Voodoo Wings Florence

review star

No reviews yet

310 cypress mill rd

Florence, AL 35630

310 cypress mill rd
Florence, AL 35630

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

Wings

1 Wing

$1.39

6 Piece Wings

$6.99

Choose from our Traditional bone in wings or our hand cut and hand breaded boneless wings. Always cooked to order.

9 Piece Wings

$9.99

12 Piece Wings

$13.49

24 Piece Wings

$25.89

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$5.79Out of stock

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun. Make it a combo and get a side and a drink for and additional $3.19

The Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.

Sides & Extras

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Hand breaded crunchy kosher dill slices. Add your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or blue cheese to complete.

Potato Salad

$3.99

Our loaded potato salad is a mayonnaise and sour cream base, with bacon, cheese.

TOTS

$2.99

Slaw

$2.99

Traditional creamy cole slaw. Green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots.

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

$3.99

Made in house, a creamy mix of cheddar and Jack cheese, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce. Our mac and cheese has just the right buffalo kick for a wing joint.

Extra Veggies

$1.49

Extra carrots and celery or just choose one or the other. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Ranch

$0.45

Side Blue Cheese

$0.45

Side Honey Mustard

$0.45

Cheese Only

$1.49

Side The Bomb Wing Flavor

$1.00

Our Hottest sauce, we take our Voodoo Sauce and kick it up with Ghost Pepper and Scorpian Peppers. It will make you sweat!

Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor

$1.00

Sweet Mango takes a walk on the wild side teaming with Habanero. Starts out sweet then gets spicy on the back side.

Side Hot Wing Flavor

$1.00

Traditional Buffalo sauce with the extra heat to let you know it is "hot"!

Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor

$1.00

Soy sauce base, Sriracha for heat, a little sweetness to round it all out.

Side of Spicy PB & Jelly

$1.00

Side Medium Wing Flavor

$1.00

Traditional Buffalo sauce, hot but not too hot. Just Medium.

Side Mild Wing Flavor

$1.00

Traditional buffalo sauce with flavor and very little heat.

Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor

$1.00

That sweet Asian sauce that has the red chili flakes for a little spice.

Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

$1.00

A wet sauce of tangy lemon, black pepper, in a buttery base with just a touch of sweet.

Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor

$1.00

Garlicky goodness with Parmesan Cheese, butter base sauce. Keeps the Vampires away as a bonus!

Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor

$1.00

A sweet treiyaki glaze with sesame seeds.

Side BBQ Wing Flavor

$1.00

Our BBQ is sweeter, not hickory, not honey, just good southern BBQ sauce.

Side Cajun Ranch

$1.00

Ranch gets an upgrade with Blacken Cajun Seasoning. Not too hot but just spicy enough to remind you of a day trip to NOLA.

Side Of Jamican Jerk

$1.00

Side Of Hot Honey

$1.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.

KIDS MEAL

BONELESS AND TOTS

$4.99

4 Boneless Wings, tots, and a kid size drink. Choose a dipping sauce ranch, bbq or honey mustard

LARGE ORDER

24 Piece Wings

24 Wings

$25.89

24 CT 12x12 Split

$25.89

24 CT 8x8x8

$25.89

48 Piece Wings

48 Wings

$49.99

48 CT 24x24 Split

$49.99

48 CT 16x16x16

$49.99

48 CT 12x12x12x12

$49.99

75 Piece Wings

75 Wings

$76.99

75 CT 38x37 Split

$76.99

75 CT 50x25 Split

$76.99

75 CT 25x25x25

$76.99

100 Piece Wings

All 100 Wings

$99.99

100 CT Wings 50x50 Split

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x25x25x25

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x75 Split

$99.99

Large Sides

LARGE FRY

$5.99

LARGE PICKLE

$5.99

TRAY OF FRIES

$30.99

LARGE TRAY OF TOTS

$30.99

LARGE TOTS

$5.99

Black Bowl LARGE POTATO SALAD 8 People

$27.99

LARGE COLE SLAW

$24.99

Big Pan Bananna Pudding (30-40 People)

$79.99

1\2 Pan Banana Pudding (20-25 People)

$42.99

Bowl Banana Pudding (8/10 People)

$18.99

DRINK

Regular Drink

Reg FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.39

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Mountain Dew

$2.39

Reg Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Reg Fruit Punch

$2.39

Reg Half & Half Tea

$2.39

Reg Lemonade

$2.39

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Mt. Dew

$2.39

Reg Mist Twst

$2.39

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.39

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.39

REG Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Large Drink

Lg Fountain Drink

$2.79

Lg Pepsi

$2.79

Lg Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Lg Diet Mountain Dew

$2.79

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Lg Mt Dew

$2.79

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.79

Lg Mist Twst

$2.79

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Half & Half Tea

$2.79

Lg Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Lg Lemonade

$2.79

Reg Water / Ice

Bottled Water

$2.09Out of stock

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.40

Water Cup

$0.25

Lg Water

$0.40

KIDS CUP

FOUNTAIN

$1.29

LEMONADE

$1.29

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$1.29

SIERRA MIST

$1.29

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.29

SWEET TEA

$1.29

UNSWEET TEA

$1.29

PEPSI

$1.29

DIET PEPSI

$1.29

DR PEPPER

$1.29

MT DEW

$1.29

DIET MT DEW

$1.29

GATORADE

$1.29

Limited time only drinks

Mountain VooDew

Mountain VooDew

$2.29

Back by popular demand for the second year in a row, MTN DEW VOO-DEW® is here with an all new mystery! This limited-time unidentified new flavor will leave you screaming for an answer to what the flavor could be. Pick one up today, and share your flavor guesses on social using #MTNDEWVOODEW. LEARN MORE

RED BULL

REGULAR

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Red Bull Yellow

$2.99

Red Bull White

$2.99

Red Bull Blue

$2.99

Watermelon

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best wings around!

Location

310 cypress mill rd, Florence, AL 35630

Directions

Main pic

