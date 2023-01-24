  • Home
Voodoo Brewery - Pittsburgh Pub 337 North Shore Drive

No reviews yet

337 North Shore Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Canned Beer To Go

37 Pieces of Flair 4-Pack

37 Pieces of Flair 4-Pack

$17.00

37 Pieces of Flair is our Golden Rye IPA brewed with Rye from one of our favorite European Maltsters and hopped 100% with our hand-selected Citra. 7.9% ABV.

Amber Waves 4-Pack

Amber Waves 4-Pack

$12.00Out of stock

** Must show valid ID. ** Amber Waves is our take on an American Amber ale. A well-balanced, coppery Amber body paired with a moderate hop flavor. 5.3% ABV

Beach Gear 4-Pack

Beach Gear 4-Pack

$15.00Out of stock

** Must show valid ID. ** American Blonde Ale brewed with apricots. Lightly hopped with Mosaic, we designed this beer to be refreshingly crisp, light, and fruity without being overly sweet. We think it is the perfect addition to a day at the beach, on the water, or wherever warm weather may find you! 5.6% ABV

Big Black Voodoo Daddy 4-Pack

Big Black Voodoo Daddy 4-Pack

$17.00

** Must show valid ID. ** The name says it all. BBVD is our Big Bad Seasonal Stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12.0% ABV.

Calves Like Diamonds 4-Pack

Calves Like Diamonds 4-Pack

$18.00

Imperial IPA dry hopped at over 5lb/bbl of AU Galaxy and US Citra and Sultana. 9.0% ABV

Empty Calories 6-pack 12oz

Empty Calories 6-pack 12oz

$9.00

** Must show valid ID. ** American Light Lager. 4.7% ABV

good vibes 12-pack 12oz

good vibes 12-pack 12oz

$17.00

** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV

good vibes 4-Pack 16oz

good vibes 4-Pack 16oz

$16.00

** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV

good vibes 6-pack 12oz

good vibes 6-pack 12oz

$11.00

** Must show valid ID. ** good vibes is our totally righteous West Coast IPA. We hop this IPA five times in the kettle and double dry hop it with gnarly amounts of Galaxy, Amarillo, Mosaic to produce bodacious dank tropical fruit notes. I made this beer on my time, you can drink it on your time, but really, shouldn't it be our time? All you need is this tasty beer, cool buds, and you'll be fine. 7.3% ABV

Hazy Afternoon 4-Pack

Hazy Afternoon 4-Pack

$16.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Hazy Afternoon is our New England Style Pale Ale brewed with lavish amounts of Denali, El Dorado, Azacca and our hand selected Citra and Mosaic Hops. Rich in citrus and tropical fruit notes, this beer was designed to be bright, hoppy and sessionable. So, sit back, relax, and spend the rest of this Hazy Afternoon with us. 5.5% ABV

I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel 4-Pack

I'm a Loner, Dottie. A Rebel 4-Pack

$16.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Imperial IPA brewed with 7 C’s, Columbus, and our hand-selected Citra and Simcoe. 8.9% ABV.

ISSA IPA 4-Pack

ISSA IPA 4-Pack

$16.00

** Must show valid ID. ** ISSA IPA is our New England style IPA brewed with two varieties of wheat and hopped aggressively with Simcoe and Amarillo. Rich in citrus and tropical fruit notes from a massive dry hop, the wheat additions produce a full body that results in a highly drinkable IPA that is bright and hoppy without being abrasively bitter. 7.8% ABV.

Killapilz 4-Pack

Killapilz 4-Pack

$14.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Killapilz is our imperialized European-style lager. This imperial lager blends together characteristics of some of our favorite continental lagers with bold hop additions at an increased alcohol content to produce a uniquely American take on one of the world’s most classic styles. 7.5% ABV

Lacto-Kooler 4-Pack

Lacto-Kooler 4-Pack

$18.00

** Must have valid ID. ** Sour Berliner Weisse Style with Green. 5.5% ABV

Oh Mama 4-Pack

Oh Mama 4-Pack

$15.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Traditional Golden American Lager brewed for the Steel City, in collaboration with the band Styx. 6.0% ABV.

Space Cadet 4-Pack

Space Cadet 4-Pack

$18.00Out of stock

** Must show valid ID. ** Double IPA brewed with 100% Galaxy Hops. 9.1% ABV

Tranquil Breezes 4-Pack

Tranquil Breezes 4-Pack

$14.00

Tranquil Breezes is our West Coast style American Pale Ale hopped with Azacca, Sultana (formerly Denali), and Trident. Bright, crisp and refreshing, this sessional Pale ale expresses distinct notes of pineapple. tropical fruit and citrus with a hint of pine. But don't take our word for it, Michelle, Tamika and Tanya say they can smell it from a mile away. 5.5% ABV

Unrefined 4-Pack

Unrefined 4-Pack

$16.00

Unrefined (Batch 19): Double NEIPA dry hopped at over 5lb/bbl with US Azacca, El Dorado, Cashmere, and our hand-selected Citra hops from Yakima Chief Hops. 8.1% ABV

Variety Pack 12x16oz cans

Variety Pack 12x16oz cans

$25.00

** Must show valid ID. ** 12 x 16 oz cans, featuring: 3x 16 oz Hoodoo 3x 16 oz White Magick of the Sun 3x 16 oz Killapilz 3x 16 oz Wynona's Big Brown Ale

Venti 4-Pack

$15.00

**Must show valid ID.** Venti is our Cafe con Leche Ale brewed with lactose and locally roasted, in house cold brewed coffee from our friends at Happy Mug Coffee Co. in Pennsylvania. 6.4% ABV.

Voodoo Love Child 12oz 4-Pack cans

$10.50

** Must show valid ID. ** Voodoo Love Child is our unique interpretation of an old-world classic. We take our Belgian Tripel and delicately age it on cherries, raspberries and passion fruit to produce moderately sweet fruit notes on top of our traditional Belgian yeast character. 9.5% ABV

White Magick of the Sun 4-Pack

White Magick of the Sun 4-Pack

$14.00

** Must show valid ID. ** White Magick of the Sun is our Voodoo-ized version of a classic Belgian White Ale. This spiced wheat ale is fermented with our proprietary Belgian yeast, then conditioned on coriander, juniper berries, orange peel and a unique peppercorn blend, resulting in a spice-forward interpretation of a time-honored classic. 7.3% ABV.

Wynona's Big Brown Ale 4-Pack

Wynona's Big Brown Ale 4-Pack

$14.00

** Must show valid ID. ** Wynona’s Big Brown Ale is our big American Brown Ale. Generous amounts of Brown Malt coupled with our house ale yeast result in a robust and smooth ale with just enough bitterness to balance it out with a malty-rich backbone with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. 7.5% ABV.

Polar Plunge 4-Pack

Polar Plunge 4-Pack

$14.00

**Must show valid ID.** Post Plunge Warmer is our new English-style winter ale. Our take on a Winter Warmer is based on its European roots with a bevy of floor malted English barley varieties that work in harmony to evoke notes of dark fruits, caramel, toffee and molasses. With just enough hop bitterness to round it out and a warming finish from the 9.5% ABV, we think this will be your new go-to during those chilly winter days. 

N/A Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.75Out of stock
Johnnie Ryan Soda

Johnnie Ryan Soda

$2.50

Juice

$2.50
Liquid Death Lime

Liquid Death Lime

$3.50Out of stock
Liquid Death Still Water

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Nitro Coffee

$5.00

Nitro Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Turner's Sweet Tea

$3.00
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Party Starters

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$10.00

A Giant House Made Pretzel Served with out House made good vibes beer cheese and Wynona's Big Brown Mustard.

Kimchi Queso Dip

Kimchi Queso Dip

$11.00

good vibes beer cheese, chorizo (optional), beer braised kimchi, roasted red pepper, avocado, green onion, and fresh cilantro.

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$10.00

Voodoo signature roasted red pepper hummus, fresh vegetables, and warm naan bread.

Vootine

$11.00

Fresh cut fries topped with melted cheese curds and house-made gravy.

Thicc Chix

$7.00+

Colossal drumsticks, lightly breaded, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Fresh fried corn tortilla, good vibes beer cheese, house smoked pulled pork, good vibes bbq creole salsa, lime sour cream, pickled jalapeño, and fresh cilantro.

Beer Mussels

PEI mussels by the pound.
Chorizo Lime Mussels

Chorizo Lime Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Made with our good vibes West Coast IPA.

Blue Cheese Bacon Mussels

Blue Cheese Bacon Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Made with our Wynona's Big Brown Ale.

Lemon Pepper and Garlic Mussels

Lemon Pepper and Garlic Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Made with our Killapilz Hoppy Lager.

Pizzas

Big Easy Cheesy

Big Easy Cheesy

$10.00

Voodoo’s house made roasted garlic pesto topped with aged cheddar and mozzarella on our signature pizza dough.

North Shore Caprese

North Shore Caprese

$14.00

House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thin sliced tomato on Voodoo signature crust, topped with lightly dressed field greens and fresh basil.

Peter Pipers Pickle Pepper Pepperoni Pizza

Peter Pipers Pickle Pepper Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and banana peppers served on Voodoo signature crust.

VooDill Pickle Pizza

VooDill Pickle Pizza

$12.00

House made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles, and Voodoo secret Voo-dill seasoning on Voodoo signature crust.

3 Little Pigs

3 Little Pigs

$14.00

House made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon on Voodoo signature crust.

Greens

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Field greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, and bacon (optional). Served with your choice of dressing.

Berry Balsamic

Berry Balsamic

$13.00

Field greens, seasonal fresh berries, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with house made balsamic vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Quinoa, red onion, tomato, cucumber, Voodoo signature hummus, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with house made lemon vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.00

Field greens, tomato, red onion, chimichurri filet tips, mozzarella cheese and of course fresh cut fries. Served with our new creamy horseradish dressing.

Noods

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with crispy friend chicken tossed in house made Buffalo sauce, thick cut bacon, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Smokehouse Mac

Smokehouse Mac

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with good vibes BBQ sauce, and crispy friend onions.

Smokehouse Mac with Pulled Pork

Smokehouse Mac with Pulled Pork

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with choice of house smoked protein (optional), good vibes BBQ sauce, and crispy friend onions.

Smokehouse Mac with Sous Vide Brisket

Smokehouse Mac with Sous Vide Brisket

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in good vibes beer cheese, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, topped with choice of house smoked protein (optional), good vibes BBQ sauce, and crispy friend onions.

Burgers

Foodoo Burger

Foodoo Burger

$14.00

Our brisket and chuck angus burger blend, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our famous bayou sauce on a fresh Mancini spent-grain bun.

Tortilla Burger

Tortilla Burger

$15.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz burger served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains then topped with cheddar cheese, pepper jack, jalapeños, and house fried tortilla strips.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with house smoked, sous vide brisket, good vibes BBQ sauce, Oh Mama onions, and cheddar cheese.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with crumbled blue cheese and crispy bacon.

Kimchi Burger

Kimchi Burger

$15.00

Voodoo signature blended 7oz. burger patty served on a Mancini's bun made from our spent grains, then topped with beer braised bacon kimchi.

Quinoa Chickpea Burger

Quinoa Chickpea Burger

$14.00

Our fresh daily vegan burger patty topped with roasted red peppers and fresh cucumber, then topped with our house made chimichurri.

Handies

Turkey BLTA

Turkey BLTA

$12.00

Thinly sliced turkey breast topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and avocado aioli served on toasted sourdough.

Ugly Delicious

Ugly Delicious

$10.00

Cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bear braised kimchi, and bacon (optional) on Mancini sourdough.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sous vide brisket, cheddar cheese, and Oh Mama onions on Mancini Sourdough.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Sliced pastrami, bacon beer braised sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made 1000 island, on Mancini's marbled rye.

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

Chicky Chicky Bang Bang

$13.00

Tikka-marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried golden, and served on a grain bun with house tikka slaw, Pittsburgh Pickle Co. pickles, and bang bang sauce.

Not a Philly Cheesesteak

Not a Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Seared, marinated filet tips, onions, and peppers served on a fresh Mancini roll, then covered in good vibes beer cheese.

Smoked Duck Cuban

Smoked Duck Cuban

$14.00

Sliced pastrami, bacon beer braised sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made 1000 island, on Mancini's marbled rye.

Entrees

Chimichurri Steak with Truffle Fries

Chimichurri Steak with Truffle Fries

$28.00

Wagyu filet tips marinated, seared, and topped with our house made chimichurri and served with fresh cut truffle fries topped with parmesan. Comes with a side of our house made roasted garlic pesto aioli for dipping.

Backpack Seared Salmon

Backpack Seared Salmon

$26.00

Seared salmon served with a quinoa salad.

good vibes Lemon Chicken

good vibes Lemon Chicken

$22.00

good vibes marinated chicken cutlets, seared and topped with our lemon chimichurri, and served with Voodoo brussels and Oh Mama braised onions.

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00
Loaded Fresh Cut Fries

Loaded Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Our fresh cut fries topped with lime crema, good vibes beer cheese, bacon, and green onions.

Smashed Fingerlings

Smashed Fingerlings

$5.00
Beer Cheese Mac and Cheese

Beer Cheese Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Brussels

$6.00

Basket of House Chips

$3.00

Finishers

Voodoo Love Child Ice Cream Sammy

$3.00

Cherry and bitter almond cake vanilla ice cream smashed between white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.

Voodoo Love Child Ice Cream Sammy X2

$5.00

Cherry and bitter almond cake vanilla ice cream smashed between white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.

Bowl of the Good Stuff

$5.00

2 huge scoops of Voodoo Love Child ice cream.

Clothing

good vibes Tank Top - Large

$20.00Out of stock

good vibes Tank Top - XL

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - Small

Blue Lagoon Tee - Small

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - Medium

Blue Lagoon Tee - Medium

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - Large

Blue Lagoon Tee - Large

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - XL

Blue Lagoon Tee - XL

$20.00
Blue Lagoon Tee - 2XL

Blue Lagoon Tee - 2XL

$22.00
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Small

Voodoo Stacked Tee - Small

$25.00
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Medium

Voodoo Stacked Tee - Medium

$25.00
Voodoo Stacked Tee - Large

Voodoo Stacked Tee - Large

$25.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - Small

Rose Terry Crewneck - Small

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - Medium

Rose Terry Crewneck - Medium

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - Large

Rose Terry Crewneck - Large

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - XL

Rose Terry Crewneck - XL

$40.00
Rose Terry Crewneck - 2X

Rose Terry Crewneck - 2X

$41.00
Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Small

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Small

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Medium

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Medium

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Large

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - Large

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - XL

$50.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - 2XL

Lightweight Full Zip Hoodie - 2XL

$51.00

50/25/25 polyester/airlume combed and ringspun cotton/rayon. Slightly Fitted, Sizes S-2XL

Blackout Day Tee - Small

Blackout Day Tee - Small

$25.00

Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.

Blackout Day Tee - Medium

Blackout Day Tee - Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.

Blackout Day Tee - 2XL

Blackout Day Tee - 2XL

$26.00Out of stock

Bella Canvas Black Heather Triblend with the Blackout Day logo.

Accessories

Bottle Opener Keychain

Bottle Opener Keychain

$5.00
Waffle Knit Beanie - Black

Waffle Knit Beanie - Black

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Waffle Knit Beanie - Birch

Waffle Knit Beanie - Birch

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Waffle Knit Beanie - Rust

Waffle Knit Beanie - Rust

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Waffle Knit Beanie - Coral

$20.00

100% soft-touch acrylic, neutral waffle knit with VB tag stitched onto adjustable cuff. One size fits most.

Voodoo Tote Bag

Voodoo Tote Bag

$8.00

This durable and reusable tote is incredibly versatile. This sustainable bag functions as a reusable shopping bag, book bag, or beach bag. • 6.0 ounces  • 100% cotton canvas  • 22" handles  • Size: 14.5" W x 15.5" H

Voodoo Nalgene 32oz Bottle

Voodoo Nalgene 32oz Bottle

$20.00

Voodoo Logo 32 oz. Tritan Wide Mouth Nalgene Bottle BPA Free Glow in The Dark

Sunglasses - Green

$5.00

Voodoo Tall Boy Koozie

$6.00
Voodoo Stacked Sticker

Voodoo Stacked Sticker

$1.41

Voodoo Skull Sticker

$0.94Out of stock

Voodoo Tombstone Sticker

$0.94

Glassware

North Shore Pint Glass

North Shore Pint Glass

$7.00Out of stock
VB Logo Tulip - Green

VB Logo Tulip - Green

$6.00
VB Logo Tulip - Pink

VB Logo Tulip - Pink

$6.00
VB Logo Tulip - Black

VB Logo Tulip - Black

$6.00
Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$12.00
Voodoo 64oz Full Wrap Growler

Voodoo 64oz Full Wrap Growler

$10.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The employee-owners are excited to welcome you to our North Shore Pub. We hope you enjoy our time.

337 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

