  • Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL - 3270 Dauphin St
A map showing the location of Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL 3270 Dauphin StView gallery

Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL 3270 Dauphin St

No reviews yet

3270 Dauphin St

Mobile, AL 36606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

9 Piece Wings
6 Piece Wings
12 Piece Wings

Wings

1 Wing

$1.39

6 Piece Wings

$6.99

Choose from our Traditional bone in wings or our hand cut and hand breaded boneless wings. Always cooked to order.

9 Piece Wings

$9.99

12 Piece Wings

$13.49

18 Piece Wings

$19.99

24 Piece Wings

$25.89

Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$4.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun. Make it a combo and get a side and a drink for and additional $3.19

The Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.

Sides & Extras

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Hand breaded crunchy kosher dill slices. Add your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or blue cheese to complete.

Potato Salad

$3.99

Our loaded potato salad is a mayonnaise and sour cream base, with bacon, cheese.

TOTS

$2.99

Slaw

$2.99Out of stock

Traditional creamy cole slaw. Green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots.

Fried Okra

$3.69Out of stock
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

$3.99Out of stock

Made in house, a creamy mix of cheddar and Jack cheese, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce. Our mac and cheese has just the right buffalo kick for a wing joint.

Extra Veggies

$1.49

Extra carrots and celery or just choose one or the other. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99Out of stock

CHIPS

$1.29

Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Choose your favorite flavor.

Side Ranch

$0.45

Side Blue Cheese

$0.45

Side Honey Mustard

$0.45

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!

Side The Bomb Wing Flavor

$0.75Out of stock

Our Hottest sauce, we take our Voodoo Sauce and kick it up with Ghost Pepper and Scorpian Peppers. It will make you sweat!

Side Mango Habanero Wing Flavor

$0.75

Sweet Mango takes a walk on the wild side teaming with Habanero. Starts out sweet then gets spicy on the back side.

Side Hot Wing Flavor

$0.75

Traditional Buffalo sauce with the extra heat to let you know it is "hot"!

Side Voo Doo Wing Flavor

$0.75

Soy sauce base, Sriracha for heat, a little sweetness to round it all out.

Side of Spicy PB & Jelly

$0.75Out of stock

Side Medium Wing Flavor

$0.75

Traditional Buffalo sauce, hot but not too hot. Just Medium.

Side of Alabama Swamp Juice

$0.75

Side Mild Wing Flavor

$0.75

Traditional buffalo sauce with flavor and very little heat.

Side Sweet Heat Wing Flavor

$0.75

That sweet Asian sauce that has the red chili flakes for a little spice.

Side Lemon Pepper Wing Flavor

$0.75

A wet sauce of tangy lemon, black pepper, in a buttery base with just a touch of sweet.

Side Garlic Parmesan Wing Flavor

$0.75

Garlicky goodness with Parmesan Cheese, butter base sauce. Keeps the Vampires away as a bonus!

Side Teriyaki Wing Flavor

$0.75

A sweet treiyaki glaze with sesame seeds.

Side BBQ Wing Flavor

$0.75

Our BBQ is sweeter, not hickory, not honey, just good southern BBQ sauce.

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Ranch gets an upgrade with Blacken Cajun Seasoning. Not too hot but just spicy enough to remind you of a day trip to NOLA.

Side Carolina Gold Wing Flavor

$0.75Out of stock

Side Of Jamican Jerk

$0.75

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.

KIDS MEAL

BONELESS AND TOTS

$4.99

4 Boneless Wings, tots, and a kid size drink. Choose a dipping sauce ranch, bbq or honey mustard

CORN PUPS AND TOTS

$4.99Out of stock

4 kids sized corn dogs "pups", tots, and a kids sized drink. Choose a dipping sauce of honey mustard, ranch or bbq.

24 Piece Wings

24 Wings

$25.89

24 CT 12x12 Split

$25.89

24 CT 8x8x8

$25.89

48 Piece Wings

48 Wings

$49.99

48 CT 24x24 Split

$49.99

48 CT 16x16x16

$49.99

48 CT 12x12x12x12

$49.99

75 Piece Wings

75 Wings

$76.99

75 CT 38x37 Split

$76.99

75 CT 50x25 Split

$76.99

75 CT 25x25x25

$76.99

100 Piece Wings

All 100 Wings

$99.99

100 CT Wings 50x50 Split

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x25x25x25

$99.99

100 CT Wings 25x75 Split

$99.99

Large Sides

LARGE FRY

$5.99

LARGE PICKLE

$5.99

TRAY OF FRIES

$30.99

LARGE TRAY OF TOTS

$30.99Out of stock

LARGE TOTS

$5.99

Black Bowl LARGE POTATO SALAD 8 People

$27.99

LARGE COLE SLAW

$24.99

Big Pan Bananna Pudding (30-40 People)

$79.99

1\2 Pan Banana Pudding (20-25 People)

$42.99

Bowl Banana Pudding (8/10 People)

$18.99

Regular Drink

Reg FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.39

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Diet Mountain Dew

$2.39

Reg Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Reg Fruit Punch

$2.39

Reg Half & Half Tea

$2.39

Reg Lemonade

$2.39

Reg Pepsi

$2.39

Reg Mt. Dew

$2.39

Reg Mist Twst

$2.39

Reg Sweet Tea

$2.39

Reg Unsweet Tea

$2.39

REG Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Reg Gatorade

$2.39

Reg Strawberry Lemonade

$2.39

Large Drink

Lg Fountain Drink

$2.79

Lg Pepsi

$2.79

Lg Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Lg Diet Mountain Dew

$2.79

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Lg Mt Dew

$2.79

Lg Fruit Punch

$2.79

Lg Mist Twst

$2.79

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Lg Half & Half Tea

$2.79

Lg Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Lg Lemonade

$2.79

Lg Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Reg Water / Ice

Bottled Water

$2.09

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.40

Water Cup

$0.25

Lg Water

$0.40

KIDS CUP

FOUNTAIN

$1.29

LEMONADE

$1.29

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$1.29

SIERRA MIST

$1.29

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.29

SWEET TEA

$1.29

UNSWEET TEA

$1.29

PEPSI

$1.29

DIET PEPSI

$1.29

DR PEPPER

$1.29

MT DEW

$1.29

DIET MT DEW

$1.29

GATORADE

$1.29

Limited time only drinks

Mountain VooDew

Mountain VooDew

$2.29

Back by popular demand for the second year in a row, MTN DEW VOO-DEW® is here with an all new mystery! This limited-time unidentified new flavor will leave you screaming for an answer to what the flavor could be. Pick one up today, and share your flavor guesses on social using #MTNDEWVOODEW. LEARN MORE

RED BULL

REGULAR

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Red Bull Yellow

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull White

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull Blue

$2.99Out of stock

Watermelon

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3270 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

