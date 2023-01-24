- Home
Voodoo Brewery - Pittsburgh Pub 337 North Shore Drive
337 North Shore Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Canned Beer To Go
37 Pieces of Flair 4-Pack
37 Pieces of Flair is our Golden Rye IPA brewed with Rye from one of our favorite European Maltsters and hopped 100% with our hand-selected Citra. 7.9% ABV.
Amber Waves 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Amber Waves is our take on an American Amber ale. A well-balanced, coppery Amber body paired with a moderate hop flavor. 5.3% ABV
Beach Gear 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** American Blonde Ale brewed with apricots. Lightly hopped with Mosaic, we designed this beer to be refreshingly crisp, light, and fruity without being overly sweet. We think it is the perfect addition to a day at the beach, on the water, or wherever warm weather may find you! 5.6% ABV
Big Black Voodoo Daddy 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** The name says it all. BBVD is our Big Bad Seasonal Stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12.0% ABV.
Calves Like Diamonds 4-Pack
Imperial IPA dry hopped at over 5lb/bbl of AU Galaxy and US Citra and Sultana. 9.0% ABV
Empty Calories 6-pack 12oz
** Must show valid ID. ** American Light Lager. 4.7% ABV
good vibes 12-pack 12oz
** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV
good vibes 4-Pack 16oz
** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV
good vibes 6-pack 12oz
** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV
Hazy Afternoon 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Hazy Afternoon is our New England Style Pale Ale brewed with lavish amounts of Denali, El Dorado, Azacca and our hand selected Citra and Mosaic Hops. Rich in citrus and tropical fruit notes, this beer was designed to be bright, hoppy and sessionable. So, sit back, relax, and spend the rest of this Hazy Afternoon with us. 5.5% ABV
I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Imperial IPA brewed with 7 C’s, Columbus, and our hand-selected Citra and Simcoe. 8.9% ABV.
ISSA IPA 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** ISSA IPA is our New England style IPA brewed with two varieties of wheat and hopped aggressively with Simcoe and Amarillo. Rich in citrus and tropical fruit notes from a massive dry hop, the wheat additions produce a full body that results in a highly drinkable IPA that is bright and hoppy without being abrasively bitter. 7.8% ABV.
Killapilz 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager. This imperial lager blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV
Lacto-Kooler 4-Pack
** Must have valid ID. ** Sour Berliner Weisse Style with Green. 5.5% ABV
Oh Mama 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with the band Styx. 6.0% ABV.
Space Cadet 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Double IPA brewed with 100% Galaxy Hops. 9.1% ABV
Tranquil Breezes 4-Pack
Tranquil Breezes is our West Coast style American Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana (formerly Denali), and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessional Pale ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple. tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. But don't take our word for it, Michelle, Tamika and Tanya say they can smell it from a mile away. 5.5% ABV
Unrefined 4-Pack
Unrefined (Batch 19): Double NEIPA dry hopped at over 5lb/bbl with US Azacca, El Dorado, Cashmere, and our hand-selected Citra hops from Yakima Chief Hops. 8.1% ABV
Variety Pack 12x16oz cans
** Must show valid ID. ** 12 x 16 oz cans, featuring: 3x 16 oz Hoodoo 3x 16 oz White Magick of the Sun 3x 16 oz Killapilz 3x 16 oz Wynona's Big Brown Ale
Venti 4-Pack
**Must show valid ID.** Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee Co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.
Voodoo Love Child 12oz 4-Pack cans
** Must show valid ID. ** Voodoo Love Child is our unique interpretation of an old-world classic. We take our Belgian Tripel and delicately age it on cherries, raspberries and passion fruit to produce moderately sweet fruit notes on top of our traditional Belgian yeast character. 9.5% ABV
White Magick of the Sun 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend, resulting in a spice-forward interpretation of a time-honored classic. 7.3% ABV.
Wynona's Big Brown Ale 4-Pack
** Must show valid ID. ** Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.
Polar Plunge 4-Pack
**Must show valid ID.** Post Plunge Warmer is our new English-style winter ale. Our take on a Winter Warmer is based on its European roots with a bevy of floor malted English barley varieties that work in harmony to evoke notes of dark fruits, caramel, toffee and molasses. With just enough hop bitterness to round it out and a warming finish from the 9.5% ABV, we think this will be your new go-to during those chilly winter days.
N/A Beverages
Party Starters
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
A Giant House Made Pretzel Served with out House made good vibes beer cheese and Wynona's Big Brown Mustard.
Kimchi Queso Dip
good vibes beer cheese, chorizo (optional), beer braised kimchi, roasted red pepper, avocado, green onion, and fresh cilantro.
Hummus Platter
Voodoo signature roasted red pepper hummus, fresh vegetables, and warm naan bread.
Vootine
Fresh cut fries topped with melted cheese curds and house-made gravy.
Thicc Chix
Colossal drumsticks, lightly breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla, good vibes beer cheese, house smoked pulled pork, good vibes bbq creole salsa, lime sour cream, pickled jalapeño, and fresh cilantro.
Beer Mussels
Pizzas
Big Easy Cheesy
Voodoo’s house made roasted garlic pesto topped with aged cheddar and mozzarella on our signature pizza dough.
North Shore Caprese
House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thin sliced tomato on Voodoo signature crust, topped with lightly dressed field greens and fresh basil.
Peter Pipers Pickle Pepper Pepperoni Pizza
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and banana peppers served on Voodoo signature crust.
VooDill Pickle Pizza
House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles, and Voodoo secret Voo-dill seasoning on Voodoo signature crust.
3 Little Pigs
House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon on Voodoo signature crust.
Greens
Chopped Salad
Field greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, and bacon (optional). Served with your choice of dressing.
Berry Balsamic
Field greens, seasonal fresh berries, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with house made balsamic vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Voodoo signature hummus, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with house made lemon vinaigrette.
Steak Salad
Field greens, tomato, red onion, chimichurri filet tips, mozzarella cheese and of course fresh cut fries. Served with our new creamy horseradish dressing.
Noods
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with crispy friend chicken tossed in house made Buffalo sauce, thick cut bacon, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Smokehouse Mac
Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with good vibes BBQ sauce, and crispy friend onions.
Smokehouse Mac with Pulled Pork
Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with choice of house smoked protein (optional), good vibes BBQ sauce, and crispy friend onions.
Smokehouse Mac with Sous Vide Brisket
Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with choice of house smoked protein (optional), good vibes BBQ sauce, and crispy friend onions.
Burgers
Foodoo Burger
Our brisket and chuck angus burger blend, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our famous bayou sauce on a fresh Mancini spent-grain bun.
Tortilla Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz burger served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains then topped with cheddar cheese, pepper jack, jalapeños, and house fried tortilla strips.
Smokehouse Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with house smoked, sous vide brisket, good vibes BBQ sauce, Oh Mama onions, and cheddar cheese.
Bacon Blue Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with crumbled blue cheese and crispy bacon.
Kimchi Burger
Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with beer braised bacon kimchi.
Quinoa Chickpea Burger
Our fresh daily vegan burger patty topped with roasted red peppers and fresh cucumber, then topped with our house made chimichurri.
Handies
Turkey BLTA
Thinly sliced turkey breast topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and avocado aioli served on toasted sourdough.
Ugly Delicious
Cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bear braised kimchi, and bacon (optional) on Mancini sourdough.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Sous vide brisket, cheddar cheese, and Oh Mama onions on Mancini Sourdough.
Pastrami Reuben
Sliced pastrami, bacon beer braised sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made 1000 island, on Mancini's marbled rye.
Chicky Chicky Bang Bang
Tikka-marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried golden, and served on a grain bun with house tikka slaw, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles, and bang bang sauce.
Not a Philly Cheesesteak
Seared, marinated filet tips, onions, and peppers served on a fresh Mancini roll, then covered in good vibes beer cheese.
Smoked Duck Cuban
Sliced pastrami, bacon beer braised sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made 1000 island, on Mancini's marbled rye.
Entrees
Chimichurri Steak with Truffle Fries
Wagyu filet tips marinated, seared, and topped with our house made chimichurri and served with fresh cut truffle fries topped with parmesan. Comes with a side of our house made roasted garlic pesto aioli for dipping.
Backpack Seared Salmon
Seared salmon served with a quinoa salad.
good vibes Lemon Chicken
good vibes marinated chicken cutlets, seared and topped with our lemon chimichurri, and served with Voodoo brussels and Oh Mama braised onions.
Sides
Finishers
Voodoo Love Child Ice Cream Sammy
Cherry and bitter almond cake vanilla ice cream smashed between white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.
Voodoo Love Child Ice Cream Sammy X2
Cherry and bitter almond cake vanilla ice cream smashed between white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.
Bowl of the Good Stuff
2 huge scoops of Voodoo Love Child ice cream.
Clothing
good vibes Tank Top - Large
good vibes Tank Top - XL
Blue Lagoon Tee - Small
Blue Lagoon Tee - Medium
Blue Lagoon Tee - Large
Blue Lagoon Tee - XL
Blue Lagoon Tee - 2XL
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Small
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Medium
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Large
Rose Terry Crewneck - Small
Rose Terry Crewneck - Medium
Rose Terry Crewneck - Large
Rose Terry Crewneck - XL
Rose Terry Crewneck - 2X
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Small
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Medium
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Large
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - XL
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - 2XL
50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL
Blackout Day Tee - Small
Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.
Blackout Day Tee - Medium
Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.
Blackout Day Tee - 2XL
Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.
Accessories
Bottle Opener Keychain
Waffle Knit Beanie - Black
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Waffle Knit Beanie - Birch
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Waffle Knit Beanie - Rust
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Waffle Knit Beanie - Coral
100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.
Voodoo Tote Bag
This durable and reusable tote is incredibly versatile. This sustainable bag functions as a reusable shopping bag, book bag, or beach bag. • 6.0 ounces • 100% cotton canvas • 22" handles • Size: 14.5" W x 15.5" H
Voodoo Nalgene 32oz Bottle
Voodoo Logo 32 oz. Tritan Wide Mouth Nalgene Bottle BPA Free Glow in The Dark
Sunglasses - Green
Voodoo Tall Boy Koozie
Voodoo Stacked Sticker
Voodoo Skull Sticker
Voodoo Tombstone Sticker
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The employee-owners are excited to welcome you to our North Shore Pub. We hope you enjoy your time.
337 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15212