Chicken

Voodoo Wing Company

210 Reviews

$$

1306 University Blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Popular Items

12 Piece Wings
9 Piece Wings
LARGE FRY

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$6.99

9 Piece Wings

$9.99

12 Piece Wings

$13.49

24 Piece Wings

$25.99

1 Wing

$1.39

18 Piece Wings

$19.99

Sides & Extras

Fries

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Slaw

$2.99

Extra Veggies

$1.79

Side Ranch

$0.45

Side Blue Cheese

$0.45

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Side Honey Mustard

$0.45

Side The Bomb Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Hot Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Medium Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Mild Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor

$0.75

Side BBQ Wing Flavor

$0.75

Extra Wet

$0.30

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Side Spicy PB&J

$0.75

Side of Alabama Swamp Juice

$0.75

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

$4.59

The Original Sandwich

$4.59

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99

$3.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

24 Piece Wings

24 Wings

$25.89

24 CT 12x12 Split

$25.89

24 CT 8x16 Split

$25.89

24 CT 8x8x8

$25.89

48 Piece Wings

48 Wings

$49.99

48 CT 24x24 Split

$49.99

48 CT 16x16x16

$49.99

48 CT 12x12x24

$49.99

48 CT 12x12x12x12

$49.99

75 Piece Wings

75 Wings

$76.99

75 CT 38x37 Split

$76.99

75 CT 50x25 Split

$76.99

75 CT 25x25x25

$76.99

75 CT 19x19x19x18

$76.99

100 Piece Wings

All 100 Wings

$99.99

100 CT Wings 50x50 Split

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x25x25x25

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x75 Split

$99.99

Large Sides

LARGE FRY

$5.99

LARGE PICKLE

$5.99

TRAY OF FRIES

$30.99

FULL PAN BANANA PUDDING

$79.89

FULL PAN TO FEED APPROX 50 SERVINGS OF OUR SCRATCH MADE BANANA PUDDING

HALF PAN BANANA PUDDING

$42.99

Gallon Beverage

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Half n' Half

$5.99

SANDWICH COMBO SPECIAL

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$5.99

REGULAR SANDWICH

$5.99

Regular Drink

Reg Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Reg Pepsi

$2.29

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Reg Diet Mt.Dew

$2.29

Reg Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Reg Fruit Punch

$2.29

Reg Half & Half Tea

$2.29

Reg Lemonade

$2.29

Reg Mt. Dew

$2.29

Reg Mist Twst

$2.29

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.29

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Large Drink

Lg Pepsi

$2.59

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Lg Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Lg Diet Mt. Dew

$2.59

Lg Lemonade

$2.59

Lg Mt Dew

$2.59

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.59

Lg Mist Twst

$2.59

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.59

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Lg Half & Half Tea

$2.59

Lg Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Reg Water / Ice

Bottled Water

$2.09

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.40

RED BULL

REGULAR

$2.99

LTE

$2.99

SUGAR FREE

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Little Magic and a Lot of Flavor, Specializing in both Traditional and Boneless wings.

Location

1306 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Directions

Gallery
Voodoo Wing Company image
Voodoo Wing Company image
Voodoo Wing Company image
Voodoo Wing Company image

