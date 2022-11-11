Restaurant header imageView gallery
VooDoo Wing Co - Cheyenne

1,689 Reviews

$

6728 W Cheyenne Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Popular Items

12 Piece Wings
6 Piece Wings
9 Piece Wings

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$6.99

9 Piece Wings

$9.99

12 Piece Wings

$13.49

18 Piece Wings

$19.99

24 Piece Wings

$25.89

Sandwiches

Our hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, choose between Original or Buffalo, Either way, you will choose a winner.

Buffalo Sandwich

$4.99

Our Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Filet on a sweet Hawaiian bun dipped in our Medium Buffalo Sauce, includes pickles, pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Original Sandwich

$4.99

Our Hand-breaded Chicken Breast Filet on a sweet Hawaiian bun. includes pickles, pepper jack cheese, and our special cajun ranch dressing,

Sides & Extras

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99
Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Slaw

$2.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

Extra Veggies

$1.79

LG FRY

$5.89

LG TOTS

$5.89

LG PICKLE

$6.89

LG X VEGGIE

$3.49

CHIPS

$1.29

Cup of Cheese Sauce

$1.59

Side The Bomb Wing Flavor

$1.50

Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Hot Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Medium Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side of Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Side Alabama Swamp Juice

$0.75

Side Mild Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side BBQ Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Side Spicy PB&J

$0.75

Ranch

$0.45

Blue Cheese

$0.45

Honey Mustard

$0.45

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD SCOOP

$4.59Out of stock

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$4.59Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.69

Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!

Peanut Butter Cup Dessert

Peanut Butter Cup Dessert

$3.69

Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.

Softserve Cup (4oz)

$2.49

Ice Cream Cone

$2.49

24 Piece Wings

24 Wings

$25.89

Your Choice of 24 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 3 Wing Flavors. 2 Flavors split 12/12 3 Flavors split 8/8/8

48 Piece Wings

Choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings. Choose up to 4 different wing flavors divided in groups of 12 per flavor choice.

48 Wings

$49.99

Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices. 2 Flavors 24 of each 4 Flavors 12 of each 3 Flavors 16 of each

75 Piece Wings

Choice of 75 Traditional or Boneless wings include up to 3 wing flavor choices. Flavors are divided in groups of 25. Two Flavors will be divided 38/37 split.

75 Wings

$76.99

75 CT 50x25 Split

$76.99

100 Piece Wings

All 100 Wings

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x25x25x25

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x75 Split

$99.99

100 Wings

$99.99

Large Sides

HALF PAN BANANA PUDDING/APPROX 20 SERVINGS

$42.99Out of stock

FULL PAN BANANA PUDDING/APPROX 40 SERVINGS

$79.99Out of stock

BOWL BANANA PUDDING/ APPROX 10 SERVINGS

$22.99Out of stock

HALF PAN OF FRIES

$14.99

FULL PAN OF FRIES

$27.99

HALF PAN TOTS

$14.99

FULL PAN OF TOTS

$27.99

Regular Drink

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Reg Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Reg Lemonade

$2.39

Reg Mt. Dew

$2.39

Reg Fruit Punch

$2.39

Reg Mist Twst

$2.39

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.39

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Reg Half & Half Tea

$2.39

Reg Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Water Cup

$0.25

Bottled Water

$2.09

A&W Root Beer

$2.09

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.09

Water/Cup Of Ice

Bottled Water

$2.09

Regular Cup Ice

$0.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.40

Specialty Drinks

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.09

A&W Root Beer

$2.09

MAKE DRINK LARGE

MAKE DRINK LARGE

$0.30

RED BULL

RED BULL 8.4 OZ

$2.89
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A LITTLE MAGIC. A LOT OF FLAVOR.

Website

Location

6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Directions

