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Hand breaded crunchy kosher dill slices. Add your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or blue cheese to complete.

Potato Salad

$3.99

Our loaded potato salad is a mayonnaise and sour cream base, with bacon, cheese.

TOTS

$2.99

Slaw

$3.99

Traditional creamy cole slaw. Green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots.

Fried Okra

$4.99Out of stock
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

$3.99Out of stock

Made in house, a creamy mix of cheddar and Jack cheese, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce. Our mac and cheese has just the right buffalo kick for a wing joint.

Extra Veggies

$1.49

Extra carrots and celery or just choose one or the other. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

CHIPS

$1.29

Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Choose your favorite flavor.

Side Ranch

$0.45

Side Blue Cheese

$0.45

Side Honey Mustard

$0.45

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!

ADD BACON AND CHEESE

$2.49

Bacon And Cheese Lg Order

$4.99

Marinara

$0.99

Add Cheese

$1.49

Side The Bomb Wing Flavor

$0.75Out of stock

Our Hottest sauce, we take our Voodoo Sauce and kick it up with Ghost Pepper and Scorpian Peppers. It will make you sweat!

Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor

$0.75

Sweet Mango takes a walk on the wild side teaming with Habanero. Starts out sweet then gets spicy on the back side.

Side Hot Wing Flavor

$0.75

Traditional Buffalo sauce with the extra heat to let you know it is "hot"!

Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor

$0.75

Soy sauce base, Sriracha for heat, a little sweetness to round it all out.

Side Of Jamican Jerk

$0.75

Side of Spicy PB & Jelly

$0.75Out of stock

Side Medium Wing Flavor

$0.75

Traditional Buffalo sauce, hot but not too hot. Just Medium.

Side Mild Wing Flavor

$0.75

Traditional buffalo sauce with flavor and very little heat.

Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor

$0.75

That sweet Asian sauce that has the red chili flakes for a little spice.

Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

$0.75

A wet sauce of tangy lemon, black pepper, in a buttery base with just a touch of sweet.

Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor

$0.75

Garlicky goodness with Parmesan Cheese, butter base sauce. Keeps the Vampires away as a bonus!

Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor

$0.75

A sweet treiyaki glaze with sesame seeds.

Side BBQ Wing Flavor

$0.75

Our BBQ is sweeter, not hickory, not honey, just good southern BBQ sauce.

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Ranch gets an upgrade with Blacken Cajun Seasoning. Not too hot but just spicy enough to remind you of a day trip to NOLA.

Side Of Honey Hot

$0.75Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.

KIDS MEAL

BONELESS AND TOTS

$4.99

4 Boneless Wings, tots, and a kid size drink. Choose a dipping sauce ranch, bbq or honey mustard

CORN PUPS AND TOTS

$4.99Out of stock

4 kids sized corn dogs "pups", tots, and a kids sized drink. Choose a dipping sauce of honey mustard, ranch or bbq.

24 Piece Wings

24 Wings

$25.89

24 CT 12x12 Split

$25.89

24 CT 8x8x8

$25.89

48 Piece Wings

48 Wings

$49.99

48 CT 24x24 Split

$49.99

48 CT 16x16x16

$49.99

48 CT 12x12x12x12

$49.99

75 Piece Wings

75 Wings

$76.99

100 Piece Wings

All 100 Wings

$99.99

100 CT Wings 50x50 Split

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x25x25x25

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x75 Split

$99.99

Large Sides

LARGE FRY

$5.99

LARGE PICKLE

$5.99

TRAY OF FRIES

$30.99

LARGE TRAY OF TOTS

$30.99

LARGE TOTS

$5.99

Black Bowl LARGE POTATO SALAD 8 People

$27.99

LARGE COLE SLAW

$24.99Out of stock

Big Pan Bananna Pudding (30-40 People)

$79.99Out of stock

1\2 Pan Banana Pudding (20-25 People)

$42.99

Bowl Banana Pudding (8/10 People)

$18.99Out of stock

Gallon Beverage

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99Out of stock

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99Out of stock

Gallon Half n' Half

$4.99Out of stock

Blackberry Lemonade Gallon

$8.99Out of stock

Gallon Blackberr Lemonade

$7.99Out of stock

Gallon Strawberry Lemonade

$7.99Out of stock

Gallon Lemonade

$7.99Out of stock

Regular Drink

Reg FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.39

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Mountain Dew

$2.39

Reg Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Reg Fruit Punch

$2.39

Reg Half & Half Tea

$2.39

Reg Lemonade

$2.39

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Mt. Dew

$2.39

Reg Mist Twst

$2.39

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.39

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.39

REG Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Reg Gatorade

$2.39

Reg Strawberry Lemonade

$2.39

Large Drink

Lg Fountain Drink

$2.79

Lg Pepsi

$2.79

Lg Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Lg Diet Mountain Dew

$2.79

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Lg Mt Dew

$2.79

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.79

Lg Mist Twst

$2.79

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Half & Half Tea

$2.79

Lg Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Lg Lemonade

$2.79

Lg Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Reg Water / Ice

Bottled Water

$2.09

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.40

Water Cup

$0.25

Lg Water

$0.40

KIDS CUP

FOUNTAIN

$1.29

LEMONADE

$1.29

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$1.29

SIERRA MIST

$1.29

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.29

SWEET TEA

$1.29

UNSWEET TEA

$1.29

PEPSI

$1.29

DIET PEPSI

$1.29

DR PEPPER

$1.29

MT DEW

$1.29

DIET MT DEW

$1.29

GATORADE

$1.29

Limited Time Only

Mountain VooDew

Mountain VooDew

$2.29

Back by popular demand for the second year in a row, MTN DEW VOO-DEW® is here with an all new mystery! This limited-time unidentified new flavor will leave you screaming for an answer to what the flavor could be. Pick one up, and share your flavor guesses on social using #MTNDEWVOODEW.

RED BULL

REGULAR

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Red Bull Yellow

$2.99

Red Bull White

$2.99

Red Bull Blue

$2.99Out of stock

Watermelon

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A little magic and a lot of Flavor!

Website

Location

5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36608

Directions

Gallery
Voodoo Wing Company image
Voodoo Wing Company image
Voodoo Wing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
3201 Airport BLVD Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Wemo's Wings
orange starNo Reviews
312-B Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Wemo's Wings Truck
orange starNo Reviews
312 B Schillinger Rd South Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mobile

Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
The Royal Scam - 72 S Royal St
orange star4.4 • 1,650
72 S Royal St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Serda's Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 1,408
3 S ROYAL ST MOBILE, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Ruth's Chris Steak House
orange star4.5 • 1,234
2058 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Mobile
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
orange star4.5 • 1,013
102 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mobile
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston