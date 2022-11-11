Chicken
VooDoo Wing Co - Cheyenne
1,689 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A LITTLE MAGIC. A LOT OF FLAVOR.
Location
6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
No Reviews
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant
Wing & Go - Las Vegas - 4501 PARADISE RD
No Reviews
4501 PARADISE RD LAS VEGAS, NV 89169
View restaurant
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Southern Highlands
4.5 • 302
10650 Southern Highlands Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig
4.7 • 3,411
7130 W. Craig Rd Las Vegas, NV 89129
View restaurant