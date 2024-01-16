Voodoo Wing Co Food Truck 1646 Highway 160 W Ste 106
273 Choate Avenue
Riverview, SC 29708
FOOD
Wings
Sides & Extras
- Fries$5.29
Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.
- Potato Salad$5.29
Our loaded potato salad is a mayonnaise and sour cream base, with bacon, cheese.
- TOTS$5.29
- Slaw$4.29
Traditional creamy cole slaw. Green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots.
- Extra Veggies$3.29
Extra carrots and celery or just choose one or the other. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice.
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Chips$3.50
- Side The Bomb Wing Flavor$1.00
Our Hottest sauce, we take our Voodoo Sauce and kick it up with Ghost Pepper and Scorpian Peppers. It will make you sweat!
- Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor$1.00
Sweet Mango takes a walk on the wild side teaming with Habanero. Starts out sweet then gets spicy on the back side.
- Side Hot Wing Flavor$1.00
Traditional Buffalo sauce with the extra heat to let you know it is "hot"!
- Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor$1.00
Soy sauce base, Sriracha for heat, a little sweetness to round it all out.
- Side Of Jamican Jerk$1.00
- Side of Spicy PB & Jelly$1.00
- Side Medium Wing Flavor$1.00
Traditional Buffalo sauce, hot but not too hot. Just Medium.
- Side Mild Wing Flavor$1.00
Traditional buffalo sauce with flavor and very little heat.
- Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor$1.00
That sweet Asian sauce that has the red chili flakes for a little spice.
- Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor$1.00
A wet sauce of tangy lemon, black pepper, in a buttery base with just a touch of sweet.
- Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor$1.00
Garlicky goodness with Parmesan Cheese, butter base sauce. Keeps the Vampires away as a bonus!
- Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor$1.00
A sweet teriyaki glaze with sesame seeds.
- Side BBQ Wing Flavor$1.00
Our BBQ is sweeter, not hickory, not honey, just good southern BBQ sauce.
- Side Cajun Ranch$1.00
Ranch gets an upgrade with Blacken Cajun Seasoning. Not too hot but just spicy enough to remind you of a day trip to NOLA.
- Side Of Honey Hot$1.00
- Side Strawberry Reaper$1.00
- Side of Gold Strike$1.00
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Sandwich$9.29
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun. Make it a combo and get a side and a drink for and additional $3.19
- The Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.29
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.
Dessert
DRINK
Water Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
273 Choate Avenue, Riverview, SC 29708